Following are property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Sept. 22
• Marilyn Jensen to Patricia J. Patterson, warranty deed, District 1, Willington Place, unit 10, $185,000.
• Burtis D. Patterson and Patricia J. Patterson to Nicholas J. Perfetto and Devona G. Perfetto, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 12, block 17, $457,500.
• Billy Ray Daugherty and Sinda Daugherty, trustees of the Daugherty Family House Trust, to Gregory Bearden, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 3, lot 219, $1,200,000.
• Lewis M. Houston, Roberta S. Houston and Roberta A. Houston to Ken Knott, warranty deed, District 3, Houston property, lot 2, $215,000.
• Reliance Development LLC to Wanda C. King, warranty deed, District 5, Jackson Crossing, phase 4, lot 59R, $309,900.
• Malcolm T. Humphrey and Michelle A. Humphrey to Michael P. McMullen and Debbie L. McMullen, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 8, lot 924R, $255,000.
• Ebbe Nilsson to Kristi D. Mathews, warranty deed, District 2, Blackberry Landing, lot 1, $279,900.
• Kathryn A. Griffith to Steven Alexander Sfetz, warranty deed, District 3, 5.01 acres, $230,000.
Sept. 23
• Ann L. Lewellen to Elson James Harkema and Jacqueline T. Harkema, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens Courts, lot 3, block 1, $400,000.
• E. James Harkema and Jacqueline T. Harkema to Edward Johnson McKenzie and Jennifer L. McKenzie, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 8, block 10, $379,900.
• AKJ LLC to Douglas R. Smart and Bernadette M. Smart, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 20, block 19, $4,000.
• Thomas R. Long, Joanne B. Long and Cathleen A. Wysor to Sharon Stonefield, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 1, lot 21, $415,000.
• Paul T. Riesterer, trustee of the Paul T. Riesterer Revocable Living Trust, to Donald J. Macleod and Linda Macleod, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 7, block 2, $20,000.
• Mark M. Widloski and Susan K. Widloski to Matthew J. Chodak and Dawn Legleu Chodak, warranty deed, District 3, Pines, unit 3, lot 18, $260,000.
• D.R. Horton to Kenya Deann Stafford, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 22, $251,445.
• William Waller Henry to Uraiwan Manjaroenporn, warranty deed, District 1, 1 acre, Huffs Addition, lot 13, $350,000.
• B&B Investments to Loudon County Farm Bureau, warranty deed, District 1, .343 acres, $130,000.
• Robert Lee Bowers to Sue Clevenger, warranty deed, District 1, .50 acres, Todd Dirksen, lots 1 and 2, $45,000.
Sept. 24
• TW2 LLC to Audra Moseley, warranty deed, District 2, Thomas Woods, lot 11, $425,000.
• Yat Tong Lee and Cheng Pang Shao to June Yvonne Lyons, warranty deed, District 5, Meadow Walk Villas Condominiums, phase 1, lot 10, $256,000.
• Errol W. Keith and Karen Sue Keith to Jackie Short and Cheryl Short, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 4, lot 517, section 1, $289,000.
• Frank Moroz III and Melinda Moroz to Gregory A. Williams and Jennifer L. Williams, warranty deed, District 3, Henry McDonald Estate lots PT I and PT II, $719,900.
• Michael W. Wilson to Brandon Houston and Rachel Houston, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 30, $309,900.
• Donald Clasby Jr. and Melissa Clasby to Patrick John Blake and Krista Ruth Blake, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 4, block 12, $223,000.
• Robert Joseph Bierman and June Barbara Bierman, trustees of the Bierman Revocable Living Trust, to David Porter Hardin and Margaret A. Hardin, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 21, block 4, $685,000.
• Judith L. McNabb and Matthew D. McNabb to Jennifer D. Frye and Charles Frye, warranty deed, District 2, 1.52 acres, $140,000.
• Matt William Sartin and Jack Sartin Sr. to Corey Davis, warranty deed, District 5, Executive Meadows, lot 86, $165,000.
• Kody Hewitt to Kevin L. Hewitt and Bobbie Renee Hewitt, warranty deed, District 5, $100,000.
Sept. 25
• Michael C. Higgins and Janet P. Higgins to Lita H. Roseberry and Charles S. Roseberry, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 19, block 5, $95,000.
• Allen Whisenant and Marcee Whisenant to Robert L. Mock and Stephanie L. Mock, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 1, lot 22R, $968,700.
• David Thompson and Almeda Thompson to Taylor Bonar, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 79, $306,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., and CMH Parks Inc., to Lauren L. Lankford and William Monger, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 4, $179,000.
• Gloria S. Ray and Susan Allen to Michael A. Edwards and Christine A. Edwards, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 2, lot 164, section 1, $221,320.
• Ma Guadalupe Lara Gonzalez to Juan Pablo Parra Zavala, warranty deed, District 1, George Osborne Addition, lots 3, 5 and 7, $8,000.
Sept. 28
• Norman Abraham Assad to Loyd Warnock and Candice Warnock, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 6, lot 739, section 3, $70,000.
• Michael D. Phillips and Troy Lynn Phillips to WDE Services LLC, warranty deed, Districts 2 and 5, Dan H. Jones and James W. Wilburn III property, lots 6, 5, 1 and 2, $821,900.
• Carol A. Jones to Michelle Reed, warranty deed, District 4, Cordova, phase 2, lot 27, $284,900.
• Christopher B. Alvey and Taylor S. Alvey to Michael B. Hodge and Amy M. Hodge, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 130, $330,000.
• Matthew T. Lanter and Mariah Lanter to Victor Medrano and Maha Medrano, warranty deed, District 1, Valley Vista, lot 76, $122,000.
• Michelle J. Reed to Elaine Humiston, warranty deed, District 2, .5021 acres, $192,000.
• Rudolph H. Akkerman and Marjon Koper to Carla A. Lucas, trustee of the Carla A. Lucas Living Trust Agreement, and Paul A. Lucas, trustee of the Paul A. Lucas Living Trust Agreement, warranty deed, District 5, Vineyard Cove, lot 14, $128,000.
• Robert Terry Parker and Linda Leigh Terry to Nirmal J. Patel, warranty deed, District 5, Rockingham, lot 47, $380,000.
• Peter Dandrea and Carol Dandrea to Mark Edward Dresbach and Jeri Lynne Dresbach, warranty deed, District 2, Conkinnon Pointe, unit 3, lot 48, $71,500.
• Maria Cornejo and Marco Antonio Gonzalez to Maria G. Gonzalez Adame and Jesus M. Gonzalez Lopez, warranty deed, District 2, Allenbrook, phase IV, lot 106, $270,000.
• James Richard Granda Sr. and Dorothy A. Granda to Robert P. Granda and Brenda L. Granda, warranty deed, District 5, Abbotts Crossing, lot 23, $140,000.
• Betty Sue Scott, Jerry Lynn Smith, Mary Mac Smith, deceased, Pamela Smith, Angela Smith, Tracy Wilhelm, Suzie Osborne, Suzann Osborne, William David Smith, deceased, James Scott and Peggy Joyce Scott, deceased, to Harold M. Hudson II and Mary H. Hudson, warranty deed, District 5, 8.31 acres, Mary Russell and Tracy Wilhelm, lot 6, $179,900.
• Angela D. Ezell to Sampson Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 2, 1.6711 acres, Weltha B. Redmond property, lot 1, $32,000.
• Donald P. Fowler and Bonita Fowler to Timothy Wilson Guider II and Courtney Bell Guider, warranty deed, District 5, 6.69 acres, $25,000.
• Dorothy A. Stuppy, trustee of the Wayne M. Stuppy Living Trust and trustee of the Dorothy A. Stuppy Living Trust, to Donald Kress, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 3, block 7, $320,000.
Sept. 29
• Jerry S. Johnston Jr., and Kimberley Johnston to Anthony Carosone and Renee Carosone, warranty deed, District 5, Riversbend, phase I, lot 12, $515,000.
• Daryl R. Tait and Shirley A. Tait to Dan R. Oberholzer and Kirsten E. Meister, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 25, block 3, $340,000.
• Rick Bridges to Jacob D. Thomas and Brittany R. Thomas, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase I, lot 15, $350,000.
• William J. Rogers and Barbara R. Rogers to William J. Bayliss and Nancy E. Bayliss, trustees of the William J. Bayliss and Nancy E. Bayliss Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 19, block 10, $615,000.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Laura Ann Voyt, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 2, block 27, $337,890.
• Kenya Beard and Ronald Beard to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 4, block 17, $13,000.
• Victoria A. Deering, trustee of the Victoria A. Deering Declaration of Trust, to Leonard J. Wudel Jr. and Ashley M. Wudel, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Shores, lot 13, block 7, $1,050,000.
• L and P Property Solutions LLC to Freedom Thinking LLC, warranty deed, District 2, .6485 acres, $43,800.
• D.R. Horton Inc., to Cayci A. Miller and James B. Miller, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 20, $243,390.
• Glen Maxwell Everhart and Lucille Ellen Everhart, trustees of the Everhart Family Revocable Trust, to Monty A. Benefiel and Kari L. Porter, trustees of the Benefiel Porter Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 38, block 15, $385,000.
• Charles R. Huddleston Jr. to Hunberto Ramirez Gutierrez and Mercedes Idalia Renderos Ovando, warranty deed, District 5, $99,000.
• Oakland LLC to Eric D. Petty and Anna E. Petty, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 29, $405,714.
• Jason Brown to Barbara L. Roy, warranty deed, District 1, Hope Haven, phase 5, lot 37, $140,000.
• Billie R. West and Lyle E. West to Thomas M. Williams and Carolyn H. Williams, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills Courts, lot 6, block 1, $300,000.
• Ronald Lynn Beckner and Brenda Lee Beckner to Manuel Espinoza, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 20 and 21, section 1, $57,000.
Sept. 30
• William L. Hodge Jr. and Karen M. Hodge to John C. Harris II and Robin F. Harris, warranty deed, District 5, Stone Crossing, unit 1, lot 42, $465,000.
• AKJ LLC to Capital Investment Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 11, block 10, $4,000.
• Harry L. Gregory, trustee under Harry L. Gregory Amended and Restated Revocable Trust, to Jason Russell Martin and Wendy Hamilton Martin, warranty deed, District 2, Conkinnon Pointe, unit 1, lot 36, $1,372,000.
• Gary W. Oneal and Carolyn R. Oneal to Abel Rosiles Frutos and Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez Espinoza, warranty deed, District 1, .33 acres, $90,000.
• Richard Aeberly to Larry Chick and Kimberly Chick, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, lot 147, $74,000.
• Geraldine Lawson, Darren Lawson and Bridgit Lawson to James Witt and Lynne Witt, warranty deed, District 2, Pinewood Condominiums, unit 2, $160,898.
Oct. 1
• Ronnie E. Hensley and Dale C. Hensley to David Faber, warranty deed, District 2, 1.097 acres, $53,000.
• Robert A. Underwood and Sharon L. Underwood to Donald P. Fowler and Bonita C. Fowler, warranty deed, District 5, Riverview Golf Site, lot 42, $10,000.
• William T. Mckeethan and Gayle A. Mckeethan to Steven Farley Eckert and Kathy Michelle Eckert, warranty deed, District 5, Little Mountain Estates, unit 2, lot 22, $298,200.
• Gregory Ledbetter to Scott T. Kocol, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, PT 11 and PT 12, block 21, section 4, $200,000.
• Randall Scott Jenkins, Tony Allen Jenkins and Terry Michael Jenkins to Bruce W. Guldeman, warranty deed, Districts 3 and 5, lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, $825,000.
• David Martin, Woody Martin and Peggy Martin to Galen Powers and Channmarry Powers, warranty deed, District 5, $552,500.
• David J. Knoedler, trustee of the Knoedler Living Trust, to Barry J. Morris and Ingrid V. Morris, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 7, lot 897R, section 4, $350,000.
• Michael Keith Buckner to Timothy Scott Owens and Rebekah Joyce Owens, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, lot 30, $225,000.
• Smithbilt LLC to Karlee Gebhardt Rohr and David Martin Rohr, warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase II, lot 8, $250,320.
• Kristin Browlnee to Nicholas Boardman and Lisa Boardman, warranty deed, District 1, Hope Haven, phase 2, lot 44, $162,500.
• Scott Allan Fisher and Haley Jan Hall to Jennifer J. Padrta, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 7 and 8, block 21, section 3, $163,000.
• Timothy Adams and Carolee Adams to Kody Patrick Lee Hewitt, warranty deed, District 5, Shaver, lot 39A, $177,000.
• William M. Patterson to Adam Newbloom, warranty deed, District 1, 1 acre, $45,000.
• Coursen Management Trust, trustee of the Samuel S. Coursen Irrevocable Trust, to Kelly McCaul and Elizabeth McCaul, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Shores, lot 12, block 6, $550,000.
• Smoky Mountain Park Arabians LLC to Jeffrey K. Dutton and Lauren E. Dutton, warranty deed, District 2, 11.28 acres, $525,000.
• Smoky Mountain Park Arabians LLC to Keith J. Farren and Christy D. Farren, warranty deed, District 2, Smoky Mountain Park Arabians LLC property, $339,000.
• Cayci A. Miller, Cayci Lattimore and James B. Miller to Harmon L. Towne and Anna M. Towne, warranty deed, District 2, Sweetwater Creek, phase 2, lot 10, $187,200.
• Kevin M. Flanagan and Denise T. Flanagan to JB Sandridge Holdings LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 8, block 9, $105,000.