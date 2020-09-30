Central Park phase two construction begins

Drivers passing Central Park in downtown Lenoir City can now see the early stages of what will eventually be a splash pad and pavilion.
General project contractor Brownlee Construction Inc., broke ground on the project about four weeks ago.
Zack Cusick, Lenoir City Parks and Recreation Department coordinator, said work so far has gone without issue.
“Right now they’re digging out the footers and the pads for the pavilion and then getting the piping ready for the bathrooms that will be attached to the pavilion,” Cusick said. “Once they’re kind of done with the piping underground for the restrooms and then the footers are dug out for the pad for the pavilion, they’ll start moving onto digging out a little bit more for the splash pad piping and then being able to pour the concrete over the piping to connect the features. Right now what they’re seeing where they’ve moved dirt, that’s going to be kind of the base of the pavilion and base of the splash pad.”
Lenoir City in August 2018 was awarded a $500,000 Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation matching grant through the Local Parks and Recreation Fund.
“We do ask citizens for patience because we are dealing with a federal grant administered through the state of Tennessee to complete the project,” Amber Scott, Lenoir City administrator, said in an email correspondence. “In order to get the benefit of the grant funds, more time is necessary to complete all the required ‘steps,’ and it is broken into phases dictated by the federal and state governments.”
The overall project will cost $1 million, Scott said.
“It’s been a long project, because we were actually awarded the grant in the end of 2018, so that’s when all the buzz was, ‘Hey, we got awarded the grant. We can move forward with the project’,” Cusick said. “Then we still had to get contracts with the state for just us and the city’s part of the grant and then go out for engineering firm to help us out with the plans and to help us out with getting a general contractor and finally getting to a general contractor. So there’s a lot of steps once all the excitement was but then eventually we actually had to start getting down to the work and getting everything ready. We’ve even had some people say, ‘Oh, what’s going in downtown,’ because it’s been so long we had the encouragement of getting the grant. It’s been an absolutely long process, but it’s now starting to get more buzz about it because the dirt and ground is starting to move around a little bit, so the excitement’s starting to build back up.”
Brownlee was awarded the project by Lenoir City Council in July.
Cusick said the contract is for 155 days and will include putting in the pavilion and splash pad and pouring concrete anchors.
“If they go past that 155 days, they’ll start owing us every day they go past it, but hopefully within that 155 days those three parts of the project will be done,” he said. “Then here in a couple months probably ... we’ll be able to start getting bids for the parking lot. That will be an addition to phase two.”
Cusick believes winter weather will play a role in completing the parking lot since asphalt factories shut down around the end of October. City officials could consider a ribbon-cutting ceremony once the project is finished and then a larger grand opening in the spring when the splash pad can be used.
Providing a splash pad on Lenoir City’s side of the county should give residents another “family friendly activity and will benefit children of all physical abilities,” Scott said.