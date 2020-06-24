Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
June 11
• Guy Kenneth Lovelace and Jackson Harold Lovelace to Walter S. Radny and Betty D. Radny, warranty deed, District 1, Guy Kenneth Lovelace and Jackson Harold Lovelace, lot I, $420,000.
• Robert I. Reed and Judith H. Reed to John P. McNeely and Sheila S. McNeely, warranty deed, District 2, Northshore Properties addition, lot 5, $775,000.
• Steve Mitchell and Michael Odomirok to Kennebec Partners LP, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 13C and Tennessee National Pod 4, lots 2 and 66R, $60,000.
• Fredrick Baumann and Elsa Baumann to Paul J. Busse and Patricia Sue Busse, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 4, lot 511, section 1, $875,000.
• Justin Giordano and Megan Giordano to Elick Combs III and Danielle Combs, warranty deed, District 3, Emily’s Landing, phase 2, lot 28, $260,000.
• Edwin T. Loy Jr., to Michael W. Wilson, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lots 83, 84 and 85, $114,000.
June 12
• Keith G. Bledsoe to Kathryn Cardwell, quit claim deed, District 2, Coffey property, lot 2, $0.
• Christopher Alan Brittain to Jose Adrian Boyzo Zetina, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Kyle W. Gibson, Jesikah L. Dutton and Jesikah L. Gibson to Kyle W. Gibson, quit claim deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 2, block 2, $0.
• Ruffalo Exchange Eat 1 LLC to Cbert Properties LLC, quit claim deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 3, lot 246, $0.
• Bobby Culvahouse and Pamela Culvahouse to Jimmy H. Furrow and Karen D. Furrow, quit claim deed, District 1, .12 acres, $0.
• Jimmy H. Furrow and Karen D. Furrow to Bobby Culvahouse and Pamela Culvahouse, quit claim deed, District 1, .12 acres, $0.
• Jimmy H. Furrow and Karen D. Furrow to Jimmy H. Furrow and Karen D. Furrow, quit claim deed, District 1, 1 acre, $0.
• Howard Andrew Russell and Brenda K. Russell to Howard Russell, Joe Rutherford and Wilford Brewington, trustees of the Jackson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, and Jackson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, quit claim deed, District 1, .81 acres, $0.
• Howard Andrew Russell and Joe Rutherford, trustees of the Jackson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, and Jackson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church to Howard Russell, Joe Rutherford and Wilford Brewington, trustees of the Jackson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, and Jackson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, quit claim deed, District 1, $0.
• Mark Prock to Linda F. Prock, quit claim deed, District 1, $0.
• Dianna W. Mason and Keith W. Watkins, deceased, to Thomas G. Henderson and Gail Henderson, quit claim deed, District 1, 48.44 acres, $0.
• Dianna W. Mason and Keith W. Watkins, deceased, to Chasity D. Henderson and Elin Chase Arline, quit claim deed, District 1, 1 acre, Keith Watkins property, lot 1, $0.
• Vasile Deac and Floare Deac to William F. Drish and Mary Kathleen Drish, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 5, block 19, $475,000.
• Wayne T. Kickels and Joyce Ann Kickels to Wayne T. Kickels and Joyce Ann Kickels, trustees Under the Tenancy by the Entirety Sub Trust of the Kickels Family Trust, warranty deed, District 5, Beech Grove, lot 1, $0.
• Cooper Homes Inc., to Village Homes LLC, warranty deed, Coyatee Hills, lot 18, block 5, $25,000.
• Thomas F. Korn and Pamela B. Korn, trustees of the Korn Revocable Living Trust, to Karla J. Corbin, trustee of the Karla J. Corbin Revocable Trust Agreement, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, lot 45R, $401,320.
• Louie Ron Dale Watkins, Paul Aaron Watkins and Violet E. Watkins, deceased, to Scott D. Wolf, warranty deed, District 1, $120,000.
• Oakland LLC to Kevin J. Houston, trustee of the Kevin J. Houston Declaration of Trust, and Judy A. Houston, trustee of the Judy A. Houston Declaration of Trust, warranty deed, Oak Creek, lot 24R, $338,500.
• Greens Properties LLC to Caitlyn Mary Carpenter and Sharon Carpenter, warranty deed, District 1, .99 acres, $209,000.
• Zackery Reid and Ivy Reid to Tina A. Bauer and Chad L. Bauer, warranty deed, District 4, Riverview Golf Site, lot 43, $252,900.
• Hawk Hunt Properties LLC to Steve Alan Rogers and Valarie Davis Rogers, warranty deed, District 1, $15,850.
June 15
• Patricia Diane Ingram and Jonathan C. Ingram to Patricia Diane Ingram, quit claim deed, District 2, lot 1, $0.
• Patricia Diane Ingram to Thomas R. Underwood, quit claim deed, District 2, lots 1 and 2, $0.
• Thomas Underwood to Patricia Diane Ingram and Christopher Scott Ingram, quit claim deed, District 2, lots 1 and 2, $0.
• Thomas Underwood to Patricia Diane Ingram and Jonathan C. Ingram, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• David S. Oblock and Patricia B. Trimble to David S. Oblock and Patricia B. Trimble, quit claim deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase VI, lot 714, $0.
• Helena J. Schupp to Darrell Allen Coursey, quit claim deed, District 1, 1 acre, $0.
• Gary N. Denton and Jeanette M. Denton to Gary N. Denton and Jeanette M. Denton, trustees of the Denton Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 8, block 8, $0.
• Crossing Group to Mark A. Linn and Jeannine W. Linn, warranty deed, District 5, Stone Crossing, unit 5, lot 133, $92,000.
• Crossing Group to Philip Leslie Holt and Rebecca Davis Holt, warranty deed, District 5, Stone Crossing, unit 5, lot 131, $92,000.
• Lenoir City TN Propco LLC to Todd Knowles, warranty deed, District 5, lots III and IV, $65,000.
• Mozelle T. Morgan, trustee of the William L. and Mozelle T. Morgan Family Trust, to Martin J. Neil and Regina A. Neil, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 16, block 12, $730,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., and CMH Parks Inc., to Gary L. Maddox and Donna C. Maddox, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 54, $199,900.
• Bonnie L. Arwood to Lisa D. Mead, warranty deed, District 5, 1.052 acres, $0.
• James R. Barr to Jason A. Crandall, warranty deed, District 4, Jim & Jeane Barr, lot 1, $97,500.
• Carl R. Burriss Jr., and Chandler C. Burriss to Zackery C. Reid and Ivy Reid, warranty deed, District 5, Riverview Golf Sites, lot 61, $188,000.
• Michael W. Wilson to Karen Reid Cleugh, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 61, $309,900.
• Robert S. McKeever to Tyrell Wade Maggard, warranty deed, District 2, $169,900.
• Kyung Ae Marsee and Arnold Rex Marsee to David A. Emery and Joyce K. Emery, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 13, block 9, $290,000.
• Kerry N. Poe and Susannah Poe to Kimberly M. McNamee, warranty deed, District 2, A Valley Estates, lot 20, section 2, $192,000.
• Weston T. Overton and Rachel W. Overton to Jordan Best and Courtney Best, warranty deed, District 3, Grove, lot 17, $69,000.
• Otis F. Bowers to Guadalupe Yadira Almanza, warranty deed, District 2, Evans Wallace, lot 1, $36,000.
• Roger L. Parker to Marty Bell, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 4, block 8, $7,500.
• Gregory Reno and Lisa Reno to Janet Patterson, warranty deed, District 1, Rogers addition, lot 19, $139,900.
• Karen R. Lackner to Edwin H. Arneson Jr., and Carolyn M. Arneson, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 322, section 2, $812,000.
June 16
• Roberto Candelario and Ramona Candelario to Branch Banking and Trust Company, quit claim deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 12, block 6, $0.
• Raymond L. Brown Jr., to Katie A. Brown, quit claim deed, District 2, Crestwood Hills, unit 1, lot 73, $0.
• Eugene C. Chapman and Carol E. Chapman to Paul Kunberger and Rita J. Kunberger, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 1, block 3, $368,000.
• Anne L. Johannisson to Marshall E. Pierce and Elizabeth J. Pierce, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 23, block 14, $200,000.
• Robert W. Redlinger and Lois C. Redlinger to Mark S. Zimmerman and Luanne K. Zimmerman, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 11, block 2, $499,100.
• Ronald Robert Becker and Diane M. Becker to Jacqueline Vacchio, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 16, block 13, $3,500.
• Russell A. Hodge and Martha K. Hodge to Jesse E. Dieter and Mariah Dieter, warranty deed, District 5, Duff Turner Estates, lot 12, $352,000.
• William Bryant Howard III to Michael A. Dols and Jennifer M. Dols, warranty deed, District 1, 5.02 acres, $196,000.
• Tony R. Aikens to Jeremy S. Lundy and Celina Perez Hernandez, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 7 and PT 8, block 36, $159,900.
• Dan W. Loftis and Lezlee Loftis to Kevin J. Lange and Pamela T. Lange, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Shores, lot 21, block 4, $527,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., and CMH Parks Inc., to Florentina R. Finley, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy park, unit 2, lot 44, $175,000.
• Concord Properties Inc., to Ricky Bridges, warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase 2, lot 94, $15,000.
June 17
• Kimberly F. Jenkins and Taylor E. Dowd to Taylor E. Dowd and Drew M. Dowd, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• James G. Stiles and Karen P. Stiles to James G. Stiles, quit claim deed, .81 acres, $0.
• Betty M. Kimsey to Robert D. Mathews and Majorie York, quit claim deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 7, block 2, $0.
• Robert G. Byrd, trustee of the Byrd Family Trust Agreement, to Kyle D. Reynolds and Carol T. Reynolds, warranty deed, District 2, Hardin Estates, lots 1 and 2, block B, $145,000.
• AKJ LLC to Mashburn Home Builder LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 6, block 4, $4,000.
• Joseph A. Denero and Jacqueline E. Denero to Jeffrey T. Patrick and Julia A. Patrick, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 16, block 7, $355,000.
• Jonathan A. Wise and David Dawson to Jacqueline Chanudet, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 37, block 5, $325,000.
June 18
• James G. Wells to James G. Wells, quit claim deed, District 3, Robert Fox, $0.
• Connie B. Knox and Connie B. Dockery to Samuel Hart, warranty deed, 1/3 acres, $20,000.
• Richard L. Hollow, trustee of the Martha Schubert Grantor Trust for Morgan A. Schubert Jr., and Morgan A. Schubert Jr., to Oakland LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Acadia Villas, lots 1R, 13, 15, 31, 32, 35, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 51, 52, 53, 54, 59, 60, 61 and 62, $1,040,000.
• Jack Edward Burnette Jr., Jack E. Burnette, deceased, Mike Kornhi, Deseree Breed and Roxanne Sanderfer to Sivorn Kim, warranty deed, District 2, Allenbrook, phase I, lot 1, $229,900.
• Harry Christopher Wampler and Angela O. Wampler to Caleb S. Elder and Haley Elder, warranty deed, District 1, .62 acres, $148,000.
• Christina Beeler Ozanne to James G. Wells, warranty deed, District 3, Robert Fox, lot 1B, $8,550.
