Local officials hope to make progress on key projects in the new year.
Lenoir City's big focus is on more rooftops and developments related to that expansion, Tony Aikens, Lenoir City mayor, said.
“Obviously, we want to continue to try to encourage developers to come to Lenoir City and build such as the project on Ash Avenue, and the developers have closed on what we call the J.C. Ross property on (U.S. Highway) 321,” Aikens said. “It will begin construction hopefully soon. That’s a big project for Lenoir City. … We need more rooftops in order to attract more businesses and that’s something that we’re continuing to work toward and obviously this J.C. Ross property is a huge development for Lenoir City. It’s 300 houses, 250 apartments. It’s a five-year project.”
Aikens said the city will also look at infrastructure such as fiber optic signalization for traffic signals. The lights will communicate to ease congestion on U.S. Highway 321 and Broadway Street. The project is estimated to be finished in 12-14 months.
Jeff Harris, Loudon mayor, said one big effort is the Queener Road project, which will see the road widened and a sidewalk and turn lanes added. Loudon has received notice to proceed on the project from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
“We have a big development going on there this next year that we see a lot of work going on,” Harris said. “It’s a big project. It’s not going to get done in a year, but hopefully we’ll see a lot of headway made on that project. The housing developments that (Loudon City Council) approved will hopefully get some groundwork done this year and maybe get some of those moving forward as well.”
Harris said another item on his list for the city includes making progress on the $4 million paving plan council approved in June. He also hopes Loudon will finalize plans for a new drive-in theater, recruit new businesses to move downtown and find additional grant funding for the dredging of the inlet at Legion Park for a marina.
Dewayne Birchfield, Greenback mayor, is focused on getting residents involved with city projects.
“The city park, we’re working on that to get it more efficient for handicapped children, and we’ve got the old hardware store, we’re working toward that to move our museum into that building,” Birchfield said. “We’re trying to get more communication out to the people that they’ve got a part in helping with us work on the city.”
Greenback is also in the midst of putting together a veteran memorial. Residents buy a brick and dedicate it to a veteran. All the bricks will be laid together in the city.
“It’s really important to me, being a veteran myself, and I just think we just need at this time in the way our country’s going now,” Birchfield said. “We need to step up and support our veterans and pay tribute to those that are passed on. We just can’t forget them. We’re in the process of selling bricks for that, and they can pick their things up at the community center to fill out the forms.”
Harris said he’s most looking forward to what 2021 has in store for the coronavirus.
“I guess what’s on everybody’s mind is seeing this COVID vaccination to kind of help with this COVID-19 pandemic,” Harris said. “Hopefully, once we get a lot of the vaccinations distributed to people we’ll see a big decrease, a lot of that, and we can kind of hopefully return to some sense of normalcy. I think that’s the biggest thing that most people look forward to that this year brings.”