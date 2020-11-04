Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Oct. 23
• AKJ LLC to CS Holdings LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 17, block 12, $0.
• Primos Land Company LLC to Smithbilt LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase II, lots 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19 and 20, $0.
• Nora R. Holt and Nora Alice Rector, trustee of the Nora R. Holt Revocable Living Trust, to Grady Steven Martin, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• James M. Obrien to Patricia Fessenden and Kelly Obrien, quit claim deed, District 1, Willington Place Condominiums, unit 11, $0.
• CS Holdings LLC to Bishop Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves and Chatuga Point, lots 22, 27, 29 and 32, blocks 7 and 8, $16,000.
• Corey N. Moore to Jacob Fowler, warranty deed, District 1, Doughty Farm, lots 1 and 2, $189,000.
• Jeffrey S. Huffstetler to Lindsay Forester, warranty deed, District 3, A Valley Estates, lot 19, section 2, $157,580.
• Millsaps Family Limited Partnership to William Charles Destein and Karol Renaker Destein, trustees of the Destein Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, 46.7 acres, $715,000.
• Cumulus Radio LLC, Cumulus Radio Corporation and Citadel Broadcasting Company to Vertical Bridge AM II LLC, warranty deed, District 2, $38,309.
• Traditions at Avalon LLC to Rival Development Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Cottages at Avalon, unit 1, lot 14, $42,508.
• Traditions at Avalon to Rival Development Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Cottages at Avalon, unit 1, lot 13, $42,508.
• Robert Huston Purdy Jr. and Julie M. Purdy to Chad Craun and Samantha Craun, warranty deed, District 4, 1 acre, $105,000.
• Louis E. Bounavolonte, trustee of the Louis E. Bounavolonte Trust, to Thomas Frietsch and Soon Ja Frietsch, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 377, section 2, $889,000.
• Donald J. Florek and Mary Ann C. Florek, deceased, to Rebecca F. Tucker, trustee of the Tucker Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Lake Shores Addition, lots 32 and 33, $105,000.
Oct. 26
• Devesh Dhaniram, Dalini Dhaniram and Devindra N. Dhaniram to Devindranath Dhaniram and Vitra Dhaniram, quit claim deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, Toqua Greens and Tanasi Shores, lots 6, 4, 5, 19 and 16, blocks 9, 7, 19 and 6, $0.
• Terry W. Skeen and Vickey D. Skeen to Terry W. Skeen and Vickey D. Skeen, quit claim deed, District 1, 2.04 acres, $0.
• Olga Santamaria to Robert G. Kolasa and Deborah A. Kolasa, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 21, block 2, $14,000.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Joseph A. Labetti Jr. and Lydia C. Labetti, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 4, block 8, $485,850.
• Joanne Zachman to Mark Flynn and Tammy Flynn, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 17, block 7, $324,000.
• Eugene A. Kray to Keith W. Sperbeck, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 10, block 5, $385,500.
• Duane H. Boundy and Delores M. Boundy to Philip John Fancher and Dawn L. Fancher, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase VII, lot 895R, section 4, $450,000.
• Doris Irene Reed to Keith Speaks and Tina Speaks, warranty deed, District 5, Masters, lot 1R, $572,000.
• David W. Knight and Kathleen A. Knight to David W. Knight and Kathleen A. Knight, trustees of the Knight Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Greens at Toqua, lot 12, block 3, $0.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to David H. Burns and Denise S. Shamrock Burns, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 11, block 6, $437,251.
• Stewart Rossi and Deborah Rossi to Giesler Family Holdings LLC, warranty deed, District 3, River Cove, lots 20 and 23, $545,000.
• Jennifer Lauderdale Wampler to Grant. C. Turner and Elise G. Turner, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 13 and 14, block 29, section 2, $300,000.
• John David Fulkerson and Catherine Lucas Fulkerson to John David Fulkerson and Catherine Lucas Fulkerson, trustees of the John David Fulkerson Revocable Trust and the Catherine Lucas Fulkerson Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 2, $0.
• Joseph G. Thompson and Jean M. Thompson to John C. McLaughlin and Linda M. McLaughlin, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 46, block 15, $425,000.
• Jerome W. Wellinghoff and Ann C. Wellinghoff to Jerome W. Wellinghoff and Ann C. Wellinghoff, trustees of the Wellinghoff Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 20, block 4, $0.
• Donna M. Tapp to Donna M. Tapp, trustee of the Donna M. Tapp Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 2, block 11, $0.
• Kayvan Namazi and Diane Namazi to Scott Payne and Paula Payne, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 4, block 13, $375,000.
• Daniel A. Claudio and Leecia R. Guetterman to Ronald Allen Riva Jr. and Reelyn R. Riva, warranty deed, District 2, Johnson, PT 15, $175,000.
• BRC Construction Inc., to Matthew M. Hultin and Amber K. Hultin, warranty deed, District 3, Bellas Landing, lot 32, $299,900.
• Frank A. Citarella to James M. Santarchangelo and Pamela A. Santarchangelo, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 11, block 6, $21,000.
Oct. 27
• Betsy Bell Davis to Rachael Davis Provost, quit claim deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 15 and 16, block 32, section 2, $0.
• Richard J. Davis to Rachael Davis Provost, quit claim deed, District 2, 41.40 acres, $0.
• Richard J. Davis to Rachael Davis Provost, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Tony R. Aikens to David Martin, quit claim deed, District 1, 4.67 acres, James C. McMahan property, unit 1, lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, $0.
• Bonnie J. Ledbetter, Mary Louise Ledbetter, deceased, Peggy Ann Bassett, Peggy Ann Ledbetter Hartline and Ronald Ledbetter, deceased, to Bonnie J. Ledbetter and Peggy Ann Bassett, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Brandon Selvidge and Shelby Selvidge to Terri D. Scott, warranty deed, District 1, Valley Vista, lot 63, $160,000.
• William S. Reid and Kimberly R. Reid to Russell E. Parise and Teresa A. Parise, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, lot 192, $22,500.
• B&B Investments LLC to Jorge Mejia and Azusena Espinoza Mejia, warranty deed, District 2, $100,000.
• Barbara A. Blaskey and Barbara Jean Mancuso to Michael Carr, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 3, lot 284, $141,320.
• Marco A. Gonzalez and Nelly Almanza Gonzalez to Alejandro Castro Lara, warranty deed, District 1, Blairland addition, lots 42 and 43, $165,000.
• Richard E. Lamb and Sandy Lamb to Myron Dennis Palmer and Brenda Dawn Palmer, warranty deed, District 3, Ken Mar Estates, lots 5 and 6, $109,000.
• Bonita Fowler, Bonita Stephens, Donald P. Fowler, Jerry W. Fowler, Linda Gayle Fowler and El Camino Properties LLC to Steven John Bogan and Deborah Burns Bogan, warranty deed, District 1, 7.25 acres, lots 1 and 2, $450,000.
• Jerry W. Fowler and Linda Gayle Fowler to Steve John Bogan and Deborah Burns Bogan, warranty deed, District 1, 7.02 acres, $25,000.
Oct. 28
• David Paul Paul Boruff and Pamela Sue Boruff to CS Holdings LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 6, block 8, $0.
• Sara Jane McClendon to Drew Mitchell McClendon, quit claim deed, District 3, 6.703 acres, $0.
• Nicholas Yaroma and Bethany Yaroma to Felix J. Quinones III, Michal Renee Quinones, Nicholas Yaroma and Bethany Yaroma, quit claim deed, District 2, Grove at Harrison Glen, phase 1, lot 3, $0.
• Erika Alyna Schoonmaker to Bryan Townsend Schoonmaker, quit claim deed, District 2, Chadwick property, lot 2R, $0.
• Tony R. Aikens to David Martin and Amy Martin, quit claim deed, District 2, Sharp Estates, lot 10, $0.
• Jeanette C. McNabb to Jason McNabb and Sheena McNabb, quit claim deed, District 1, 1.192 acres, $0.
• Norma Lee Ray to Debbie Price and Lisa Price, warranty deed, District 1, Maple Hill Heights, lot 2R, $32,775.
• Anthony J. Patanella and Dianne Patanella to James C. Linford and Deana O. Linford, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 5, block 2, $89,990.
• Jacob Durand Williamson and Melissa Williamson to Stanley D. Branham and Guenn Branham, warranty deed, District 5, 1.25 acres, $249,900.
• Diann M. Pause to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 9, block 6, $1,500.
• Austin Orasco to Jeffrey Delaney and John L. Delaney, warranty deed, District 5, $60,000.
• Fred J. Ehren and Beth L. Ehren to Nancy L. Fiedler and Donald J. Fiedler, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 9, block 2, $285,000.
• Joann Gonzalez, Joann Wendell and Luis Gonzalez to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 10, block 26, $11,500.
• Cooper Homes Inc., to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 8, block 9, $4,000.
• Cooper Homes Inc., to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 30, block 3, $2,500.
• James S. Luci and Elizabeth M. Luci to Todaly Circle LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Sequoyah Point Villas, lot 8, block I, $735,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to Nicholas Yaroma and Bethany Yaroma, warranty deed, District 2, Grove at Harrison Glen, phase 1, lot 3, $352,400.
• Robert J. McGinnes and Debra McGinnes to Kara Gale, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 17, block 21, $334,000.
Oct. 29
• Betsy Bell Davis to Miles Toliver Davis, quit claim deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 17, block 32, section 2, $0.
• R. Max Smith to Darrell Tullock, quit claim deed, District 1, $0.
• John D. Sanabria and Roxane L. Sanabria to GPM Century Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Millers Landing, unit 2, lot 80, $1,000,000.
• John L. Schoenherr to August I. Schoenherr, warranty deed, District 1, 0.5 acres, $129,000.
• Robert D. Banister to Robert D. Banister, trustee of the Robert D. Banister Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 6, block 16, $0.
• Jim P. Konnerth and Judith A. Konnerth to David J. Jung and Diana L. Atwood Jung, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 9, block 9, $127,500.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to Alicia M. Henderson and Jason Henderson, warranty deed, District 2, Grove at Harrison Glen, phase 1, lot 161, $369,900.
• Lionel Farr and Alice K. Farr to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 5, block 9, $10,500.
• Paul D. Boyatt and Christine M. Boyatt to Penny G. Wood, Manuel Branch Jr. and Glenda Branch, warranty deed, District 3, Frank Cansler Etux Virginia Fay Cansler, lot 11R, $66,000.
• David Michael Russell to Jeffrey L. Vanhoose, warranty deed, District 1, $400,000.
• Rex A. Shepherd and Kim Shepherd to Land Enterprises LLC, warranty deed, District 3, Ryan property, lot 1, $200,000.
• BR2 Custom Builders LLC to John Joseph Kempinski and Mary Theresa Kempinski, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 17, block 13, $406,585.
• Christopher A. Martin and Jennifer M. Sandor to Daryl R. Blackburn and Terri M. Blackburn, warranty deed, District 2, .753 acres, $165,000.
• John M. Royer and Alice B. Royer to Mark S. Monasky and Judith G. Monasky, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 5, block 18, $445,000.
• Darshan Patel and Nayana Patel to Eugene Jerome Dupuis IV and Dorette Dupuis, warranty deed, District 2, Rockingham, lot 1, $364,000.
• William A. Dover and Virginia S. Dover to Timothy N. Vinyard and Ashton A. Vinyard, warranty deed, District 2, Crestwood Hills, unit 3, lot 40, $270,000.
• Parke Chapman and Brenda Chapman to Jeffrey W. Smith and Shelley L. Smith, warranty deed, District 2, Independence addition, lots 4, 5 and 6, block B, $15,000.
• Darrell Tullock to Thomas R. Blue and Rhonda L. Blue, warranty deed, District 1, $175,000.
• Stephen Lemings and Paula A. Lemings to Martin G. Palermo Sr. and Tina M. Palermo, warranty deed, District 1, Lake Shores addition, lot 10, $350,000.
• Anthony J. Patanella and Dianne Patanella to Steve Smith and Bonnie K. Smith, trustees under the Steve and Bonnie K. Smith Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Sequoyah Point Villas, lot 16, block 1, $630,000.
• Blue Bolt Construction LLC to Ricardo A. Zapata, warranty deed, District 1, Emerson Lewis, lots 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24, block B, $245,000.