Loudon County Chamber of Commerce launched a new program to assist members with expenses related to continuing education and other skills training.
Chamber members can apply for $250 for any job training they deem necessary through the Chamber Member Education Fund.
“This quarter, it’s going to be a first-come, first-served basis,” Rodney Grugin, chamber president, said. “We’re going to see how that goes. We anticipate that will be a good program, and it’ll have a lot of participation. What we’ll probably do is we’ll tweak it a little bit for next year, and what we’re thinking is we’ll do a quarterly fund so we don’t spend all of the money say the first quarter of the year. So that allows our members to stretch that out for the rest of the year.”
The program has $2,000 budgeted in the fourth quarter of 2020. Funds will be allotted until they are exhausted, Christy Fitzgerald, chamber board chairwoman, said.
“We kind of got together at the beginning of the year before the craziness happened and said, ‘What are some of our goals to achieve this year,’ and this was brought up,” Dane Ogden, chamber business and economic development committee member, said. “Then 2020 hit, and everything kind of got put on hold. But as things are stabilizing, as much as they can given this year, a lot of these things started picking back up, and this was one of the ones we wanted to push through and get started for the end of the year because it was one of the things we were most excited about at the beginning is to be able to offer it.”
Ogden wants members take advantage of the program and use up the budget. If everyone participating uses the maximum $250 allocation, the chamber can help eight businesses this quarter.
He believes it will be tough to get full participation with a new program, but he’s holding out hope.
Restrictions are limited on how funds can be used. The chamber is open to options.
“I have a State Farm office,” Ogden said. “One of my requirements — and a lot of people in insurance and financial services — is continuing education. So if there’s needed help in cost associated with continuing education, that can be covered. If it was some type of Excel or Access or some type of computer training, that’s a possibility. We can even look at some type of sales training. We’re really pretty vast in what we want to cover. We didn’t want to put a lot of parameters on it because different industries are going to need different things.”
The fund, along with other new chamber initiatives, is part of a larger goal, Fitzgerald said.
“That was really the big goal this year was how can we serve our members more and better so all of that really ties in with the new website and this fund and the ambassador program that’s able to reach out and touch each one of our members," she said. "It’s more about serving and being there for our members."