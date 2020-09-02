Lenoir City Board of Education discussed a new policy Thursday regarding Title IX investigations.
The policy, provided by the Tennessee School Boards Association, requires the board to investigate sexual harassment claims per Title IX regulations. The board has always conducted investigations into claims, but now it’s a federal requirement, Jeanne Barker, Lenoir City director of schools, said.
Board member Matthew Coleman was concerned about the potential threat to the board.
“This scares me,” he said. “The way I read this, this puts more liability on us doing the investigation. … My only concern is if we have the policy in place, and they say we didn’t investigate enough, now we’re liable.”
Board member Mitch Ledbetter said the policy adds to the list of roles expected of teachers, noting they’re already called on to be psychologists and police officers for students.
Barker recently named Millicent Smith, schools supervisor of instructional of services, as Title IX coordinator. She also serves as federal projects coordinator, so Barker said Smith would be the right person for the role.
“I think the big thing is we will give people an opportunity to tell their side, and then we could always reach out to our counsel for guidance on that,” Smith said. “I think that’s the only thing is just give everybody an opportunity to share their story.”
Board member Glenn McNish asked how the board could investigate issues such as verbal abuse or text messages.
“A lot of times you just say, ‘Hey, when the police get here, they’re going to look at everybody’s cellphone’,” Smith said. “When everybody understands that’s going to happen then maybe they don’t want everybody to see, you know. That’s why it’s important to get everybody’s side of the story. … The policy does say you’re presumed innocent. We just have to collect all the information.”
The board has to follow the federal guideline because it’s a public entity, Barker said.
McNish asked about instances where harassment isn’t reported and what would happen.
“Well, that’s part of their job description,” Barker said. “So disregard there could include going through the normal channels of what we do in schools whether that’s reprimand, whether that’s suspension, whether that’s loss of their position. It could be any of those depending on the circumstances, because that is a requirement for all teachers in the state of Tennessee. Not just teachers, principals, any adult that sees abuse.”
Barker plans to consult the BOE attorney with policy edits and board questions before a final draft is voted on by the board at its Sept. 10 meeting.