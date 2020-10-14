Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Oct. 2
• Bruce W. Guldeman to Mitchell Hyde, quit claim deed, District 3, Ronnie Keener, lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, $0.
• Ernest G. King to Jessica Strickland, quit claim deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, lot 67, $0.
• Tony Best and Juanita D. Best, deceased, to Tony Best, quit claim deed, District 1, Best, lots 1 and 2, $0.
• Linda W. Bryson to Linda W. Bryson, quit claim deed, District 1, $0.
• Linda W. Bryson to Linda W. Bryson, quit claim deed, District 1, 15.24 acres, John N. Snider Estate, lots 6 and 7, $0.
• Hawk Hunt Properties LLC to Thomas R. Blue and Rhonda L. Blue, warranty deed, District 1, $350,000.
• James R. Thomason, Clarence L. Ward, deceased, Clarence L.V. Ward, deceased, Robert Eugeen Lester III, Barbara Susan Rollins and Paige Presley to Anthony Gagliardi, warranty deed, District 1, $279,500.
• Dennis L. Tissot trustee, trustee of the Dennis L. Tissot Vivos Trust Agreement and Tanya L. Tissot to Lee T. Lucas, warranty deed, District 5, Stone Crossing, unit 1, lot 21, $410,000.
• Evan Moore to Sean M. Chainey trustee, Tracey A. Chainey trustee and trustees of the Sean and Tracey Chainey 2018 Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, block 9, section 2, $112,500.
• Nancy S. Clement and Cecilia Cook to Vivol Catchot, warranty deed, District 2, $126,000.
• Chizuru J. Bowen to Richard H. Taylor and Joann Taylor Rice, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 4, block 11, $430,000.
• U.S. National Bank Association to Delsa Spence, warranty deed, District 3, Lynnwood, lots 31 and 32, $90,000.
• Vivol E. Catchot to Mark V. Mitchko, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 12, block 34, section 5, $105,000.
• Clinton Rose and Casey Rose to Patrick E. Laverty, warranty deed, District 5, Riverview Golf Estate, lot 83, $235,000.
• Amber E. Bolden to Catherine S. Schwartz and Dessa M. Finnerty, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 1, lot 9, $290,000.
• Turner Homes LLC to Larry W. Daniels, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, phase 2, lot 2, $203,875.
• Dakota L. Jenkins and Casey A. Jenkins to Darryl Lynn Williams and Mary Margaret Williams, warranty deed, District 2, $217,000.
• Jack D. Porcello and Kathleen A. Porcello to David R. Riordan and Lori L. Riordan, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 8, block 3, $859,000.
• Bill G. Matlock trustee, Sylvia A. Matlock trustee and trustees of the Bill G. Matlock and Sylvia A. Matlock Living Trust to Frederick J. Scuncio trustee, Karen P. Scuncio trustee and trustees of the Scuncio Family Revocable Living Trust, District 3, Newberry, lots 15 and 16, $756,400.
Oct. 5
• Tennessee Baptist Adult Homes Inc. to Harper Village Homeowners Association, quit claim deed, District 5, .98 acres, $0.
• Isaac L. Gurley, Hayley N. Gurley, Hayley McGinnis and Gregory Kevin McGinnis to Isaac L. Gurley and Hayley N. Gurley, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Mark W. Williams and Ruth L. Williams to Mark W. Williams and Ruth L. Williams, quit claim deed, District 2, Harrison Hills, lot 4, block C, $0.
• Brandon Scott to Brandon Brown, warranty deed, District 2, Scott Property, lot 1R, $370,000.
• James J. Witt and Lynne F. Witt to Marjorie Rieves, warranty deed, District 2, Conkinnon Pointe, unit 1, lots 110 and 111, $150,497.50.
• Jeremy Ross Piteo to Alec Joseph Collins, warranty deed, District 5, Midway, lot 4, $32,500.
• James E. Lennex and Caprice S. Lennex to Ronnie A. Frogg, warranty deed, District 3, Franklin Estates, unit 2, lot 20, $225,500.
• William Robert Alt and Vivian Michelle Alt to William Robert Alt trustee, Vivian Michelle Alt trustee and trustees of the Alt Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 24, block 4, $0.
• James R. Griffin and Delaine Griffin to Dennis A. Maher and Jennifer M. Maher, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase II, lot 373, sections 2 and 3, $850,000.
• Shawkat H. Kero to Randall C. Oman and Lisa M. Oman, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Shores, lot 1, block 4, $27,000.
• Douglas W. Hubbard and Jean Hubbard to Linde Oconnell and Patricia D. Oconnell, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 12, block 13, $455,000.
• Virginia G. Nash trustee and trustee of the Virginia G. Nash Living Trust to David M. Kessler and Nancy R. Kessler, warranty deed, District 1, Tellico Senior Living Neighborhood Condominiums, units 15 and 16, $426,000.
• Kennedy Heritage Properties to Diane M. Lipinski trustee and trustee of the Diane M. Lipinski Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Shores, lot 5, block 4, $415,000.
• AKJ LLC to Robert B. Morris Jr., warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 11, block 7, $3,500.
• Mary J. James and George James to Cheryl S. Skorupa Kramper, Cheryl S. Skorupa Krampler and Brian J. Kramper, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 12, block 17, $25,000.
• Miles Chase and Mary Chase to Robert Ramsey and Cathy Ramsey, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 15, block 10, $312,000.
• Donald G. Qualkenbush and Sherelyn Qualkenbush to Donald R. McLaughlin and Sheila A. McLaughlin, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 15, block 5, $343,000.
• Bernard A. Van Ham and Diane M. Van Ham to Covenant Enterprises Inc., warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 26, block 15, $8,000.
• Allan W. Galloway and Cerila A. Galloway to Spartan 76 LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 33, block 14, $374,900.
• Tennessee Baptist Adult Homes Inc. to Harper Village Development LLC, warranty deed, District 5, John T. Bible Farm, lots 13 and PT 14, $460,000.
• Tennessee Baptist Adult Homes Inc. to Harper Village Development LLC, warranty deed, District 5, .11 acres, $5,000.
• Robert W. Cummings and Sarah Cummings to Nicolai Martovetsky and Irina Martovetsky, warranty deed, District 3, Leepers Crossing, phase II, lot 21R, $1,140,000.
• Lewis Bradford Baker Jr. and Gaylene C. Baker to Ricky L. Hattley and Tammy D. Hattley, warranty deed, District 3, 8.0158 acres, Andrew Dean, Elizabeth H. Long Etvir Property and Harold Dean Brewer Property, lots 5, 1, 2 and 2R2, $435,000.
• Jeffrey L. Detrow trustee, Kristen Detrow trustee and trustees of the Jeff and Kristen Detrow Trust to RDMN Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lots 3, 4, 5 and 6, block 15, $58,000.
• Ryan W. Coon and Leah J. Coon to William B. Jenkins and Regina M. Jenkins, warranty deed, District 5, 4.61 acres, $340,000.
• Elmer C. McCarroll, Natalie Billings and Natalie Billings McCarroll to Joshua Babb, warranty deed, District 1, $130,000.
• Turner Homes LLC to Robert W. Johnson, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lot 160, $235,000.
Oct. 6
• Rebecca G. Eaker to Rebecca G. Eaker and David S. Eaker, quit claim deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 1, lot 63, block A, $0.
• Debra Kay Pelton to Debra Kay Pelton and Lindsey Munoz, quit claim deed, District 1, 1 acre, $0.
• Lewis G. Johnson to Lewis G. Johnson and Carolyn Bernice Johnson, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Hickory Creek Partners to Joseph A. Houck Construction Company Inc., warranty deed, District 5, Hickory Creek Business Park, lots 4 and 11, $160,000.
• Anthony Dale Kollock and Anita S. Kollock to Bailey C. Bryant, warranty deed, District 5, 2.44 acres, $247,206.
• Oakland LLC to Andrew Sabens and Cassandra Sabens, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 31, $358,500.
• R&E Ventures LLC to Steven Kyle Abshire and Lourdes Blandino, warranty deed, District 5, Rockingham, lot 83, $400,000.
• Troy Reed and Charlotte Reed to Anna Love, warranty deed, District 5, 7.83 acres, AW Cranfill, PT 15, $745,000.
• Brian Viars to Mike Walden and Dawn Walden, warranty deed, District 4, $45,000.
• D&P Property Management LLC to Mark Brown and Susan Brown, warranty deed, District 1, 46.62 acres, $250,000.
Oct. 7
• Daniel Mercado Moreno to DMD Masonry LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 35, block 11, $0.
• Robert J. Herlihy trustee, Mary Ann Herlihy trustee and trustees of the Robert J. Herlihy and Mary Ann Revocable Trust to Mark Aaron Hasenwinkel and Susan Renee Kreiss Hasenwinkel, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 8, block 11, $260,000.
• Donald C. Leocoultre to Catherine Renee Eastman, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 8, block 16, $10,000.
• James A. Reed and Gail V. Reed to Joseph M. Mroz and Cheral L. Mroz, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 26, block 18, $359,900.
• Janice S. Wright to Matthew Hinkley, warranty deed, District 2, .56 acres, $225,000.
• Bakers Creek Partnership to Joshua Tyler Hepperly and Codi Michelle Hepperly, warranty deed, District 3, Morganton Landing, lot 18, $179,900.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Scott A. McKay and Sunee McKay, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 5, block 5, $495,500.
• David Pectol and Courtney M. Pectol to Jamie Lee Rixie, warranty deed, Valley Vista, lot 29, $104,000.
• C. Glenn Sullivan and Danny Faye Sullivan to Merrill M. Miller and Paula L. Miller, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 4, block 18, $6,000.
• Ronald J. Petering and Joanne S. Petering to Andrey A. Malanka, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 17, block 3, $6,500.
• Arthur B. Springsteen and Ada M. Springsteen to Dan I. Ababii, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 4, block 14, $8,000.
• Jerry Spackman to Ronald D. Johnson and April Dawn Johnson, warranty deed, District 3, 10.36 acres, $448,000.
• Mable L. Hickey and Jim A. Hickey to Herardo Jimenez and Gabriela Garcia, warranty deed, District 1, Lakeview Heights, unit 1, lot 46, $124,000.
• Travis W. Kirkland and Amy Lauren Kirkland to Savannah L. Vaughn and Bryce Vaughn, warranty deed, District 1, Butler, lot 28, $286,000.
• Sylvia Hargis Percy, Patricia Hargis Tuley, Brian H. Hargis and Delene Hargis, deceased, to Jackie G. Sartin, warranty deed, District 5, Executive Meadows, lot 14, $112,000.
Oct. 8
• Mildred Ruth McCulloch to Deborah McCulloch Kitts and Mildred Ruth McCulloch Living Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, District 1, Lakeview Heights, unit 1, lot 56, $0.
• Gregory H. Harrison to Belle Investment Company Inc., quit claim deed, District 2, Lenoir City, PT 8, block 49, $0.
• Correy Windisch and Debbie Windisch to Elizabeth J. Calton and Thomas E. Calton, quit claim deed, District 5, Davis, lots PT 28 and 29, $0.
• WindRiver Investments LLC to WR Development Corporation Inc., quit claim deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 3, lot 307, $0.
• Jonathan Shamblin and Stacey Shamblin to David John Warren and Trina Marie Cesnik, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 14, lot 19, block D, $685,000.
• Donald A. Richardson to Nicholas R. Ledford and Chelsea B. Ledford, warranty deed, District 3, Thurman, lot 3, $210,000.
• Trellis Properties and Trellis Properties LLC to R&S Highlands LLC, warranty deed, District 1, $800,000.
• Scott L. Creasey and Gayla Creasey to Charles K. Cummins Jr. and Dara S. Cummins, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 5A, lot 14, $490,500.
• William G. Witwer and Kathleen G. Witwer to Robert Reggio and Carol Crosby, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 4, lot 331, $323,820.
• WR Development Corporation to Gary S. Lovett trustee, Margo Lovett trustee and trustees of the Gary S. Lovett and Margo Lovett Trust Agreement, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 3, lot 307, $166,640.
• Ben Tancinco and Debra Tancinco to Luis E. Menezes trustee, Janette L. Menezes trustee and trustees of the Luis E. Menezes and Janette L. Menezes Family Trust, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 2, lot 213R, section 1, $142,820.
• Cheryl A. Byrd to Melony W. Goodhand and Robert J. Goodhand, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 11, lot 1, block G, $653,000.
• Richard Alford Taylor and Lillian W. Taylor, deceased, to Francisco Mejia and Maria Guadalupe Fernandez, warranty deed, District 1, Ebb Huff, lot 7, block 2, $48,000.