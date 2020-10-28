Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Oct. 14
• Rickey McCarter and Evangeline McCarter to Jason A. Simerly, warranty deed, District 3, Ricky McCarter property, lot 1R2, $250,000.
• Mary D. Eipeldauer to David M. Mangold and Mary Ann Mangold, warranty deed, District 2, Villas at Harrison Glen, unit 13, $250,000.
• Bishop Construction LLC to Neal F. Chase and Dawn M. Chase, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 26, block 10, $290,000.
• Patrick McAfee and Jessica McAfee to Eric Stewart and Heather Stewart, warranty deed, District 5, 3.20 acres, Michael Matzek and Laura Matzek, lot 1, $280,000.
• Alto P. Dodson and Linda S. Dodson to Gregory A. Conner and Erica R. Conner, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 13A, lot 17, $830,000.
• Vladimir Pynzaru to Andrey Onufreychuk, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 13, block 1, $6,500.
• Kevin M. Shea to Debra Smith, trustee of the Liberty 2020 Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 15, block 7, $378,800.
• Tim Click and Karen Click to Michael K. O’Brien and Angela M. O’Brien, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 4, lot 30R, $534,300.
• William G. Curtis to Irma N. Oliva Gonzalez, warranty deed, District 2, .39 acres, $28,000.
• Amanda Ward Yeager, Amanda Ward and Amanda Yaeger Scarbrough to Javier Lopez and Karla Yazmin Vazquez Murillo, warranty deed, District 2, $7,000.
• Sandra K. Bennett to Charles M. Riddle and Karen Q. Riddle, warranty deed, District 2, Martel Estates East, lots 126 and PT 127, $145,000.
• Capital Investment Properties LLC to Donald Adomaitis and Mary Adomaitis, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 26, block 8, $434,900.
• Charles M. Catterton to Paul Brantley and Linda Brantley, warranty deed, District 2, Millers Landing, unit 2, lots 56 and 57, $142,000.
• Platinum Builders LLC to Noah B. Washburn and Lisa T. Washburn, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 9, block 10, $432,900.
Oct. 15
• Paul M. Politi and Anne K. Politi to Daniel R. Robinson, Laurie F. Robinson and Crystal V. Hersey, warranty deed, Emily’s Landing, phase 1, lot 66, $278,900.
• Mathew C. Hatley and Keirsten M. Hatley to Sara R. Jacobsen, warranty deed, District 1, Tom McQueen, lot 2, $160,000.
Oct. 16
• Billy Edward Lane and Rebecca S. Lane to Whitney Lane Cardin, Margaret Alison Lane Dotson, Billy Edward Lane and Rebecca S. Lane, quit claim deed, District 1, 1.52 acres, $0.
• Jacqueline A. Spease, trustee of the Jacqueline A. Spease Revocable Living Trust, to Jacqueline A. Spease, quit claim deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 302, section 1, $0.
• Sharon F. Dore and Sharon F. Cain to Sharon F. Dore, Sharon F. Cain and Jeffrey B. Dore, quit claim deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 14, block 4, $0.
• April R. Whipps and Harold M. Whipps to April R. Whipps and Harold M. Whipps, quit claim deed, District 1, $0.
• Jenny Hofer, executor, Brigitte Steinbruegge, executor, and Glenn James Oletzke, deceased, to Jenny Marie Hofer and Tiana Kay Bell, quit claim deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, lot 192, $0.
• Francisco Mejia and Maria Guadalupe Fernandez to David Mejia Fernandez, quit claim deed, District 1, Ebb Huff, lot 7, block 2, $0.
• Teresa Rogers Becker, Darlene Rogers Chapman, Evelyn Gray Rogers, deceased, and Mary Evelyn Rogers, deceased, to Teresa Rogers Becker and Darlene Rogers Chapman, quit claim deed, District 3, 2 acres, $0.
• Kenneth W. Boydston and Sherry Ann Boydston to Kenneth W. Boydston and Sherry Ann Boydston, trustees of the Kenneth W. Boydston and Sherry Ann Boydston Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 12, block 16, $0.
• Oakland LLCA to Alexander K. Schlosser and Emily E. Schlosser, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 34R, $363,746.
• Randall R. Heiden and Nancy Heiden to Andy Sharp and Juli Sharp, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 3, lot 253, $291,320.
• Thomas Nantais to Patrick T. Mannion and Patricia A. Mannion, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 1, lot 129R, $120,320.
• Bradd L. Michael and Sheri L. Michael to Richard D. Reissig and Beth M. Reissig, trustees of the Richard and Beth Reissig Living Trust, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 3, lot 226, $256,320.
• Ray E. Reno to Annie Sue Orr, warranty deed, District 3, $95,000.
• Debra Thompson Ferguson, Debra Ann Thompson and Robert C. Ferguson to Crawford Thompson and Barbara Thompson, warranty deed, District 2, 5.04 acres, $28,000.
• Kelly L. Brewster and Timothy F. Brewster to Russel Plumlee and Kathy Plumlee, warranty deed, District 1, 1.59 acres, Lakeside Village, lots 25, 26 and 27, $69,000.
• Mashburn Home Builder LLC to Jonathan Neal and Lisa Neal, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 13, block 21, $265,000.
• Crawford Thompson and Barbara Thompson to Jessica Raper and Robert Holt, warranty deed, District 2, 6.03 acres, $26,000.
• Laura K. Frahme to Frank J. Dauscha IV and Stephanie T. Dauscha, warranty deed, District 2, Misty Ridge, phase IV, lot 10, $271,500.
Oct. 19
• Lorna Dunes Inc., to Paula Pilenzo Tommins and William R. Tommins, quit claim deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 357, section 1, $0.
• Martin Berkowitz and Mary A. Berkowitz to Martin Berkowitz and Mary A. Berkowitz, trustees of the Berkowitz Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 1, block 7, $0.
• Jacob Durand Williamson to Robert L. Dishner, quit claim deed, District 5, $0.
• Robert L. Dishner to Robert Dishner, quit claim deed, District 5, $0.
• Robert Dishner to Jacob Durand Williamson, quit claim deed, District 5, $0.
• Richard Callahan to Miguel Angel Mejia, quit claim deed, District 1, West Rosedale Park addition, lot 78 and 79, $0.
• Dennis L. Anderson and Kathy L. Anderson to Dennis L. Anderson and Kathy L. Anderson, quit claim deed, District 1, Bonnie J. Howard Estate, lot 4R1, $0.
• Megan B. Sellers and Megan B. Culvahouse to Megan B. Sellers and Zachary W. Sellers, quit claim deed, District 1, Guy Kenneth Lovelace and Jackson Harold Lovelace property, tract III, $0.
• Mary Christina Shurina to Butternut Property Management LLC Series 15 the 310 W. 2nd Avenue Series, quit claim deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 1 and 2, block 19, section 2, $0.
• Terry E. Hitt to Terry E. Hitt and Tonya M. Hitt, quit claim deed, District 1, .75 acres, $0.
• Linda L. Bailey, trustee of the Linda L. Bailey Revocable Living Trust, to Maxwell J. Sweat III and Lori W. Maxwell, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 12, block 5, $449,900.
• Ronald P. Hansen and Janet Hansen to Michael J. Dollear and Susan E. Dollear, trustees of the Michael J. Dollear and Susan E. Dollear Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 8, block 8, $269,900.
• Hans Development Co., to John A. Fortune and Betty J. Fortune, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 30, block 2, $359,900.
• Brandy N. Adams and Brandy N. Curtis to Larry Griffin and Paulette Griffin, warranty deed, District 1, Butler, lots 5 and 7, $22,000.
• John A. Fortune and Betty J. Fortune to Frank J. Benedetti and Judith S. Benedetti, warranty deed, District 1, Greens at Toqua, lot 6, block 2, $285,000.
• Clyde E. Cox to Karen Eggers and William Eggers, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 14, lot 17, block D, $93,000.
• Perri Noelle Yates and Charles Scott Yates to Catherine Renae Williams and Nathaniel Harris Williams, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 45, $455,000.
• Ronald P. Kukral and Mari L. Kukral to Ronald P. Kukral and Mari L. Kukral, trustees of the Kukral Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 1, block 9, $0.
• DR Horton Inc., to Antonio Diaz Ortega, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 7, $228,270.
• DR Horton Inc., to William S. Bright, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 8, $224,290.
• David L. Graves and Carol E. Graves to Samuel Kiser and Liliana Kiser, warranty deed, District 2, Conkinnon Pointe, unit 1, lot 119, $555,000.
• Kathryn Cardwell and Kathryn Cardwell Coffey to Eric Jimenez and Kimberly Hernandez, warranty deed, District 2, Coffey property, lots 1 and 2, $128,000.
Oct. 20
• Elizabeth Ann Housley Long and Richard D. Long to Jared Estes and Ashley Estes, warranty deed, District 3, $524,900.
• Megan M. Pruitt to Kenneth R. Wheeler III and Angelika Wheeler, warranty deed, District 5, Jackson Crossing, phase 2, lot 26, $280,000.
• Larry D. Rogers and Patricia E. Rogers to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 15, block 7, $20,000.
• Robert L. Mitchell Living Trust to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 3, block 21, $8,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 10, block 5, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 22, block 6, $4,000.
• Brad Mizer and Mary Leah to Bobby Lee Mizer and Sarah Justine Mizer, trustees of the Mizer Family Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 5A, lot 11, $410,000.
• William C. Harless and Cynthia E. Harless to Zachary K. Switzer, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 28 and 29, block 16, section 2, $239,900.
• Smithbilt LLC to Frankie Parris and Christina M. Parris, warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase II, lot 10, $220,750.
• Sarah Ryg Nielsen to Michael Ogle and Jessica Ogle, warranty deed, District 2, $220,000.
• Sharon Chambers, Pam Brown and Brenda McCall to Jonnathan Mendoza, warranty deed, District 3, 4 acres, Chambers, lot 2, $155,000.
Oct. 21
• David Helton and Kerry Helton to David Helton and Kerry Helton, quit claim deed, District 5, 1 acre, $0.
• David Helton and Kerry Helton to David Helton and Kerry Helton, quit claim deed, District 5, 6.61 acres, $0.
• Sharlene Esther Barnhart to Sharlene Esther Barnhart and Michael Dale Daugherty, quit claim deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 3, block 16, $0.
• Jerry W. Clear and Karen K. Clear to John M. Reynar and Gale A. Reynar, quit claim deed, District 5, 3.27 acres, $0.
• Jasper Leon Shope to Jasper Leon Shope and Penny K. Hickman, quit claim deed, District 3, 5 acres, $0.
• Joan Morton Pinkley and Thomas Harold Pinkley Jr. to Donald Overall and Gabrielle Overall, warranty deed, District 1, Riverview addition of the Halbert Robinson property, lot 6, block A, $220,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to Bryan D. Becker, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lots 14 and 3, block 17, $6,000.
• Benjamin H. Bridges and Jennifer E. Bridges to Jesse Moystner and Makayli Moystner, warranty deed, District 2, $174,900.
• Robert C. Hilborn and Efrossiny Hilborn, deceased, to Duane Edward Schroeder, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 7, block 1, $325,000.
• Jasper Leon Shope and Penny K. Hickman to Kevin Alan Dix and Robin Lee Dix, trustees of the Dix Family Trust, warranty deed, District 3, 5 acres, $275,000.
• Rick L. Kirby and Jacqueline M. Kirby to Primos Land Company LLC, warranty deed, District 1, 137.278 acres, $825,000.
• Leonard D. Ervin and Becky W. Ervin to Louis James Camill and Patricia A. Camill, warranty deed, District 5, Warriors Chase, phase 1, $275,500.
• Turner Homes LLC to Jere Watkins and Paula K. Watkins, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lot 11, $206,525.
• B&B Investments LLC to Harry Gillman and Saundra K. Gillman, warranty deed, District 2, $64,500.
Oct. 22
• Jennifer E. Beyer to TV Holdings LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens and Toqua Greens, lot 2, blocks 2 and 7, $0.
• Jeffrey L. Vanhoose to Jeffrey L. Vanhoose, trustee of the Jeffrey L. Vanhoose Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, District 1, $0.
• Jeffrey L. Vanhoose to Jeffrey L. Vanhoose, trustee of the Jeffrey L. Vanhoose Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, District 1, 1.45 acres, lot 1, $0.
• Janet D. Crisp to Andrew S. Hudson and Sabrina A. Johnson, warranty deed, District 1, .46 acres, $138,999.
• Sentinel Builders Inc., to Dennis G. Laug, Bonnie M. Laug and Wendy C. Laug, warranty deed, District 2, Tanglewood, 30R3, $95,000.
• Paul D. Froula and Dana Michelle Froula to Russell E. Parise and Teresa A. Parise, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, lot 191, $132,000.
• Richard L. Wellner, trustee of the Richard L. Wellner and Judith A. Wellner Trust Agreement, to John H. Kanipe and Kimberly L. Kanipe, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 1, lot 38, block D, $689,000.
• Michael E. Wilson and Christina L. Wilson to Mary Jane Olhasso and Jeffrey A. Olhasso, warranty deed, District 2, Millers Landing, unit 2, lot 68, $79,000.
• Karen C. Hewett and John W. Hewett to Larry Griffin and Paulette Griffin, warranty deed, District 1, Brakebill, lot 1, $150,000.
• Audrey Larson, trustee of the Audrey Larson Revocable Trust, to Jeffrey Wayne Thomas and Eileen Leonpacher Thomas, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 25, block 12, $439,000.
• Troy Moore to Megan H. Chapman and Clint M. Chapman, warranty deed, District 1, $188,000.