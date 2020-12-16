Holiday music set the mood Friday evening at Loudon Municipal Park as families strolled, gazed at festive lights and visited Santa during the inaugural Christmas in the Park.
Families were encouraged 5-9 p.m. to look at the brightly lit Christmas lights decorating the park, stop by five vendors stationed in the parking lot, see Santa Claus, take a hay or carriage ride and grab s’mores by the fire pit.
“It offers the community a safe family experience,” Rachel Harrell, Loudon County Visitors Bureau executive director, said. “People are encouraged to mask up, of course. If you don’t have a mask, we could provide you with one. … It’s outdoors here at the park so there’s plenty of room for everyone. Not creating gatherings, and Santa will socially distanced. … You can walk the walking track, walk around the amphitheater here, we’ve got s’mores that they’re providing to roast. A little cheer in it.”
Christmas in the Park was initially set for Dec. 4, but rainy weather caused city officials to call it off. Days later, Harrell said the city decided too much work had gone into preparations.
“We wanted to pursue this because we had it planned for last Friday on the fourth and we had to cancel it due to the weather and we had a lot of response of rescheduling,” Mark Harrell, Loudon Parks and Recreation Department director, said. “We said, ‘OK, we’ll reschedule it next week.’
“… Just today only our staff, a staff of about four men and two women, have been on this thing all week committed to eight hours or 10 hours a day,” he added. “The total length we started the first of October with a couple of guys starting putting lights up and electrical outlets and things like that.”
The decision paid off and weather remained clear throughout the night.
The city tried something similar to Christmas in the Park a couple years ago but not on this scale, Mark said, adding that the initial event rained out.
“It was much smaller,” Mark said. “We didn’t have all the decorations because we didn’t have the utilities at that time. We hope to grow this. This is just the beginning of the light show.”
Cindy and Bob Blankenship walked with granddaughter Cora Rae, 3, through a pathway of trees decorated with lights. For the Blankenships, Friday was a simple way to support the city.
“It’s beautiful,” Cindy said. “We’ve drove up here at night — when it’s dark, when it’s lit up — and it’s really beautiful. I mean they’ve really done a good job.”
The lights were “most definitely” a way to get into the Christmas spirit, she said.
Tammy Kelley walked around with her family. Seeing Santa was a surprise for the kids.
“It’s a help to get out and do family stuff. Especially during these hard times it’s hard to do stuff so this is awesome,” she said.
Mark had no idea how many people would show up but was encouraged for the future of Christmas in the Park.
“People have been cooped up, they’ve been at home and haven’t had an opportunity,” he said. “We feel like with 30-plus acres out here that we can handle a couple of thousand people and they can be socially distanced and spaced. Our hay rides we’re only allowing six on at a time so that everybody’s socially distanced and hopefully families can ride together.”