Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Oct. 28
• Norma Lee Ray to Debbie Price and Lisa Price, warranty deed, District 1, Maple Hill Heights, lot 2R, $32,775.
• Anthony J. Patanella and Dianne Patanella to James C. Linford and Deana O. Linford, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 5, block 2, $89,990.
• Jacob Durand Williamson and Melissa Williamson to Stanley D. Branham and Guenn Branham, warranty deed, District 5, 1.25 acres, $249,900.
• Diann M. Pause to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 9, block 6, $1,500.
• Austin Orasco to Jeffrey Delaney and John L. Delaney, warranty deed, District 5, $60,000.
• Fred J. Ehren and Beth L. Ehren to Nancy L. Fiedler and Donald J. Fiedler, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 9, block 2, $285,000.
• Joann Gonzalez, Joann Wendell and Luis Gonzalez to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 10, block 26, $11,500.
• Cooper Homes Inc., to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 8, block 9, $4,000.
• Cooper Homes Inc., to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 30, block 3, $2,500.
• James S. Luci and Elizabeth M. Luci to Todaly Circle LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Sequoyah Point Villas, lot 8, block I, $735,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to Nicholas Yaroma and Bethany Yaroma, warranty deed, District 2, Grove at Harrison Glen, phase 1, lot 3, $352,400.
• Robert J. McGinnes and Debra McGinnes to Kara Gale, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 17, block 21, $334,000.
Oct. 29
• John D. Sanabria and Roxane L. Sanabria to GPM Century Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Millers Landing, unit 2, lot 80, $1,000,000.
• John L. Schoenherr to August I. Schoenherr, warranty deed, District 1, 0.5 acres, $129,000.
• Robert D. Banister to Robert D. Banister, trustee of the Robert D. Banister Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 6, block 16, $0.
• Jim P. Konnerth and Judith A. Konnerth to David J. Jung and Diana L. Atwood Jung, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 9, block 9, $127,500.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to Alicia M. Henderson and Jason Henderson, warranty deed, District 2, Grove at Harrison Glen, phase 1, lot 161, $369,900.
• Lionel Farr and Alice K. Farr to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 5, block 9, $10,500.
• Paul D. Boyatt and Christine M. Boyatt to Penny G. Wood, Manuel Branch Jr. and Glenda Branch, warranty deed, District 3, Frank Cansler Etux Virginia Fay Cansler, lot 11R, $66,000.
• David Michael Russell to Jeffrey L. Vanhoose, warranty deed, District 1, $400,000.
• Rex A. Shepherd and Kim Shepherd to Land Enterprises LLC, warranty deed, District 3, Ryan property, lot 1, $200,000.
• BR2 Custom Builders LLC to John Joseph Kempinski and Mary Theresa Kempinski, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 17, block 13, $406,585.
• Christopher A. Martin and Jennifer M. Sandor to Daryl R. Blackburn and Terri M. Blackburn, warranty deed, District 2, .753 acres, $165,000.
• John M. Royer and Alice B. Royer to Mark S. Monasky and Judith G. Monasky, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 5, block 18, $445,000.
• Darshan Patel and Nayana Patel to Eugene Jerome Dupuis IV and Dorette Dupuis, warranty deed, District 2, Rockingham, lot 1, $364,000.
• William A. Dover and Virginia S. Dover to Timothy N. Vinyard and Ashton A. Vinyard, warranty deed, District 2, Crestwood Hills, unit 3, lot 40, $270,000.
• Parke Chapman and Brenda Chapman to Jeffrey W. Smith and Shelley L. Smith, warranty deed, District 2, Independence addition, lots 4, 5 and 6, block B, $15,000.
• Darrell Tullock to Thomas R. Blue and Rhonda L. Blue, warranty deed, District 1, $175,000.
• Stephen Lemings and Paula A. Lemings to Martin G. Palermo Sr. and Tina M. Palermo, warranty deed, District 1, Lake Shores addition, lot 10, $350,000.
• Anthony J. Patanella and Dianne Patanella to Steve Smith and Bonnie K. Smith, trustees under the Steve and Bonnie K. Smith Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Sequoyah Point Villas, lot 16, block 1, $630,000.
• Blue Bolt Construction LLC to Ricardo A. Zapata, warranty deed, District 1, Emerson Lewis, lots 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24, block B, $245,000.
Oct. 30
• My Home for Rent LLC to Roland Properties, warranty deed, District 2, $115,000.
• James F. Brown and Nancy F. Brown, trustees of the Jim and Nancy Brown Living Trust, to Mark J. Passarelli and Dawn McGuire Passarelli, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 5, block 17, $795,000.
• Fenella A. Trabold to Zook Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Strange, lots 56A and 57, $185,000.
• Rolfe Mullins and Mary Mullins to Pavel Bulkhak and Aurika Bulkhak, warranty deed, District 1, $370,000.
• Mary Mullins, Mary K. Humphreys Simpkins and Rolfe Mullins to Pavel Bulkhak and Aurika Bulkhak, warranty deed, District 1, 0.5 acres, $65,000.
• Robert R. Bezanson and Susan R. Bezanson to Barbara A. Ammann, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills Courts, lot 1, block 1, $265,000.
• Edward E. Hostick Jr. and Marilyn C. Hostick to Andrew J. Hersh and Megan M. Hersh, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 52, lot 10, $335,000.
Nov. 2
• Douglas R. Robling and Lisa R. Robling to Donald F. Claus and Wendy L. Claus, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 6, lot 715, section 2, $1,100,000.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Harold Dempsey and Margaret K. Downs, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 2, block 10, $386,900.
• Joe N. Taylor and Anita J. Taylor to Charles Sperry and Lisa H. Sperry, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 7, block 878R, $175,000.
• Michael P. Cairns and Shari B. Cairns to Kevin Ferros and Vicki Ferros, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase XV, lot 1346, $30,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to Eminent Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 7, block 6, $4,000.
• Donald A. Kluthe and Denise H. Kluthe to Michael Kenneth Kachelmeyer and Kathy L. Kachelmeyer, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 7, lot 894R, section 4, $425,000.
• Louis St Cyr and Anette St Cyr to Richard Gerstenberg and Mary Gerstenberg, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 17, block 14, $4,500.
• Louis St Cyr and Anette St Cyr to Richard Gerstenberg and Mary Gerstenberg, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 11, block 11, $4,500.
• Timothy R. Wright and Kelly A. Wright to Patrick J. Richards and Terri M. Richards, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 7, block 7, $406,397.
• Priscilla K. Beadle, trustee of the Priscilla K. Beadle and Donald P. Beadle Exemption Trust, to Mark Karmes and Eileen Karnes, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 7, lot 845R, section 2, $46,000.
• David W. Haskins and Lisa M. Haskins to Thomas Allen, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 51, $419,900.
• Rolland Bruce Rayder and Helen M. Rayder to Billy Ray Reaves Jr., warranty deed, District 1, Watts Bar Estates, unit 2, lots 45R1, 45R2 and 45R3, $349,000.
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to Thomas L. King and Sue H. King, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 86, $579,900.
• David V. Sawyer, Melissa K. Smith and Michael L. Sawyer, trustees of the Brenda F. Sawyer Revocable Living Trust, to Phillip B. Jones and Martha C. Jones, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 16, block 9, $160,000.
• Jonathan Wise and April H. Wise to Megan L. Hurst and Phillip Jeffrey Hurst, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 26, block 4, $225,000.
• Bart A. Friedman and Janet M. Friedman to Lizbeth Diane Stuyvesant, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 10, block 9, $215,000.
• Edwin T. Loy Jr. to R&E Ventures LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Rockingham, lot 70, $38,000.
• Dale E. Reese and Elizabeth A. Reese to James D. Campbell and Carla S. Campbell, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 1, block 14, $19,900.
• Turner Homes LLC to Robert R. Elliott, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lot 9, $213,600.
• Travis L. Norman and Erica M. Norman to Kayla N. Jones and Jeremy Transue, warranty deed, District 1, Hampton Place, phase 1, lot 17, $229,500.
• Richard J. Sloan and Annettee Sloan, trustees of the Richard J. Sloan and Annette Sloan Revocable Living Trust, to Dorothy Dryps, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 26, block 2, $434,900.
• Charles R. Youngstead to Michael Lee Skidmore and Janis Susan Skidmore, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 34, block 8, $380,000.
Nov. 3
• J. Brock Moore, Ellery Moore and Ellery Budan to Matthew Francis and Sarah Francis, warranty deed, District 3, Breeden and Overton property, lot 3, $248,000.
• Riverwood Properties LLC and Riverwood Real Estate Investments LLC to Megan L. Duncan, warranty deed, District 2, $149,900.
• Allen M. Owsley and June L. Owsley to Keith A. Ziegler and Natalie M. Ziegler, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 2, block 13, $378,900.
• W. David Wilkinson to Matthew Timothy Dahme, Kari Sue Dahme and Linda Louise Langness, warranty deed, District 1, Rivers Edge, phase 1, lot 11, $250,000.
• Edmund S. Kacarka and Cathy J. Kacarka to Ronald W. Young and Lisa A. Young, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 21, block 5, $440,000.
• Gary W. Bounds and Juanita Bounds to Clifford J. Black and Nora K. Black, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 10, block 10, $265,200.
• First Volunteer Bank to Heritage Land Development Partners LLC, warranty deed, District 5, 69.59 acres, $825,000.
• Clifton C. Boyer and Debra G. Boyer to James P. Loner and Margaret M. Carroll, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 2, block 6, $534,600.
• Gregory C. Horn and Kathleen W. Horn to Deborah Capozzi, trustee of the Deborah Capozzi Trust, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 1, lot 84R1, $275,000.
• Marcia Hensley, trustee of the Oren Jackson Hensley III Revocable Living Trust, to David Kelly Reynolds and Lea Ann Reynolds, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 16, block 17, $685,000.
• Turner Homes LLC to Hope W. Fine, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lot 9, $219,025.
• Turner Homes LLC to Rose M. Fiaco, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lot 10, $207,350.
• Terry Wheelock and Elizabeth Wheelock to Johnny H. Whitley and Nancy J. Whitley, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 21, block 10, $489,500.
• Gary L. Roach and Jonnie Roach to Stephen C. Hutton and Marcy L. Hutton, warranty deed, District 3, Chestnut Ridge, lot 51, $287,500.
• Smithbilt LLC to Casey Tuttle, warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase II, lot 9, $229,650.
• Chasity J. Patterson to Barbara Hall and Robert William Hall, warranty deed, District 2, $130,000.
• Barbara A. Ammann to David W. Robertson and Elizabeth Duby Robertson, warranty deed, Toqua Hills, lot 11, block 13, $517,500.
• Quint Bourgeois and James M. Tipton to Jacob Daniel Turbeville and Heather Lynn Turbeville, warranty deed, District 4, $75,000.
• Jacob Turbeville and Heather Lynn Turbeville to Joseph T. Hairston, warranty deed, District 5, .46 acres, $218,250.
• Clifford D. Vance to Mark Francis Raimondi and Mary Elizabeth Raimondi, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 5, block 12, $735,000.
• Brenda S. Watson to Jerome Rysticken and Dianna L. Rysticken, warranty deed, District 5, Creekside at Maclaren Place, lot 15, $365,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., and CMH Parks Inc., to Thomas J. Nichols and Kelsey Nichols, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 21, $175,000.
• Michael Sexton to Lewis F. Kosloski and Jennifer L. Kosloski, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 41, block 7, $7,500.
• Patrick R. Tatman and Carrie L. Tatman to David W. Humphreys and Margaret K. Humphreys, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 1, block 12, $879,900.
• Patrick L. Martin and Emily A. Martin to Casey L. McClure and Margarita L. McClure, warranty deed, District 6, Carolina Pines, lot 3, $1,250,000.
• AKJ LLC to Christa Conciatu, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 20, block 3, $4,000.
Nov. 4
• Denise E. Gilreath to Peter John Testa Jr. and Diane Carol Testa, warranty deed, District 2, Silver Oak, lot 18R2, $403,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to Megan M. Pruitt, warranty deed, District 2, Grove at Harrison Glen, phase 1, lot 160, $369,900.
• Ronnie Bandy Jr. and Amanda Nicole Bandy to John T. Range and Devin S. Range, warranty deed, District 5, .34 acres, $199,500.
• Smithbilt LLC to Matthew E. Hastings and McKenzie R. Hastings, warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase II, lot 11, $217,775.
• WR Funding LLC to Shannon Lee McCarthy and Charles Daniel Algieri McCarthy, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 1, lot 10R1, $164,140.
• Klete Fenton Collins, executor, and Robert A. Collins, deceased, to Andrew Routh and Kristen Routh, warranty deed, District 5, $35,000.
• Beverly Watkins and Shannon Watkins to Frankie Rader Beatrice Julian and Michael Edward Julian, warranty deed, District 3, Calhouns addition, lot 9, $200,000.
• Nathaniel Dale Costner, Dakota Lea Russell and Kristen Russell to Lisa Lawson Turney and Daniel R. Turney, warranty deed, District 1, 4.09 acres, $173,500.
Nov. 5
• David D. Denton to Roberta J. Denton, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 38 and 39, block 12, section 1, $143,000.
• DR Horton Inc., to Travis Norman and Erica Norman, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 19, $227,441.
• William P. Whitlock and Linda C. Whitlock to David W. Keilman, trustee of the David W. Keilman Revocable Trust, and Sandra M. Keilman, trustee of the Sandra M. Keilman Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Shores, lot 5, block 1, $260,000.