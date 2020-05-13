Following are property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
April 1
• Johnna E. Pope, Morgan A. Pope and John Aaron Pope, deceased, to Larry W. Canter Jr., and Tammy Canter, warranty deed, District 1, $100,000.
• Josh Kerr, Joshua Kerr and Rebecca M. Kerr to Tiffany Burress, warranty deed, District 5, .87 acres, $108,000.
• Michael Shane Wood and Teresa Ann Wood to Gerardo Garcia and Maria Guadelupue Corona Castro, warranty deed, District 1, Hampton Place phase I, lot 27, $16,500.
April 2
• Bishop Construction LLC to Andrea Albert and Janine Albert, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 7, block 11, $269,000.
• James C. Ellis III, Kymberly Ellis and Kymberly Monson to Joshua A. Harden, warranty deed, District 5, Abbots Crossing, lot 4, $170,000.
• Brian Lee Keeton, trustee of the Phyllis and Kevin March Revocable Trust, to Robert J. Records and Heather M. Records, warranty deed, District 2, Riverchase, lot 5, $735,200.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Gerald Carl Ricketts, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 11, block 2, $428,900.
• Terry L. Moats and Andrea D. Moats to DJC Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 2, 4.7 acres, Terry L. Moats and Andrea D. Moats property, lot 2, $160,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Capital Investment Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 6, block 5, $4,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Capital Investment Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 2, block 11, $4,000.
• Daniel M. Odom to Rebekka Rose Pflanze, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, PT 10, PT 11 and PT 12, block 25, section 2, $159,900.
• Nationstar Mortgage LLC and MR Cooper to Lanten Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 2, 1.2 acres, $27,700.
April 3
• Qualitas Properties LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 3, block 3, $8,500.
• Denise D. Ertell and Bruce R. Ertell, trustees of the Denise D. Ertell Living Trust, to Susan E. Avery, trustee of the Susan E. Avery Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point Courts, lot 14, block 1, $360,000.
• James C. Goyert and Nancy J. Goyert, trustees of the James C. Goyert and Nancy J. Goyert Revocable Trust, to William D. Dickerson and Catherine M. Dickerson, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 29, block 17, $346,600.
• Shriley Ann Schwartz to Michael J. Zachman and Christine R. Zachman, warranty deed, District 5, Wildwood Acres, lots 16 and 17, $306,200.
April 6
• Gary Ellis Johnson to Anthony Grenis and Judith Battersby, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Coves, lot 6, block 1, $855,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to William R. Whipple and Kathryn J. Whipple, trustees of the Whipple Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 25, block 7, $5,800.
• James R. Mauchline, Sherry L. Carson Mauchline, Sherry L. Carson Mauchline and Sherry Lynn Mauchline to Louis Nieto Jr., warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 5, block 15, $6,000.
• Gail B. Clark to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 16, block 9, $1,500.
• Terri Phillips Coker to Karen Tipton Swisher, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 29, block 17, $250,000.
• Gregory E. Summers to Darrell Price and Joseph Wallace, warranty deed, District 1, 1 acre, $18,000.
• Alyssa K. Giles, Alyssa K. Harrelson and Robert Giles to Adrienne Robinson, warranty deed, District 2, Kellys Addition, lot 24, $120,000.
• Cleveland Eugene Broach and Patricia Elaine Broach, trustees of the Broach Revocable Trust Agreement, to M. Shannon Littleton, warranty deed, District 2, $270,000.
• Fast Track Acquisitions LLC to Dana T. Busie, warranty deed, District 2, Pinewood Condominiums, unit 2, $160,000.
• Jenese J. Patanella to Jonathan D. Keas, warranty deed, District 2, Crestwood Hills, unit 1, lot 82, $174,900.
• Theodore L. Williams and Diane F. Williams to Christopher P. Thompson and Kelsey Fender, warranty deed, District 2, $227,000.
• Loudon County Habitat for Humanity Inc., to Christie Mills, warranty deed, District 1, Hope Haven, phase I, lot 56, $135,000.
April 7
• Linda Howell and Jenny Abdelnour to Christopher Anthony McCollister and Donna Marie McCollister, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 16, block 5, $245,000.
• Danut Panoiu to Mircha Onufreychuk and Valerii Onufreychuk, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 2, block 1, $7,500.
• DR Horton Inc., to Alyssa Giles and Robert Giles, warranty deed, Emily’s Landing, phase 2, lot 24, $259,620.
April 8
• Jan M. Mincey to Karen Simerly and Douglas Simerly, warranty deed, District 1, City of Loudon, lot 21, $179,900.
• David C. Mason and Lauren A. Mason to Thomas A. Macioszek, warranty deed, District 2, Highland Hills, unit 1, lot 48, $264,000.
• Rebecca L. Andrews to Brittany Brands, Justin Gene Brands and Karen Long Liles, warranty deed, District 3, 22.673 acres, $375,000.
• Angela Kile and Angela L. Martin to Mark Earl Cleveland and Danielle Elizabeth Cleveland, warranty deed, District 5, 5.20 acres, $430,000.
• Bakers Creek Partnership to John M. Szorc and Colleen P. Szorc, warranty deed, District 3, Morganton Landing, lot 35, $179,000.
• Doyle F. Lowe to CASA of the Tennessee Valley, warranty deed, District 1, $115,000.
April 9
• Jonathan Wise to Clifford Jackson and Roxanne Jackson, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 37, block 7, $310,000.
• Bradley K. Brown and Brooklyn D. Brown to Terry Lee Fann and Monica Kelley Fann, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 109, $304,000.
• Ashley Suzanne Williams to Marvin E. Parrish and Kathleen R. Parrish, warranty deed, District 1, Willington Place, unit 2, lot B, $162,500.
April 13
• Carmen S. Bresky, trustee of the Carmen S. Bresky Revocable Living Trust, and Richard E. Bresky to Steven D. Clark and Kathleen H. Clark, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 4, block 17, $785,000.
• Bishop Constructions LLC to Lloyd L. Shenefield and Trudy A. Shenefield, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 2, block 10, $320,000.
• Carl R. Laub and Kathleen M. Laub to Burton G. Amos and Marianne Amos, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 15, block 9, $441,144.
• Weaver Homes Company Inc., to Karen K. Velarde and Barry L. Velarde, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 10, block 1, $30,000.
• Richard E. McDaniel and Claudia G. McDaniel to Jerry W. Hill and Monica D. Hill, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 1, lot 3, block G, $585,000.
• Vioreal Rotar and Elegant Construction to Renee Love Robinson and Wallace Scott Robinson, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 7, block 10, $395,250.
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to Jeffrey W. Jones and Danielle J. Jones, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 91, $92,000.
• Scott Wolf to Berna Blazier, warranty deed, District 1, Blairs addition, lot 59, $155,000.
• Crossroads Investments Associates to Broadway Investment Company LLC, warranty deed, District 5, $621,500.
• Timothy Ward, Trisha Ward and Thomas K. Ward, deceased, to Jason Baert and Sara Baert, warranty deed, District 5, Eatonwood, $265,000.
• Veronica D. Scott and Bradley S. Scott to Shane Kline and Megan Kline, warranty deed, District 4, 1.6286 acres, $8,500.
• Scott McAmis and Christi McAmis to Brad Crowder, warranty deed, District 2, .75 acres, $60,000.
April 14
• Robert Zimbrich, Albert Zimbrich and Margaret B. Zimbrich to Bryan Canter and Nancy Meneses Canter, warranty deed, District 5, Rockingham, lot 54, $346,000.
• Aurora Arias to Georgeanne Henderson, warranty deed, District 2, Ben Roberson property, lots 7 and 8, $180,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Clayton Properties Inc., and CMH Parks Inc., to Sara K. Brannam, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 33, $175,000.
• Doug Farris and Debra N. Farris to Gregory J. Reno and Lisa C. Reno, warranty deed, District 3, Emily’s Landing, phase 1, lot 5, $257,500.
• Rita K. Koridek and James B. Koridek to Wade B. Shrivalle and Tammy L. Shrivalle, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 3, lot 254, $243,200.
• David Flanagan and Barbara G. Flanagan to Dexter Hendrix and Katherine Lee Hendrix, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 9, block 13, $275,000.
• Bradley W. Crowder and Latosha Crowder to Rolando Galicia Cano, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 13, $80,000.
• Bill F. Norman and Mary E. Norman to James G. Rogers and Sonia G. Rogers, warranty deed, District 2, Eleven Estates, unit 11, $119,000.
April 15
• David L. Morse and Leann Morse to William B. Larsen and Charlotte R. Larsen, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 35, block 21, $499,900.
• Dorothy F. Lynn to Jamie Alan Lynn and Tyler Alan Lynn, warranty deed, District 4, 1 acre, $26,600.
• Dorothy F. Lynn to Jamie Alan Lynn and Tyler Alan Lynn, warranty deed, District 4, 1 acre, $76,200.
• Paul Eulis Faulkner to Jamie Alan Lynn and Tyler Alan Lynn, warranty deed, District 5, 123 acres, $474,800.
• Paul Eulis Faulkner to James Alan Lynn and Tyler Alan Lynn, warranty deed, District 4, 2 acres, $60,000.
• Paul Eulis Faulkner to James Alan Lynn and Tyler Alan Lynn, warranty deed, District 5, 114.38 acres, $423,400.
• Paul Roger Harmadi and Mary Ellen Berger to Absalom Brian Crabtree and Christi Virginia Lea Crabtree, warranty deed, District 5, Wildwood Acres, lot 4, $240,000.
• K4K LLC to Daniel V. Lapinski and Maura Lapinski, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 31, block 17, $4,000.
• David C. Campbell and Felice R. Campbell to FDC Capital LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Lighthouse Pointe, lot 10, $30,000.
April 16
• John W. Cooper to Joseph Kaminski and Suzanne Kaminski, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 5, block 3, $480,000.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to William A. Lockhard and Lynn K. Lockhard, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 30, block 14, $357,500.
• Kevin W. Ward and Kathryn Ann Ward to Charles W. Stahr and Beth A. Stahr, trustees of the Stahr Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 1, block 17, $435,000.
• Craig B. McCabe to Michael A. Germain and Cynthia D. German, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 8, block 11, $39,000.
• Fannie C. Reece, Marie Caldwell, Geraldine Palmer, Irene M. Miles, Ramona Miles, Charity Garner, Charity Harvey and Sarah Foshee to Jeff Palmer and Ginger Palmer, warranty deed, District 5, 4.58 acres, $67,500.
• Betty J. Lepley to Lori Ann Kell and James G. Kell, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens Courts, $400,000.
• Richard J. Larsen and Sonia L. Larsen to Gaines William Radcliff Jr., and Arlene Louise Radcliff, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, lot 17, $336,000.
• David C. Campbell and Felice R. Campbell to FDC Capital LLC, warranty deed District 2, Lighthouse Pointe, lot 9, $30,000.
• Charles M. Wassenaar and Nancy J. Wassenaar to Melinda J. Wassenaar, warranty deed, District 2, Cecil Cusick, lots 5, 6 and PT 7, $200,000.
• Lisa Baldwin, Kim Hipps, Kim Best and Kim Hearon to Kim Best Hipps and Claude Calvin Hipps, warranty deed, District 3, Baldwin Hipps & Jacobs, lot 3, $100,000.
April 17
• Guy Kenneth Lovelace and Jackson Harold Lovelace to Megan B. Culvahouse, warranty deed, District 1, Guy Kenneth & Jackson Harold Lovelace, lot III, $69,000.
• Warren Cervini and Rosalind Cervini to Michael E. Bernhardt and April H. Hanks, warranty deed, District 3, Cruze Estates, lot 6, $386,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.