Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Nov. 12
• Michael H. Baker and Cathryn L. Baker, trustees of the Baker 2015 Living Trust, to Jenifer L. Zeno and Lawrence R. Zeno, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase VI, lot 693, section 1, $375,000.
• Thomas F. Korn and Pamela B. Korn, trustees of the Korn Revocable Living Trust, to Ronald Coleman and Shirley A. Coleman, trustees of the Ronald Coleman and Shirley A. Coleman Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase XV, lot 1364, $57,500.
• Stefan Gnade, Matthias Gnade, and Susanne Rutzinski, trustee of the Hannelorde Gnade Trust, to Jeffrey T. Gaus and Kathleen A. Gaus, warranty deed, District 1, Rarity Bay, phase V, lot 680, section 1, $375,000.
• Brooks J. Kelly and Anna Kelly to Mary Obrien Kelly and Edward Hardiman Kelly, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 3, block 3, $1,152,000.
• Alexander William Brown and Jennifer Leann Brown to Christin N. Johnson and David Johnson, warranty deed, District 5, $395,000.
• Sandra J. Dunn and Susan D. Whitener to Robert Henry Theberge and Jaime Jo Nicolaides, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 317, section 1, $215,000.
• Frank Cierpisz and Gloria Contreras to Thomas J. Hauge and Deborah M. Hauge, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase III, lot 26, $370,000.
• Alan P. Rosas and Margie Jennifer Rosas to David L. Hedd, warranty deed, District 3, Fort Loudoun Estates, lot 30, $217,000.
• Kevin Tyrone Harper and Diana Marshall to John Thomas Smolik and Darlene Dann Smolik, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 97, $500,000.
• Thomas L. Shaw Jr. and Rose Evelyn Shaw to Daniel B. Hogue and Karen K. Hogue, warranty deed, District 2, Conkinnon Pointe, unit 2, lots 6 and 7, $799,900.
• Elvira A. Ramos to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, Tommotley Coves, lot 1, block 1, $15,500.
• Joseph Phillips and Deborah Phillips to Benjamin Byron Hardt and Meghan Diane Hardt, warranty deed, District 1, 3 acres, $25,000.
• Steven Tyler Roberts to Maria Etelbina Gomez Ruiz and Miguel Gonzalez Garcia, warranty deed, District 3, 1 acre, $30,000.
• Dean G. Thomas and Cora G. Thomas to Bradley Jacob Strickland, warranty deed, District 5, .46 acres, $190,000.
• David K. Martin and Amy S. Martin to Jeremiah J. Peters and Danielle Peters, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 53, $475,000.
• Jason A. Hart and Phyllis R. Hart to William Bradley Vaughn and Cara Sanders Vaughn, warranty deed, District 2, 6.661 acres, $610,000.
• Oakland LLC to Robert S. Thomas and Kimberly L. Thomas, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 32, $353,446.
• Diana Webb Pittaluga, trustee of the Arline A. Webb Trust, to Valentina Botezat, warranty deed, District 5, 80.7 acres, $750,000.
• Tammy S. Bortz and Brenda S. Biggar to Lane Johnson, warranty deed, District 4, 2 acres, $148,000.
• Denny Smith and Denny W. Smith Jr. to William P. Cromie and Terry J. Cromie, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 42, block 9, $425,100.
Nov. 13
• Dennis Pottebaum and Mary Jo Pottebaum to Daniel S. Bartlebaugh and Annette N. Bartlebaugh, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 7, block 3, $7,500.
• Allen Young, Douglas Allen Young and Megan S. Young to Shirley Ann Harden and Ronald David Harden, warranty deed, District 4, 2.21 acres, $99,000.
• Sandra M. Towns to N&D Holdings LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 3, block 13, $4,000.
• Smithbilt LLC to Ross E. Young and Teri R. Young, warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase II, lot 12, $205,700.
• Vanguard Investments Inc., to Megan Harris Carr, warranty deed, District 2, Oakwood Estates, Phase III, lot 59, $230,000.
• Larry L. Lane and Cherri L. Lane to Thomas M. Gutierrez and Kiera M. Gutierrez, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 12, block 5, $2,250.
• Sorin Deac and Silvia Deac to John Barone and Judith Pompei, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 4, block 14, $400,000.
• Gwendolyn Lanford to Nancy Embury, warranty deed, District 2, $110,000.
• RDMN Investments LLC to Andrew Rausch and Louette J. Rausch, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 12, block 10, $435,000.
• RDMN Investments LLC to William Gray and Christine Gray, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 16, block 15, $440,000.
• Stewart G. Anderson Jr. to Eric Stormfels and Kara Stormfels, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 11, block 15, $64,900.
• Owen D. James III to Christopher H. Neville, warranty deed, District 1, James Ridge, lot 4, $55,000.
• William E. Bixby to Edward Ernest Hostick Jr. and Marilyn Colette Hostick, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 1, block 7, $415,000.
• Mary Ann Pearson, trustee of the Mary Ann Pearson Trust, to Richard Call, trustee of the Richard Call Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 5, block 9, $8,827.72.
Nov. 16
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to Mark D. Cloud Jr. and Patti Cloud, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 92, $92,000.
• Ruel D. Nelson and Rhonda F. Nelson to David B. Buckley and Claire L. Buckley, warranty deed, District 3, Franklin Estates, unit 2, lot 51, $240,455.
• Gerald E. Ferguson and Lou Ann Ferguson to Gerald E. Ferguson and Lou Ann Ferguson, trustees of the Gerald E. Ferguson and Lou Ann Ferguson Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 5, Jackson Crossings, phase 4, lot 48R, $0.
• Lynn M. Strominger to Robert Swintosky and Virginia Smith Swintosky, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 6, block 5, $822,000.
• Carol H. Ruddle to James E. Radle and Sandra Radle, warranty deed, District 5, Villas at Avalon, unit 2, lot 24, $389,900.
• Michael Stevens and Tammie Stevens to William A. McLamb and Julie W. McLamb, warranty deed, District 1, Forrest Hills, lots 5 and PT 6, $260,000.
• Timothy N. Strunk and Donna H. Strunk to James Riley Thomas White, warranty deed, District 2, 1 acre, Strunk property, lot 1, $245,000.
• Robert Saint Vil and Marie Saint Vil to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 8, block 4, $1,500.
• Douglas M. Surrett and Lisa C. Surrett to Michael E. Frank, warranty deed, District 1, 9.93 acres, $228,250.
Nov. 17
• Chad E. Hedgecock and Jennifer R. Hedgecock to Miguel A. Medina Frutos and Alyssa B. Medina, warranty deed, District 1, Hillcrest, lot 10, section B, $295,000.
• Thomas A. Buckley and Patsy B. Buckley, trustees of the Thomas A. Buckley and Patsy B. Buckley Revocable Trust, to Kevin M. Flanagan and Denise Flanagan, trustees of the Kevin M. Flanagan Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Shores, lot 1, block 3, $139,900.
• Stephen Wendell Smith II, Trey Smith and Erica Garland Smith to David W. Byerly and Candace L. Byerly, warranty deed, District 2, Linginfelter, lot 7, $49,900.
• Richard Gerstenberg and Mary Gerstenberg to New Season Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 11, block 11, $11,500.
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to Donnie L. Dockery and Lisa L. Dockery, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 94, $92,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., and CMH Parks Inc., to James R. Smith, Karen Sue Smith and Kenneth J. Isacksen, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 39, $199,900.
• Bryan Eugene Lindsey and Leslie Arp Lindsey to Jason Tabaczynski, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 73, $354,900.
• Jordan L. Frey and Ashley M. Frey to Joshua Panton and Lindsay Panton, warranty deed, Emily’s Landing, phase 1, lot 60, $275,000.
• Michael W. McFall and Jo Ellen McFall to Linda Gail Digeronimo, warranty deed, District 5, Warriors Chase, phase I, lot 30, $255,000.
• Jacob Mourfield and Kaitlen Mourfield to Rania Shourbaji, warranty deed, District 1, Hampton Place, phase 1, lot 16, $232,600.
• Dana Lynn Sabatino to William P. Ingram and Tabitha I. Ingram, warranty deed, District 1, Lake Shores addition, lots 4, 6 and 7, block C, $32,500.
• John W. Burns Jr. and Bettye Vance Burns to Richard Paul Collett and Regina Collett, trustees of the Richard and Regina Collett Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 19, block 15, $350,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., and CMH Park Inc., to David W. Rowan II, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 47, $181,250.
• Larry Cook to KF LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, lot 177, $50,000.
• Dave A. Tisale and Diana Lynn Tomlin Tisdale, trustees of the David & Diana Tisdale Trust, to Christopher S. Onks and Tara M. Onks, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, phase VB, lot 158, $625,000.
• Gary Finchum and Analisa Finchum to Pamela Proctor, warranty deed, District 2, .52 acres, $135,000.
• Rick Lynn Hattley and Tammy Duff Hattley to Matthew Henckel and Tiffany Henckel, warranty deed, District 5, .50 acres, $350,000.
Nov. 18
• MTGLQ Investors LP, Newrez LLC, New Penn Financial LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Susan Unbehaun, warranty deed, District 3, 8.51 acres, $183,000.
• Keith A. Barrett and Cathy A. Barrett to Lori McGuire, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 5A, lot 24, $372,500.
• Mohammed Reissi and Carmen Reissi to Darrin Seven Sachs and Shannon T. Sachs, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 14, block 5, $5,000.
• Jeffrey C. Huff and Kimberly C. Huff to Christopher Moser, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 19 and 20, block 30, section 5, $165,000.
• Oakland LLC to William G. Rogers and Lucille A. Rogers, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 30, $375,123.
• Nan Dickenson to Bryant Evan Bingham, warranty deed, District 2, $155,000.
• Jack Sartin to Crystal Harris, warranty deed, District 2, $114,000.
• Sharon Stonefield to Jason D. Vaccariello, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 1, $430,000.
Nov. 19
• Brigitte Steinbruegge, Jenny Marie Hofer, Glenn James Oletzke, deceased, and Tiana Ray Bell to David J. Quarin and Sara E. Quarin, warranty deed, District 3, Newberry, lot 1, $585,000.
• Carolyn K. Ziesman and Martin E. Ziesman, trustees of the Carolyn K. Ziesman Revocable Trust, to Trent Miller and Michele Miller, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 327, section 2, $360,000.
• Bige Dewitt Burleson, executor, John French Burleson, deceased, Bertie Jane Bramm, Bertie Burleson Bramm, Vanita Ruth Brown, Vanita Burleson Brown, Sarah Ann Davy, Sarah Burleson Davy, Victor Lee Burleson, Lois Fay Adcock, Lois Burleson Adcock, Margaret Esther Blue and Esther Burleson Blue, to Robert Alan Winter and Carmen Helena Winter, warranty deed, District 5, Little Mountain Estate, unit 2, lot 30, $259,900.
• Robert Joseph Valenta and Timothy Matthew Weston to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 9, block 25, $6,000.
• Karen Harelson to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 5, block 4, $3,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 15, block 3, $4,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 26, block 3, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 13, block 4, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 13, block 3, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 36, block 3, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 16, block 3, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 17, block 3, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 35, block 3, $4,000.
• TV Holdings to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 2, block 7, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 7, block 15, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 8, block 15, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 13, block 3, $4,000.
• Vanessa Maines and Matthew Maines to Mark Radosevich and Susan Ann Radosevich, warranty deed, District 3, Alleghant, PT 1, PT 2, PT 3 and PT 4, $108,000.
• DR Horton Inc., to Caleb Rutherford and Madison Rutherford, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 6, $235,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to Kevin Eugene Egan and Kathleen Christina Egan, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 23, $183,100.
• Tiffany Dalton to Unique Construct LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Eaton Forest, lot 15, $150,000.
• James E. Smith to Amarilis Mena, warranty deed, District 5, Abbotts Crossing, lot 37, $130,000.
• Smithbilt LLC to Brittany Howser, warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase II, lot 13, $236,275.
• Barbara S. Blevins and Thomas M. Blevins to Robert D. Saunders and Robin H. Saunders, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 2, lot 146, $2,325,000.
• Kilgore Properties LLC to Terence Shea and Jessica Schlott, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 2, block 12, $435,750.
• Victor M. Vasquez to Robert J. McCulley and Amanda McCulley, warranty deed, District 4, $120,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Robert H. Holtz and Joanne M. Holtz, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 4, block 13, $4,000.
• John T. Tuck to Alan P. Rosas and Margie Jennifer Rosas, warranty deed, District 5, 5.02 acres, $90,000.