Congregations show appreciation

Despite COVID-19 concerns, local churches have found ways to honor their pastors during Pastor Appreciation Month.
Loudon County Baptist Association typically hosts a banquet to show appreciation to senior, associate and other pastors, but this year the banquet was canceled. Teresa Wood, LCBA ministry assistant, devised a plan B to ensure pastors weren’t forgotten through personalized gift baskets.
“We’re providing baskets that are monogrammed for each senior pastor,” Wood said. “We reached out to some of our businesses and restaurants, and they’ve donated gift cards. We’ve ordered special things to go in for the pastors that they can use in their ministry, and they can use in their everyday life. Then there’s lots of little snacks and things that the pastors like.”
Wood hopes the banquet returns next year. Past events have included a guest speaker, door prizes and food.
“This way it’s something more for them to take away to keep for themselves,” she said. “We always have lots of door prizes that we get businesses and places to donate for at the banquet. This way with the gift baskets they’re all getting a bunch of special things to show them how much we appreciate them, and not just what they’re doing for their church, but what they’re doing for the community.”
Woodlawn Baptist Church in Lenoir City hosted its own pastor appreciation luncheon Sunday for the Rev. David Latham. Organizers took necessary COVID-19 precautions, such as spacing tables and providing masks, hand sanitizer and food service gloves, Karla Edwards, church member and event co-organizer, said.
“We just wanted to make sure our pastor feels very appreciated,” Edwards said. “It’s been rough this whole time. This whole year, I guess, has been very rough on preachers and on churches. We just considered what it was, and we just didn’t want to miss this opportunity to have a luncheon for him and make sure he knows how much we appreciate him.”
Edwards, who has been a member since the late 1990s, said the luncheon is an annual event at Woodlawn.
“We just thought this is way important for the preacher who is having such a hard time at this time with church and having folks not being able to come and all of those crazy things that COVID has caused for us that we just wanted to do it,” she said. “… We made a wonderful blessings book for him. We had all of the members to write a note to the preacher on a card, a postcard, and we made a wonderful book for him like a scrapbook telling him why we loved him and thanking him for all that he did. Some folks drew photographs of the church.”
Members at Old Time Gospel Baptist Church honored their pastor, the Rev. Junior Ward, by writing a message to him on the church sign that said, “We love and appreciate pastor Junior Ward.” A photo of the sign was posted on the church’s Facebook page accompanied by more touching words about Ward.
Ward said members of the church have put a similar message on the sign every year since he became the pastor 41 years ago. The show of appreciation “makes you feel good,” he said.
“They’ve kept me around for some reason,” he said. “… I’m blessed. I’ve got a lot of good people.”
Central United Methodist Church condensed Pastor Appreciation Month into a week-long event during the first week of October, the Rev. Scott Layer, Central UMC pastor, said. The effort was led by the Staff/Parish Relations Team in order to honor Layer and the Rev. Audrey Madigan, Central UMC associate pastor.
“It was kind of a grassroots effort in that, unbeknownst to us, they sent out a vocal message to our church saying if you’d like to send in a card or some other type of acknowledgment to do that,” Layer said. “… We were really surprised. We didn’t know about that. People brought in baked goods. They brought in cards, and we got some emails and some gifts. It really made an impact. I’ve been a pastor for 20 years, and it was the first time I’ve experienced that kind of congregational effort to show appreciation.”