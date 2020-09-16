Following are property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Aug. 28
• Cynthia J. Branim to Maria Morales Botello, warranty deed, District 1, Valley Vista, lot 30, $73,000.
• Edsel L. Long to Kenneth E. Baker and Kathleen H. Baker, warranty deed, 47.04 acres, $164,640.
• Primos Land Property LLC to Daniel Todd Scales, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 14, lot 14, block D, $23,400.
• Rival Development Inc., to Jeanne C. Silver, trustee of the Jeanne C. Silver Trust, warranty deed, District 2, Cottages at Avalon, unit 1, lot 26, $382,500.
• Mohegan Real Estates LLC to Todd Blanton and Stephanie Blanton, warranty deed, District 1, Piney Woods, lot 8, $21,000.
• Tennessee National Development LLC to Jeannie S. Bolgren and Jerry C. Bolgren, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, phase 2, lots 213R and 214R, $145,000.
• Thomas Woods LLC to TW2 LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Thomas Woods, lot 11, $30,000.
• Stacy A. Shelton to Julie A. Williams, warranty deed, District 5, Warriors Chase, phase I, lot 20, $220,000.
• William T. McKeel and Shirley K. McKeel to Richard J. Sloan and Annette Sloan, trustees of the Richard J. Sloan and Annette Sloan Revocable Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 15, block 2, $503,750.
• James H. Waller, trustee of the Waller Revocable Living Trust, to Garrett Meek, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 13 and PT 14, block 21, section 4, $145,000.
• H.W. Eichenauer and Constance R. Eichenauer, trustees of the H.W. Eichenauer and Constance R. Eichenauer Living Trust, to Charles Edward Smith and Hannah Olivia Bunnell Smith, warranty deed, District 1, Shores, lot 21, block 1, $788,700.
• Peter E. Kennedy and Carole H. Kennedy to Peter Hall and Elizabeth Hall, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 3, block 3, $3,000.
• Michael L. Ledbetter and Nancy W. Ledbetter to Steven R. Anderson and Esther Anderson, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 8, block 2, $72,000.
• Merlyn G. Knepp and Gerald W. Knepp to Michael E. Braaten and Rosette S. Braaten, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 38, block 1, $480,000.
• Beverly Brearton to Stephen J. Bonner and Kathleen E. Bonner, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 6, block 2, $11,000.
• Michael J. Holt to Michael Lamia and Patricia Lamia, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 7, lot 891R, $585,000.
Aug. 31
• Samuel B. Sampley to John F. Cylc and Kimberly M. Cylc, warranty deed, District 3, 1.307 acres, $150,000.
• Michael Dishner to Terry Lee Moats and Andrea Dawn Moats, warranty deed, District 5, $132,000.
• June W. Hammontree to Cristie Leigh Jenkins and Aaron Matthew Jenkins, warranty deed, District 3, 2.937 acres, $300,000
• Jessica M. Callihan to Jessica Leigh Helton and Austin Lawrence, warranty deed, District 3, Gaines C. Walker property, lot 4, $387,500.
• DR Horton Inc., to Nilaben S. Patel, Shailesh K. Patel and Nidhi S. Patel, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 4, $250,890.
• Ron Garrett and Sylvia Garrett to Karl Schmid and Erin D. Schmid, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, phase 2, lot 72, $640,000.
• Howard Gene Holmes and Melissa C. Holmes to Jay Francis Kirby, warranty deed, District 2, Highland Hills, unit 1, lot 31, $27,500.
• Stephan Mueller to Oleg Cheban, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 8, block 11, $7,649.52.
• Stephan Mueller to A Plus Real Estate LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 9, block 11, $8,077.94.
• Hunter G. Sikora and Lori A. Sikora to John W. Wilson and Terri L. Wilson, warranty deed, District 5, Stonebrook, lot 44, $306,050.
• Jennifer Morgan, Jennifer Kinsey and Bobby Christopher Morgan to Alice K. Wendecker, warranty deed, District 1, Heartland Park, phase II, $179,000.
• Patricia B. Campen to Gary Paul Kaeding and Valerie Ogden Kaeding, warranty deed, District 2, Millers Landing, unit 2, lot 82, $1,180,000.
• Indian Gap Investments LLC to David Ramos and Sandra O. Cornejo, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, lot 13, $419,900.
• James W. Wright and Karen M. Wright, trustees of the Wright Family Trust, to Joseph Weber and Carol Weber, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 6, block 8, $460,000.
• William Pickett and Linda Pickett to Jefferson Davis Goforth, warranty deed, District 2, 19.87 acres, $80,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to James A. Lees and Suzanne M. Lees, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 5, block 27, $3,800.
• Tommy E. Gardner to Michael D. Lackey and Kari E. Lackey, trustees of the Michael and Kari Lackey Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 11, block 2, $449,000.
• Kristi L. Cosner to David Allen Neubert, warranty deed, District 1, Green Acres, PT 37, block E, $177,000.
• Kathy Sue Brown and Jeffrey Neal Huffman to Vanguard Investments Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Oakwood Estates, phase III, lot 59, $140,000.
Sept. 1
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Andrew J. Flad and Kimberly A. Flad, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 13, block 5, $444,044.
• Stanley D. Hilton and Paula J. Hilton to Brian R. Labudde, warranty deed, District 2, Beals Landing, lot 6, $250,000.
• Indian Gap Investments LLC to Leo A. Bigus and Susanne Bigus, trustees of the Leo A. Bigus and Susanne Bigus Revocable Living Trust, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, lot 35, $378,200.
• Robert Turnpaugh and Carol Golightly to Paul Press and Kimberly Press, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 3, block 2, $350,000.
• Larry Thomas Denney and Geraldine Ann Denney, trustees of the Denney Revocable Living Trust, to Dramm Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 3, block 1, $1,160,000.
• Antonette Bielech Farmer and Peter David Farmer, trustees of the Antonette Bielech Farmer and Peter David Farmer Revocable Trust, to Thomas J. Kukla and Joan C. Kukla, trustees of the Thomas J. Kukla and Joan C. Kukla Revocable Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 2, block 15, $235,000.
• Martha Hixon and Timothy Hixon to CSS Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 17, block 6, $10,500.
• Susan M. Anderson and Susan M. Wukits to David A. Stryker and Wendy E. Stryker, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Cove Villas, lot 3, block 1, $488,000.
• Kenneth Higgins to Deaton Farley Clifton, warranty deed, District 2, $225,000.
Sept. 2
• Paul R. Lapointe and Rebecca Ann Lapointe to James R. Griffin, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 80, $100,000.
• Robert Joseph Stiffler, Elizabeth Irene Stiffler and Elizabeth Stiffler Ward to Bradley Stephens and Raven Russell, warranty deed, District 2, Oakwood Estates, unit 3, lot 98, $205,000.
• Tennessee Baptist Adult Homes Inc., to Turner Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 5, phase 1, Harper Village and Williams Ferry Pointe, lots 160, 157, unit 61 and unit 60, $600,000.
• Michael L. Wills and Kathleen Ann Wills to Oleg Cheban, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 3, block 2, $5,000.
• Velma M. Smith and Kenneth A. Walters to Roza Condurache, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 8, block 12, $4,500.
• Steve B. Chancey and Arthur B. Reynolds to Nussbeck Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 21, block 24, section 1, $168,000.
• Bryan K. Rowell and Laura E. Rowell to Timothy C. Morton and Amanda N. Morton, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 1, lot 49, $390,000.
• Patrick Noone and Dinah M. Noone to David L. Geuther and Vickie L. Geuther, trustees of the Monarch Trust, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 73, $313,400.
• Edwin T. Loy Jr. to Indian Gap Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Rockingham, lots 22, 49 and 68, $129,600.
• Center Point Developers Inc., to Allen Vaughn Jr. and Susan M. Vaughn, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 126, $350,000.
• William K. Jones to Kyle Joines, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 21, block 21, $300,500.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Clayton Properties Inc., and CMH Parks Inc., to Jennifer C. Prater, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 8, $176,000.
• Stephen Croft and Jacqueline Croft to Sentinel Builders Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Tanglewood, lot 30R3, $90,000.
• Bryan L. Hall and Vera W. Hall to Bradley A. Ashton and Nancy J. Ashton, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Point, lot 15, block 1, $460,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Clayton Properties Inc., and CMH Parks Inc., to Joshua Duane Bozarth and Karen Elizabeth Bozarth, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 5, $199,900.
• Alvin T. Hanna Jr. and Trisha J. Hanna to Daniel R. Stockham and Kathleen Stockham, warranty deed, District 1, Rarity Bay, phase 4, lot 638, section 2, $432,000.
• Lenore Giannola to Peter D. Farmer and Antonette B. Farmer, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 6, block 6, $270,000.
• Shirl A. Morris and Patrick S. Morris to Michael James Slover, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase 3, lot 73, $42,000.
Sept. 3
• Helen Goodreau Salerno, trustee of the Helen Goodreau Salerno Revocable Trust, to Heang Goh Choo, warranty deed, District 1, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 353, section 1, $17,000.
• Paula C. Fair, trustee of the Paula C. Fair Living Trust, to Richard Lee Call, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 9, block 6, $1,010,000.
• Robert J. Wiggins, Denise M. Longchamp and Denise M. Wiggins to Michael W. Reagan and Carolyn E. Reagan, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 20, block 5, $409,000.
• Alan L. Thompson and Kristine M. Wenninghoff to James H. Willis, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 18, block 8, $580,000.
• Capital Investment Properties LLC to Donald F. Hart and Donna L. Hart, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 3, block 3, $375,000.