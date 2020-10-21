Saturday was the first of what Philadelphia Public Library representatives hope could be more to come.
At least 40 people stopped by the library 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for a cookout and bake sale fundraiser. The event was used as a way to create awareness about the library.
Loudon County Commissioner Gary Whitfield grilled free hamburgers and hot dogs, while those in attendance either signed up or showed their library cards for a free DVD or book. Baked goods were donated by the community.
“When you throw something like this you don’t know if you’re going to have two people show up or 200 people show up,” Kate Clabough, Loudon Public Library director, said. “In this particular case, I think Jordan (Baker), the librarian from Greenback has been telling, and I think we’re getting close 40 people. … Philadelphia’s a little off the beaten path, as is Loudon, we’re not on main street. Sometimes you just don’t know what’s in your community.”
Clabough and Greenback Public Library Director Jordan Baker manned the library card table. The only library directors not present were from Lenoir City and Tellico Village due to “prior engagements,” Clabough said.
Mark Williams, Philadelphia library director, considered the bake sale fundraiser a success even if 10 people showed up.
Williams said $800 was raised through the sale and donations. He was pleased with the total, especially with it being a first for the local library.
“The important thing for us is exposure, it really is,” Williams said. “Getting folks to realize that not only is there a library here but what it has to offer. The fact that there are four public access computers. Internet and Wi-Fi around here is really, really spotty, so a lot of folks who even have internet have to come down here to check their email, things like that.”
Whitfield was pleased with Saturday’s turnout. He believes holding similar efforts could continue positive community involvement for the library
“I think it’s very, very important, especially for our elderly folks in this community,” he said. “That gives them who don’t have computers and don’t have the knowledge to use them, it gives them an outlet to come and let Mark help them with those kind of services. … It’s just a good effort from everybody.”
Loudon County Board of Education member Kim Bridges agreed.
“I think it’s a great idea because it brings the community together and it recognizes the library and the features that it has,” Bridges said. “Sometimes just because you live in a community you may not realize what the library has to offer, and this opens that up so that people can come and explore and meet Mr. Mark and realize all the great things that he does.”
Williams hopes to hold more events and fundraisers in 2021, but plans are “fluid.”
“We want people to realize that, yes, we do have 9,400 volumes, we do have 500 DVDs, but in addition we do have the four public access computers,” Williams said. “We have the Wi-Fi. We have scan and fax capacities. I’m a notary and so we offer that service without a fee.”