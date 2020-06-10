Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
May 26
• Ralf Bzura and Diane Sue Bzura, trustees of the Bzura Family Trust, to Alan A. Buhrke and Mary Jane Buhrke, trustees of the Buhrke Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 7, block 1, $25,000.
• Matthew Bales and Megan T. Bales to Robin Whitesmith and Raymond Smith, warranty deed, District 1, Doughty Farm, lots 11 and 12, $122,000.
• John D. Boring and Barbara Boring to L&P Property Solutions LLC, warranty deed, District 3, $30,000.
• Mary L. Herron and Mary L. Hicks to Dennis Lorick, warranty deed, District 3, $68,900.
• Betty Ann Sterner to Diane F. Grooms, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 5, block 16, $875,000.
• Marcus E. Malais and Wendy A. Malais, trustees of the Marcus E. Malais and Wendy A. Malais Revocable Trust, to David I. Lincolnogger III and Rebekah E. Lincolnogger, warranty deed, District 5, Stonebrook, lot 34, $310,700.
May 27
• We Buy and Resell Homes LLC to Thomas L. Gaddis Jr., and Kristy A. Gaddis, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Road Acres, lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23, $90,000.
• Oakland LLC to Matthew Ryan Bergman and Emily Mae Kennedy Bergman, warranty deed, Oak Creek, lot 39R2, $339,900.
• Cheryl Veal and James Clifford Peters, deceased, to Jack Sartin, warranty deed, District 2, $60,000.
May 28
• Robert A. Jenkins to Seth B. Hinkle and Caitlin M. Hinkle, warranty deed, District 1, Green Acres, lots 73, 74, 75 and 76, block E, $174,000.
• Sarah Miller to Curtis Newton, warranty deed, District 3, $119,000.
• Sharon R. Mark to David W. Burchett and Tamara L. Burchett, warranty deed, District 2, Hamilton & Dearmond addition, lots 8 and PT 10, section 2, $220,000.
• Douglas G. Hope and Barbara L. Hope to Jon Paul Bart, trustee of the Bart Family Trust, warranty deed, District 5, Wildwood Acres, lot 5R, $237,500.
• Bryon Hugh Hudson, Laura Hudson Hamilton and John Keith Hudson Jr., to David J. Badgley and Charlotte P. Badgley, warranty deed, District 1, $126,000.
May 29
• Andrew Shuster and Rhonda Shuster to Peter L. Harris and Stephanie S. Harris, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 10, block 7, $450,000.
• Sally B. Cohen to Scott Creasey and Gayla Creasey, warranty deed, District 2, Coulter Shoals, lot 7, $210,000.
• Peter L. Harris and Stephanie Harris to Corina A. Lee, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 10, block 20, $35,000.
• Valorie P. Galloway, April D. Fox, Gerald B. Smith, Tamara M. Brown and Mary Alice Greenwell Rowell, deceased, to Nagy Gadalla, warranty deed, District 2, $56,000.
• Joe T. Wolfe and Diana Wolfe to Gregory J. Buckner and Rachel H. Buckner, warranty deed, District 5, 12.75 acres, $225,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Iura Bordei, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores addition, lot 11, block 19, $3,500.
• Glen R. Roberts and Crystal L. Roberts to Deananne Covington, warranty deed, District 5, Abbotts Crossing, lot 24, $139,900.
• Keith E. Pound and Terry L. Roberts to Marty Ray Marsee, warranty deed, District 1, Oak Hills, phase II, lot 108, $233,000.
• Bobby Guillemet to Mark C. Nawrocki and Hollie M. Nawrocki, warranty deed, District 5, Randy K. and Debra L. Sparks property, lot PT 1, $75,000.
• Jack Lefler and William Bert Ratledge, deceased, to Kenneth R. Harris, warranty deed, District 1, $54,000.
• Kimberly Brindley to Mary Carolyn Koroa, warranty deed, District, Thomas Woods, lot 17, $37,000.
• Thomas Dale Horst Jr., and Jessica T. Horst to Mary Carolyn Koroa, warranty deed, District 2, Thomas Woods, lot 18, $40,000.
June 1
• Virgil L. Huffman Jr., to Clifford J. Valentine, warranty deed, District 5, Cordova Villas, phase 1, lot 14R, $169,900.
• Anders Asset Management LLC to Stephen Heath Martin and Eve Michelle Martin, warranty deed, District 3, Franklin Estate, unit 2, lot 46, $22,800.
• Wayne M. Doster, Jo Doster and Josephine Doster to Theodore J. Levin and Jill S. Levin, trustees of the Theodore John Levin and Jill S. Levin Trust Agreement, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 31, block 12, $395,000.
• William Ray Shamblin Jr., and William Ray Shamblin, deceased, to Stephen Paul Mee and Dana M. Hilemon, warranty deed, District 5, Sharp Estates, unit 1, lot 26, $215,000.
• Harry C. Wampler and Angela O. Wampler to Steven Hepperly and Trenia Hepperly, warranty deed, District 2, 1.72 acres, $800,000.
• Matthew Bryan Sharp to Anna Lois Wagner, warranty deed, District 1, 2.21 acres, Wagner property on Steekee School Road, lot 1, $36,600.
• Jackie Clyde Housley, Janie Housley, Sabra Jane Housley, David McKinney and Wanda McKinney to Sampson Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 3, 1.01 acres, $15,000.
• Jackie Clyde Housley, Janie Housley, Sabra Jane Housley, David McKinney and Wanda McKinney to Sampson Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 3, 1.05 acres, $30,000.
June 2
• Richard Gerstenberg and Mary Gerstenberg to Robert Welsh and Cheryl Welsh, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 18, block 3, $15,000.
• Jacob T. Carmichael to Robert D. Neu and Pamela G. Neu, warranty deed, District 2, Forest Hills, lot 7, $312,400.
• Michael W. Wilson to Bryson Stewart Bosson, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 60, $284,900.
• Jack A. Monnig to William David Scott and Lisa Marie Scott, warranty deed, District 1, Engert and Pershing, lot 14, $93,600.
• Joanie C. Sosa and Donel Sosa to William E. Cooper Jr., and Earlene G. Vetere, warranty deed, District 5, $309,000.
• Mitchell L. McNabb to Watona Jo Mustin, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 8, 9 and PT 10, block 8, section 4, $141,000.
• Robert W. Moneymaker to JLR Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 5, 3 acres, Robert W. Moneymaker property, area 2, $225,000.
• Robert W. Moneymaker to Pierce Property LLC, warranty deed, District 5, 3 acres, Robert W. Moneymaker property, area 1, $190,000.
• Kelly S. Lawson trustee, Theresa Harvey, Theresa L. Kelly, Marty L. Lawson, Stanley M. Lawson and Charlotte Ann Lawson to Raymond Webb, warranty deed, District 2, Kelleys Addition, lot 11, $105,000.
• Thomas Jerome Solomon and Sara F. Solomon to David S. McCurry and Jill S. McCurry, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 4 and 5, block 30, section 2, $390,000.
• Michael Tyler Wicker and Lauren Christine Wicker to Joshua T. Nelson, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, lot 1R, $224,900.
• Wendy E. Tittsworth and Ronald D. Edmondson, deceased, to Kenny Baker and Kathy Baker, warranty deed, District 3, .76 acres, $25,000.
• Hayden A. Webb and Nicole Simon to Elizabeth D. McNulty and Larry W. Abel, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 5 and 6, block 32, section 5, $174,000.
• Martha Anne Bales and Martha Anne Lee to Charles L. Hobson, warranty deed, District 2, 1.2347 acres, $430,000.
• Steven Shane Frank to Timothy L. Burnette and Tracy L. Burnette, warranty deed, District 5, 13.53 acres, $175,000.
• DR Horton Inc., to Hayden Webb and Nicole A. Simon, warranty deed, District 2, Emily’s Landing, phase 2, lot 23, $222,650.
• Timothy C. Haley and Candace M. Haley to Karl A. Swierzko and Grizel C. Swierzko, warranty deed, District 4, 5.58 acres, $52,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., and CMH Parks Inc., to Joshua T. Varner, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 28, $175,000.
• Joyce A. Richmond to Doug Stooksbury, warranty deed, District 5, Executive Meadows II, phase III, lot 29, $22,500.
June 3
• Sarah Nielson and Sarah Ryg to Andrew R. Dickerson and Ashley T. Dickerson, warranty deed, District 6, Carolina Pines, lot II, $219,000.
• Michael A. Dols and Jennifer M. Dols to William E. Mascio and Kathryn M. Mascio, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 3, block 7, $217,000.
• Stephen H. Harrison to David M. Deprimo and Lillian F. Deprimo, warranty deed, District 5, $890,000.
• Kenneth Wheeler III and Angelika K.D. Wheeler to Justin T. Simpson, warranty deed, District 2, Misty Ridge, phase 1, lot 25, $197,900.
• Claire Ann Martin to Joseph Ion Plamadeala and Rebeka Sergeyevna Plamadeala, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 2, block 6, $14,000.
• Randall Wilson Harris, Joyce A. Harris, deceased, Beth Ann Harris Brown, Michael Alan Harris and Susan Angela Harris Gordy to Kelly A. Doyle and Anna J. Luke, warranty deed, District 2, Acadia Villas, lot 28, $290,000.
• Christina Beeler Ozanne to Robert W. Fox and Darcy R. Fox, warranty deed, District 3, 1.43 acres, Robert Fox, lot 1A, $21,450.
June 4
• Julie Best, Julie Edwards and Danny Best to Chase Mitchell Walden and Melissa Walden, warranty deed, District 4, Riverview Golf Site, lot 136, $180,000.
• Dana E. Brown, trustee of the Dana E. Brown Revocable Trust, to Louis Nieto Jr., warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 31, block 8, $200,700.
• Bonnie L. Arwood to Lisa D. Mead, warranty deed, District 5, 1.418 acres, $67,500.
• Bonnie L. Arwood to Lisa D. Mead, warranty deed, District 5, 1.418 acres, $137,500.
• Jerri W. Cable to Thomas P. Perrine, warranty deed, District 2, Blackberry Landing, lot 1, $412,500.
• Timothy Adam Cook and Stephanie Ann Cook to James C. Rittwage and Elizabeth C. Rittwage, warranty deed, District 1, $205,900.
• HB1 Alternative Holdings LLC to EZ Living LLC, warranty deed, District 5, $83,200.
• Michael E. Doyle and Lisa P. Doyle to Marin Kondryuk, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 10, block 19, $4,500.
