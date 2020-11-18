Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Nov. 2
• Richard J. Sloan and Annette Sloan, trustees of the Richard J. Sloan and Annette Sloan Revocable Living Trust, to Dorothy Dryps, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 26, block 2, $434,900.
• Charles R. Youngstead to Michael Lee Skidmore and Janis Susan Skidmore, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 34, block 8, $380,000.
Nov. 3
• J. Brock Moore, Ellery Moore and Ellery Budan to Matthew Francis and Sarah Francis, warranty deed, District 3, Breeden and Overton property, lot 3, $248,000.
• Riverwood Properties LLC and Riverwood Real Estate Investments LLC to Megan L. Duncan, warranty deed, District 2, $149,900.
• Allen M. Owsley and June L. Owsley to Keith A. Ziegler and Natalie M. Ziegler, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 2, block 13, $378,900.
• W. David Wilkinson to Matthew Timothy Dahme, Kari Sue Dahme and Linda Louise Langness, warranty deed, District 1, Rivers Edge, phase 1, lot 11, $250,000.
• Edmund S. Kacarka and Cathy J. Kacarka to Ronald W. Young and Lisa A. Young, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 21, block 5, $440,000.
• Gary W. Bounds and Juanita Bounds to Clifford J. Black and Nora K. Black, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 10, block 10, $265,200.
• First Volunteer Bank to Heritage Land Development Partners LLC, warranty deed, District 5, 69.59 acres, $825,000.
• Clifton C. Boyer and Debra G. Boyer to James P. Loner and Margaret M. Carroll, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 2, block 6, $534,600.
• Gregory C. Horn and Kathleen W. Horn to Deborah Capozzi, trustee of the Deborah Capozzi Trust, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 1, lot 84R1, $275,000.
• Marcia Hensley, trustee of the Oren Jackson Hensley III Revocable Living Trust, to David Kelly Reynolds and Lea Ann Reynolds, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 16, block 17, $685,000.
• Turner Homes LLC to Hope W. Fine, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lot 9, $219,025.
• Turner Homes LLC to Rose M. Fiaco, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lot 10, $207,350.
• Terry Wheelock and Elizabeth Wheelock to Johnny H. Whitley and Nancy J. Whitley, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 21, block 10, $489,500.
• Gary L. Roach and Jonnie Roach to Stephen C. Hutton and Marcy L. Hutton, warranty deed, District 3, Chestnut Ridge, lot 51, $287,500.
• Smithbilt LLC to Casey Tuttle, warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase II, lot 9, $229,650.
• Chasity J. Patterson to Barbara Hall and Robert William Hall, warranty deed, District 2, $130,000.
• Barbara A. Ammann to David W. Robertson and Elizabeth Duby Robertson, warranty deed, Toqua Hills, lot 11, block 13, $517,500.
• Quint Bourgeois and James M. Tipton to Jacob Daniel Turbeville and Heather Lynn Turbeville, warranty deed, District 4, $75,000.
• Jacob Turbeville and Heather Lynn Turbeville to Joseph T. Hairston, warranty deed, District 5, .46 acres, $218,250.
• Clifford D. Vance to Mark Francis Raimondi and Mary Elizabeth Raimondi, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 5, block 12, $735,000.
• Brenda S. Watson to Jerome Rysticken and Dianna L. Rysticken, warranty deed, District 5, Creekside at Maclaren Place, lot 15, $365,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., and CMH Parks Inc., to Thomas J. Nichols and Kelsey Nichols, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 21, $175,000.
• Michael Sexton to Lewis F. Kosloski and Jennifer L. Kosloski, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 41, block 7, $7,500.
• Patrick R. Tatman and Carrie L. Tatman to David W. Humphreys and Margaret K. Humphreys, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 1, block 12, $879,900.
• Patrick L. Martin and Emily A. Martin to Casey L. McClure and Margarita L. McClure, warranty deed, District 6, Carolina Pines, lot 3, $1,250,000.
• AKJ LLC to Christa Conciatu, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 20, block 3, $4,000.
Nov. 4
• Denise E. Gilreath to Peter John Testa Jr. and Diane Carol Testa, warranty deed, District 2, Silver Oak, lot 18R2, $403,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to Megan M. Pruitt, warranty deed, District 2, Grove at Harrison Glen, phase 1, lot 160, $369,900.
• Ronnie Bandy Jr. and Amanda Nicole Bandy to John T. Range and Devin S. Range, warranty deed, District 5, .34 acres, $199,500.
• Smithbilt LLC to Matthew E. Hastings and McKenzie R. Hastings, warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase II, lot 11, $217,775.
• WR Funding LLC to Shannon Lee McCarthy and Charles Daniel Algieri McCarthy, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 1, lot 10R1, $164,140.
• Klete Fenton Collins, executor, and Robert A. Collins, deceased, to Andrew Routh and Kristen Routh, warranty deed, District 5, $35,000.
• Beverly Watkins and Shannon Watkins to Frankie Rader Beatrice Julian and Michael Edward Julian, warranty deed, District 3, Calhouns addition, lot 9, $200,000.
• Nathaniel Dale Costner, Dakota Lea Russell and Kristen Russell to Lisa Lawson Turney and Daniel R. Turney, warranty deed, District 1, 4.09 acres, $173,500.
Nov. 5
• David D. Denton to Roberta J. Denton, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 38 and 39, block 12, section 1, $143,000.
• DR Horton Inc., to Travis Norman and Erica Norman, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 19, $227,441.
• William P. Whitlock and Linda C. Whitlock to David W. Keilman, trustee of the David W. Keilman Revocable Trust, and Sandra M. Keilman, trustee of the Sandra M. Keilman Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Shores, lot 5, block 1, $260,000.
Nov. 6
• Priscilla K. Beadle, trustee of the Donald P. Beadle Exemption Trust, to Rarity Bay Partners, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 6, lot 738, $19,000.
• Lemuel D. Fagan and Laurie Fagan to Jeremy R. Kelso and Caitlyn N. Kelso, warranty deed, District 2, $278,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to Anastasia Clark and Trevor W. Abston, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 22, $175,000.
• Agnes J. Shilling, trustee of the Agnes J. Shilling Revocable Living Trust, to Steven Pirro and Michele Pirro, warranty deed, District 2, Hillsborough, lot 24, $193,000.
• Rachel M. Fair and Gregory A. Fair to Sean Christopher Dudley and Kimberly Victoria Campbell, warranty deed, District 5, 1.25 acres, $150,000.
• Gregory J. Buckner and Rachel Buckner to Sarah R. Bolt, warranty deed, District 2, Martel Estates, lot 22R, $239,000.
• Tracy Sherrill Henderlight and Tracy D. Sherrill to Lindsay B. Robinson, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 1, block 16, $5,000.
• Karl D. Miller to Gary Jones and Katheryn Jones, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, lot 63, $300,000.
Nov. 9
• Michael L. Patterson and Brenda Ann Patterson to Irving L. Hefner and Mary L. Hefner, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 3, block 2, $431,000.
• Todd Shirkey Phipps, trustee of the Todd Shirkey Phipps Living Trust, and Laura Jane Sell, trustee of the Laura Jane Sell Living Trust, to Mark John Futala, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 8, block 7, $19,900.
• Wayne H. Thaw and Kathie A. Thaw to Wayne H. Thaw and Kathie A. Thaw, trustees of the Kathie A. Thaw Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Point, lot 17, block 3, $0.
• Christopher Chadwick and Michaela Chadwick to Bobby Johnson Jr., warranty deed, District 2, $158,400.
• Sampson Homes LLC to Mathew C. Hatley and Keirston M. Hatley, warranty deed, District 3, 1.01 acres, $179,000.
• Nagy Gadalla to Billy D. Pemberton, warranty deed, District 2, $120,000.
• Bernice C. Copcutt, Arthur S. Copcutt and Shari Sheldon to Spartan 76 LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Shores, lot 37, block 1, $357,000.
• Ben Roby Campbell and Sarah Lee Ann Campbell to Paul Carnithan and Jane Carnithan, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 7, block 15, $375,000.
• Betty Carol Robinette to David Barile and Angela Barile, warranty deed, District 2, $207,500.
• JR Martin and Marion Martin to Sampson Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 1, 1 acre, $34,900.
• Brian Richard Erickson, Dawn George and Richard Paul Erickson, deceased, to Gordon W. Young, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 32, block 1, $200,000.
Nov. 10
• Bussell Island Partners to Industrial Development Board of the City of Lenoir City, Tennessee, quit claim deed, $0.
• Tiana Bell and Jenny Hofer to Daniel L. Harding and Janie S. Harding, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, lot 192, $20,000.
• Oakland LLC to Jordan Helton and Ashley Helton, warranty deed, District 2, lot 33R, $362,900.
• Dennis Hachmann, Chasey Hachmann, Kenneth Spoon and Lacey Spoon to Sampson Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Highland Hills, unit 1, lot 59, $35,000.
Nov. 12
• Michael H. Baker and Cathryn L. Baker, trustees of the Baker 2015 Living Trust, to Jenifer L. Zeno and Lawrence R. Zeno, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase VI, lot 693, section 1, $375,000.
• Thomas F. Korn and Pamela B. Korn, trustees of the Korn Revocable Living Trust, to Ronald Coleman and Shirley A. Coleman, trustees of the Ronald Coleman and Shirley A. Coleman Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase XV, lot 1364, $57,500.
• Stefan Gnade, Matthias Gnade, and Susanne Rutzinski, trustee of the Hannelorde Gnade Trust, to Jeffrey T. Gaus and Kathleen A. Gaus, warranty deed, District 1, Rarity Bay, phase V, lot 680, section 1, $375,000.
• Brooks J. Kelly and Anna Kelly to Mary Obrien Kelly and Edward Hardiman Kelly, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 3, block 3, $1,152,000.
• Alexander William Brown and Jennifer Leann Brown to Christin N. Johnson and David Johnson, warranty deed, District 5, $395,000.
• Sandra J. Dunn and Susan D. Whitener to Robert Henry Theberge and Jaime Jo Nicolaides, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 317, section 1, $215,000.
• Frank Cierpisz and Gloria Contreras to Thomas J. Hauge and Deborah M. Hauge, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase III, lot 26, $370,000.
• Alan P. Rosas and Margie Jennifer Rosas to David L. Hedd, warranty deed, District 3, Fort Loudoun Estates, lot 30, $217,000.
• Kevin Tyrone Harper and Diana Marshall to John Thomas Smolik and Darlene Dann Smolik, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 97, $500,000.
• Thomas L. Shaw Jr. and Rose Evelyn Shaw to Daniel B. Hogue and Karen K. Hogue, warranty deed, District 2, Conkinnon Pointe, unit 2, lots 6 and 7, $799,900.
• Elvira A. Ramos to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, Tommotley Coves, lot 1, block 1, $15,500.
• Joseph Phillips and Deborah Phillips to Benjamin Byron Hardt and Meghan Diane Hardt, warranty deed, District 1, 3 acres, $25,000.
• Steven Tyler Roberts to Maria Etelbina Gomez Ruiz and Miguel Gonzalez Garcia, warranty deed, District 3, 1 acre, $30,000.
• Dean G. Thomas and Cora G. Thomas to Bradley Jacob Strickland, warranty deed, District 5, .46 acres, $190,000.
• David K. Martin and Amy S. Martin to Jeremiah J. Peters and Danielle Peters, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 53, $475,000.
• Jason A. Hart and Phyllis R. Hart to William Bradley Vaughn and Cara Sanders Vaughn, warranty deed, District 2, 6.661 acres, $610,000.
• Oakland LLC to Robert S. Thomas and Kimberly L. Thomas, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 32, $353,446.
• Diana Webb Pittaluga, trustee of the Arline A. Webb Trust, to Valentina Botezat, warranty deed, District 5, 80.7 acres, $750,000.
• Tammy S. Bortz and Brenda S. Biggar to Lane Johnson, warranty deed, District 4, 2 acres, $148,000.
• Denny Smith and Denny W. Smith Jr. to William P. Cromie and Terry J. Cromie, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 42, block 9, $425,100.