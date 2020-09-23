Following are property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Sept. 1
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Andrew J. Flad and Kimberly A. Flad, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 13, block 5, $444,044.
• Stanley D. Hilton and Paula J. Hilton to Brian R. Labudde, warranty deed, District 2, Beals Landing, lot 6, $250,000.
• Indian Gap Investments LLC to Leo A. Bigus and Susanne Bigus, trustees of the Leo A. Bigus and Susanne Bigus Revocable Living Trust, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, lot 35, $378,200.
• Robert Turnpaugh and Carol Golightly to Paul Press and Kimberly Press, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 3, block 2, $350,000.
• Larry Thomas Denney and Geraldine Ann Denney, trustees of the Denney Revocable Living Trust, to Dramm Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 3, block 1, $1,160,000.
• Antonette Bielech Farmer and Peter David Farmer, trustees of the Antonette Bielech Farmer and Peter David Farmer Revocable Trust, to Thomas J. Kukla and Joan C. Kukla, trustees of the Thomas J. Kukla and Joan C. Kukla Revocable Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 2, block 15, $235,000.
• Martha Hixon and Timothy Hixon to CSS Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 17, block 6, $10,500.
• Susan M. Anderson and Susan M. Wukits to David A. Stryker and Wendy E. Stryker, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Cove Villas, lot 3, block 1, $488,000.
• Kenneth Higgins to Deaton Farley Clifton, warranty deed, District 2, $225,000.
Sept. 2
• Paul R. Lapointe and Rebecca Ann Lapointe to James R. Griffin, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 80, $100,000.
• Robert Joseph Stiffler, Elizabeth Irene Stiffler and Elizabeth Stiffler Ward to Bradley Stephens and Raven Russell, warranty deed, District 2, Oakwood Estates, unit 3, lot 98, $205,000.
• Tennessee Baptist Adult Homes Inc., to Turner Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 5, phase 1, Harper Village and Williams Ferry Pointe, lots 160, 157, unit 61 and unit 60, $600,000.
• Michael L. Wills and Kathleen Ann Wills to Oleg Cheban, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 3, block 2, $5,000.
• Velma M. Smith and Kenneth A. Walters to Roza Condurache, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 8, block 12, $4,500.
• Steve B. Chancey and Arthur B. Reynolds to Nussbeck Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 21, block 24, section 1, $168,000.
• Bryan K. Rowell and Laura E. Rowell to Timothy C. Morton and Amanda N. Morton, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 1, lot 49, $390,000.
• Patrick Noone and Dinah M. Noone to David L. Geuther and Vickie L. Geuther, trustees of the Monarch Trust, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 73, $313,400.
• Edwin T. Loy Jr. to Indian Gap Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Rockingham, lots 22, 49 and 68, $129,600.
• Center Point Developers Inc., to Allen Vaughn Jr. and Susan M. Vaughn, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 126, $350,000.
• William K. Jones to Kyle Joines, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 21, block 21, $300,500.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Clayton Properties Inc., and CMH Parks Inc., to Jennifer C. Prater, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 8, $176,000.
• Stephen Croft and Jacqueline Croft to Sentinel Builders Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Tanglewood, lot 30R3, $90,000.
• Bryan L. Hall and Vera W. Hall to Bradley A. Ashton and Nancy J. Ashton, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Point, lot 15, block 1, $460,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Clayton Properties Inc., and CMH Parks Inc., to Joshua Duane Bozarth and Karen Elizabeth Bozarth, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 5, $199,900.
• Alvin T. Hanna Jr. and Trisha J. Hanna to Daniel R. Stockham and Kathleen Stockham, warranty deed, District 1, Rarity Bay, phase 4, lot 638, section 2, $432,000.
• Lenore Giannola to Peter D. Farmer and Antonette B. Farmer, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 6, block 6, $270,000.
• Shirl A. Morris and Patrick S. Morris to Michael James Slover, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase 3, lot 73, $42,000.
Sept. 3
• Helen Goodreau Salerno, trustee of the Helen Goodreau Salerno Revocable Trust, to Heang Goh Choo, warranty deed, District 1, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 353, section 1, $17,000.
• Paula C. Fair, trustee of the Paula C. Fair Living Trust, to Richard Lee Call, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 9, block 6, $1,010,000.
• Robert J. Wiggins, Denise M. Longchamp and Denise M. Wiggins to Michael W. Reagan and Carolyn E. Reagan, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 20, block 5, $409,000.
• Alan L. Thompson and Kristine M. Wenninghoff to James H. Willis, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 18, block 8, $580,000.
• Capital Investment Properties LLC to Donald F. Hart and Donna L. Hart, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 3, block 3, $375,000.
Sept. 11
• Rubin Lublin TN PLLC sub trustee, Victor Kang sub trustee, Richard Gess and Sandra Gess to Christopher Chilton, trustees deed, District 1, Valley Vista, lot 43, $54,100.
• Evelyn M. Kollock, Anthony Dale Kollock and Anita S. Kollock to Anthony Dale Kollock and Anita S. Kollock, quit claim deed, District 1, $0.
• Robert Dowler and Pamela Dowler, trustees of the Robert and Pamela Dowler Revocable Living Trust, to Robert Dowler and Pamela Dowler, quit claim deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 34, block 11, $0.
• Viorel Rotar and Elegant Construction to Michael M. Hotchkiss and Amy J. Hotchkiss, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 3, block 10, $305,550.
• David Wayne Lee to Andrzej Romot and Iwona Romot, warranty deed, District 5, $62,500.
• Lynda D. Burman to John F. Gaul III and Betty J. Gaul, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 14, block 19, $395,000.
• Charles A. Bettis and Rickey D. Bettis, trustees of the Clarence Douglas Bettis Family Trust, Edith Ruth Chambers Bettis, Clarence Douglas Bettis, deceased, and James Pope to Darrell Price and Joseph Wallace, warranty deed, District 1, $25,000.
• Janice K. Kuhn and Steven M. Kuhn, trustees of the Janice K. Kuhn Revocable Trust, to John F. Hunn and Alexis A. Hunn, warranty deed, District 5, Hope Creek Colony, lots 37, 38, 39 and 40, $530,000.
• American Estate & Trust FBO Valencia Hargrove IRA, Valencia Hargrove and Valencia Hargrove IRA to Dan I. Ababii, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 21, block 9, $8,000.
• Lydna Lynn, Heidi Lewis, Timothy Gebert, Joann Albertine Gebert, deceased, and Joanne A. Gebert, deceased, to Joseph H. Jones and Alexis M. Jones, warranty deed, District 1, $83,000.
• Richard Gerstenberg and Mary Gerstenberg to Billy C. Ramage Jr. and Julie Anne Page, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 6, block 4, $10,000.
Sept. 14
• Robert J. Brauch to Robert J. Brauch and Barbara L. Brauch, quit claim deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 13, block 9, $0.
• Katherine Forst and Chad Garland to Katherine Forst, Chad Garland and Karen Cole, quit claim deed, District 4, 17.23 acres, $0.
• Thomas E. Kwiatkowski and Theresa R. Kwiatkowski, trustees of the Kwiatkowski Family 2014 Declaration of Trust, to Thomas E. Kwiatkowski and Theresa R. Kwiatkowski, quit claim deed, District 1, Coyatee Hills, lot 7, block 4, $0.
• Robert Tinker, Danielle Wanser and Corinne Kline to Robert Tinker, quit claim deed, District 4, Darin Smith property, tract 2, $0.
• Robert Tinker to Robert Tinker and Danielle Wanser, quit claim deed, District 4, Darin Smith property, tract 2, $0.
• Kody Millikan to Samuel Allen and Randi Allen, warranty deed, District 1, Chota View Courts, lot 9, block 1, $188,000.
• Chad M. Hicks and Stephanie Hicks to Cynthia Cross and Ruth Clark, warranty deed, District 4, 12.89 acres, Duane Richesin property, tract 2, $395,000.
• Adrian Perju to Adam C. McKechnie, trustee of the McKechnie Irrevocable Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 6, block 14, $349,900.
• Laurae S. Hathaway, trustee of the Hathaway Family Trust, to Gregory E. Ward and Karen M. Ward, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Shores Courts, lot 17, block 1, $885,000.
• Bernard J. Wortman III and Marcela G. Paredes to Valeriy Aliy, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 13, block 13, $4,750.
• Paul Chaveriat and Janice Chaveriat to Robert W. Huron and Judith A. Pavelock, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Shores, lot 26, block 4, $950,000.
• Charles Smith and Hannah Bunnell Smith to Patrick Gilles and Carol Gilles, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 18, block 7, $504,000.
• Ricky Robinson and Jenella Robinson to Andrea D. Hayes, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 7, block 6, $375,000.
• Leslie D. Walters to Zackary and Kayla Bean, warranty deed, District 1, 2.54 acres, $216,000.
• Errol Hibbert and Angela Hibbert to Steven J. Barone Sr. and Steven J. Barone Jr., warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 3, block 12, $2,500.
• Turner Homes LLC to Thomas L. Ashley and Linda B. Ashley, warranty deed, District 5, Williams Ferry Pointe, phase 1, $250,000.
• David L. Anglin and Shirley Anglin to David P. Hooper and Laure M. Hooper, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 5A, lot 23, $44,900.
• Tim Murrell, trustee of the Trust FBO Evelyn Murrell, Evelyn Murrell, Betty G. Underwood, deceased, and Tim Murrell, executor, to Andra Lynne Sneed, warranty deed, District 1, $160,000.
Sept. 15
• Jordan L. Reif to Mary M. Reif, quit claim deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 44, block 9, $0.
• Bryan Scott Johnson and Dolores Lucille Johnson, deceased, to Bryan Johnson, quit claim deed, District 5, Warriors Chase, phase I, $0.
• WindRiver Investments LLC to WR Development Corp., quit claim deed, District 3, WindRiver, lot 558, $0.
• WR Development Corp. to Joseph K. Ayres Jr., quit claim deed, District 3, WindRiver, lot 558, $0.
• WindRiver Investments LLC to WR Development Corporation Inc., quit claim deed, District 3, WindRiver, lot 560, $0.
• Edward C. Kash to Merry J. Kash, quit claim deed, District 2, John T. Bible Farm, tract 17, $0.
• Edward C. Kash and Merry J. Kash to KFR Farm & River Holdings LLC, quit claim deed, District 2, John T. Bible Farm, tract 17, $0.
• Edward C. Kash and Merry J. Kash to KFR Holdings LLC, quit claim deed, District 2, 39.60 acres, $0.
• Edward C. Kash and Merry J. Kash to KFR Waterfront Holdings LLC, quit claim deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 2, lot 162, section 1, $0.
• Stephen B. Waldrop and Joy Lynn Waldrop to Steven Stoecker and Stephen Stoecker, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 85, $365,200.
• Edward F. Graves and Barbara J. Graves to Edward F. Graves and Barbara J. Graves, trustees of the Edward F. and Barbara J. Graves Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 11, block 4, $0.
• Richard G. Goodman and Linda L. Goodman to Richard G. Goodman and Linda L. Goodman, trustees under the Tenancy by the Intirety Sub Trust of the Goodman Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 9, block 29, $0.
• Jerry A. Raper and Marsha A. Raper to Suzanne E. Maurovich and Coleen F. Maurovich, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 1, block 7, $5,000.
• Roland Marois to Clinton D. Rose and Casey L. Rose, warranty deed, Roger Johnson and Darrell Murray Ward Road property, tract 10, $73,000.
• Randy L. Davis and Consuelo B. Davis to Christian Strom, warranty deed, District 1, Amberly Meadows, lot 26R, $350,000.
• Richard Gerstenberg and Mary Gerstenberg to Aleksandr Botezat, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 4, block 5, $9,000.
• Michael Todd Bailey and Kathy D. Bailey to C4 Leasing Company LLC, warranty deed, District 1, 2 acres, $840,000.
• Joshua R. Hersey and Crystal Hersey to Lindsay E. Cooper and Jeremy A. Cooper, warranty deed, District 3, Franklin Estates, unit 1, lot 10, $253,000.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Fred Lizardo and Margot Lizardo, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 10, block 2, $369,900.
• WR Development Corporation Inc., to Gregory W. Zanolli and Cassandra L. Zanolli, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, lot 560, $179,140.
• Mark Frederick Nelson and Sharron Lynn Nelson, trustees of the Nelson Family Living Trust, to Walter Gaman and Judith K. Gaman, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 1, lot 78R1, $651,320.
• Fay Nichole Newberry, Fay Nichole Newbery Chadwick and Benjamin Chadwick to Dany R. Escobedo, warranty deed, District 2, $159,000.
• Jean F. Lawson to Frederick L. Lawson and Jennifer L. Lawson, warranty deed, District 5, Major Gaut, unit 2, lots 8, 9 and 10, $140,000.
Sept. 16
• TV Holdings LLC to Valeriy Aliy, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 6, block 1, $3,500.
• TV Holdings to Jonathan Wise, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 20, block 6, $4,000.
• Cooper Homes Inc., to Fred A. Dykema and Chris Dykema, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 3, block 3, $25,000.
• Richard C. Rhodes to Marcus E. Malais and Wendy A. Malais, trustees of the Marcus E. and Wendy A. Malais Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Mialauo Point, lot 13, block 4, $225,000.
• Ronald L. Frohriep and Ellen M. Frohriep, trustees of the Ronald and Ellen Frohriep Joint Revocable Trust, to Patricia A. Morris and Robin L. Morris, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 9, block 12, $525,000.
• AKJ LLC to Karin Hamerston, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 7, block 12, $4,000.
• Michael A. Finn and Angela Finn to Susan C. Christiansen, trustee of the Susan C. Christiansen Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Shores, lot 13, block 5, $68,500.
• Robert N. Swinton and Juanita Swinton to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 8, block 10, $1,500.
• Robert H. Richey, trustee of the Robert H. Richey Trust, and Karen A. Richey, trustee of the Karen A. Richey Trust, to Joan E. Clippinger, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 3, block 6, $474,900.
• Ronald Justus and Joan Justus to Cynthia Halligan, warranty deed, District 2, Conkinnon Pointe, unit 1, lot 34, $1,515,000.
• Justin T. Griffin to Derek J. Bonzagni and Chelsie D. Bonzagni, warranty deed, District 3, $306,110.
• Lenora A. Brennan and Lenora A. Kelley to Niles Alfred Houk, Suan Lane Houk and Susan Lane Houk, warranty deed, District 5, Legends at Avalon, lot 38, $475,000.
• Allen Duvaughn Jenkins and Rosemary Jenkins to James Lawrence Cox and Rebecca C. Cox, warranty deed, District 2, $20,000.
• Anthony L. Forcellini and Sharla K. Forcellini to Richard D. Reissig and Beth M. Reissig, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 3, lot 250, $311,320.
• DR Horton Inc., to Michelle Lea Hughes, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 21, $226,965.
• Douglas Farris and Debra M. Farris to Benjamin S. Chadwick and Fay Nichole Newberry, warranty deed, District 3, Emily’s Landing, phase 1, lot 6, $255,000.
• Janette R. Raymond to Destiny Land USA LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Brentwood, lot 10, $11,500.
• Destiny Land USA LLC to Octavio Garcia Guzman, Blanca Estela Rivera and Zitlali Lizbeth Garcia, warranty deed, District 2, Brentwood, lot 10, $15,750.
• Theresa M. Obrien and John A. Obrien, trustees of the Theresa M. Obrien Trust, to Kenneth L. Atchison, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 7, lot 887R, section 4, $1,710,000.
• Peter Weber Jr., Peter Weber III and Darlene E. Weber to Gabrielle Cochran, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 12, block 6, $290,000.
• Jessica L. Spires to Jerry A. Hodge and Marilyn R. Hodge, warranty deed, District 5, LR Gentry, lot 10, $107,500.
• Heritage Homes Developers LLC to Russell A. Hodge and Martha K. Hodge, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 52, $399,900.
Sept. 17
• Bishop Construction LLC to Gary S. Schade and Pamela R. Schade, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 23, block 10, $284,750.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., and CMH Parks Inc., to Tyler Biddle and Kristen Biddle, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 6, $199,900.
• Phyllis H. Claiborne and Stanley C. Roy, trustees of the Glen and Phyllis Claiborne Trust, David N. Wedekind, David J. Poss, John W. Cook, William Q. Walter, Martin L. Walter, Henry Calvin Walter Jr. and Pierre Gilles Champagne to Ryan T. Williams, warranty deed, District 5, Wildwood Acres, lots 12 and 13, $30,000.
• Richard D. Kagley and Teresa P. Kagley to Christopher B. Duffy and Sandra Beaugez Duffy, warranty deed, District 3, Fort Loudon Estates, lot 122, $618,000.
• B&B Investments LLC to John J. Kennedy and PM Investment Group of Tennessee, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 11, $261,000.
• Barbara Luther Corden, Barbara Wilkerson Luther, deceased, and Billie Luther Mayhew to Viorel Rotar and Elena Rotar, warranty deed, District 5, Dixie Lee Village, lot 6, $162,500.
• Melvin E. Johnson, Gary Bruce Johnson and Martha H. Johnson to William T. Shultz and Callie J. Shultz, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 14, block 11, section 4, $145,000.
• Miguel Herrera and Maria L. Herrera to Joshua R. Hersey and Crystal Hersey, warranty deed, District 3, Emily’s Landing, phase 2, lot 35, $270,000.
• Anthony Thomas Grenis and Judith Lutz Battersby, trustees of the Grenis Battersby Joint Revocable Living Trust, to Robert John Benson and Sheila Marie Benson, trustees of the Robert and Sheila Benson Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 15, block 4, $6,500.
• Thomas H. Herzog and Heather A. Herzog to Tamara Hatcher and Brandon Hatcher, warranty deed, District 2, Misty Ridge, phase IV, lot 12, $290,000.
• Kathleen P. Crowley and James P. Crowley, trustees of the James P. Crowley and Kathleen P. Crowley Revocable Trust, to Alan Smiy and Julie M. Hampton Smiy, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 16, block 12, $485,000.
• Harmon L. Towne and Anna M. Towne to Gregg Marshall and Kathryn Marshall, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee, lot 6, block 12, $343,500.
• Dean A. Webb and Doris A. Webb to Gary Switzer and Stephanie Switzer, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 7, block 5, $5,000.
• Walter G. Greer and Sharon H. Greer to Paul R. Haney and Lori A. Haney, warranty deed, District 5, Riversbend, lot 14, $685,000.
• Robert Kemp and Shannon Kemp to Rodolfo Ramos Cruz, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 21, block 15, section 3, $109,000.
• Loyd Properties LLC to Bishop Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Friends of Tellico Library Loyd, lot 2R, $149,000.
• Christopher M. Boyle and Jodi R. Boyle to Lori A. Sikora and Hunter G. Sikora, warranty deed, District 2, Oakley Glen, lot 16, $420,000.
• Dalton L. Giles and Matilyn Ruth Giles to Kyle T. Saari, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 40, $166,000.
• John H. Kerr to Brian T. Clayton and Carla D. Clayton, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 8, block 27, $433,000.
• Michael W. Wilson to Floyd M. Routson Jr. and Janet L. Routson, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 31, $309,900.
• Paul M. Carson and Denyse D. Carson to Alexander Wied and Lindsey Wied, warranty deed, District 2, Garnet Hill, lot 17R, $272,500.
• Melanie Jill Ogle and Alan Scott Ogle to Loretta B. Bradley, warranty deed, District 2, Acadia Villas, lot 5, $322,000.
• Mitch Rosenzweig to Brian Kluge and Elizabeth Kluge, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 5, block 9, $390,000.
• Kristen Kostrzecha to Daniel R. Laman and Tandi Laman, warranty deed, District 2, Emily’s Landing, phase 1, lot 59, $268,000.
• James Brewer and Ryan Stewart to Gregory Lynn Vinyard and Jeri Anna Marie Vinyard, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Hills, phase 1, lot 77, $238,000.
• Turner Homes LLC to Linda Y. Naymon, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, phase 2, lot 161, $193,500.
• Gloria Jane Brown Jones to Home Pro LLC, warranty deed, District 1, $21,000.
• Becky Clayton to Edward Lynn Watson, warranty deed, District 1, Rosedale Park, lot 53, $35,000.
• James J. Autry to Ronald L. Frohriep and Ellen M. Frohriep, trustees of the Ronald and Ellen Frohriep Joint Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 15, block 7, $527,500.
• TV Holdings LLC to Angela M. Keith, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 18, block 20, $4,000.
• Rick Bridges to Terry J. Hemmen, Susan M. Hemmen and Christopher J. Hemmen, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse point, phase I, lot 3, $362,000.