Lenoir City Board of Education discussed Thursday the possibility of The iLearn Institute, a virtual learning program, getting a school number.
Chris Smallen, Lenoir City Schools chief technology officer, presented the board with information on school systems with virtual schools with school numbers.
“The state of Tennessee has had an initiative in place, since 2012 I think, allowing schools to have fully online virtual schools just like brick-and-mortar schools,” Smallen said. “Same accountability model as a full blown brick-and-mortar school, the whole nine yards. Initially the state of Tennessee had nine school systems that chose to do that.”
Smallen suggested having grade-point average requirements for acceptance and tracking absences and graduation progress. While researching, he examined which systems offer full- and part-time opportunities and use third-party entities for virtual school like K12: Online Public School.
“So that’s kind of what we’re doing right now is running some comparisons, looking at what we do across the state, looking at what we do at the national level and trying to see if this would be a good fit for Lenoir City,” Smallen said.
Board member Glenn McNish asked where for-profit organizations like K12 make money and if parents pay for the schooling.
“When you see those commercials on TV, it says they’re free,” Smallen said. “They get the state funding. I’m sure they have a deal worked out with the school system, much in the way that we do with Tech Trep Academy, where the school district is getting a cut and K12 is getting a cut of that, but that’s how they fund their program.”
Lenoir City Director of Schools Jeanne Barker asked Smallen to fill out a school number application for the district’s iLearn Institute to see if it would be feasible.
“I see some advantages in the fact that when we have some legitimate, full-time virtual students, and this year is an anomaly, I don’t see this year as a measure for what this could be moving forward, but I think we’re far enough in our experience using virtual online programs for course enhancement to seriously look at moving iLearn into its own school number where it would have its own schedule, requirements, its own staffing schedule,” Barker said.
She told the board a decision would ideally be made by next semester.
Board member Matthew Coleman asked about the benefits of iLearn having a school number.
“To have its own school number, that means that it would work like a school for accountability, staffing, schedule, daily schedule, teachers, being able to set up a budget flow for that particular school,” Barker said. “Right now, what we’re doing is taking pieces of each of the schools depending on where students are enrolled, so it would make it a little cleaner there. Then the reporting, the accountability, would be all on the virtual school as well.”
The iLearn students would still be in the city schools district, but not a part of Lenoir City High School. They could have their own graduation, social events, field trips and sports, Barker said. The board could also work with the virtual school to have collaborative sports and virtual students would still be able to participate in LCHS sports programs.
Diplomas may also look different.
“The only difference in the diploma right now, and we would have to look at this also, is we’d have to go back to the board and kind of make a proposal on whether we wanted to pursue a 22- or 28-credit diploma,” Smallen said. “Right now, we have a 28-credit diploma at Lenoir City High School, 22 of those credits are required by the state of Tennessee. … So the state of Tennessee has a 22-credit diploma because not everyone has block scheduling across the state, and you can’t get that number if you’re not.”