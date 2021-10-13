Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Sept. 23
• Patrick John Hintz, executor, John Arnold Hintz, deceased, and Alissa Renee Smiley to John D. Gutierrez and Debra L. Gutierrez, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 13, block 4, $346,850.
• John M. Garrett and Linda M. Garrett to Ivan Prasca, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 1, block 15, $22,000.
• Paul C. Ragone and Leigh Ann Ragone to William P. Horstman Jr. and Marycolleen K. Horstman, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 4, lot 25, block D, $84,000.
• J. Chris Bridges to Jason W. Nall, Misty D. Nall and Jack Nall, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, lot 161, $90,000.
• Ronald A. Fasse, trustee of the Ronald A. Fasse Declaration of Trust, to Thomas M. Conrad Jr. and Laura P. Conrad, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Landing, lot 36, block 1, $730,000.
Sept. 24
• James F. Luffman to John Lee Hundley, warranty deed, District 5, $269,000.
• Aurora Flores De Jesus and Ivan Rodriguez Vazquez to Darryl Hartnagle, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 5, block 26, $26,000.
• Aurora Flores De Jesus and Ivan Rodriguez Vazquez to Robert Noll, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 6, block 26, $26,000.
• Aaron Hensley to Tala Tomei, warranty deed, District 1, Cherokee, lot 8, $194,000.
• Anthony L. Watson to Jeremy Paul Guider and Kimberly Amanda Guider, warranty deed, District 2, .657 acres, $25,000.
• AKJ LLC to Precision Builders Inc., warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 1, block 1, $4,300.
• AKJ LLC to Precision Builders Inc., warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 2, block 1, $4,300.
• Kim Troendle and Lawrence Troendle to Matthew Cziep and Jordyn Cziep, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 40, $500,000.
• Arthur D. Ramsey and James D. Ramsey to Robert Lee Ramsey and Wakiza Lee Ramsey, warranty deed, District 1, 13.5 acres, $300,000.
• AKJ LLC to Christina L. Thomas, trustee of the Christina L. Thomas Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 1, block 5, $4,300.
• Ronald D. Washington, Missie L. Washington and Missie L. Miller to K1 Labs LLC and K1 Land USA, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 21, block 3, $7,000.
• Tellico Homes LLC to Linda A. Lowe, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 6, block 1, $36,000.
• David Killinger and Susan Killinger to Robert Alan Vargas and Janet Lynn Vargas, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 6, block 1, $89,999.
• AKJ LLC to Stephan Postemski and Christina M. Postemski, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 14, block 9, $7,000.
• Jeffrey Dinger and Kristen Hubbert to C&C Builders LLC, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 345, section 2, $25,000.
Sept. 27
• Marla S. Coutz, trustee of the Marla S. Coutz Revocable Trust, to Mark D. Leonard, trustee of the Mark D. Leonard Revocable Trust, and Julianne Leonard, trustee of the Julianne Leonard Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Bowman Estates, lot 3, $755,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Adrian Perju, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 11, block 8, $5,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Adrian Perju, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 13, block 8, $5,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Adrian Perju, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 12, block 8, $5,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to Adrian Perju, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 17, block 17, $6,000.
• Kirt P. Woodby and Amber M. Woodby to Joseph A. Angelo, warranty deed, District 4, 5.24 acres, $140,000.
• DR Horton Inc., to Sandra Flagler, warranty deed, District 2, Ashemore, phase 1, lot 4, $295,590.
• George N. Kovach and Ruby E. Kovach to Michael Schmenger and Cheryl A. Schmenger, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 24, block 5, $510,000.
• Betty S. Hall, trustee of the Hall Living Trust, to Robert W. Wilson and Leslie Trewhitt, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 36, block 6, $410,000.
• Harper Village Development LLC to Turner Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lots 124, 125 and 126, $105,000.
• Harper Village Development LLC to Turner Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lots 127 and 128, $70,000.
• William E. Agee, trustee of the William E. Agee Revocable Trust, and Deborah H. Agee, trustee of the Deborah H. Agee Revocable Trust, to Angela K. Arp and Alan W. Arp, trustees of the Angela K. Arp Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 10, block 14, $1,825,000.
• Paula D. Drake to Jan M. Van Geyt, warranty deed, District 1, $125,000.
• Marion B. Raper and Christopher Lee Raper to Cristina Marie Malacara and Stephanie Lara, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 1, block 27, $85,000.
• Jack Randy Harris, Brenda Allender, April Joy Galyon Wadley, executor, George Wayne Galyon, deceased, Betty Harris Galyon, deceased, Jack Dewayne Galyon, Darren Anthony Galyon, Michelle Harris Fritz, executor, Carole Gale Harris, deceased, Billy Lee Harris, deceased, and Melanie Harris Robinson to First Baptist Church in Lenoir City, Tenn., warranty deed, District 2, 2.9 acres, W.L. Wyatt Property, lots 1, 2 and 3, $925,000.
Sept. 28
• Mark R. Riley and Teresa K. Riley, trustees of the Revocable Living Trust Agreement of Mark R. Riley and Teresa K. Riley, to Latecia Melton and Allan Klika, warranty deed, District 5, Ruth Pickel Estate, lots 2, 3 and 4, $225,000.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Jerome A. Noeth and Lisa S. Noeth, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 14, block 6, $425,750.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to Laura Jean Eble and Michael Eble, warranty deed, District 2, Grove at Harrison Glen, phase 1B, lot 144, $382,596.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Peggy Leece, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 26, block 15, $380,510.
• Daniel Ray Glass, Minnie Marie Moss, deceased, and Rhonda Glass to Joshua Maples and Rebecca N. Maples, warranty deed, District 2, Martel Estate East, lot 129, $228,000.
• CMH Homes Inc., to Ronald K. Bradd and Jayne E. Bradd, warranty deed, District 2, Hardin Estate, lot 12R, block G, $307,500.
• Lisa A. Henry to Kevin A. Beard and Kimberly J. Beard, warranty deed, District 3, A Valley Estates, lots PT 30 and PT 31, section 2, $280,000.
• Garrett Brown and Cassidy N. Brown to Mark A. Kamstra and Joni A. Kamstra, warranty deed, District 1, 1 acre, $195,000.
• James W. Wilburn III and Robert C. Wilkerson to Cecil G. Wallace and Rachel R. Wallace, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 6, lot 7, $95,000.
• Kenneth J. Reinke and Darlene L. Reinke to William Ford and Nancy Ford, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 5a, lot 9, $114,900.
• Robert E. Johnson and Tracy Johnson to Timothy Robert Oswald and Katharin Oswald, warranty deed, District 2, $540,000.
Sept. 29
• Precision Builders Inc., to Vasile Deac and Flora Deac, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 15, block 15, $16,500.
• Richard Gerstenberg and Mary Gerstenberg to David Deac, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 1, block 3, $25,000.
• Edward O. Shaffer and Bonnie J. Shaffer, trustees of the Shaffer Family Revocable Trust, to Kenneth C. Knowles and Joan Kathleen Knowles, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 8, block 3, $1,645,000.
• Herbert Charles Gamble and Karina Gamble to Alan McMurchie and Kelley G. McMurchie, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 15, block 6, $600,000.
• Donita K. Smith to Elena Leuciuc, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 9, block 5, $7,500.
• TV Holdings LLC to Elena Leuciuc, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 10, block 5, $7,500.
• Foothills Retirement Development Inc., to Nancy M. Ownby and Avie L. Ownby, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, phase IV, lot 174, $24,900.
• Earl D. Rhodus and Margaret L. Rhodus to Scott J. McKnight and Samantha McKnight, warranty deed, District 1, Green Acres, lot 32, block A, $269,000.
• David Haskins to Jonah E. Wahl, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 7 and 8, block 6, section 1, $170,000.
• Mitchell W. Smith and Janice Smith to William Neal Crowell III and Anntionette Crowell, warranty deed, District 5, Links at Avalon, unit 19, $565,000.
• Anthony G. Darrington Walker and Andrea Walker to William J. Patterson and Sheila Stevenson, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 19, block 16, $482,000.
• Oakland LLC to Thomas D. Wilson and Jennifer L. Wilson, warranty deed, District 2, Acadia Villas, lot 41, $477,602.25.
• Robert D. Gibson and Ines P. Gibson to Jeffrey B. Kilmer and Roamy W. Kilmer, warranty deed, District 1, Town of Loudon, lots 28 and 29, $130,000.
• Robert D. Gibson and Ines P. Gibson to Peter E. Hinkel II and Kathryn M. Hinkel, warranty deed, District 1, $330,000.
Sept. 30
• Stephen L. Haag and Terry Mitchell Haag to Mitchell Rosenzweig, warranty deed, District 2, Point Harbour, lot 21, $1,150,000.
• Steven E. Vest and Ann G. Vest, trustees of Steven E. Vest and Ann Vest Revocable Living Trust, to Amy Turner, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 380, section 2, $899,900.
• U.S. Bank National Association, trustee, Merrill Lynch First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust and Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates Series 2007 4 to Linda Miller and Michael Miller, warranty deed, District 1, Circle Drive, lots 10, 11, 12 and 13, $198,975.
• Stonebridge Builders LLC to Zachary Kirschenmann and Tessa Kirschenmann, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 4, lot 37R, $68,900.
• Tonya B. Broyles to Edwin A. Dannetwitz Jr. and Gina Marie Doherty, warranty deed, District 5, 1.92 acres, $251,250.
• WR Development Corporation to Brian Lindsey and Shalene Lindsey, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 3, lot 274, $276,260.
• J. Melissa Sarten, Pamela J. Purkey and John Moats Jr., deceased, to Brian P. Smith, warranty deed, District 2, 5.24 acres, $300,000.
• Douglas Mitchell and Kathleen G. Mitchell to CCD OMNI LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 1, block 2, $344,900.
• Megan B. Sellers and Zachary W. Sellers to Jessica T. McFalls and Bryan A. McFalls, warranty deed, District 1, Guy Kenneth Lovelace and Jackson Harold Lovelace, $80,000.
• Pamela S. Taylor to Elizabeth A. Luckhardt, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 10, block 2, $442,000.
• Racing River Associates LLC to David M. Clark and Denise A. Clark, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 17, block 14, $499,900.
• Jay Gearon and Jackie Gearon to Brian D. Riley and Linda E. Riley, trustees of the Riley Family Revocable Living Trust, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 4, lot 585R, section 2, $518,500.
• AKJ LLC to Gregory Lutsenko and Antonia Lutsenko, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 7, block 9, $6,000.
• AKJ LLC to Gregory Lutsenko and Antonia Lutsenko, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 9, block 9, $6,000.
Oct. 1
• Robert D. Carl, sub trustee, and Adron M. Davis to Byron D. Harrison Jr., trustees deed, District 3, 36.29 acres, $500,000.
• Jacqueline Scheppner to John Joseph Brazil and Darlene Sue Brazil, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Shores, lot 1, block 8, $120,000.
• Margarita C. Busciglio and Margarita C. Cyprus to Gregory A. Tornrose and Christine N. Tornrose, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 382, section 2, $120,000.
• Henry D. Smith Jr. and Virginia N. Smith to Benjamin Winikoff and Lynn Winikoff, warranty deed, District 1, Rarity Bay, phase 4, lot 525, section 1, $375,000.
• Ronald Amos Catlett to Bill S. Snow Sr., warranty deed, District 3, 15 acres, $450,000.
• TN National LLC to Robert Brigman, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, lot 118, $75,900.
• Stephen H. Alvis to Brandon Lindemuth and Kaitlyn Lindemuth, warranty deed, District 1, Blair Bend, unit 1, lot 24, $190,000.
• Scott A. Gray and Angelia Gray to Jeffrey L. Birkholz and Melissa D. Birkholz, warranty deed, District 2, Conkinnon Pointe unit 1, lot 54, $625,000.
• Loudon County Board of Education to Aleksandr Sergeyevic Botezat and Dana Alekseyevna Botezat, warranty deed, District 5, 80.03 acres, $2,020,000.
• DR Horton Inc., to Aaron R. Stacy and Lauren E. Stacy, warranty deed, District 2, Ashemore, phase 1, lot 9, $338,865.
• Mark Brown and Susan Brown to Greg H. Patterson and Michele L. Patterson, warranty deed, District 1, Mark Brown Etux Brown, lot V, $110,000.
• Gary A. Duncan Jr. and Lisa D. Duncan to Roger Dale Miller and Betty Deborah Miller, warranty deed, District 5, Dixie Lee Village, lot 12, block A, $175,000.
• Stephanie Marie Williams, Ronn Heaton, Richard E. Heaton and Ariell M. Heaton to Christopher Fletcher and Ashley Fletcher, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 5, $313,000.
• Michael E. Shirley and Peggy A. Shirley to Tony R. Aikens, trustee of the Tony R. Aikens Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 3, Cowan Rodgers III, lot 1R1, $950,000.
• James Anthony Toop to Virginia L. Irving, trustee of the Zachary T. Irving and Alta W. Irving Revocable Living Trust, warranty deed, District 4, 5.04 acres, $25,400.
Oct. 4
• Elizabeth A. Belland and Amanda K. Buffalo to John Wiggins and Haley Wiggins, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Hills, lot 1, block A, $250,000.
• Debra C. Tolliver to Heidi C. Adams, warranty deed, District 3, 42.764 acres, $1,000,000.
• William E. Collis Jr. to David L. Hartman Jr. and Cynthia A. Hartman, warranty deed, District 1, Janice Collis, lot 2, $165,000.
• Heidi C. Adams to Shannon M. Filburn and Richard C. Filburn, warranty deed, District 5, $485,000.
• AKJ LLC to Leonard Development LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 23, block 3, $6,000.
• AKJ LLC to Leonard Development LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 3, block 2, $6,000.
• Deborah R. Smith to Kathy Lipka, warranty deed, District 3, Property of Bruce Arp, lot 2, $187,499.
• Kenneth R. Harris to Lavon L. Welch and Wendy W. Lee, warranty deed, District 1, $125,000.
• Flor A. Collado and Flor A. Langenbach to Ethan J. Morrison and Logan M. Morrison, warranty deed, District 5, Anchorage Estates, lot 12, $258,000.
• Viorel Rotar and Elegant Construction to Bretton L. Yokem and Debra C. Yokem, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 12, block 4, $489,900.
• TN National LLC to Michael J. Saporito and Victoria I. Saporito, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 5, phase 5, lot 51, $46,900.
• WR Development Corporation to Robert J. Billinger and Lynn Austin Billinger, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 4, lot 318, $529,260.
• Betty J. Marlar, trustee under the Betty J. Marlar Declaration of Trust, to Richard L. Gilbert and Deborah D. Gilbert, warranty deed, District 2, Miller’s Landing, unit 2, lot 89, $350,000.
• Douglas Mitchell and Kathleen Mitchell to Oleg Cheban, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 2, block 2, $8,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to Iura Bordei, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 10, block 4, $7,000.
• Michael W. Wilson to Raymond Koch and Sandy Deamond, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 91, $402,798.
• Catherine A. Duff to Timothy Boyd and Rebecca Boyd, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 17 and 18, block 22, section 2, $170,000.
• William B. Whetsell and Sharon L. Whetsell, trustees of the Whetsell Family Revocable Trust, to Kevin Land and Sharon Land, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Point, lot 13, block 2, $1,380,000.
• Kathleen J. Sanders, trustee of the Charles F. Sanders and Kathleen J. Sanders Revocable Living Trust, to Dorian R. Hunt, Kelsie Anna Hunt and Kenneth R. Mead, warranty deed, District 5, $165,500.
• Gary D. Moore, Ricky W. Moore, Susan K. Butcher and Dean Henry Moore, deceased, to Mario Francisco Merida Velasquez and Maria De Lourdes Chegue, warranty deed, District 2, $61,000.
• Bakers Creek Partnership to Brian J. Tuttle and Dawn M. Tuttle, warranty deed, District 3, Morganton Landing, lot 3, $55,900.
• Bakers Creek Partnership to David Barker and Sandra Barker, warranty deed, District 3, Morganton Landing, lot 32, $55,900.
• Bakers Creep Partnership to Yen Nguyen, warranty deed, District 3, Morganton Landing, lot 28, $55,900.
• Bakers Creep Partnership to Benjamin Lee, warranty deed, District 3, Morganton Landing, lot 7, $55,900.
Oct. 5
• David C. Munro and Laura L. Munro to David R. Seward and Deborah J. Seward, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 12, block 11, $292,000.
• Edward D. Brandon and Suzanne J. Brandon to Jeffrey Lee Forman and Nancy Mary Forman, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Shores, lot 3, block 5, $730,000.
• Harrison Glen LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., warranty deed, Grove at Harrison Glen, phase 2A, lots 30, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 87, 88 and 89, $1,758,582.08.
• Harper Village Development LLC to Turner Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lot 131, $35,000.
• Harper Village Development LLC to Turner Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lot 132, $35,000.
• Harper Village Development LLC to Turner Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lot 133, $35,000.
• Harper Village Development LLC to Turner Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lot 130, $35,000.
• Harper Village Development LLC to Turner Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lot 129, $35,000.
• Harper Village Development LLC to Turner Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lot 134, $35,000.
• Donovan C. Price and Tara L. Price to James Ratledge and Allye Ratledge, warranty deed, District 2, $510,000.
• Lawrence Steven Northup to BA Enterprises LLC, warranty deed, District 2, $95,000.
• Aimee Pack to Ronald Lustig and Connie Lustig, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 6, block 3, $415,000.
• Isma Obradovac and Nijaz Obradovac to Eric J. Brown and Adrienne E. Brown, warranty deed, District 2, Bob Wilson No. 2, lot 9, $267,542.
• Ricky Robinson and Jenella Robinson to Charles J. Carr and Pamela E. Carr, trustees of the Carr Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 11, block 19, $528,396.
• Jacquelyn Suzann Moran and Mike Moran to Jason M. Brock and Amy K. Brock, warranty deed, District 1, Watts Bar Estates, unit 1, PT 46, $51,500.
Oct. 6
• Jerry D. Roberts and Pamela K. Roberts to Connor I. Hill, warranty deed, District 2, 1.60 acres, $190,000.
• Terry Lee Moats and Andrea Dawn Moats to Madison B. Chambers and Colby Chambers, warranty deed, District 5, $182,700.
• Thunder Bend LLC Inc., to TN National LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 4, lots 46R, 72R, 73R and 74, $360,000.
• Robert W. Malecki and Janice C. Malecki, trustees of the Malecki Family Revocable Trust, to Patricia Kelbe and Peter Kelbe, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 31, block 14, $370,000.
• Shelby Marie Sams to Massoud Karimian and Teresa Karimian, warranty deed, District 4, Davis, lots 1, 2 and 3, $85,900.
• Margie W. Kirkland and Travis Kirkland to Tonya Jiles, warranty deed, District 1, Riverview addition, lots 8 and PT 10, block D, $145,000.
Oct. 7
• Global Loan Inc., to Jason McDaniel and Natalie Gutierrez, warranty deed, District 5, Little Mountain Vista, lot 8, $24,000.
• Jeffrey R. Ham and Michelle Ham to Joan Marie Busch and Gary M. Busch, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 21, block 1, $135,000.
• Ethan S. McReynolds and Catilin M. McReynolds to Stephen M. Bristol and Candice N. Kyle, warranty deed, District 2, $199,000.
• Noel Poindexter to Ruben Pizano Corona and Nubia Mariana Lopez Guzman, warranty deed, District 1, City of Loudon, lots 23, 24 and 25, $160,000.
• TN National LLC to Gracita S. Kesterson and Justin T. Kesterson, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 13C, lot 14, $87,900.
• TV Holdings LLC to Iura Bordei, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 6, block 15, $8,000.
• Turner Homes LLC to Katlyn Aileen McConnell and Alex Michael McConnel, warranty deed, District 2, Stamford Bridge, lot 12, $544,590.
• Ryan Alan Watts to Ernesto Gallo and Erika Alexandra Gallo, warranty deed, District 2, Martel Estates East, lot 228, $332,158.
• Ronald L. Bennett and Laurie E. Bennett to Bruce H. Macleod and Cynthia M. Macleod, trustees of the B and C Macleod Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 4, block 6, $629,900.
• WR Development Corporation to Israel Findley and Eugenia Findley, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 2, lot 210, $213,260.
• John R. Hellmann and Angeline L. Hellmann to George F. Martin Jr. and Jane L. Martin, warranty deed, District 2, Twin Cove Estates, lot 6, $1,210,000.
• Melissa Skertich Davidson to Nathan C. Mellas and Sarah A. Mellas, warranty deed, District 5, 5 acres, $345,000.
• Edwin T. Loy Jr. to Michael Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Rockingham, lots 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 35, 36, 46, 58, 59, 60, 62 and 80, $571,700.
• Garrett Property Group LLC to Spartan 76 LLC Series S, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 15, block 9, $510,000.