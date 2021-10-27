Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Oct. 8
• Johanna Jodie Warner, Wilma Suzanne Shubert, deceased, and Charles Franklin Shubert, deceased, to Darrell Price and Joseph Wallace, warranty deed, District 1, 1 acre, $150,000.
• Kim Kluesner to Thomas Lynch, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 9, block 4, $254,300.
• Latta Pritesh Patel and Pritesh K. Patel to Juan Carlos Perez Cisneros and Angelica Almanza Perez, warranty deed, District 4, J.W. Lockett property, lot PT 1, $46,350.
Oct. 11
• Samuel Allen and Randi Allen to David Becker and Heather Becker, warranty deed, District 1, Chota View Courts, lot 2, block 1, $225,000.
• Philip J. Perkey and Mikayla L. Perkey to Justin Thomas Lee and Labreanna Lee, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Street Park, lot 1, $198,000.
• Cynthia Deeann Packer and Glenda L. Stanfield, deceased, to Christopher Stickrod and Bridget Stickrod, warranty deed, District 5, Traditions at Avalon, unit A, $375,000.
• Rival Development Inc., to Shari Joyce Sakall, warranty deed, District 2, Cottages at Avalon, unit 1, lot 17, $384,800.
• Reliance Development LLC to Dakota D. Cowell and Morgan A. Cockrell, warranty deed, District 5, Jackson Crossing, phase 4, lot 21R, $349,400.
• TN National LLC to Matthew Scott Helton, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 8, lot 33, $159,900.
• TN National LLC to Katheryne A. Heath, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, phase 2, lot 9, $69,900.
• TN National LLC to Jerry L. Price and Jennifer A. Price, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 8, lot 51, $239,900.
• Turner Homes LLC to Christopher R. Grenfell and Kristin Feehan, warranty deed, District 2, Stamford Bridge, lot 19, $607,850.
• Elizabeth E. Firestone to Lawrence G. Rolapp and Jill C. Rolapp, trustees of the Lawrence G. and Jill C. Rolapp Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Point, lot 2, block 4, $810,000.
• John W. Wilson and Terri L. Wilson to Nick Scavo and Jennifer M. Scavo, warranty deed, District 5, Stonebrook, lot 44, $375,000.
• AKJ LLC to Noe Sanchez, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 1, block 1, $8,000.
Oct. 12
• AKJ LLC to Kristine H. Krueger, trustee of the Kristine H. Krueger Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 11, block 14, $8,000.
• Paul F. Dolinar, trustee of the Paul F. Dolinar 2003 Declaration of Trust, to Stephen C. Wyman and Katherine B. Wyman, warranty deed, District 1, Sequoyah Point Villas, lot 9, block 1, $915,000.
• John Kennedy and PM Investment Group of TN to Thomas L. Goila and Barbara A. Goila, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 5, block 6, $540,000.
• Dwayne Jones to Gregg Lane and Jame M. Lane, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, lot 143, $59,900.
• TN National LLC to William H. Frist, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2-4, lot 3, $362,000.
• Gary M. Economy and Kathleen G. Economy, trustees of the Economy Family Trust, to Terisa Louise Carver, trustee of the Terisa Louise Carver Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 13-0, lot 5, $82,000.
• TN National LLC to Keith A. Dirck and Kim Bigham Dirck, trustees of the Dirck Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 8, lot 10, $209,900.
• TN National LLC to William H. Frist, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 8, block 41, $350,000.
• Steven R. Barnes to Timothy S. Amos and Susan M. Amos, warranty deed, District 4, $18,000.
• David Cziep and Kristie Cziep to Michael Williams Mertens and Brittany Marie Mertens, warranty deed, District 2, .335 acres, lot 1, $217,000.
• Rebecca Lynne Ramsey and Amy Bellendir to Ray S. Jamieson and Brenda L. Jamieson, warranty deed, District 3, 3.6 acres, $250,000.
Oct. 13
• Envirocast LLC to Vanhooseco Precast LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 1, block 9, $0.
• Envirocast LLC to Vanhooseco Precast LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 1, block 8, $0.
• Richard Baxter to Roots Residential Company LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 3, block 23, $28,900.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Melisa L. Porter, trustee of the Melisa L. Porter Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 2, Grove at Cedar Hill, phase 1,2, lot 13, $588,500.
• CS Holdings LLC to Neal Chase and Dawn Chase, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 19, block 6, $5,500.
• Michael L. Melvin and Carolyn Melvin, trustees of the Melvin Family Revocable Living Trust, to Brian Eckerson and Crystal Crump, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, phase VB, lot 161, $750,000.
• Sallyanne Dyer Congdon and Thomas Congdon to Yevgeniy Shchiglinsky and Olga Shchiglinsky, warranty deed, District 2, Congdon, lot 1, $75,000.
• TN National LLC to Jeffry H. Wolfenden, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 8, lot 56, $191,900.
• Kennebec Partners LP to Stephanie M. Morales, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 13C, lot 2, $74,900.
• TN National LLC to Mae Jean Englee and William Jack Calzavara, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 8, lot 17, $230,000.
• Thomas M. Pianko and Tracy T. Pianko to Timothy Joseph Hugenberg and Tara Elaine Hugenberg, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, lot 115, $92,500.
• Bryan Morgan and Paula De Simone to Donna Tatro and David D. Tatro, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 13A, lot 3R, $133,000.
• Carolina Limited Liability Company to Tenn X LLC, warranty deed, District 1, 100.83 acres, $2,117,430.
• Beverly A. Moser and William D. Moser to Michael L. Matlock, warranty deed, District 2, Independence addition, lot 9, block E, $114,000.
• William F. Wardle and Marie C. Wardle to Diane Marie Shaffer and Daniel Clossey, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 10, block 7, $717,500.
• Karen B. Wright, trustee of the Karen B. Wright Trust, to Laura K. Davert and Michael J. Davert, trustees of the Laura K. Davert Trust, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, lot 42R, $301,380.
Oct. 14
• David P. Glock and Karen L. Glock to Kenneth Moschitta and Cynthia Moschitta, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Shores, lot 4, block 5, $80,000.
• Margaret S. Lethen and Theodore H. Lethen to Pamela J. Nelson and Bob C. Stone, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 6, block 17, $636,000.
• Samuel Allen and Randi Allen to David Edward Bohorquez and Evelyn Michelle Thach Bohorquez, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 8, lot 915R, $170,000.
• Mary C. Pacello, trustee of the Vincent E. Pacello Intervivos Trust Agreement, to Joseph A. Bettencourt and Linda A. Leahy, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Hills, lot 17, block 3, $600,000.
• Tamara L. Bates to Nancy L. Whitley, warranty deed, District 2, $155,000.
• Robert B. Kidd, Julie Beth Kidd and Beth W. Kidd to Carter Jennings Pack and Katilyn Elizabeth Dean, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Hills, phase 1, lot 76, $380,000.
• TN National LLC to Edward Lee Bell and Cindy Anne Bell, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, phase 2, lot 206, $79,900.
• TN National LLC to Annette Hahn and Alexander Hlavinka, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2-4, lot 7, $106,900.
• Smithbilt LLC to John A. Dearden and Donna Dearden, warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase II, lot 39, $254,945.
• Samuel A. Stephens and Karen A. Stephens to Jacob Dutton and Jesikah Dutton, warranty deed, District 1, $475,000.
• Oakland LLC to James R. Joyner and Sonja G. Joyner, warranty deed, District 2, Acadia Villas, lot 40, $442,900.
Oct. 15
• Clifford Wayne Parks to Stephanie Sanders Peck and George Craig Peck, warranty deed, $315,000.
• Iura Bordei to Emily Sue Hendrickson and Eric W. Hendrickson, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 15, block 13, $350,000.
• TN National LLC to Tennessee Custom Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, lot 116, $107,900.
• TN National LLC to Jerry W. Vance and Karen E. Vance, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 5, phase 2, lot 50, $52,900.
• TN National LLC to Tennessee Custom Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 4, lot 55, $103,900.
• Todd W. Rich and Nakita Rich to Thomas F. Lower and Ari Anna Lower, warranty deed, District 3, Emily’s Landing, phase 1, lot 44, $335,000.
• Gayle Paynter and Gayle G. Matlock to Kyle T. Hensley and Jennifer E. Hensley, warranty deed, District 2, Riverchase, lot 16, $625,000.
• Keren Whiting to Gregory S. Bloomfield and Ashley N. Bloomfield, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 6, lot 11, $99,000.
• David H. Shannon and Rhonda A. Shannon to John Dennis Parker and Amy Leigh Parker, warranty deed, District 2, 3.45 acres, $643,000.
• Jonathan Wise to Dawn Farris, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 1, block 4, $384,645.
• Michael W. Wilson to Michael E. Lee and Jodi Lee, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 23, $329,900.
• Bernard R. Krulewich and Ionela Magdalena Krulewich to Todd W. Rich and Nakita N. Rich, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 1, lot 47, $440,000.
• Kurt Zimmerman and Charlotte Zimmerman to Andrew N. Lacey and Kimberlee U. Lacey, warranty deed, District 5, Amberly Meadows, lot 22R, $699,900.
• Joshua Bradley Farmer and Rebecca Leeann Farmer to Gregory Russell and Jonette Russell, warranty deed, District 5, 1.01 acres, $150,000.
• Peggy Rietz Lennex to Glen Owens, warranty deed, District 4, 1.24 acres, $52,000.
• Makenna K. McDonald to Julie Burke, warranty deed, District 1, $142,000.
• Brookwood Development LLC to Casa Del Lago Homeowners Association Inc., warranty deed, District 2, 4.73 acres, Lakeview Memorial Gardens of Loudon County Inc., lot 2, $40,000.
• William F. Melton to Rickey E. Mayfield, warranty deed, District 2, .93 acres, $30,000.
Oct. 18
• Richard A. Goble to True to Life LLC, warranty deed, District 2, 7.14 acres, $1,300,000.
• Jeffrey L. Johnston Sr. and Paula A. Johnston to Ricky Dye and Desiree Gaye Dye, warranty deed, District 2, Summitvue, lot 5, $385,000.
• Andrew Fritz, Stephen E. Fritz and Laura Fritz to Kevin J. Paradis and Jill E. Paradis, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 14, block 16, $35,000.
• Julia Hurley to Claudia Ganta, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 38, block 10, $25,000.
• Robert F. Fisher and Karen A. Fisher to Jon E. Doliana Sr., warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 3, block 12, $370,000.
• AKJ LLC to Derick Robinson and Jenella Robinson, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 1, block 10, $6,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Viorel Rotar and Elegant Construction, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 17, block 19, $4,500.
• CS Holdings LLC to Derick Robinson and Jenella Robinson, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 2, block 10, $6,000.
• AKJ LLC to Derick Robinson and Jenella Robinson, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 25, block 7, $4,500.
• AKJ LLC to Derick Robinson and Jenella Robinson, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 1, block 7, $7,000.
• AKJ LLC to Derick Robinson and Jenella Robinson, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 5, block 9, $5,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to Derick Robinson and Jenella Robinson, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 12, block 12, $7,500.
• AKJ LLC to Derick Robinson and Jenella Robinson, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 13, block 12, $6,000.
• AKJ LLC to Derick Robinson and Jenella Robinson, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 1, block 22, $10,000.
• AKJ LLC to Derick Robinson and Jenella Robinson, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 12, block 4, $7,000.
• AKJ LLC to Derick Robinson and Jenella Robinson, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 10, block 22, $10,000.
• Lowell E. Ranvek to Amy R. Lasalle, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 21, block 14, $24,000.
• TN National LLC to Tony E. Donaldson, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 8, lot 2, $164,900.
• TN National LLC to Toby A. Meloro and Christina M. Meloro, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, phase 2, lot 194, $74,900.
• TN National LLC to Brent A. Wick and Kristina C. Wick, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2 4, lot 3, $374,900.
• TN National LLC to Richard Marsch, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 8, lot 54, $239,900.
• Steven R. Duncan and Amy P. Duncan, trustees of the Duncan Family Revocable Living Trust, to LLT Properties, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 5, phase 2, lots 29 and 30, $119,800.
• Thomas J. Kukla and Joan C. Kukla, trustees of the Thomas J. Kukla and Joan C. Kukla Revocable Living Trust, to Matthew D. McCollum and Angel S. McCollum, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Shores, lot 15, block 1, $875,000.
• John Franklin Robinson Jr. to Brian E. Brannum and Alivia Steele Brannum, warranty deed, District 3, Alleghany, lots PT 2, 3 and 4, block 4B, $225,000.
• Brandon S. Tipton to Walter Vanskiver IV and Maleah Vanskiver, warranty deed, District 3, Brandon S. Tipton, lots 1 and 2, $200,000.
• Robert J. Smith and Ceresa Smith to Laura Kyle and William Kyle, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 4, lot 51, block C, $65,000.
• Joshua James Smith and Tracy Lynn Smith to William S. Nash, warranty deed, District 2, Millers Landing, unit 2, lot 94R, $1,850,000.
• Kapur Holdings LLC to Pramukh Developer LLC, warranty deed, District 1, $898,000.
Oct. 19
• Ricardo A. Zapata and Jennifer Holt Zapata to Tara Jean Mooney, warranty deed, District 1, Emerson Lewis, lots 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24, block B, $283,000.
• TN National LLC to Maplewood Partnership LTD, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 8, lot 21, $224,900.
• TN National LLC to Darryll R. Tanner and Diane C. Tanner, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 8, lot 4, $149,900.
• TN National LLC to Cynthia Hogan and Bryan Hogan, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 8, lot 31, $140,000.
• Lyle B. Padgett, Olivia Felicia Belt and Robert L. Padgett to Adrian Perju, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 7, block 12, $8,000.
• Jerold E. Kusky and Carolyn D. Kusky to Vicki Ferros and Kevin Ferros, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 7, lot 838, section 2, $725,000.
Oct. 20
• David Arthur Anderson to David Waeltermann, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 28, block 15, $40,000.
• Robert J. Woodford Jr. and Ann Mari Woodford to Patricia Ann Oconnor and Gary Michael Oconnor, warranty deed, District 1, 1.975 acres, $212,000.
• Robert John Benson and Sheila Marie Benson, trustees of the Robert and Sheila Benson Revocable Trust, to Kathleen Margaret Blackburn and Timothy Blackburn, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 15, block 4, $20,000.
• AKJ LLC to Capital Investment Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 22, block 8, $4,300.
Oct. 21
• Michael D. Poff and Cheryl Poff to Randii Goble, warranty deed, District 3, 7.18 acres, $923,700.
• Roy Bryan Petett to DR Horton, warranty deed, District 1, Creekside Preserve, lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85 and 86, $4,472,000.
• Thomas Congdon and Salleyanne Dyer Congdon to Todd Bealer and Ashley Bealer, warranty deed, District 2, Congdon, lot 2, $75,000.
• Robert Wayne Sopko and Laurie Lee Sopko, trustees of the Robert and Laurie Sopko Trust, to Adrian Perju, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 7, block 8, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Andrey Botezat, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 11, block 19, $5,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Andrey Botezat, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 20, block 6, $5,500.
• CS Holdings LLC to Andrey Botezat, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 24, block 8, $6,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Andrey Botezat, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 5, block 2, $4,500.
• AKJ LLC to Andrey Botezat, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 6, block 2, $4,500.
• AKJ LLC to Andrey Botezat, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 18, block 13, $7,500.
• Larry M. Thomas and Amanda Thomas to Shannon Bodmer and Charlotte Walker, warranty deed, District 2, Mahlon Place, lot 5, $460,000.
• TN National LLC to Brian Thomas Carmazzi and Lisa Ann Carmazzi, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, phase 2, lot 125, $62,900.
• Thomas Wayne Flynn and Susan Flynn to Robert D. Gibson and Ines P. Gibson, warranty deed, District 1, $155,000.
• AKJ LLC to Dimond Group TN LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 23, block 4, $7,500.
• TV Holdings LLC to Dimond Group TN LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 32, block 17, $7,500.
• David L. Rowell and Catherine L. Rowell to Donald P. Fowler and Bonita Fowler, warranty deed, District 5, Riverview Golf Site, lot 15, $9,000.