The Lenoir City Board of Education on May 14 approved a contract with online school platform Tech Trep Academy.
The contract was brought before board members during the April 23 meeting, but board member Mitch Ledbetter had issues with unclear costs and enrollment dates.
“It is very clear now what the cost per person would be and that according to this contract on April 15 is the date which enrollments will be selected,” Jeanne Barker, Lenoir City director of schools, said. “So we made the changes that you have requested and are ready to seek your approval. We tried to clarify everything with more specifics.”
Matthew Coleman, school board member, raised concerns about heavy volumes of online student enrollment due to COVID-19.
Lenoir City Schools Chief Technology Officer Chris Smallen addressed concerns.
“I mean, I’m already getting calls,” Smallen said. “We’ll run both programs. We’ll run the Tech Trep program where they look at homeschool students, but we’ll still advertise K-12 and iLearn. Those are really a lot of different situations there. … To answer your question, I’ve got people who are calling asking about COVID in the fall. Tech Trep will do their own advertising and do their own seeking out. It’s traditional homeschool kids, so kids who have been homeschooled their entire lives. We’re typically dealing with students who may be at the middle school or high school level, and they’re starting to have some anxiety issues. They’re actually diagnosed. Those are things that we can handle in-house.”
Different online school programs are used in unique situations. A kindergartener with health issues would be directed to use Lenoir City’s iLearn, Smallen said.
“I think we’re blessed to have options for our students,” Barker said. “We’ll talk more about that as we get further in our planning for the fall.”
Coleman and school board member Glenn McNish motioned and seconded, respectively, to approve the contract, which passed unanimously.
Bobby Johnson Sr., school board member, was absent.
Later in the meeting, Barker proudly announced the scholarships earned by the Lenoir City High School 2020 graduating class.
“Normally, at our awards night, one of the things I like to do is it’s so much fun to watch the scholarships be given out and all the money that they received,” she said.
“I want to update the board on that. Our local college and academic and athletic scholarships would be given out. The senior class had 177 students to qualify for HOPE (scholarship) and they had 217 to qualify for TN Promise and the total amount of all scholarships received by the class of 2020 is $5,590,900. That’s up from last year’s total of $5,314,990.”
The board reelected Rick Chadwick board chairman and elected Coleman board vice chairman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.