Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Feb. 17
• Delores Kennedy to Alina M. Rotar and Aleodor Bufanu, warranty deed, District 5, Amberly Meadows, lot 8, $46,000.
• Dianna Jean Morrison to Kenneth R. Harris, warranty deed, District 1, $42,000.
• Van K. Dinh and Phillip T. Miller to Demetra A. Crowder and Dennis D. Crowder, warranty deed, District 1, CR Harper Heirs, tract 9, $78,000.
Feb. 18
• Ernest E. Butler and Jennifer W. Butler to Scot Lucas and Logan Cover, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 101, $459,000.
• Orvin C. Shamblin to Carlin Elaine Brogdon, warranty deed, District 1, Sidney Snyder, lot 1, $33,000.
• Leanna M. Boyd and Andrew P. Boyd, deceased, to Michael Sapp, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 108, $338,000.
• Leslie A. Consoli and Richard D. Consoli, trustees of the Leslie A. Consoli Living Trust, to Keith R. Bell and Carol I. Bell, warranty deed, District 2, Millers Landing, unit 3 1, lot 2, $495,000.
• SJM Family Enterprises LLC to Jimmy P. Parks and Wanda E. Parks, warranty deed, District 1, $58,700.
Feb. 19
• Jason Tabaczynski to Joseph Hayden Blalock and Kayla Shea Lynne Blalock, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 73, $370,000.
• David W. Mitchell to Rock T. Hurst, warranty deed, District 2, .30 acres, $13,200.
• Maurice L. Burns to Joan K. Majerik and Thomas P. Majerik, warranty deed, District 1, Lakeview Heights, lot 54R, $250,000.
• Robert L. Mock and Stephanie L. Mock to Timothy D. Kucera and Suzanne M. Kucera, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 32, block 1, $285,000.
• James H. Bivens to Isac Daniel Mora and Israel Mora, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 8, 9 and 10, block 21, section 4, $38,000.
• Amanda D. Scott and Andrew D. Scott to Jessica Green and Joshua Green, warranty deed, District 1, Doughty Farm, lots PT 56 and PT 57, $124,000.
• Lewis C. Dixon, Robert Newcomb and Shelia Newcomb to Hernan Salinas Ramirez and Maria Lizet Medina Cisneros, warranty deed, District 1, $35,000.
• Richard A. Carter and Lisa M. Carter to Matthew Buchner and Patricia Buchner, warranty deed, District 4, J. Thomas Hackler and Deborah C. Hackler property, tract 16, $40,000.
Feb. 22
• John Pipes and Debbie Pipes to Alicia L. Pipes, quit claim deed, District 5, $0.
• Jimmy D. Ogle to Alvin L. Arnwine and Angela D. Arnwine, quit claim deed, District 5, Duff Turner Estates, lot 59, $0.
• Benny Ray Beaty to Benjamin Matthew Beaty, quit claim deed, District 4, 2.5 acres, $0.
• Benny Ray Beaty and Benjamin Beaty to Benjamin Matthew Beaty, quit claim deed, District 4, 1 acre, $0.
• William Brook Bowden to Kristi L. Cosner, quit claim deed, District 1, 6.38 acres, $0.
• Jonathan Wise to Samuel E. Gamble and Pamela K. Gamble, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 5, block 1, $323,650.
• TV Holdings LLC to Ronald J. Armburst and Donna J. Armburst, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 16, block 6, $4,000.
• Dennis James Beard and Helene Angele Marquis, trustees of the Beard Family Revocable Trust, to Kenneth Stubbert and Victoria Stubbert, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 2, block 11, $517,500.
• Herman Lloyd Russell to Richard Frank Wardrop and Andrea Leslie Wardrop, warranty deed, District 4, 2.56 acres, $56,000.
• Jeffrey Ham and Michelle Ham to James V. Greci, trustee of the James V. Greci Declaration of Trust, and Marie Swanson Greci, trustee of the Marie Swanson Greci Declaration of Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 24, block 6, $25,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to Viorel Rotar and Elegant Construction, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 2, block 4, $3,000.
• AKJ LLC to Viorel Rotar and Elegant Construction, warranty deed, District 1, Mialquo Coves, lot 28, block 4, $5,000.
• Jerry D. Kuhn and Nancy Jane Kuhn to Esteban Torres, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 8, block 22, $6,000.
• Amy D. Stansbury to Yuriy Karcha and Olga Karcha, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 26, block 6, $15,500.
• Blair Kristina Patterson to Ashley Anne Hunt, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 14, block 12, section 4, $125,000.
• Mejia Everado and Emeralda Torres to Vance E. Wilson Jr., warranty deed, District 2, Kelley’s Addition, lot 36, $172,500.
• David A. Farmer to Mike Hause, warranty deed, District 5, Amberly Meadows, lots 6, 11, 21 and 23, $72,000.
• Lisa B. Kingrea, executor, Suzanne R. Bilbrey, deceased, and Alan R. Bilbrey to Benjamin Hill Richards Jr., and Dana Sue Richards, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 9, lot 9, block A, $485,000.
• William B. Whetsell and Sharon L. Whetsell to William B. Whetsell and Sharon L. Whetsell, trustees of the Whetsell Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Point, lot 13, block 2, $0.
• William Thaxter Hall, trustee of the William Thaxter Hall Revocable Trust, and Judy Handley to William Thaxter Hall and Judy Handley, trustees of the Handley Hall Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Cove, lot 4, block 1, $0.
• Douglas C. Schindler and Karen L. Schindler to Douglas C. Schindler and Karen L. Schindler, trustees of the Schindler Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 14, block 4, $0.
Feb. 23
• Troy D. Palmer and Terry C. Palmer to Douglas John Palmer, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Shane L. Bailey to Greta F. Bailey, quit claim deed, District 5, Northview Estates, lots 5 and PT 3, $0.
• William C. Millsaps, Buddy Ray Millsaps, Brenda Faye Sparks, J.H. Tipton, Shirley Payne, Sonya Janie Suggs and John Correll to Stephanie Sowers and Patrick S. Sowers, quit claim deed, District 3, 5 acres, $0.
• Jacob M. Haraway, Shelby M. Haraway and Dorothy M. Kosier to Dorothy M. Kosier, Shelby M. Haraway and Kimberly Hankins, quit claim deed, District 1, Pine Top Addition, lot 14, $0.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to William Silas King, warranty deed, District 2, Ashton Fields, lot 13, $537,486.
• John P. Dwyer and John Anthony Dwyer to James P. Ables and Kimberly A. Ables, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 17, block 20, $40,000.
• Todd Wagers to Molly Katherine Wagers, warranty deed, District 5, Rockingham, lot 76, $0.
• Sweetwater Land Company Inc., and Sweetwater Land Co. Inc., to Clarence E. McCarver Jr. and Karen A. McCarver, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 26, block 14, $399,900.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 12, block 13, $4,300.
• CS Holdings LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 2, block 13, $4,300.
• CS Holdings to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 5, block 14, $4,300.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 1, block 15, $4,300.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 6, block 14, $4,300.
• TV Holdings LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 2, block 5, $4,000.
• James E. Parsons and E. Carol Bon to Patrick Keck and Anna Keck, warranty deed, District 5, Mahlon Place, lot 69, $440,000.
• Michael Edward Bledsoe, Rhonda Lynne Bledsoe McNabb, Ralph Bledsoe, deceased, and Rhonda McNabb to Squareone Properties & Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Bledsoe property, lot 1, $72,000.
• Robin A. Johnson to Manuel A. Rodriguez III and Calie Jo Carter Rodriguez, warranty deed, District 2, $166,500.
• Kyle D. Wright and Patricia M. Wright to Todd C. Hutchings and Luanne R. Hutchings, warranty deed, District 1, Butler, lots 29 and PT 27, $355,000.
• Stephanie Sowers and Patrick S. Sowers to Scott Mersman and Jill Mersman, warranty deed, District 3, 5 acres, $160,000.
• AKJ LLC to Capital Investment Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 35, block 15, $4,000.
• Ruby Nicholson and Thomas H. Nicholson Jr. to Darleen R. Shope and Chris B. Shope, warranty deed, District 1, Grove Place, lot 12, $165,000.
Feb. 24
• Jerud Blake to Aurel Plamadeala, quit claim deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 16, block 19, $0.
• Joan Gorski Panter, trustee of the Joan Gorski Panter Revocable Trust, to Joan Gorski Panter, quit claim deed, District 1, Chatuga Point Courts, lot 1, block 1, $0.
• TN National LLC to Charles F. Travis and Angela Travis, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 4, lot 39R, $39,900.
• Karen K. Smith to John H. Kerr, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 6, block 1, $20,000.
• Volunteer Studios Plus GP and Judges Investment Group LLC to John W. Watson and Cheryl L. Watson, warranty deed, District 4, Derby Chase, lot 16, $40,500.
• Jonathan Wise to Noel Schneider and Christina Schneider, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 4, block 1, $317,420.
Feb. 25
• Derrick Doehler and Jodi Doehler to Derrick Doehler, trustee of the Doehler Family Trust and Doehler Family Trust, quit claim deed, District 3, Steve Payne property, lot 2, $0.
• David E. Dewitt, Leah Sable, Jason Dewitt and Dwight Eddie Dewitt, deceased, to David E. Dewitt, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Sara E. Beason to Daryl A. Beason, quit claim deed, District 1, Loudon, lots 29 and PT 30, $0.
• Village Homes LLC to James W. Engelhardt and Mary J. Engelhardt, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Hills, lot 19, block 5, $45,000.
• Curtis H. Broyles and Molly E. Broyles to Carmen Bowden, warranty deed, District 2, Forest Heights, lot 56, $165,000.
• Ament South LLC to Murray James Muyskens, Suzanne Ruth Warner Muyskens and Suzanne Ruth Warner Muyskens, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 306, section 1, $116,000.
• Bruce C. Burger and Gerri L. Burger to Brian Labudde, warranty deed, District 3, Fort Loudon Estates, lot 24, $45,000.
• Stella McCown, Hazek Chapman, Sue Stevens, Helen Hall and Willie Mae Arden, deceased, to Juan C. Almanza and Nancy Medina, warranty deed, District 1, lot 3, $25,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to Scott E. Black and Adrienne T. Black, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 39, block 3, $7,000.