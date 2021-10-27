Jeanie Mowery, business manager for Lenoir City Schools, officially retired from a full-time role Oct. 1.
Joking that she feels like she’s on vacation, Mowery’s first task was to visit her daughter in Arizona.
“That’s what a lot of people tell me about retirement,” she said. “At first it feels like you’re just sort of on vacation and after a while you get into the swing of you have to find different activities and things to do. I haven’t gotten to that point yet.”
Her career spans 46 years after first coming to the system as a 20-year-old looking for a job. She served as business manager for 30 years.
“I had just gotten married and we had just moved to Lenoir City and then was looking for a job and got hired for the school system,” Mowery said. “At that point it was just like a third person in the office, just sort of helping, and it’s just gone on from there. I went to payroll and then to accounts payable and now I’m business manager.”
She worked her way up with endorsement from former Lenoir City Superintendent Harold Duff. Mowery said Duff pushed for her to get her foot in the door and then as business manager.
“She was very, very good,” Duff said. “I mean I thought whenever they hired some of these people, but it didn’t take them long to figure out that she could run the thing for them, make them look good. She’s made everybody that’s helped (look good). I don’t know what they’re going to do without her.”
Duff said he quipped to Mowery that retiring is a mistake.
“She is the most dependable, most wise person I think I have ever worked with,” Jeanne Barker, Lenoir City director of schools, said. “She’s calm, she is intelligent, she’s caring and she has done a phenomenal job taking care of the school system finances for 46 years.”
Mowery worked with four superintendents — Duff, Pat Smith, Wayne Miller and Barker — and has seen the district change.
“I started out with, of course, everything was done by hand,” Mowery said. “We had to write payroll by hand, we had to do our monthly accounting by hand and now everything’s computerized, so we had that big change. The district itself has grown a lot. We’ve added two new schools and renovated the high school since I’ve been here. ... I’ve seen the closure of Nichols School and West Hills School consolidated into the new Lenoir City Elementary School when we built that. There have been tons of changes over the years.”
Mowery will stay on through September 2022 in a part-time capacity to train her successor, who has yet to be hired.
“I’m still going to help with budget and that sort of thing, but I’ll be doing a lot of training,” she said. “Whoever takes my job I’ll be here as an advisor to them and to help them learn the ropes. ... Thinking about the progression, I’m still able to stay around somewhat and help train somebody new, and so I felt like while I could still do that because there’s a lot to learn. It would be helpful to be able to get somebody else kind of up to speed on the job.”
When fully retired, Mowery said she will miss the people who have made the job worthwhile.
“It has been one of joy because of just the people I’ve worked with and I’ve known,” she said. “The things I’ve been able to see happen and be a small part of those, it’s just been great to be able to be part of that, to see everything move forward. ... They’re fantastic people. Everybody’s so committed to our school system and to making sure things are right for kids.”
While she said she doesn’t know what she’ll do after she leaves next year, she hopes to see her daughter more often.
Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens presented Mowery a proclamation in September.
“Just think about, she’s been here (46) years and what she has seen and with the school boards and the city councils and the mayors and some good and some not so good,” Aikens said.
Recognition from the city left Mowery “blown away.”
“I never expected anything like that and it just means the world to me,” she said. “I mean that’s just an honor that everybody doesn’t get and it just means a lot to me to get that recognition.”