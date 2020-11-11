Church group focused on service

The St. Thomas Council of Catholic Women has had a hand in assisting the community for years.
Members come from the parish of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City. Although not every woman may participate, group president Jan Scobey gives email updates to about 220 members. Each shares a common thread based off the group’s three principles — spirituality, fellowship and service.
“We’re old women,” Scobey said with a laugh. “I honestly think, for me and for a lot of the women here, a lot of us are retired and we are looking at a way to stay involved — now that we don’t have careers, the children are raised, now we have an opportunity to give back and we all have different gifts. You want to try to find someway for everyone.
“For instance, we have someone who is really health-comprised,” she added. “She’s on oxygen, she’s in a mobile wheelchair and she loves making the care cards for nursing homes. That’s I guess the key is to try to find someway for everyone to feel like they’re participating. Everyone may not want to help with a fundraiser, but there’s always a way everyone can help and do a small part and feel involved.”
COVID-19 has impacted the group’s ability to serve the community, and women have been forced to get creative. That includes crafting 365 “Fall Care Cards” for five local nursing homes with plans to do so again for the holiday season, recently mailing $5,238 worth of food and nonfood grocery coupons overseas to a military base, donating money directly to Catholic and local charities, recycling cans for money and donating to the Ronald McDonald House in Knoxville.
The group donated $6,000 in 2019. Scobey said this year the women’s group has collected nearly $4,000 through donations.
“Some of the things that we support and we focus on are yearly,” she said. “Right to life, that is something we do every year. ... We support the (Kids First) Child Advocacy Center, the Friendship Kitchen and when we have our meetings, some women — we’re always open to supporting new charities. We have donated and had the representative from Bridge Refuge Services in Knoxville come and speak to our group. We’re not just Catholic-based, we reach out to the community through the Friendship Kitchen, through St. Vincent de Paul, which helps people that are in trouble.”
Camaraderie plays a big role in why women return.
Karen Schutte, treasurer, joined the group about five years ago.
“I keep coming back because I like all the women, as well as the fundraisers that we do to help serve the community,” Schutte said. “That’s really our major goal is fundraising.”
Fundraising has been a challenge this year, she said. In the past the group has held a fashion show and luncheon, casino night and spring luncheon and card party.
“It’s just been devastating,” she said. “We haven’t been able to get together as a group — I’m talking about the larger group. We just started doing meetings a couple months ago. To not do our fundraisers and to be able to socialize with the women that we’re used to, and it’s not only the women of our church, but their friends from Tellico, friends from Lenoir City, they all come to our events. We feel that we support not only the community through our charity giving but also with other women, friends, it gives them outlets to do things and just fun afternoons and fellowship. We just think that’s really important sharing our blessings.”