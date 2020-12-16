Lenoir City Board of Education approved Thursday two new teaching positions at Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle School and various projects to improve the Lenoir City High School campus.
Board members approved a new LED sign outside the high school, which will cost $27,000. The bid awarded to UnitedSign includes all installation costs, Mike Sims, Lenoir City Schools supervisor of support services, said.
The new sign will be a “tremendous upgrade,” Jeanne Barker, Lenoir City director of schools, said.
“This is also a part of our focus on improving communication particularly on all the grounds as we’ve done with our new website, and this is again a way of enhancing our communication with our parents and community,” Barker said. “We’ll be able to highlight new things going on at the high school as well as school announcements as we go forward.”
The project will begin as soon as Sims is able to get in contact with UnitedSign and let them know of the approval, Sims said.
Board members Matthew Coleman and Mitch Ledbetter motioned and seconded, respectively, to approve the project. The motion passed 4-0, with board member Bobby Johnson Sr. absent.
Board members also approved a $148,750 paving project for LCHS.
“We’re going to get quite a bit done for what we had budgeted,” Sims said. “We’re going to get the back, front of the stadium, all around the career center. Patty Construction was awarded that bid.”
The area in front of the gym will not be paved, Rick Chadwick, board chairman, said.
Ledbetter and Coleman motioned and seconded, respectively, to approve the paving. The motion passed 4-0.
The third and final project approved was a weight room to be installed inside the LCHS gym via bid award winner Dynabody at $36,736.20.
“That’s putting a weight room up in the balcony of the gym and getting that all secure and ready to go for all athletes so they don’t have to go to the field house to lift weights,” Sims said. “It’s going to be for track, everybody.”
The equipment will be able to be moved in the event the high school needs to use all of the bleachers. Sims said it will be placed on the west end of the balcony, closest to the stadium.
Board member Glenn McNish and Ledbetter motioned and seconded, respectively, to approve the bid. The motion passed 4-0.
Barker explained why two additional teaching positions are needed within the system and how the cost could be covered by the Basic Education Program as enrollment grows.
“Enrollment has been down across the state and particularly in K-3,” Barker said. “We are not seeing that here in Lenoir City. We are up almost 30 students at the elementary school, 63 1/2 — I don’t know where they get the half — students at the middle school, and 1 3/4 at the high school. You can see our numbers are up, and additional staffing will help us meet a need to make sure our students have the student-teacher ration that is best, that is required in our classes.”
Barker said positions would go to LCIMS to meet a “dire need.”
“We’ve got some virtual kids coming back, and so our fourth- and fifth-grade classes will be at 31 kids in a class, and our seventh will be at 35 kids in a class,” Brandee Hoglund, LCIMS principal, said. “We’re hoping to get someone in there for virtual to get those numbers down. Right now, there’s no way we could social distance if we even wanted to. There’s just too many kids.”
The two positions for the second semester will cost $78,042, which includes benefits, Barker said in an email correspondence.
Coleman and McNish motioned and seconded, respectively, to approve the positions. The motion passed 4-0.