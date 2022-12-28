Two Lenoir City churches joined to provide a special Christmas experience for participants and family members of Adult Community Training.
Kingston and Silver Ridge Baptist churches helped set up a party for about 150 people Dec. 16 at the KBC fellowship hall.
Sherry Ryan, a nurse who works for ACT, attended the event with her client, Michael Haughc.
Ryan said ACT used to throw these kinds of parties every Christmas but stopped during the pandemic. She said she was excited to see everyone back together in the same room.
Fun activities included balloons, face painting and photos with Santa taken on the float ACT built for local Christmas parades.
Rachel Price, a director with ACT, said the float won second place in Lenoir City and third in Loudon.
“We really want to thank the churches for helping us with the meal and a place to hold the event,” Price said.
Santa made a grand entrance to much applause and encouragement from guests.
Christmas music played throughout the event and guests danced with Santa and each other.
Miranda Collins and Ralph Gideon danced together. Collins even decided to take Santa out on the floor.
“It’s great to have a chance to dance with Santa,” she said.
Gifts were provided for participants courtesy of donations raised by KBC. Click Funeral Home also provided support.
Jeff Eller said he was having a great time enjoying the music and the food. Kimberley Elam was interested in the balloons being folded into unique shapes by Benny Smith with Endless Impressions.
Smith said his company does face painting, murals and other activities to help people enjoy such events.
“They needed a place to hold the party and we were able to let them use our hall,” C.A. Wilson, deacon at KBC, said.
Wilson said when the congregation learned ACT was short of funds for presents, the congregation was able to raise $1,600 for the effort. He said the organization serves a good purpose and the church was happy to help.
Silver Ridge has a previous association with ACT and became aware of the need for help with the party. Jennifer Tweed, member and volunteer, said the church decided they could help with food.
“We will also be helping to serve the food,” Tweed said.
A dinner of spaghetti, lasagna, salad and deserts was prepared by members of the church. Sheila Risher was serving cupcakes with great grandchild Dacodah, 8. She said Dacodah helped make the lasagna.
“She loved helping out,” Risher said. “Next week she and her mother and father will be feeding the homeless.”
Amelia Marbury, chief executive officer of ACT, said she wanted to thank both churches and all the volunteers who helped make the party a success. She said without the help of the two churches, the event couldn’t have happened.
“It’s great to have the community step in to make this possible,” Marbury said.