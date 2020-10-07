Matlock Bend Landfill stakeholders attended a Sept. 29 special called Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission meeting to discuss the current draft of contract negotiations with Santek Waste Services.
Members of Loudon County Commission, Lenoir City Council and Loudon City Council were present. Solid waste board members asked each entity to address the contract at its next meeting and bring a response back to the board on terms.
Santek Chief Operating Officer Tim Watts fielded questions on the contract and the possible Republic Services acquisition.
The meeting was primarily about an extension of the contract from an end date of 2027 to an end date of 2038.
Ty Ross, Loudon manager, proposed the city take over the landfill after the contract expires in 2027.
Steve Field, LCSWD chairman, asked for more research and a presentation to the commission.
Loudon Mayor Jeff Harris isn’t sure if taking over the landfill is best for the city.
“I think that needs a lot of discussion,” Harris said. “I’m just worried about the liability side of that, what we would take on with ourselves and the liability that goes with that. I would just want to do a lot of research. I know we used to do it years and years ago. So I would want to really evaluate that before we jumped into it. But there’s certainly money to be made. But I just don’t know if it would be worth the liability risk, but that’s something I would be open to discussing.”
Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens said landfills should be left out of the cities’ hands. After the experience with the old Poplar Springs Landfill, which required remediation, he doesn’t want to see a city again end up in trouble.
“With the problems that we’ve had with the Poplar Springs Landfill, the cities and the county has paid out thousands of dollars,” Aikens said. “… I’m concerned that we might get back into that situation. Councilman (Tim) Brewster from Loudon city may have mentioned that things are different now, and they sure are different now. There’s more rules, more regulations, strict rules, strict regulations, more permits involved. It is certainly different than back when all three entities ran the landfill before, and you’ve seen what’s happened 20-25 years later. It’s come back to haunt us. We’re still responsible for it for a few more years.”
Aikens said ultimately it will be up to the stakeholders to decide what happens. He said the two options are to let the landfill go out for bid or extend the contract.
Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw said the contract amendment is a vast improvement on the original contract. He believes an extension would be a “good thing.”
“The big thing from the county standpoint is to get the county’s name off the closure cost,” Bradshaw said. “That’s millions of dollars that Loudon County simply doesn’t have just laying around. So getting Santek to assume that, which will ultimately be Republic, getting them to assume that responsibility is huge.”
Harris did not want to ignore solid waste board members who know more about the matter than most of the stakeholders who attended the meeting.
“I think they’ve put a lot of work into this,” Harris said. “As they’ve said, it’s been five years. I think they’ve looked at all the options available, and I think they’ve just tried to come up with the best option for both parties.”