A biannual consignment sale fundraiser held Friday and Saturday at Central Baptist Church in Loudon allowed the community an opportunity to find good deals on several items for children.
Items sold included children’s clothing as young as infants and old as teenagers, along with accessories like blankets, baby items, toys, shoes and strollers.
In addition to raising money for CBC, church member and sale volunteer Hope Fritts said she believes the sale helps the community. Consigners who sell items set their own prices, and the church gets to keep 30% of the sale and the consigner collects 70%. Sellers came from “all over” and did not have to be from the church.
“It also helps the public as well,” Fritts said. “They can get gently used clothes for less than than you would pay new.”
Fritts said money raised from the weekend sale doesn’t have a specific designation. Funds could possibly be used for church repairs or youth trips.
She said the sale is typically held in the spring and fall, but COVID-19 affected the schedule. This month’s sale was 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday in the Family Life Building.
Lenoir City resident Verna Racey came Friday with daughters Piper and Isis after learning about the sale through social media.
“I found some really good stuff,” Racey said.
This was the first time they had been to the sale. The family bought pants, shoes, toys and hoodies.
Philadelphia resident Jane Wilkerson visited Friday. She does not attend CBC — she is a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Loudon — but she said she appreciates the sale.
She said shoppers can find brand-name products and good-quality items. Wilkerson pointed out that there are a lot of items spread throughout the sale floor.
There are children’s items for everyone, Wilkerson said.
“I come here every year and look for stuff for my grandkids, nice used stuff,” she said.
For more information about CBC, visit www.facebook.com/cbcloud on/. Sunday School is at 10 a.m., Sunday morning worship is at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening worship starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday worship is at 6:45 p.m.