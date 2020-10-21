Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Oct. 6
• Hickory Creek Partners to Joseph A. Houck Construction Company Inc., warranty deed, District 5, Hickory Creek Business Park, lots 4 and 11, $160,000.
• Anthony Dale Kollock and Anita S. Kollock to Bailey C. Bryant, warranty deed, District 5, 2.44 acres, $247,206.
• Oakland LLC to Andrew Sabens and Cassandra Sabens, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 31, $358,500.
• R&E Ventures LLC to Steven Kyle Abshire and Lourdes Blandino, warranty deed, District 5, Rockingham, lot 83, $400,000.
• Troy Reed and Charlotte Reed to Anna Love, warranty deed, District 5, 7.83 acres, AW Cranfill, PT 15, $745,000.
• Brian Viars to Mike Walden and Dawn Walden, warranty deed, District 4, $45,000.
• D&P Property Management LLC to Mark Brown and Susan Brown, warranty deed, District 1, 46.62 acres, $250,000.
Oct. 7
• Robert J. Herlihy trustee, Mary Ann Herlihy trustee and trustees of the Robert J. Herlihy and Mary Ann Revocable Trust to Mark Aaron Hasenwinkel and Susan Renee Kreiss Hasenwinkel, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 8, block 11, $260,000.
• Donald C. Leocoultre to Catherine Renee Eastman, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 8, block 16, $10,000.
• James A. Reed and Gail V. Reed to Joseph M. Mroz and Cheral L. Mroz, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 26, block 18, $359,900.
• Janice S. Wright to Matthew Hinkley, warranty deed, District 2, .56 acres, $225,000.
• Bakers Creek Partnership to Joshua Tyler Hepperly and Codi Michelle Hepperly, warranty deed, District 3, Morganton Landing, lot 18, $179,900.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Scott A. McKay and Sunee McKay, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 5, block 5, $495,500.
• David Pectol and Courtney M. Pectol to Jamie Lee Rixie, warranty deed, Valley Vista, lot 29, $104,000.
• C. Glenn Sullivan and Danny Faye Sullivan to Merrill M. Miller and Paula L. Miller, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 4, block 18, $6,000.
• Ronald J. Petering and Joanne S. Petering to Andrey A. Malanka, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 17, block 3, $6,500.
• Arthur B. Springsteen and Ada M. Springsteen to Dan I. Ababii, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 4, block 14, $8,000.
• Jerry Spackman to Ronald D. Johnson and April Dawn Johnson, warranty deed, District 3, 10.36 acres, $448,000.
• Mable L. Hickey and Jim A. Hickey to Herardo Jimenez and Gabriela Garcia, warranty deed, District 1, Lakeview Heights, unit 1, lot 46, $124,000.
• Travis W. Kirkland and Amy Lauren Kirkland to Savannah L. Vaughn and Bryce Vaughn, warranty deed, District 1, Butler, lot 28, $286,000.
• Sylvia Hargis Percy, Patricia Hargis Tuley, Brian H. Hargis and Delene Hargis, deceased, to Jackie G. Sartin, warranty deed, District 5, Executive Meadows, lot 14, $112,000.
Oct. 8
• Jonathan Shamblin and Stacey Shamblin to David John Warren and Trina Marie Cesnik, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 14, lot 19, block D, $685,000.
• Donald A. Richardson to Nicholas R. Ledford and Chelsea B. Ledford, warranty deed, District 3, Thurman, lot 3, $210,000.
• Trellis Properties and Trellis Properties LLC to R&S Highlands LLC, warranty deed, District 1, $800,000.
• Scott L. Creasey and Gayla Creasey to Charles K. Cummins Jr. and Dara S. Cummins, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 5A, lot 14, $490,500.
• William G. Witwer and Kathleen G. Witwer to Robert Reggio and Carol Crosby, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 4, lot 331, $323,820.
• WR Development Corporation to Gary S. Lovett trustee, Margo Lovett trustee and trustees of the Gary S. Lovett and Margo Lovett Trust Agreement, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 3, lot 307, $166,640.
• Ben Tancinco and Debra Tancinco to Luis E. Menezes trustee, Janette L. Menezes trustee and trustees of the Luis E. Menezes and Janette L. Menezes Family Trust, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 2, lot 213R, section 1, $142,820.
• Cheryl A. Byrd to Melony W. Goodhand and Robert J. Goodhand, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 11, lot 1, block G, $653,000.
• Richard Alford Taylor and Lillian W. Taylor, deceased, to Francisco Mejia and Maria Guadalupe Fernandez, warranty deed, District 1, Ebb Huff, lot 7, block 2, $48,000.
Oct. 9
• Charles Kellar to Dylan Kellar, warranty deed, District 4, Philadelphia, lot 14, $1,000.
• Tellico Village Property Owners Association Inc., and CS Holdings LLC to Covenant Enterprises Inc., warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 27, block 4, $3,500.
• AKJ LLC and Tellico Village Property Owners Association Inc., to Covenant Enterprises Inc., warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 9, block 8, $2,800.
• AKJ LLC and Tellico Village Property Owners Association Inc., to Covenant Enterprises Inc., warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 5, block 2, $3,100.
• Margaret Harriet Mills and Kathleen Elizabeth Campbell, trustees of the Mills Revocable Living Trust, to Douglas W. Hubbard and Jean M. Hubbard, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 11, block 1, $650,000.
• Janet Smythe and Henry Smythe to Kenyon Unlimited Inc., and Kenyon Unlimited Inc. 401K Plan, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 13, block 2, $345,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Gary Cunitz and Claudette Cunitz, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 19, block 3, $4,000.
Oct. 12
• Nancy Marie Dailey and Tonia Dailey to Kenneth E. Baker, warranty deed, District 3, $192,500.
• Stanley H. Miller and Eileen A. Miller to Robert J. Klepach Jr. and Kimberly K. Klepach, trustees of the Klepach Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 8, block 2, $20,500.
• Patricia Joseph Szwaja Versanti and Lu Ann Le Gendre to Kenneth R. Eldridge and Nancy L. Eldridge, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 13, block 19, $10,000.
• Donald L. Morton and Nancy L. Morton to Mark Hamilton Williams and Judy King Williams, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Lagoon, lot 21, block 1, $582,501.
• James M. Baker and Jean M. Baker, trustees of the Baker Family TBE Trust, to Alexandra M. Hodge and Allen J. Criss, warranty deed, District 3, Baker property, lot 2, $45,000.
• Ashley N. Stephens and Christopher A. Stephens to George Edward Taylor Jr. and Amber Lenora Taylor, warranty deed, District 2, Martel Estates, lots 32 and 33, $299,000.
• Robin A. Jenkins and Lisa Jenkins to Glenn Steven Ovrevik and Gina Lowrey Ovrevik, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, phase 4, lot 162, $640,000.
• Cody Maupin and Heather Maupin to Dean Hilmer, warranty deed, District 2, Conkinnon Pointe, unit 2, lot 68, $65,000.
Oct. 13
• A. Judson Burdick and Diana L. Burdick, trustees of the A. Judson Burdick and Diana L. Burdick Trust, to James W. Bratton and Deborah K. Bratton, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 5, block 14, $965,000.
• Cheryl Sprague and Cheryl Caldwell to Stephen G. Michels and Valerie A. Michels, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 5, block 1, $42,000.
• AKJ LLC to Walter Don Dodson Jr. and Shari L. Dodson, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 9, block 19, $5,000.
• John Robertson Jeffcoat and Emily Chappell Jeffcoat to John Robertson Jeffcoat and Emily Chappell Jeffcoat, trustees of the Jeffcoat Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 4, lot 510, section 1, $0.
• Edward R. Berndt and Carolyn Berndt, trustees of the Edward and Carolyn Berndt Family Trust, to John Charles Althausen and Kimberly Michele Althausen, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 18, block 7, $544,000.
• Christopher B. Goodnough and Debra J. Goodnough to Kenneth Dzielak and Sharon Dzielak, warranty deed, District 2, Silver Oak, lot 52R, $407,000.
• Patrick A. Tobin and Kris A. Tobin to Bruce L. Thomas and Kimbeley A. Thomas, warranty deed, District 2, Mahlon Place, lot 7, $512,250.
• Peter Rietmann to Jeffrey T. Kaeppel and Felicia H. Kaeppel, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 9, block 6, $16,000.
• Kanzie Nguyen and Hieu Nguyen to John H. Gardner and Donna A. Gardner, warranty deed, District 5, James T. Gibson, lot 3, $132,500.
• Jackie Clyde Housley, Janie Housley, Sabra Jane Housley, David McKinney and Wanda McKinney to Sampson Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 3, 9.795 acres, $105,000.
• Michael Thomas Cole to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 28, block 5, $8,000.
• Richard Gerstenberg and Mary Gerstenberg to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 8, block 10, $8,000.
• John S. Thomas to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 20, block 2, $6,000.
• John S. Lee and Tina A. Lee to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 35, block 17, $12,800.
• Center Point Developers Inc., to William T. Bell and Rebecca Bell, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 127, $382,900.
Oct. 14
• Joseph H. Huie sub trustee and AH Remodelers Inc., to Rarity Bay Partners, trustees deed, District 4 and 1, Rarity Bay, phases 7 and 2, lots 779 and 384, sections 1 and 2, $113,050.
• Timothy J. Denton to John H. Waggoner and Linda Jo Waggoner, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 1, lot 20R, $355,000.
• John H. Manners, Kelsey C. McLean and Kelsey C. Manners to Mary E. Burns and Mikel Burns, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 1, lot 52, $285,000.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Michael C. Holden and Pamela A. Holden, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 12, block 6, $390,000.
• Billy F. Freels and Vivian Freels to Viorel Rotar and Elena Rotar, warranty deed, District 5, Dixie Meadows, lot 1, $240,000.
• Rickey McCarter and Evangeline McCarter to Jason A. Simerly, warranty deed, District 3, Ricky McCarter property, lot 1R2, $250,000.
• Mary D. Eipeldauer to David M. Mangold and Mary Ann Mangold, warranty deed, District 2, Villas at Harrison Glen, unit 13, $250,000.
• Bishop Construction LLC to Neal F. Chase and Dawn M. Chase, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 26, block 10, $290,000.
• Patrick McAfee and Jessica McAfee to Eric Stewart and Heather Stewart, warranty deed, District 5, 3.20 acres, Michael Matzek and Laura Matzek, lot 1, $280,000.
• Alto P. Dodson and Linda S. Dodson to Gregory A. Conner and Erica R. Conner, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 13A, lot 17, $830,000.
• Vladimir Pynzaru to Andrey Onufreychuk, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 13, block 1, $6,500.
• Kevin M. Shea to Debra Smith, trustee of the Liberty 2020 Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 15, block 7, $378,800.
• Tim Click and Karen Click to Michael K. O’Brien and Angela M. O’Brien, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 4, lot 30R, $534,300.
• William G. Curtis to Irma N. Oliva Gonzalez, warranty deed, District 2, .39 acres, $28,000.
• Amanda Ward Yeager, Amanda Ward and Amanda Yaeger Scarbrough to Javier Lopez and Karla Yazmin Vazquez Murillo, warranty deed, District 2, $7,000.
• Sandra K. Bennett to Charles M. Riddle and Karen Q. Riddle, warranty deed, District 2, Martel Estates East, lots 126 and PT 127, $145,000.
• Capital Investment Properties LLC to Donald Adomaitis and Mary Adomaitis, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 26, block 8, $434,900.
• Charles M. Catterton to Paul Brantley and Linda Brantley, warranty deed, District 2, Millers Landing, unit 2, lots 56 and 57, $142,000.
• Platinum Builders LLC to Noah B. Washburn and Lisa T. Washburn, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 9, block 10, $432,900.
Oct. 15
• Paul M. Politi and Anne K. Politi to Daniel R. Robinson, Laurie F. Robinson and Crystal V. Hersey, warranty deed, Emily’s Landing, phase 1, lot 66, $278,900.
• Mathew C. Hatley and Keirsten M. Hatley to Sara R. Jacobsen, warranty deed, District 1, Tom McQueen, lot 2, $160,000.