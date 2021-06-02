Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
May 18
• Richard Ellsworth Schmid and Alica Naomi Schmid, trustees of the Schmid Family Revocable Living Trust, to Thomas Ralph Feil and Jena Hayles Feil, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 1, block 11, $1,425,000.
• Kishorkumar Patel to Bryan P. Tunucci and Karen F. Tunucci, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 26, block 15, $50,000.
• William Hebets and Nanette Hebets to Robert L. Eldridge and Betty Eldridge, warranty deed, District 4, Riverbend, unit 2, lot 8, $1,000,000.
• Bill S. Snow Sr. to Richard l. Mueller Jr. and Anne Mueller, trustees of the Richard and Anne Mueller Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 14, block 14, $645,000.
May 19
• Ann L. Eberl to Kristi Fowler, warranty deed, District 1, $148,900.
• William J. Varner to Brian Sims and Natisha Sims, warranty deed, District 5, Gilbert Blankenship addition, lots 29, 30, 31 and 32, $75,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to David E. Powell Jr. and Tammy L. Powell, warranty deed, District 2, Grove at Harrison Glen, phase 1, lot 150, $491,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to Margaret J. Roberts and Edmund C. Roberts, warranty deed, District 2, Grove at Harrison Glen, phase 1, lot 4, $346,581.
• Phyllis Kidwell to Varney Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 2, $100,000.
• Edwin Leolas Bivens and Christy S. Bivens to Miguel Colon Jr. and Jacklin Colon, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 15, block 1, $15,000.
• Shadrick Boyde McCroskey and Terry J. McCroskey to Julia Hurley, warranty deed, District 2, $150,000.
• Timmy Manis and Alicia Manis to Kevin Bane and Monica Bane, warranty deed, District 1, 1 acre, $20,000.
May 20
• Tellico Homes LLC to Ivan Onufreychuk and Olena Chorney, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Shores, lot 1, block 1, $34,500.
• AKJ LLC to Jonathan Wise, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 15, block 12, $4,300.
• Julia Bunch, Lucinda Patrick and Cheryl Hicks to Frances Jaquetta Green, warranty deed, District 2, $22,500.
• Home Pro LLC to Johnny R. Lanter and Rhonda J. Lanter, warranty deed, District 1, Port Madison, block 9, $147,172.
• Indian Gap Investments LLC to Virginia C. Mathis, warranty deed, District 2, Rockingham, lot 68, $479,900.
• Laurel Properties, Kenneth R. Maples, Dan Brewer and Joel Connell to Doug Smith and Cathy Smith, warranty deed, District 3, 20.18 acres, $575,000.
• Cooper Homes Inc., to Village Homes LLC, warranty deed, Coyatee Hills, lot 16, block 4, $25,000.
• Cooper Homes Inc., to Village Homes LLC, warranty deed, Coyatee Hills, lot 6, block 4, $25,000.
May 21
• TV Holdings LLC to Dan Ababii, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 8, block 19, $4,000.
• Michael V. Stewart and Annmarie Stewart to Ruth Blue, warranty deed, District 2, $250,000.
• Patricia Nichols to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 37, block 15, $1,500.
• Stephen Estep and Justin Wilson to John A. Bentley and Robert G. Buchanan, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 57R1, $425,000.
• Robert C. Norris and Nancy J. Norris to Steven Fisher and Diane Fisher, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 3, lot 299, $180,380.
• Elisabel Martinez and Antonio Martinez to Brittany Banks and Corey Banks, warranty deed, District 4, $170,000.
• William Dousis and Nicole Dousis to John Haskins Jr. and Stephanie Haskins, warranty deed, District 2, Millers Landing, unit 2, lot 71, $587,500.
• AKJ LLC to Adrian Perju, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 16, block 9, $4,300.
• James H. Gillespie to Jonathan Wise Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 7, block 18, $7,000.
• Dennis W. Jones and Karen G. Jones to Jonathan Wise Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 45, block 7, $7,000.
• Mike Eubanks, Ricky Eubanks, Randy Scott Eubanks and Jo Ann Lawson, deceased, to Timothy R. Cutshaw, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 1 and 2, block 28, section 5, $34,000.
• Sherri Hill and Michael Ray Ballard, deceased, to KC Realities LLC, warranty deed, District 2, $76,500.
May 24
• Bradford L. Hancock and Diane L. Hancock to White Mountain Homes, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 79, $371,689.85.
• Salem Pointe Capital Partners and Rarity Bay Partners to John C. Connolly III and Clare W. Connolly, warranty deed, District 2, Rarity Bay, phase 15, lot 1367, $49,900.
• RDMN Investments LLC to John A. Adame and Karen Adame, trustees of the Adame Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 27, block 14, $459,900.
• TV Holdings LLC to Cristina Daniela Olteanu, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 42, block 3, $5,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to James A. Garzella and Shirley J. Garzella, trustees of the Garzella Family Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 7, block 25, $3,000.
• AKJ LLC to Linde Oconnell and Patricia D. Oconnell, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 13, block 13, $3,000.
• AKJ LLC to Curtis M. Atkins and Lloyetta Atkins, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 21, block 3, $4,300.
• AKJ LLC to Eminent Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 10, block 4, $4,300.
• TV Holdings LLC to Ted Hight and Flordiliza Hight, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 13, block 12, $6,000.
• Ricky L. Walker, Jimmie Sue Borden and Jimmie Sue Walker to Jose L. Zamudio, warranty deed, District 2, Snodderly Heirs, lot 4, $65,900.
• Kristi Marsh Davis, Kenneth Lee Marsh and Ward Lewis Marsh, deceased, to Michael Guy Zadick and Deanna Stout Zadick, warranty deed, District 5, Villas at Avalon, unit 2, lot 43, $485,000.
• Santford Boley and Elizabeth Whittington Boley to Viorel Rotar and Elegant Construction, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 1, block 3, $6,000.
• SW40 LLC to Donna Schupp, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, phase 3, lot 19, $140,000.
• John Justin Kennedy and PM Investment Group of Tennessee to Charles Tilley and Charlene Tilley, warranty deed, District 2, $147,132.
• Evan C. Nester and Courtney C. Nester to Jessica Lynn Stewart, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Hills, phase 1, lot 83, $245,000.
• Neil M. Hafer and Ashley C. Hafer, trustees of the Hafer Family Trust, to Eric C. Johnson and Carole L. Johnson, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, lot 185, $120,000.
• Aurora Arias to Luis Fernando Carvajal Casallas, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 9 and 10, block 17, section 4, $164,000.
• William T. Brackett and Thomas Phillip Lindberg to Jody Webb and Superior Plumbing, warranty deed, District 2, Rockingham, lot 18, $42,500.
• Patricia K. Sherwood Miller, Pauline Sherwood, deceased, and Rachel Pauline Sherwood, deceased, to Ronnie Ledbetter, warranty deed, Lenoir City, lots 11, 12, 13 and PT 14, block 14, section 3, $180,000.
• Randall L. Haggadone and Elizabeth A. Haggadone to Darrell L. Price and Joseph Wallace, warranty deed, District 4, 1 acre, Edward Smith property, lot 1, $15,000.
• Mickey Hugh Jordan and Clara Ann Hill Jordan to Thomas Joshua Harvey and Cara Harvey, warranty deed, Distict 2, 3.13 acres, $110,000.
• Linda Vopal, trustee of the Gary Vopal Trust, to Steven Martin and Francis Ballew, warranty deed, District 2, Waters Edge, lot 15 and 16, $139,900.
• Indian Gap Investments LLC to Randall D. Horst and Jennifer M. Horst, warranty deed, District 2, Rockingham, lot 22, $479,900.
• Debra Key Barr to Ronald Charles Hagen, warranty deed, District 2, Sweetwater Creek, phase 2, lot 29, $225,000.
• Michelle L. Hickman, Jerry C. Hughes, deceased, Greg D. Hughes and Kevin L. Hughes to Robert J. McCulley and Amanda McCulley, warranty deed, District 4, $25,000.
May 25
• Michael James Hodges and Heather Woods Hodges to Antonio Angelo Rucci and Pamela Gail Rucci, warranty deed, Roberson Springs, unit 1, lot 19, $375,000.
• New Season Properties LLC to Leslie K. Wiseman, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 11, block 11, $22,250.
• Dennis B. Rogers to Ravi S. Dharnidharka and Kerry J. Dharnidharka, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 2, lot 166, section 1, $225,380.
• Melvin S. Gwyn and Norma S. Gwyn to Jason Hart and Phyllis Hart, warranty deed, District 5, Ella A. Wilkerson, lot 1, $365,000.
• Gregory Dutton and Patti Dutton to Dawn Liberty LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Sharp Estates, unit 1, lot 2, $405,000.
• Donja Robbins to Krystian Romot, warranty deed, Louise Finley, lots 14 and 15, $207,000.
• Smithbilt LLC to Theresa A. Wooden, warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase II, lot 21, $229,295.
• Wendell C. Remond and Jeannette Boling Redmond to Corey F. Tallent and Katherine E. Tallent, warranty deed, District 3, Fort Loudon Estates, lot 19, $279,000.
May 26
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to Christopher T. Wood and Jaquelyn A. Simpson, warranty deed, District 2, Grove at Harrison Glen, phase 1B, lot 9, $403,040.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to Jason Brown and Svetlana Brown, warranty deed, District 2, Grove at Harrison Glen, phase 1, lot 151, $360,098.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to William R. Sebastian and Diane T. Sebastian, warranty deed, District 2, Grove at Cedar Hills, phase 1,2, lot 46, $378,279.
• Susan H. Fox to John M. Anderson and Karen Packett Anderson, warranty deed, District 1, Chota View Courts, lot 14, block 1, $200,000.
• Herman Worth Wilson Jr. and Jacqueline Marie Wilson to Jeremy Adam Seats, warranty deed, District 2, Summitvue, lot 27, $40,000.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Brian F. Weaver and Brenda E. Weaver, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 2, block 5, $583,812.
• David J. Haworth to Tyler A. Brabston and Clarissa N. Brabston, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 1, lot 46, $344,900.
• Gail W. Disney, Richard C. Woods and Michael L. Woods to Amy M. Kirkland and Steven O. Kirkland, warranty deed, District 3, Woods Heirs property, lot 1, $200,000.
• Edward Lamar Wallace to Jorge Medina Cisneros, warranty deed, District 1, $50,000.
• Michael James Slover to Juan Garcia, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase 3, lot 73, $55,000.