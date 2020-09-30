Following are property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Sept. 15
• Jerry A. Raper and Marsha A. Raper to Suzanne E. Maurovich and Coleen F. Maurovich, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 1, block 7, $5,000.
• Roland Marois to Clinton D. Rose and Casey L. Rose, warranty deed, Roger Johnson and Darrell Murray Ward Road property, tract 10, $73,000.
• Randy L. Davis and Consuelo B. Davis to Christian Strom, warranty deed, District 1, Amberly Meadows, lot 26R, $350,000.
• Richard Gerstenberg and Mary Gerstenberg to Aleksandr Botezat, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 4, block 5, $9,000.
• Michael Todd Bailey and Kathy D. Bailey to C4 Leasing Company LLC, warranty deed, District 1, 2 acres, $840,000.
• Joshua R. Hersey and Crystal Hersey to Lindsay E. Cooper and Jeremy A. Cooper, warranty deed, District 3, Franklin Estates, unit 1, lot 10, $253,000.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Fred Lizardo and Margot Lizardo, warranty deed, District 1, Chat- uga Point, lot 10, block 2, $369,900.
• WR Development Corporation Inc., to Gregory W. Zanolli and Cassandra L. Zanolli, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, lot 560, $179,140.
• Mark Frederick Nelson and Sharron Lynn Nelson, trustees of the Nelson Family Living Trust, to Walter Gaman and Judith K. Gaman, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 1, lot 78R1, $651,320.
• Fay Nichole Newberry, Fay Nichole Newberry Chadwick and Benjamin Chadwick to Dany R. Escobedo, warranty deed, District 2, $159,000.
• Jean F. Lawson to Frederick L. Lawson and Jennifer L. Lawson, warranty deed, District 5, Major Gaut, unit 2, lots 8, 9 and 10, $140,000.
Sept. 16
• TV Holdings LLC to Valeriy Aliy, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 6, block 1, $3,500.
• TV Holdings to Jonathan Wise, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 20, block 6, $4,000.
• Cooper Homes Inc., to Fred A. Dykema and Chris Dykema, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 3, block 3, $25,000.
• Richard C. Rhodes to Marcus E. Malais and Wendy A. Malais, trustees of the Marcus E. and Wendy A. Malais Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Mialauo Point, lot 13, block 4, $225,000.
• Ronald L. Frohriep and Ellen M. Frohriep, trustees of the Ronald and Ellen Frohriep Joint Revocable Trust, to Patricia A. Morris and Robin L. Morris, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 9, block 12, $525,000.
• AKJ LLC to Karin Hamerston, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 7, block 12, $4,000.
• Michael A. Finn and Angela Finn to Susan C. Christiansen, trustee of the Susan C. Christiansen Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Shores, lot 13, block 5, $68,500.
• Robert N. Swinton and Juanita Swinton to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 8, block 10, $1,500.
• Robert H. Richey, trustee of the Robert H. Richey Trust, and Karen A. Richey, trustee of the Karen A. Richey Trust, to Joan E. Clippinger, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 3, block 6, $474,900.
• Ronald Justus and Joan Justus to Cynthia Halligan, warranty deed, District 2, Conkinnon Pointe, unit 1, lot 34, $1,515,000.
• Justin T. Griffin to Derek J. Bonzagni and Chelsie D. Bonzagni, warranty deed, District 3, $306,110.
• Lenora A. Brennan and Lenora A. Kelley to Niles Alfred Houk and Susan Lane Houk, warranty deed, District 5, Legends at Avalon, lot 38, $475,000.
• Allen Duvaughn Jenkins and Rosemary Jenkins to James Lawrence Cox and Rebecca C. Cox, warranty deed, District 2, $20,000.
• Anthony L. Forcellini and Sharla K. Forcellini to Richard D. Reissig and Beth M. Reissig, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 3, lot 250, $311,320.
• DR Horton Inc., to Michelle Lea Hughes, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 21, $226,965.
• Douglas Farris and Debra M. Farris to Benjamin S. Chadwick and Fay Nichole Newberry, warranty deed, District 3, Emily’s Landing, phase 1, lot 6, $255,000.
• Janette R. Raymond to Destiny Land USA LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Brentwood, lot 10, $11,500.
• Destiny Land USA LLC to Octavio Garcia Guzman, Blanca Estela Rivera and Zitlali Lizbeth Garcia, warranty deed, District 2, Brentwood, lot 10, $15,750.
• Theresa M. Obrien and John A. Obrien, trustees of the Theresa M. Obrien Trust, to Kenneth L. Atchison, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 7, lot 887R, section 4, $1,710,000.
• Peter Weber Jr., Peter Weber III and Darlene E. Weber to Gabrielle Cochran, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 12, block 6, $290,000.
• Jessica L. Spires to Jerry A. Hodge and Marilyn R. Hodge, warranty deed, District 5, LR Gentry, lot 10, $107,500.
• Heritage Homes Developers LLC to Russell A. Hodge and Martha K. Hodge, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 52, $399,900.
Sept. 17
• Bishop Construction LLC to Gary S. Schade and Pamela R. Schade, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 23, block 10, $284,750.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., and CMH Parks Inc., to Tyler Biddle and Kristen Biddle, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 6, $199,900.
• Phyllis H. Claiborne and Stanley C. Roy, trustees of the Glen and Phyllis Claiborne Trust, David N. Wedekind, David J. Poss, John W. Cook, William Q. Walter, Martin L. Walter, Henry Calvin Walter Jr. and Pierre Gilles Champagne to Ryan T. Williams, warranty deed, District 5, Wildwood Acres, lots 12 and 13, $30,000.
• Richard D. Kagley and Teresa P. Kagley to Christopher B. Duffy and Sandra Beaugez Duffy, warranty deed, District 3, Fort Loudon Estates, lot 122, $618,000.
• B&B Investments LLC to John J. Kennedy and PM Investment Group of Tennessee, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 11, $261,000.
• Barbara Luther Corden, Barbara Wilkerson Luther, deceased, and Billie Luther Mayhew to Viorel Rotar and Elena Rotar, warranty deed, District 5, Dixie Lee Village, lot 6, $162,500.
• Melvin E. Johnson, Gary Bruce Johnson and Martha H. Johnson to William T. Shultz and Callie J. Shultz, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 14, block 11, section 4, $145,000.
• Miguel Herrera and Maria L. Herrera to Joshua R. Hersey and Crystal Hersey, warranty deed, District 3, Emily’s Landing, phase 2, lot 35, $270,000.
• Anthony Thomas Grenis and Judith Lutz Battersby, trustees of the Grenis Battersby Joint Revocable Living Trust, to Robert John Benson and Sheila Marie Benson, trustees of the Robert and Sheila Benson Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 15, block 4, $6,500.
• Thomas H. Herzog and Heather A. Herzog to Tamara Hatcher and Brandon Hatcher, warranty deed, District 2, Misty Ridge, phase IV, lot 12, $290,000.
• Kathleen P. Crowley and James P. Crowley, trustees of the James P. Crowley and Kathleen P. Crowley Revocable Trust, to Alan Smiy and Julie M. Hampton Smiy, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 16, block 12, $485,000.
• Harmon L. Towne and Anna M. Towne to Gregg Marshall and Kathryn Marshall, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee, lot 6, block 12, $343,500.
• Dean A. Webb and Doris A. Webb to Gary Switzer and Stephanie Switzer, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 7, block 5, $5,000.
• Walter G. Greer and Sharon H. Greer to Paul R. Haney and Lori A. Haney, warranty deed, District 5, Riversbend, lot 14, $685,000.
• Robert Kemp and Shannon Kemp to Rodolfo Ramos Cruz, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 21, block 15, section 3, $109,000.
• Loyd Properties LLC to Bishop Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Friends of Tellico Library Loyd, lot 2R, $149,000.
• Christopher M. Boyle and Jodi R. Boyle to Lori A. Sikora and Hunter G. Sikora, warranty deed, District 2, Oakley Glen, lot 16, $420,000.
• Dalton L. Giles and Matilyn Ruth Giles to Kyle T. Saari, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 40, $166,000.
• John H. Kerr to Brian T. Clayton and Carla D. Clayton, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 8, block 27, $433,000.
• Michael W. Wilson to Floyd M. Routson Jr. and Janet L. Routson, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 31, $309,900.
• Paul M. Carson and Denyse D. Carson to Alexander Wied and Lindsey Wied, warranty deed, District 2, Garnet Hill, lot 17R, $272,500.
• Melanie Jill Ogle and Alan Scott Ogle to Loretta B. Bradley, warranty deed, District 2, Acadia Villas, lot 5, $322,000.
• Mitch Rosenzweig to Brian Kluge and Elizabeth Kluge, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 5, block 9, $390,000.
• Kristen Kostrzecha to Daniel R. Laman and Tandi Laman, warranty deed, District 2, Emily’s Landing, phase 1, lot 59, $268,000.
• James Brewer and Ryan Stewart to Gregory Lynn Vinyard and Jeri Anna Marie Vinyard, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Hills, phase 1, lot 77, $238,000.
• Turner Homes LLC to Linda Y. Naymon, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, phase 2, lot 161, $193,500.
• Gloria Jane Brown Jones to Home Pro LLC, warranty deed, District 1, $21,000.
• Becky Clayton to Edward Lynn Watson, warranty deed, District 1, Rosedale Park, lot 53, $35,000.
• James J. Autry to Ronald L. Frohriep and Ellen M. Frohriep, trustees of the Ronald and Ellen Frohriep Joint Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 15, block 7, $527,500.
• TV Holdings LLC to Angela M. Keith, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 18, block 20, $4,000.
• Rick Bridges to Terry J. Hemmen, Susan M. Hemmen and Christopher J. Hemmen, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse point, phase I, lot 3, $362,000.
Sept. 18
• Barry Benson Fry and Nancy Louise Fry, trustees of the Fry Family Living Trust, to Barry Benson Fry and Nancy Louise Fry, quit claim deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 11, block 16, $0.
• Barry Benson Fry and Nancy Louise Fry to Barry Benson Fry and Nancy Louise Fry, trustees of the Fry Family Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 11, block 16, $0.
• Charles W. Moore and Nina M. Moore to Crystal Darlene Moore, Annette Louise Moore, Charles W. Moore and Nina M. Moore, quit claim deed, District 4, $0.
• James C. McMahan and Bobbie McMahan to Tony R. Aikens and David Martin, quit claim deed, District 1, James C. McMahan property, unit 1, lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, $0.
• James W. Hamilton and Vernell H. Hamilton to Steve M. McCullar and Karen Jo McCullar, warranty deed, District 2, Summitvue, lot 39, $27,000.
• Robert Wayne Johnson to Kevin D. Trent Jr., warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 64, $375,000.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Kathryn R. Cardwell, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 17, block 30, section 2, $131,500.
Sept. 21
• Linda Hunt to Courtney Hunt and Christopher R. Hunt, quit claim deed, District 1, Lake Shores Addition No. Two, lots 7, 8, 9 and 10, block E, $0.
• Jeffrey T. Decker and Catherine M. Bordenaro, trustees of the Decker & Bordenaro Revocable Trust, to Jeffrey T. Decker and Catherine M. Bordenaro, quit claim deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 11, block 9, $0.
• Ruth L. Williams to Mark W. Williams, quit claim deed, District 2, Harrison Hills, lot 4, block C, $0.
• Nancy Walker Thomasson and Nancy Walker Bennett to Andrew Franklin Bennett III and Marta B. Bennett, quit claim deed, District 5, $0.
• CS Holdings LLC to Michael T. McNally and Rory L. McNally, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 2, block 4, $3,500.
• TV Holdings LLC to Bradley O. Hardy and Jamie E. Hardy, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 12, block 15, $2,800.
• Pamela A. Cooley, Pamela A. Hardy and Harold W. Cooley to Stuart W. Masters and Kathleen T. Masters, warranty deed, Toqua Greens, lot 17, block 12, $65,000.
• Crossing Group to John L. Murphy and Alice Q. Murphy, warranty deed, District 5, Stone Crossing, unit 4, lot 97, $92,000.
• Gregory Scott Moore to Timothy Scott Moore and Courtney Lee Moore, warranty deed, District 5, 46.03 acres, Timothy Moore, $144,600.
• Marcus A. Allen and Lisa Allen, trustees of the Marcus and Lisa Allen Family Trust of 2010, to Timothy C. Hetchler and Leslie G. Cryer Hetchler, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 15, block 14, $37,000.
• Jim M. Owenby and Brenda Owenby to Richard A. Guzik and Michele A. Guzik, warranty deed, District 2, Martel Estates East, lot 179, $275,000.
• Mike Walden and Dawn Walden to Kristen Lee Kostrzecha, warranty deed, District 4, Stockton Valley Ranches, lot 35, $280,000.
• Bob Arr and Faye M. Arr to Rosalie Jane Davis, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 2, block 12, $235,000.
• James Goodwin to Terry Bartholomew and Dawn Bartholomew, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Hills, phase 2, lot 110, $330,000.
• Juan C. Garcia Rosiles and Maria E. Garcia to John Darron Braxton Abner and Katy Abner, warranty deed, District 5, Jackson Crossing, phase 4, lot 31R, $330,000.
• Larry Kirkland and Allen Walker to Steven Roberts, warranty deed, .9 acres, $6,900.
• Homer Lee White, Betty Sue White Sherrill, Roy J. Sherrill and Roy Junior Sherrill to Matthew Kyle Tallent, warranty deed, District 1, White Estates, lots 12, 13, 16, 17 and 18, $75,000.
Sept. 22
• Xiaoxing Zhang to Parke Chapman and Brenda Chapman, quit claim deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 4, 5 and 6, block B, $0.
• Marilyn Jensen to Patricia J. Patterson, warranty deed, District 1, Willington Place, unit 10, $185,000.
• Burtis D. Patterson and Patricia J. Patterson to Nicholas J. Perfetto and Devona G. Perfetto, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 12, block 17, $457,500.
• Billy Ray Daugherty and Sinda Daugherty, trustees of the Daugherty Family House Trust, to Gregory Bearden, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 3, lot 219, $1,200,000.
• Lewis M. Houston, Roberta S. Houston and Roberta A. Houston to Ken Knott, warranty deed, District 3, Houston property, lot 2, $215,000.
• Reliance Development LLC to Wanda C. King, warranty deed, District 5, Jackson Crossing, phase 4, lot 59R, $309,900.
• Malcolm T. Humphrey and Michelle A. Humphrey to Michael P. McMullen and Debbie L. McMullen, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 8, lot 924R, $255,000.
• Ebbe Nilsson to Kristi D. Mathews, warranty deed, District 2, Blackberry Landing, lot 1, $279,900.
• Kathryn A. Griffith to Steven Alexander Sfetz, warranty deed, District 3, 5.01 acres, $230,000.
Sept. 23
• Glenn Ray Willis to Glenn Ray Willis and Vanessa Gail Willis, quit claim deed, District 4, 1 acre, Paul Arp Farm, PT 18, $0.
• Ann L. Lewellen to Elson James Harkema and Jacqueline T. Harkema, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens Courts, lot 3, block 1, $400,000.
• E. James Harkema and Jacqueline T. Harkema to Edward Johnson McKenzie and Jennifer L. McKenzie, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 8, block 10, $379,900.
• AKJ LLC to Douglas R. Smart and Bernadette M. Smart, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 20, block 19, $4,000.
• Thomas R. Long, Joanne B. Long and Cathleen A. Wysor to Sharon Stonefield, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 1, lot 21, $415,000.
• Paul T. Riesterer, trustee of the Paul T. Riesterer Revocable Living Trust, to Donald J. Macleod and Linda Macleod, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 7, block 2, $20,000.
• Mark M. Widloski and Susan K. Widloski to Matthew J. Chodak and Dawn Legleu Chodak, warranty deed, District 3, Pines, unit 3, lot 18, $260,000.
• D.R. Horton to Kenya Deann Stafford, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 22, $251,445.
• William Waller Henry to Uraiwan Manjaroenporn, warranty deed, District 1, 1 acre, Huffs Addition, lot 13, $350,000.
• B&B Investments to Loudon County Farm Bureau, warranty deed, District 1, .343 acres, $130,000.
• Robert Lee Bowers to Sue Clevenger, warranty deed, District 1, .50 acres, Todd Dirksen, lots 1 and 2, $45,000.
Sept. 24
• TW2 LLC to Audra Moseley, warranty deed, District 2, Thomas Woods, lot 11, $425,000.
• Yat Tong Lee and Cheng Pang Shao to June Yvonne Lyons, warranty deed, District 5, Meadow Walk Villas Condominiums, phase 1, lot 10, $256,000.
• Errol W. Keith and Karen Sue Keith to Jackie Short and Cheryl Short, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 4, lot 517, section 1, $289,000.
• Frank Moroz III and Melinda Moroz to Gregory A. Williams and Jennifer L. Williams, warranty deed, District 3, Henry McDonald Estate lots PT I and PT II, $719,900.
• Michael W. Wilson to Brandon Houston and Rachel Houston, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 30, $309,900.
• Donald Clasby Jr. and Melissa Clasby to Patrick John Blake and Krista Ruth Blake, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 4, block 12, $223,000.
• Robert Joseph Bierman and June Barbara Bierman, trustees of the Bierman Revocable Living Trust, to David Porter Hardin and Margaret A. Hardin, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 21, block 4, $685,000.
• Judith L. McNabb and Matthew D. McNabb to Jennifer D. Frye and Charles Frye, warranty deed, District 2, 1.52 acres, $140,000.
• Matt William Sartin and Jack Sartin Sr. to Corey Davis, warranty deed, District 5, Executive Meadows, lot 86, $165,000.
• Kody Hewitt to Kevin L. Hewitt and Bobbie Renee Hewitt, warranty deed, District 5, $100,000.