Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
April 27
• Patricia L. Farrell, trustee of the Patricia L. Farrell Revocable Trust Agreement, to Susan E. Fisher, trustee of the Susan E. Fisher Revocable Trust, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 26, block 9, $12,500.
• Kevin L. Fox and Linda A. Fox to Kenneth H. Brech and Jennifer A. Brech, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 1, block 3, $485,000.
• Theresa E. Landis and Jeffrey M. Landis to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 9, block 2, $1,500.
• Jeffrey Robert Koup and Carolyn Ruth Koup to Julia Lynn Krnc and James J. Krnc, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 7, lot 839, section 2, $750,000.
• Donna R. Burns and Donna R. Miller to Darrell Price and Joseph Wallace, warranty deed, District 4, 5.68 acres, $30,000.
• AKJ LLC to Shawn Smith, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 25, block 6, $3,000.
• SW40 to Kevin George Mason and Sana Marie Mason, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, phase 3, lot 26, $255,000.
• Center Point Developers Inc., to Hubert J. Henley and Merly Henley, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 113, $319,860.
• Womans Missionary Union Foundation to Larry C. Brincefield and Kay M. Brincefield, warranty deed, District 1, 3.13 acres, $60,000.
• Ann Mostoller trustee, Heather Marie Gibson and United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee to Donna Magun, trustees deed, District 2, North Forty Estates, unit 2, lot 64, $224,900.
April 28
• Bishop Construction LLC to Ted Hight and Flordiliza, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 12, block 12, $280,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to Ever Camacho, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 29, $195,000.
• Michael V. Coleman, Diane M. Hann and Diane M. Coleman to Richten Wiggall and Mary Beth Wiggall, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, lot 124, $460,000.
• Kris M. Bernard to Timothy G. Green, warranty deed, District 3, $124,000.
• Tambra L. Byrd to Patrick Caldwell, warranty deed, District 3, $153,900.
• Mary Catherine Bennewise and Christina Iris Ciolek to Nathan H. Venable, warranty deed, District 2, Sweetwater Creek, phase II, lot 87, $215,000.
• Richard Tyson and Jane Tyson to Brian P. Saputo and Sandra S. Saputo, trustees of the Saputo Family Trust, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 1, lot 76R2, $650,000.
• Steven Wayne Thomas and Amanda Leann Thomas to Maureen Cadmus, warranty deed, District 2, Chestnut Ridge, lot 99, $275,000.
• Ian C. Bone to Barbara Ann Nicholson, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lots 3 and 4, block 18, $290,000.
April 29
• WR Development Corporation to Stephen David Lott and Dana Lott, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 4, lot 376, $383,900.
• William A. Franklin and Paulette S. Franklin to Kara B. Haas, warranty deed, District 3, Newberry, lot 8, $175,000.
April 30
• CS Holdings LLC to Heather Majka, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 3, block 12, $5,000.
• Monica L. Ridenour and David Earl Ridenour to Danyelle M. Mclain, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 5 and 6, block 13, section 3, $112,300.
• Magnify Capital Real Estate Fund LP to Magnify Real Estate Borrower SPV I LLC, warranty deed, $230,000.
• Wade B. Thompson, trustee of the J.P. Thompson Revocable Living Trust and the Ione F. Thompson Revocable Living Trust, to Mark W. Richer and Sabrina A. Richer, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 1, block 11, $1 million.
• Hubert J. Henley and Merly Joy Henley to Thomas J. Hazelet and Cassandra C. Hazelet, warranty deed, District 2, Allenbrook, phase V, lot 114, $237,500.
• Andy Armstrong to Jeffrey L. Barton and Elizabeth A. Barton, warranty deed, District 4, $150,000.
• Oakland LLC to Clint Foster and Melissa Foster, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 54R, $349,900.
• Mary H. Bright and William Bright to Megan Nicole Bright, warranty deed, District 2, MRS JC Jones property, lot 11, $215,000.
• Stephen J. Wasko to Christopher A. Hodshon and Rebecca T. Hodshon, warranty deed, District 5, 3.61 acres, $22,863.34.
May 4
• TV Holdings LLC to Patrick J. McDermott and Jeanne McDermott, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 5, block 11, $3,000.
• Leigh Scarbrough to Megan B. Richards, warranty deed, District 2, Sharp Estates, lot 9, $212,000.
• Todd A. Sims and Canda M. Sims to Raul Fernando Nunez Sanchez and Kerrisa Amber Nunez, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Street Park, lot 3, $160,000.
• Trellis Properties GP, Latosha N. Crowder and Bradley W. Crowder to Caleb Hubbard and Cassandra Hubbard, warranty deed, District 1, Blairland Addition, lot 44, $119,500.
• Joseph E. Stachowicz and Audrey S. Stachowicz to Guy Edgar Bell and Tara Lynn Bell, warranty deed, District 2, $190,000.
• Erik N. Mathews and Kelly E. Mathews to Thomas B. Thompson and Lorraine R. Thompson, warranty deed, District 2, Allenbrook, phase IV, lot 87, $279,900.
• Paul R. Liebbe and Sylvia P. Liebbe to Jonathan Scott Martens and Annmarie Martens, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 4, block 5, $545,000.
• Gregory Chambers to Brandon Michael Thomas, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 2 and 3, block 5, $238,800.
• Patrick Till to Crystal J. Thomas and Matthew Thomas, warranty deed, District 6, 6.57 acres, $79,625.
• Joseph John Truntz to Lisa M. Johnson, warranty deed, Mialaquo Point, lot 24, block 7, $1,000.
• Capital Investment Properties LLC to Richard F. Burke and Beth A. Burke, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 16, block 11, $410,000.
• William J. Jarriel and Lora L. Jarriel to Kelly A. Munsley and Angela M. Munsley, warranty deed, District 2, Martel Estate East, lot 250, $164,900.
• CMH Homes Inc., to Stacy L. Johnson, warranty deed, District 4, 1.02 acres, $112,951.62.
• Heritage Homes & Developers LLC to Velvet Giddens and Katie Giddens, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison, unit 2, lot 54, $394,900.
• Scott Farrell, Alana Bleakley and Alana Farrell to Vadym Onufreychuk, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 3, block 8, $15,000.
• William J. Schwindt and Elizabeth H. Schwindt to Edward Hamm and Carolyn Hamm, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 19, block 9, $465,000.
• Oakland LLC to Kaye Robinson and Lester Robinson, warranty deed, Oak Creek, lot 22R, $352,500.
• Timothy L. Burnette and Tracy L. Burnette to Anthony J. Summers and Robyn A. Summers, warranty deed, District 5, 3.63 acres, $59,695.
• Thomas R. McDermott, Sandra W. McDermott and Sandra W. Mandre to Elizabeth Posey and Robert L. Posey, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, lot 19R, $537,000.
• Cook Bros. Construction to Susan D. Filippone and Janine M. Julian, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 7, block 11, $353,552.
• Justine Rae Easley, Joseph L. Easley and Christine A. Belk to Randolph Augustine Montz and Sabrina Lorene Montz, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 65R, $374,000.
• Bruno Pauletto and Julie J. Pauletto to Eric Wesley Seabrook and Kristin Kellam Seabrook, warranty deed, Districts 2 and 6, $2 million.
• Michael E. Howard and Mildred B. Howard to Benjamin Byron Hardt and Meghan Diane Hardt, warranty deed, District 4, 2.06 acres, $205,000.
May 5
• D&P Property Management to Christian Roman Suarez and Betsabe Dayana Atencia Paredes, warranty deed, District 1, Sams Addition, PT 9 and PT 10, $49,400.
• D&P Property Management to Christian Roman Suarez and Betsabe Dayana Atencia Paredes, warranty deed, District 1, Blairland, lot 54, $47,500.
• Alan Karl Pride and Patricia Ann Lanier to Christine A. Miller and David M. Miller, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 319, section 2, $1.1 million.
• Oakland LLC to Andrew F. Liner, warranty deed, Oak Creek, lot 21R1, $348,400.
• Jon L. Saggio to Michael S. Reed and Jessie D. Lane, warranty deed, District 2, South Plat, lot 6R, $455,000.
• Ronnie Ledbetter to Todd H. Kennedy and Mary Angela C. Kennedy, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 10, block 10, $16,500.
• Hope W. Fine to Ismael Jimenez and Soledad Jimenez, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 11 and 12, block 20, section 5, $125,000.
• Mitchell Kincer and Danielle Kincer to Heritage Homes & Developers LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 55, $38,000.
• Troy Morgan to Adella Bardon, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 23, block 3, $299,900.
• George McCown to Everardo Mejia and Esmeralda Torres, warranty deed, District 2, George McCown, lots 1 and 2, $14,000.
May 6
• Justin Brands and Brittany Brands to Christine Tiffany Roeck, warranty deed, District 3, 3.166 acres, $370,000.
• Lawrence Russell Johnson and Erin Robbins Johnson to Susan Renee Hester, warranty deed, District 4, 5.01 acres, $236,500.
• Ross Franklin and Elizabeth Franklin to Samantha J. McMillan, warranty deed, District 1, $164,900.
• Patricia M. Harper, Boyd S. Harper, deceased, and Brittany Davis to Jose Javier Mejia, Jose Luis Mejia Cuevas and Josefina Zavala Almanza, warranty deed, District 1, $65,000.
• Tennessee Baptist Adult Homes Inc., to Turner Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lots 1, 2, 9, 10, 11 and 12, $195,000.
• Dennis W. Hamilton and Pamela S. Hamilton to Brock L. Bigsby and Judith A. Faber Bigsby, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Hills, lot 1, block 4, $425,000.
May 7
• Nadia F. Farag to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lots 3 and 4, block 10, $3,000.
• Bradley Jackson to Dustin A. Szalapski and Jodi K. Szalapski, warranty deed, District 3, William O. Largen property, lot 7, $247,000.
• Keith D. Goforth and Jennifer R. Goforth to William J. Bassett and Rachel D. Bassett, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 5, phase 2, lot 59, $365,000.
May 8
• CS Holdings LLC to Stephanie J. Barber, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 23, block 5, $4,000.
• O.R. Phelps, Orville Ray Phelps, Orval Ray Phelps, Jon Tyler Oody and Sarah H. Phelps to Katie I. Price, warranty deed, District 3, Fort Loudon Estates, lot 25, $34,000.
• SW40 LLC to Dennis D. Adamson and Alberta R. Adamson, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, phase 3, lot 22, $140,000.
• Dennis D. Adamson and Alberta R. Adamson to SW40 LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, phase 3, lot 25R, $140,000.
May 11
• Daniel J. Panzaru and Loreen M. Panzaru to Robert Anderson, trustee of the Living Trust of Robert Anderson, and Margaret Anderson, trustee of the Living Trust of Margaret Anderson, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 2, block 17, $610,000.
• FDC Capital LLC to Robert Noll and Julie Noll, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase I, lot 10, $455,000.
• John L. Fannin to James Griffiss III, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 7, block 11, $254,900.
• Savannah Properties LLC to Kristina Nicole McKinney and Matthew James McKinney, warranty deed, District 3, Bellas Landing, lot 1, $264,900.
• Lance Pate and Angela Pate to Jose Medina and Carla Frutos, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 17 and 18, block 5, section 1, $118,000.
• Peter L. Koopman and Beatriz E. Koopman to Santford Boley and Elizabeth Whittington Boley, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lots 1 and 2, block 3, $7,920.
• Gisela L. Rainey to Richard A. Curry and Sandra K. Curry, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 25, block 17, $362,500.
• Bethany M. Martin and Tyler G. Martin to James S. Self Jr., and Martha L. Cross, warranty deed, District 1, James Ridge, lot 15, $31,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.