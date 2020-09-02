Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Aug. 10
• Norman Arden and Crystal Arden to Jaimes Almanza Fernandez and Gloria F. Almanza, warranty deed, District 1, Robinson, lot 10, block C, $130,000.
• Reid Edward Kantenwein and Katharine Kimberly Kantenwein, trustees of the Kantenwein Family 2007 Trust, to Bruce Anders Macaulay and Cynthia Lee Macaulay, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, lot 15R, $172,500.
• Daniel B. Thompson and Alison Thompson to Richard W. Lockhart and Cynthia L. Lockhart, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 5A, lot 18, $330,000.
• David Farmer and Connie Farmer to Scott Lockett, Deborah Lockett and Jeffrey Lockett, warranty deed, District 5, .9921 acres, $50,000.
• Connie L. Smith to George Hall and Tammy Hall, warranty deed, District 3, 1.25 acres, $75,000.
• Edwin J. Roman and Linda E. Roman to Patrick L. Miles and Janet S. Miles, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 38, block 9, $12,750.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Johnny Mountain and Gregory Chambers, warranty deed, District 2, Lakewood, lot PT 3, $485,000.
• Brian M. Van Meter to Benjamin D. Shackleton, warranty deed, District 5, Traditions at Avalon, unit A, $295,000.
• Richard J. Cannon and Wanda G. Cannon to Stephanie Smotherman, warranty deed, District 2, 3.307 acres, $68,192.12.
• Peak Realty Organization to Lee Dodgson and Laureen Dodgson, warranty deed, District 2, $69,700.
Aug. 11
• Goodwin Building LLC to Noe Morales Botello and Heley Pattsy Gonzalez, warranty deed, District , Lenoir City, lot PT 12, block 26, section 1, $250,000.
• Carrie Dell Russell to Betty L. Sexton and Timothy E. Sexton, warranty deed, District 2, Johnson, lots 5 and PT 6, $120,000.
• Michael A. Germain and Cynthia D. Germain to Gregory P. Geren and Jane W. Geren, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 8, block 11, $47,500.
• David R. Tidmore to Fabio Puccini and Jean E. Puccini, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 8, block 11, $750.
• Ronald L. Fritchley, trustee of the Ronald L. Fritchley Sr. Revocable Trust, and Sandra K. Fritchley, trustee of the Sandra K. Fritchley Revocable Trust, to Carl M. Harris and Sally R. Harris, trustees of the Carl M. Harris Revocable Trust 2013, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Point, lot 5, block 1, $1,175,000.
• Anthony T. Wesley and Pamela J. Wesley, trustees of the Wesley Family Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, to L. Allen Arnett and Sarah H. Arnett, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 26, block 15, $1,175,000.
• Charles B. White and Charlotte White to Norimi Bradner and Jessica Kazumi Robinson, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Hills, lots 2 and 3, block C, $285,000.
• Chandler F. Orr and Madeline K. Orr to Tianjing Guo, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 1 and 2, block 15, section 2, $145,000.
Aug. 12
• Platinum Funding LLC to Michael A. Pollastrini and Barbara D. Pollastrini, trustees of the Michael A. Pollastrini and Barbara D. Pollastrini Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 6, lot 20, $53,000.
• John H. Kerr to James A. Garzella and Shirley J. Garzella, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 6, block 25, $425,900.
• Michael G. Weigele, trustee of the Michael G. Weigele Revocable Living Trust, to Donald Wayne Lawhorn and Carolyn Chapman Lawhorn, warranty deed, District 5, 1.98 acres, Duff Turner Estates, lot 17, $102,000.
Aug. 13
• Timothy J. Carney and Donna L. Carney to Gregory A. Sawyers and Cindy L. Sawyers, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 15, block 17, $250,000.
• Charles R. Queener and Darlene F. Queener to Clyde Norris Griffin and Patricia Ann Griffin, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 2, block 16, $359,900.
• AKJ LLC to Michael D. Calhoun and Kristina L. Calhoun, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 22, block 10, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Esteban Torres, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 6, block 12, $3,500.
• George D. Colip, James D. Colip and Ruth A. Colip to Kenneth I. Hayes, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 23, block 5, $225,000.
• Cathy A. Delgiudice and George Delgiudice, trustees of the Cathy A. Delgiudice Revocable Trust, to Dawn M. Golden and Robert Wilson Jr., warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 10, block 20, $343,000.
• AKJ LLC to Richard Gerstenberg and Mary Gerstenberg, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 6, block 4, $3,000.
• AKJ LLC to Viorel Rotar, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 1, block 4, $5,000.
• AKJ LLC to George Tiniuc, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 19, block 9, $3,500.
• CS Holdings LLC to Viorel Rotar and Elegant Construction, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 4, block 3, $3,500.
• Robert D. Mathews and Marjorie York to Mark E. Lemelman, trustee of the Mark E. Lemelman Revocable Trust, and Sharon E. Lemelman, trustee of the Sharon E. Lemelman Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 7, block 2, $440,000.
• Gail Lavonne Henderson, trustee of the Gail Lavonne Henderson Trust, to Christopher Henderson, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 1, block 8, $270,000.
• AKJ LLC to Robert A. Winter and Carmen H. Winter, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 16, block 19, $5,000.
• Jared C. Farmer and Haley Farmer to Mario Garcia, warranty deed, District 1, Valley Vista, lot 65, $128,650.
• Douglas Barlow and Ray Sanghamitra to Jeffery W. Wade and Cynthia C. Wade, warranty deed, District 5, Amberly Meadows, lot 11, $90,000.
• Tennessee Baptist Adult Homes Inc., to Turner Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lot 161, $150,000.
• DR Horton Inc., to Patricia Jacquelyn Webb and David Lee Webb Sr., warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 23, $217,090.
• DR Horton Inc., to Jennifer A. Stewart and Jacob B. Stewart, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 24, $229,940.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to James E. Edmiston and Kathryn A. Edmiston, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 12, block 13, $209,200.
• Judith A. Edwards and Judith A. Morton to Thomas Eichman and Shawna Radcliff, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, lot 18, $56,000.
Aug. 21
• Peggy Conkel to Rori Petri, warranty deed, District 5, Ayers LP, lots 37, 38 and 39, $425,000.
• Lacy N. Everett and Benjamin K. Everett to Micah P. Jackson and Jordan C. Jackson, warranty deed, District 1, Roberson Springs, unit 1, lot 18, $230,000.
• Beau M. Jones and Melissa H. Jones to Timothy S. Easterson and Dorilynne M. Easterson, warranty deed, District 5, Riverview Golf Site, unit 2, lots 137 and 138, $325,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., and CMH Parks Inc., to Leigh M. Dauber, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 11, $204,900.
• Billie Jo Baines to Riverwood Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 2, $70,000.
• Thomas Eichman and Shawna L. Radcliff to Paul Andrew Blais and Laura Schleif Blais, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, lot 25, $380,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., and CMH Parks Inc., to Kenneth Isacksen and Michelle Isacksen, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 9, $175,000.
• Glen William Key III and Amanda Nicole Key to Jacob Noah and Victoria Noah, warranty deed, District 2, Garnet Hill, lot 20, $349,900.
• William S. Ciociola and Jill A. Blasey Ciociola to Juan Pablo Rojas Perez, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 17, block 4, $2,900.
• Van Allen Shaver, Janie Bluford and Jane Shaver McCullah to Juan Pablo Rojas Perez, warranty deed, District 2, Chestnut Ridge, lot 30, $8,500.
• Eric S. Engum and Mari M. Mundt to Juan Pablo Rojas Perez, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 13, block 5, $1,800.
• James M. Baker and Jean M. Baker, trustees of the Baker Family TBE Trust, to Jeremy Shayne Orr and Angela Renee Justice, warranty deed, District 3, Baker property, lot 3, $45,000.
• April Lester to Home Pro LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Hamilton and Dearmond, lot 22, $25,000.
• AKJ LLC to Tommy Gardner, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 9, block 2, $3,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to Tommy Gardner, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 10, block 2, $3,500.
• CS Holdings LLC to Tommy Gardner, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 8, block 2, $3,000.
• Charles G. Gentry, Lee Martin Gentry and Fay B. McMahan, deceased, to Christian G. Conners and Jodi Lee Forand, warranty deed, District 5, 2.75 acres, $21,000.
• Randall Ray McClain, trustee of the Abrena Lynn Duke Special Needs Trust, to Wayne Magro and Beverly Magro, warranty deed, District 3, Fort Loudon Estates, lot 8, $145,000.
• Darrell J. Hackworth and Jana E. Hackworth to Robert M. Hansen and Linda A. Hansen, warranty deed, District 5, North Forty Estates, unit 1, lot 12, $255,000.
• Darrell Price to Nicholas M. McCord and Sarah D. Cornett, warranty deed, District 1, $169,900.
• Joel E. McGinnis and Devonda R. McGinnis to Kent Walter Johnson and Kaycee Elizabeth Johnson, warranty deed, District 4, 15.16 acres, $110,000.
• David Beachly to Jesica Mora Sanchez and Marco Antonio Mejia Guzman, warranty deed, District 1, Port Madison, lot 105, block B, $110,000.
• Rival Development Inc., to Joanne Williams, warranty deed, District 2, Cottages of Avalon, unit 1, lot 27, $329,900.
• M. Jack Liles, executor, Marvin Jack Liles, executor, Ethel Louise Liles, deceased, Carolyn Irby, Dianne Watt, Dean Matlock, Ronda Hardwick and Ethel Liles, deceased, to Helen H. Goodwin, warranty deed, District 5, $214,000.
• Joanne Williams to Brandon B. Mades and Josephine M. Knoell, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 31, block 10, $368,000.
• Russell Blair Beaty to Robert R. Bezanson and Susan R. Bezanson, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Hills, lot 3, block 1, $425,000.
• Eileen D. Harbrect, trustee of the Harbrecht Family Living Trust, to Stephen D. Chaloux and Lisa N. Chaloux, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 5, block 10, $375,000.
Aug. 24
• Thomas C. Tatman and Glenda T. Tatman to Douglas A. Grimm and Jill M. Grimm, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 4, block 12, $24,500.
• CS Holdings LLC to Jonathan Wise, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 21, block 6, $4,000.
• Alexander Orsolini and Marcia Orsolini to David A. Nemeth and Alice C. Nemeth, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 4, lot 592R, section 2, $335,000.
• Sara C. Aleman to Jack D. Porcello and Kathleen A. Porcello, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 21, block 18, $15,000.
• AKJ LLC to Lola Marie McClendon, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 26, block 12, $4,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Mark Ryerson, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 20, block 11, $4,000.
• James Donald Tate and Helen S. Tate to Corey Heinz and Sharla Heinz, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 7, lot 842, section 2, $765,000.
• Susan A. Korf to Melvin L. Daughters III and Misty L. Daughters, warranty deed, District 5, Little Mountain View Estates, unit 2, lot 33R, $430,000.
• Ronald D. Gentry and Laura A. Gentry to Virgil C. Rickey and Elizabeth A. Thomas, warranty deed, District 5, .46 acres, Mahlon Place, lot 17, $425,000.
• Grady Ohara to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 13, block 13, $1,500.
• Kirk Sessions to Steven N. Lynch and Donna D. Lynch, warranty deed, District 5, Timber Ridge, lot 17R, $587,900.
• Gerald T. Wilds to Susan A. Korf and Mary A. Mintz, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shore, lot 10, block 16, $436,000.
• Indian Gap Investments LLC to Alan C. Barnhart and Margaret J. Barnhart, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 32, $424,900.
• DR Horton Inc., to Miguel Cisneros and Maria Abrego, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 1, $215,290.
• Terri Leann Munsey to Jennifer Lynn Hubbard, warranty deed, District 2, Cedar Hills, lot 20, $157,500.
Aug. 25
• Kristy Oliver and Brenda Oliver to Gregory Jayson Floyd and Sharon Leigh Floyd, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, phase 1, lot 62R, $407,000.
• Jason Murray Weston to Bryan R. Hurst and Megan Hurst, warranty deed, District 4, Derby Chase, lot 9, $50,000.
• George I. McCown to Junie W. Weeks Jr., warranty deed, District 2, lot 21R, $98,900.
• Phyllis Jean Crowder to Darrell Price and Joseph Wallace, warranty deed, District 1, West Rosedale Park addition, lots 13, 14 and 15, $39,000.
• Kenneth B. Tilley Jr. to William B. Jenkins and Regina M. Jenkins, warranty deed, District 2, .47 acres, Sharp Estates, unit 1, lot 31, $300,000.
• Stephen Croft and Jacqueline Croft to Gary Bernard Hilmes and Sabine Doll Hilmes, warranty deed, District 2, Tanglewood, lot 30R1, $660,000.
• Stefani Dawn Hall Linhart to James W. Mayo Jr., warranty deed, District 2, Misty Ridge, phase III, lot 48, $249,599.
• Center Point Developers Inc., to Krystina Harrison and Joseph Harrison, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 107, $340,000.
• Cari S. England, trustee of the Shirley A. Hignite Revocable Trust, to Darren James Gould Sr. and Sherrie Gould, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 3, block 9, $320,000.
• Michael Allen Self to Robert M. Tyskowski and Elizabeth J. Tyskowski, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 40, block 15, $16,000.
Aug. 26
• Primos Land Company LLC to Jitendrabhai Patel and Falguni Patel, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 3, lot 57, block G, $31,000.
• Primos Land Company LLC to Jitendrabhai Patel and Falguni Patel, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 3, lot 56, block G, $26,000.
• Lisa A. Bentley to Chuck W. Pritchett, warranty deed, District 2, $200,000.
• Jeff Powell, Sarah Powell and Mike Odomirok to Jamie L. Feezell and Lori A. Feezell, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, lot 29, $420,000.
• W. David Wilkinson to Kenan Guarino and Christine Guarino, warranty deed, District 1, Rivers Edge, phase 2, lot 31R, $225,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 24, block 6, $4,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 45, block 9, $4,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 2, block 5, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 5, block 11, $4,000.
• Intercircle LLC to Joseph M. Moeller and Lori L. Knapp, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Shores, lot 7, block 2, $449,900.
• Hugh L. Clark to Mesana Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 1, 15.64 acres, $4,025,000.
• Primos Land Company LLC to Daniel Todd Scales, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 1, lot 31, block B, $23,400.
• Sandra M. Towns to Andrew Campbell and Anna Gabriella Anna Campbell, warranty deed, District 2, Williams, lot 14, section 1, $195,000.
• Brandon J. Hatcher and Tamara Hatcher to Dustin M. Bartlett and Madison S. Bartlett, warranty deed, District 1, Forrest Hills, lot 3, block B, $220,000.
• Abby Bass Brown, Abby Bass, Mamie Sue Bass, deceased, Sue D. Bass, deceased, Creed H. Bass, deceased, Adam Brown, Haley Austin, Haley Bass, Hollie Wilder and Hollie Ledford to Ronnie L. Cristenberry and Tanya B. Cristenberry, warranty deed, District 3, $165,000.
• Sean T. Carrick and Stacy A. Carrick to Karin Hamerston, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 16, block 14, $20,000.
• DR Horton Inc., to McKayla Ann Klippel and Charles Jeremy Johnson, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 3, $212,885.
• Reliance Development LLC to Tyler Ray Frye and Aminee Rae Frye, warranty deed, District 5, Jackson Crossing, phase 4, lot 16R, $300,000.
• William H. Pope III and Larry Schalk to Stephen D. Davis, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, lot 13R, $205,000.
• Shawn Renee Baker, executor, Judy Gale Harvey, deceased, and Judy D. Harvey, deceased, to Gregory Boling, warranty deed, District 2, Johnson, lot 9, $52,500.
• Rosemary J. Willis to Garrett M. Willis and Jennifer J. Willis, warranty deed, District 1, Shores, lot 6, block 1, $670,651.03.
• Craig M. Simon, Candice M. Simon, Brian M. Simon and Sarah Simon to Bertha Ewertz, warranty deed, District 1, Grove Place, lot 6, $150,000.
Aug. 27
• Michael G. Sexton to Heather Gregg and Jack Rymarz, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 42, block 7, $8,000.
• AKJ LLC to Ronald S. Cowman and Robin Ann Cowman, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 6, block 30, $3,800.
• Michael F. Johnson and Vickie L. Johnson to Nicolaas Naude and Carol D. Naude, warranty deed, District 1, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 311R, section 2, $375,000.
• Paul G. Kyker Jr., trustee of the Paul G. Kyker and Sherry H. Kyker Revocable Trust, to Edmund Joseph Berecz and Marshawn Merecz, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Lagoon, lot 28, block 1, $485,000.
• Mary A. Bernreuter, trustee of the Bernreuter Trust, to Brent A. Connatser and Gayle G. Connatser, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 4, block 2, $385,000.
• William R. Whipple and Kathryn Whipple, trustees of the Whipple Living Trust, to Mary Ann Pearson, trustee of the Mary Ann Pearson Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 8, block 6, $442,000.
• Belinda J. Cleveland and Belinda Burks to Daniel Mercado Moreno, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 15, block 11, $1,500.
• Belinda J. Cleveland and Belinda Burks to Daniel Mercado Moreno, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 35, block 11, $16,000.
• Sharon S. Wilson, Kenneth Wilson, deceased, Tammy Bluford, Michael Wilson and Gary Wilson, deceased, to Elizabeth A. Moser, warranty deed, District 2, $65,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Capital Investment Properties LLC, warranty deed, Chatuga Point, lot 10, block 10, $4,000.
• Bertha Ewertz to Michelle B. Holmes, warranty deed, District 1, Hope Haven, phase 3, lot 28, $143,500.