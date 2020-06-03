Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
May 12
• Audrey L. Leitten and Carl F. Leitten, deceased, to John Hawk and Karen Hawk, warranty deed, District 3, 58.74 acres, $900,000.
• Lois A. Wagner to Bridget Jean Smith and Jeremiah Terrell Collis, warranty deed, District 1, 7.85 acres, $165,000.
May 13
• AKJ LLC to Stephen B. Ackerman and Barbara J. Ackerman, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 1, block 13, $1,800.
• John Burton Cobb Jr., and Lindsey Michelle Rogers Cobb to Stephanie K. Bowman, warranty deed, District 1, Ebb Huff, lots 11 and PT 10, block 3, $166,000.
• Sally A. Fox, trustee of the Sally A. Fox Revocable Trust, Robert W. Fox and Darcy R. Fox to Robert W. Fox and Darcy R. Fox, warranty deed, District 3, 5.27 acres, $180,000.
• Clifford R. Wilson and Janice L. Wilson to Tony R. Aikens, warranty deed, District 2, Sharp Estates, PT 10, $15,000.
May 14
• Joe A. Berry to Aleksandra Wilson and Jason L. Wilson, warranty deed, District 3, Pleasant Ridge, lot 18R 1, block 2, $127,000.
• Alliant Enterprises LLC and Alliant Rental and Leasing LLC to David Dean Brewster and Krista Norton Brewster, warranty deed, District 1, 5.89 acres, $30,000.
• Alliant Enterprises LLC and Alliant Rental and Leasing LLC to DKB Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, 1 acre, $145,000.
• James D. Johnson, executor, and Josie Faynell Goebel, deceased, to Ronald C. Cook and Wileen T. Cook, trustees of the Cook Family Revocable Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Johnson, lot 1, $230,000.
• Michael L. Levesque and Robin Z. Levesque to Jonathan Reidy and Vanessa Thomas, warranty deed, District 6, Levesque property, lot 3, $360,000.
• Primos Land Company LLC to Milena Molotoka and Sergejs Molotoka, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 6, lot 29, block B, $19,500.
• Oakland LLC to Timothy M. Pierce and Kristi Pierce, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 25R1, $349,875.
• Carrie Sinclair to Adam Samuel Byard and Amanda M. Byard, warranty deed, District 5, $3,000.
• Carrie Sinclair to Carol J. Tisdale and Dianne L. Overton, warranty deed, District 5, $3,000.
• Carrie Sinclair to Patricia Brooke Horton, warranty deed, District 5, $3,000.
• Cheryl Young, executor, Brenda Watson, deceased, Joseph Lynn and Christopher Watson to Christopher Lee Watson, warranty deed, District 5, $125,000.
• Myron Mayhew and Sherry Mayhew to Linne Svenssonm, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Green, lot 7, block 9, $385,000.
• Charles R. Sexton and Diane B. Sexton to Melinda Curtsinger, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 8, block 18, $20,000.
May 15
• Savannah Properties LLC to Karen Wright and Lawrence Wright, warranty deed, District 3, Bella’s Landing, lot 2, $268,000.
• John D. Parker and Amy L. Parker to Timothy M. Sinasac and Melissa M. Sinasac, warranty deed, District 5, Midway, lot 3, $52,000.
• Pensco Trust Company Custodian FBO Howard J. Hoyt IRA and Howard J. Hoyt to Thomas Woods LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Thomas Woods, lot 2, $35,000.
• Thomas Woods to Daniel Spaulding and Nickole Spaulding, warranty deed, District 2, Thomas Woods, lot 8, $35,000.
• SJM Family Enterprises LLC to Bailey G. Hope and Gloria L. Hope, warranty deed, District 1, Blairland Addition, lots 72 and 73, $96,000.
May 18
• Gregory MR Marrujo to Eva G. Johnson, warranty deed, District 5, Abbots Crossing, lot 8, $129,900.
• James Michael Johnson and Janet T. Johnson to Alison N. Thompson and Craig L. Thompson, warranty deed, District 2, Misty Ridge, phase 5, lot 31R, $260,000.
• Jonathan A. Wise to Christopher J. Broome, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 39, block 7, $297,900.
• Jerry Reed and Priscilla Reed to Daniel Parker, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase III, lot 72, $29,000.
• Paul A. Paglia and Janet L. Paglia to Doug Barnes, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 1, lot 128R, $166,320.
• Travis Presley, Anthony Presley and Norma J. Miller to Timothy Adams, warranty deed, District 5, Shaver, lot 39R, $33,000.
• Criste Tiegs to Matthew Bret Armstrong, warranty deed, District 5, Ford, lot 40, $170,000.
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to Darrell R. Wilson and Joyce L. Wilson, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 95, $92,000.
• Capital Investment Properties LLC to James Dougherty, Donna Van Amen and Donna Amen Van, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 2, block 11, $10,000.
• William F. Hart and Sherry A. Jenkins, trustees of the First Baptist Church of Loudon Tennessee, and First Baptist Church of Loudon Tennessee to Stephanie Hope Rachal, warranty deed, District 1, .22 acres, $135,000.
• Corbin Pegeen Ann Palmer and Dennis William Palmer, deceased, to Thomas J. Kukla and Joan C. Kukla, trustees of the Thomas J. Kukla and Joan C. Kukla Revocable Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Shores, lot 15, block 1, $620,000.
May 19
• Eric J. Orta and Debra A. Orta to Terry Lee Davis, Sandra Fowler and Matthew Garrett Davis, warranty deed, District 3, $280,000.
• Kim M. Dodd to Timothy Lee Jackson and Heather Majka, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 4, block 12, $276,000.
• Pinnacle Bank, Scott Harrison Lockett and Jeffrey Alan Lockett, trustees of the Stephen Ward Lockett Irrevocable Trust, Jennifer Lee Locket Doerfler and Dorothy Ann Lockett Wolfe to Margaret Dianne Mack and Hope Katelyn Mack, warranty deed, District 1, Watts Bar Estates, lot 8, $106,000.
• James Larry Obarr and Wasana P. Obarr to Juan Garcia, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase III, lot 75, $36,000.
May 20
• TV Holdings LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 48, block 9, $4,000.
• G&C Development LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 11, block 11, $5,000.
• Douglas M. Collins to Timothy J. Koch and Stephanie L. Koch, warranty deed, District 2, $380,000.
• Melissa Abel to Kevin E. McMurray and Pamela J. McMurray, warranty deed, District 4, Stockton Valley Ranches, lot 12, $420,000.
• Rubin Lublin TN PLLC sub trustee and Dorothy M. Silcox to HB1 Alternative Holdings LLC, trustees deed, District 5, $90,000.
May 21
• Tunnell Properties LLC to Kimberly D. Redfern and Matthew C. Redfern, warranty deed, District 2, Cornerstone Village, lot 10, $236,000.
• Mary Judith Pilcher to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 17, block 19, $1,500.
• Michael C. Sperato and Edward F. Mattix, deceased, to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 13, block 8, $1,500.
• Joshua C. Nelson to Katherine E. Levan, warranty deed, District 5, Strange, lots 2 and 3, $140,000.
• BSB Holdings LLC to American Petro Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 5, $2,450,000.
• Starlight Rei LLC to Armand F. Greco and Peggy T. Greco, warranty deed, District 2, Cedar Hills, lot 26, $186,000.
• Nina D. Pennewell and Bart Siegel to Valerie A. Gibbs and Andy D. Crouch, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, lot 40R, $600,000.
• Edna V. Griffis and David M. Griffis to Dennis Hachmann, Chasey Hachmann, Kenneth Spoon and Lacey Spoon, warranty deed, District 2, Highland Hills, unit I, lot 59, $14,000.
• Bradley W. Crowder and Latosha N. Crowder to Shril A. Morris and Patrick S. Morris, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase 3, lot 73, $29,000.
May 22
• Craig Andrews and Judy Andrews to Mitchell A. Hill and Connie A. Hill, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 1, lot 53, $393,320.
