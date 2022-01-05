Club makes Dunbar Rosenwald donation

The General Federation of Women’s Club-Tellico Village donated $500 to the Dunbar Rosenwald School Foundation on Dec. 28.
The money was a portion of the proceeds raised by the November home tour fundraiser.
“All the ticket sale money, all the proceeds from ticket sales from the home tour go to support community projects,” Nancy Gregg, GFWC-TV member, said. “Once we know what we made, members can complete applications for different organizations. … Members can submit applications, or not really applications, proposals for funding, and then as a group of Women’s Club members we, after we know our proceeds, then we vote to see which projects will get funded. And fortunately we made enough this year that we funded all requests.”
GFWC-TV distributed more than $13,000 to various local organizations, including the Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County, Iva’s Place and Smoky Mountain Service Dogs.
In addition to being a GFWC-TV member, Gregg is also on the board of the Dunbar Rosenwald School Foundation. Helping that group was close to her heart.
“As a member of their board, I knew of their need,” Gregg said. “As we discussed ideas for funding community projects from the proceeds of our home tour, I thought this might be a good project to fund in our community.”
The foundation is a 501(c)3 organization composed primarily of former Dunbar School students. The group’s goal is to restore and preserve the school as an historical landmark in Loudon County.
“It’s a Julius Rosenwald school,” Joyce Field, DRSF president and Dunbar School alumnus, said. “The school was built so that black children in the area, of the county, could have a place to go to school. … We received primary education so that we were prepared for when we reached out into the high school arena. That’s kind of the history of it, but everybody who’s here was a student.”
Located at 515 Steekee St., in Loudon, Dunbar Public School was built circa 1923 and operated until 1965. The school closed during the second year of integration in the county.
A year later, the building was purchased at public auction by St. Peter’s Lodge No. 30 F&AM and became known as the Dunbar Community Center, hosting meetings, concerts and political rallies. But the structure fell out of use shortly thereafter and was eventually gifted to the Dunbar Rosenwald School Foundation, which was established in 2017 to restore the landmark.
“We’re on the national historical register and the state historical register,” Fields said. “Since then, we have been receiving donations, contributions to restore that icon of our history to an original state. … We’re working to preserve the school to use it as a community outreach program situation for the city and we’re also hoping to use it for whatever, historical tours and those things that would be convenient to the city.”
Gregg said contributing to the project was a logical move for GFWC-TV.
“Women’s clubs traditionally have a very high interest in education and in libraries and those type of things,” she said. “So that’s what makes this a perfect pairing because Dunbar School was part of the educational history of Loudon County. Honoring that history and bringing it into focus as part of the educational system of Loudon County is important.”
Fields said the foundation has received assistance from Middle Tennessee State University to help ensure they adhere to guidelines to keep the building historical. Restoration has already made progress thanks in part to the support of the city, but she said the donation will help.
“It means that we can provide more inside,” Fields said. “We’ve worked primarily on the outside, putting in a ramp, painting, putting a new roof that was donated by the city. Plus they’ve given monetary gifts. And the outside is pretty stable now. ... The school’s in pretty good shape for the amount of time it’s been standing unused. … The check that they’ve given will go toward what is needed, wherever it’s needed. We don’t know yet any specific use, but there are still some things that have to be done.”
Fields said handicap bathrooms, an inside ramp and interior painting are needed.
The foundation currently meets at Mount Olive Baptist Church, but Fields said the hope is to soon be able to hold meetings at the school.
“I would just like to thank everybody who has seen the work that’s been done and ask people to go by and look at it,” Fields said. “We just hope that soon or very soon we will be able to open it up to the community. That’s one of the main purposes, we want to lead with the people in Loudon because we all live in the community and we all are just fortunate that the Lord showed us what we needed to do. Even though it wasn’t an eyesore … now it’s something that we’re very, very proud of.”