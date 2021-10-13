A late decision to relocate the Loudon County Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala due to inclement weather didn’t stop the event from drawing a big crowd.
Thursday marked the 33rd annual gala, this year themed after “Let’s All Go to the Fair.”
“Anything that has that longevity, we’ve got to be doing something right,” Rodney Grugin, chamber president, said. “We’re pleased to put it on and we enjoy it and we hope our membership will do the same.”
From 6-9 p.m. at The Venue at Lenoir City, hundreds mingled, tried their hand at carnival games, bid in an auction led by University of Tennessee Extension Agent John Goddard and celebrated chamber member successes.
The event was initially set for downtown Lenoir City, but the threat of rain forced the move.
Board Chairman George Bove said turnout was “amazing.” At least 250 tickets were sold for the event.
“That’s the chamber’s job, isn’t it, to celebrate business and to grow that business community?” Bove said. “So let’s celebrate each one of them.”
The focus this year was on recognition, he said.
“It’s really about getting our membership together and enjoying each other’s company and meeting new people and understanding what each other does,” Grugin said. “I think that’s the key to really any event, but this gives us our year-end culmination and it just seems to work really well.”
Throughout the night, 12 nonprofit organizations set up carnival-type games and shared information. Each organization kept the money raised from the games.
“The gala’s a yearly thing anyway, but at the end of the day we celebrated the nonprofits this year,” Bove said. “We had a Business After Hours that was 100% nonprofits back in July and then this for the nonprofits to really bring the awareness to them. As our business community is rising, we think that we should also rise up.”
“We’ve just embraced our nonprofits this year and our theme’s kind of been unite, invite and do good,” Grugin added. “We just thought it’d be a good time to invite them in to do that and see how it worked and hopefully they’ll get some exposure for it and we’ll have a good time.”
The Prevention Alliance of Loudon County set up a free photo booth, along with carnival games “Pull on Your Heart String” and “Pick a Pop.”
“First of all, I think the chamber is an absolutely amazing organization,” Vicki Cowell, alliance program coordinator, said. “If you’re a business owner I feel like it’s a must to join, but you have to participate in order to get the most from your membership. And them bringing in nonprofits and offering to share their wealth is just a statement of what a great organization they are.”
Toward the end of the evening, awards were presented to chamber members, including:
• Person of the Year — Bob Elliott.
• Business of the Year — Fort Loudoun Medical Center
• Volunteer of the Year — Jeff Harris.
• Nonprofit of the Year — Boys & Girls Club of Loudon County.
• Go LoCo Tourism Award — Rockin’ the Docks.