Churches adapt during pandemic

Fewer people have attended church in person during the COVID-19 pandemic, but local congregations have found new ways to serve members and expand online services.
Some experiences have been hard to replicate as churches have responded to the challenges of the pandemic, which started more than a year ago in March 2020.
“Probably the biggest thing we’ve missed is the interpersonal relationships,” the Rev. Ed Umbach, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Lenoir City, said. “You stay connected through Facebook, Zoom and all the other outlets. But it’s not the same as sitting down and having a meal with someone.”
Umbach said in-person worship at his church has dropped about 10%. However, considering all three types of services offered at First Presbyterian — indoor, outdoor and virtual — attendance is about the same.
“Our numbers have actually gone up if you include the virtual, which is always a hard thing to quantify,” he said.
At Community Church at Tellico Village, Devin Phillips, pastor of communications, said in-person attendance was down about 40% in the last two years.
“But looking at our online numbers, we’ve seen a 250% increase,” Phillips said.
The Rev. Scott Layer, Central United Methodist Church pastor, said attendance is about 50%-60% of what it was before COVID, but roughly 20% of the congregation is watching online on any given Sunday.
He has been surprised by the number of people who have attended the church for the first time after watching services online.
The pandemic has impacted regular events, including Sunday school and youth group meetings, weddings, funerals, choirs and hymn singing.
Umbach said Sunday school and youth groups met via Zoom at the height of the pandemic but are now in person. Some families have had smaller funeral services or delayed them and wedding ceremonies have been smaller.
“People were uncomfortable coming,” he said.
The church choir is starting back in November.
“For a while, we were not singing any hymns,” Umbach said.
First Presbyterian’s budget and giving stayed fairly consistent and leaders have stayed in touch with the congregation through phone calls, letters and keeping members updated about safety protocols so they feel safe to come back.
“We’re slowly getting back to normal, it feels like,” Umbach said. “More and more people are getting comfortable coming back.”
Still, people at in-person events tend to not socialize as much now as they did before, which Umbach believes has been “probably the biggest impact.”
At Community Church, Phillips said spaghetti suppers, which had been drive-through only during the pandemic, have resumed with drive-through and in-person options.
Early in the pandemic, the church took a break from choir and hymns but the choir is back and Sunday morning worship is back to normal. Tellico Village has a high COVID-19 vaccination rate, Phillips said.
“We understand that people are still concerned for their health,” Phillips said. “We want to welcome those who are ready to come back and gather together and worship. Gathering together as a body is an important thing that we do.”
At the same time, “people’s health is first and foremost a priority,” he said.
There have been small “mini-churches” that met in homes when people didn’t feel comfortable meeting in large groups, Phillips said. Church audio and video equipment has also been upgraded.
Phillips is heartened by online viewing and giving, and he said the church has not had a drop in online donations.
“People are still connected to us,” he said. “Our giving has remained healthy. I think that’s a sign that people are still connected.”
At Central, Layer said the pandemic has been one of the most challenging and paradigm-shifting experiences of his 25 years in the ministry.
“The church is going to make some structural changes and think differently,” Layer said. “I’m sure every church is handling it differently.”
Churches across North America have been considering how to best minister to people and “in a sense, re-establish their habits,” he said.
“We’ve also been limited in choosing to not do some things, particularly around food, and we’ve done a lot more social distancing,” Layer said.
The church was closed at the beginning of 2021 but re-opened at the end of February. Layer said some congregation members are health-compromised.
“If they got COVID, it could end their lives, and they don’t want to put themselves in that kind of situation,” he said.
Church leaders have been reaching out to members with phone calls and have ramped up hands-on missions, Layer said. They have tried to help people physically and with local partners more than ever, including with a ministry relationship with Costa Rica, paying for people’s laundry services at local laundromats and getting supplies for local teachers and filling school backpacks.
“We’ve tried to ... realize that church is not just attending but we’ve tried to be the church in the community,” he said. “Church is not just about showing up and being a group and hearing a sermon but it’s about meeting people’s tangible needs in the community and the world.”