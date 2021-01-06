Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Dec. 22
• James Phillip Hadorn, Alice Hadorn Berry, Ronny Myers Hadorn, Deborah Hadorn Kyle, Kenneth David Hadorn and Jarrett Len Hadorn to Vinn Nguyen and Thanh Minh Nguyen, warranty deed, District 5, 183.44 acres, $590,000.
• Jerry C. Bolgren and Jeannie S. Bolgren to David M. Amonette and Alice A. Amonette, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, lot 167, $590,000.
• Joseph C. Schultz III and Michele H. Schultz to Philip Irminger and Elise Irminger, warranty deed, District 1, $58,000.
• Elisa McAfee to Macklyn B. Russell, warranty deed, District 5, Pleasant Hill Homes and Abercrombie, lots 8 and PT 3, $150,000.
• Wolfe Family LLC to Emily Drewery, warranty deed, District 5, Eleven Estates, unit 15, $130,000.
• Sheila Ann Murray, Tresia L. Murray Acevedo and Lena Mae Strickland Murray, deceased, to Tyler Feddersen and Frederick J. Feddersen, warranty deed, District 1, 18.06 acres, $189,200.
• Sheila Ann Murray, Tresia L. Murray Acevedo and Lena Mae Strickland Murray, deceased, to Greens Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, 7.39 acres, $106,583.
Dec. 23
• Donald Mark Schumann and Leann Holland Schumann to Daniel William Oleary and Laura Leigh Oleary, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 8, block 16, $490,000.
• Bruce P. Arnall to Douglas M. Ingrao and Cynthia Ingrao, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 20, block 1, $365,000.
• Stanley F. Sech and Kathleen Sech to Bruce Senter and Suzanne Senter, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 2, block 33, $339,000.
• Geronimo Noblejas and Pacita Noblejas to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 15, block 13, $1,500.
Dec. 28
• Denny Kennedy, trustee of the Richard A. Ciancio Revocable Living Trust, to Victoria A. Sorenson, quit claim deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 5, block 5, $0.
• Dwight Brisson and Jacqueline A. Brisson to Dane Wogomon and Brittney Wogomon, quit claim deed, District 3, Fairview Road Tellico Lake, lot 7R3, $0.
• Rodney Kemp Stevens and Barbara Ann Stevens to Rodney Kemp Stevens and Barbara Ann Stevens, trustees of the Stevens Family Revocable Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 5, Legends at Avalon, lot 37, $0.
• Connie D. Lynn to Steven Davis, trustee of the Irrevocable Trust for Connie D. Lynn, quit claim deed, District 4, $0.
• Martha I. Johnson to Martha I. Johnson and Matthew Jimmy Hickman, quit claim deed, District 3, Bob Maloney property, lot 2, $0.
• Gerald C. Ubben to Gerald C. Ubben and Sharon Roden Yarbrough, warranty deed, District 2, .999 acres, $0.
• Audrey Faso and Dwight Faso to Robert L. Boles, warranty deed, District 3, Fort Loudon Estates, lot 36, $200,000.
• John Howard Smiley Jr. to Richard L. Floyd and Sherri L. Floyd, warranty deed, District 2, Davis, lots 27 and PT 28, $156,000.
• Dennis James Beard and Helene Angele Marquis to Dennis James Beard and Helene Angele Marquis, trustees of the Beard Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 2, block 11, $0.
• Veronika Anna Johannesen to Jeffrey C. Hayes and Rita A. Hayes, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 5, block 14, $440,500.
• J.D. Parker and A.L. Parker to Jason Shry and Annie Shry, warranty deed, District 2, Martel Estates East, lots 198 and PT 197, $321,000.
• Travis L. Stephens to Dane Wogomon and Brittney Wogomon, warranty deed, District 3, Fairview Road Tellico Lake, lot 8, $81,000.
• John Obrien and Yezenia Obrien to William Gooden and Paulisha Gooden, warranty deed, District 1, Lakeview Heights, unit 1, lot 75, $245,000.
• Gregory Scott Craig to Eric C. Horton and Sara A. Horton, warranty deed, District 4, 8.23 acres, $390,000.
Dec. 29
• Primos Land Company LLC to Smithbolt LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase II, lot 17, $0.
• Thomas J. Moreno and Kathleen C. Moreno, trustees of the Moreno Family Revocable Trust, to Thomas J. Moreno and Kathleen C. Moreno, quit claim deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 7, block 14, $0.
• Stephanie D. Russell to James D. Russell and Charlene Russell, quit claim deed, District 1, 2 acres, $0.
• Eliot Brown and Sherrie Zeleznak to Alan E. Brady and Stacie Brady, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 9, block 3, $465,000.
• Roy Clifford Holland and Terressa Holland to Michaela A. Stephens and Jason T. Stephens, warranty deed, District 3, 18.454 acres, $92,270.
• Teresa L. Guiles to Christopher W. Greene and Laura Jo Greene, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, phase VI, lot 177, $480,000.
• Steven Y. Gault and Holly R. Gault to Joseph W. Reed, warranty deed, District 6, Oakwood Estates, unit II, lot 10, $228,000.
• Ashley T. Adams, Ashley T. Bryson and Dustin T. Adams to 4J Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 9 and 10, block 14, section 1, $138,500.
• Larry Allen Thomas to Todd A. Blanchard and Diane Lebeth Blanchard, warranty deed, District 4, 6 acres, $330,000.
Dec. 30
• Adella Sands Thompson, Rebekah Thompson Palmer and Catherine Vance Thompson, trustees of the Adella S. Thompson Trust Subpart I and Lakeland Farms Road Trust, to Lakeland Farms Road LLC, quit claim deed, District 2, 71.23 acres, $0.
• Crossing Group to Stone Crossing Homeowners Association Inc., quit claim deed, District 5, unit 4, lots 49 and 94, $0.
• Thomas F. Korn and Pamela B. Korn, trustees of the Korn Revocable Living Trust, to Thomas A. Chadwell and Kristen I. Chadwell, trustees of the Chadwell Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Rarity Bay, phase VII, lot 893R, section 4, $600,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Mark S. Cazee and Dena J. Cazee, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 7, block 16, $5,000.
• Roland H. Ho, Yimin Zhang and Eileen Ho to Boone Ridge LLC, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 4, lot 590R, section 2, $405,000.
• Barton T. Hogarth Jr. and Kathie Jean Hogarth, trustees of the Hogarth Family Revocable Trust, to Vicki Jo Macleod and Wallace Robert Macleod, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 7, block 8, $495,400.
• Lucien Elie Biron and Deborah Lynn Biron to Dewey J. Anckner and Cynthia K. Anckner, trustees of the Dewey J. and Cynthia K. Anckner Revocable Living Trust, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, phase VI, lot 176, $425,000.
• Ashley Marie Brown and William Russell Brown to Richard Dwayne Swaney and Karen Darlene Swaney, warranty deed, District 3, $80,000.
• Viorel Rotar and Elegant Construction to Edward K. Culbreath and Susan E. Culbreath, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 16, block 10, $369,900.
• Traditions at Avalon LLC to Rival Development Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Cottages at Avalon, unit 1, lot 3, $42,508.
• Traditions at Avalon LLC to Rival Development Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Cottages at Avalon, unit 1, lot 15, $42,508.
• Traditions at Avalon LLC to Rival Development Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Cottages at Avalon, unit 1, lot 16, $42,508.
• Traditions at Avalon LLC to Rival Development Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Cottages at Avalon, unit 1, lot 17, $42,508.
• Traditions at Avalon LLC to Rival Development Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Cottages at Avalon, unit 1, lot 19, $42,508.
• DR Horton Inc., to Brenda Kaye Neal and Timothy L. Neal, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 9, $228,450.
• DR Horton Inc., to Ricky Alan Maples and Amber Ann Maples, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 28, $225,190.
• Mitzi W. McCury to Chalmer Wren Jr., warranty deed, District 2, Forest Hills, lot 10R, $247,400.
• Robert P. Martyn, trustee of the Revocable Living Trust of Robert P. Martyn, to Melissa Van Rossum and Robert Van Rossum, warranty deed, District 2, Conkinnon Pointe, unit 1, lot 23, $492,000.
• Fred R. Becker Jr. and Barbara L. Becker, trustees of the Becker Living Trust, to Stanley F. Wiegman and Victoria T. Wiegman, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 3, lot 251, $286,320.
• John M. Reynar and Gale A. Reynar to Robert Kent Lefler, Amy Lee Kronberg Lefler and Amy Lee Kronberg Lefler, warranty deed, $99,500.
• Gary D. Moore, Ricky W. Moore, Susan K. Butcher, Gary Dean Moore, deceased, and Dean Moore, deceased, to Thomas A. Baurys, warranty deed, District 1, Green Acres, lots 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, block D, $195,000.
• Mike Hatcher and Kelly A. Hatcher to Cheryl A. Turnauer and Alexander B. Turnauer, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Greens, lot 8, block 1, $47,500.
• Wolfe Family LLC to Christopher Pifer, warranty deed, District 5, unit 14, $130,000.
• Dennis Lorick to Devin Lee Dutton and Helen Elizabeth Dutton, warranty deed, District 3, $177,010.
• Franklin B. Wood and Amanda M. Wood to Mary F. Gaines, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 46, $234,000.
• Michael W. Wilson to Michael P. Hurst, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 85, $317,500.
• Robert. G. Cox to Deborah L. Crawford, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 1, lot 59R, block D, $530,000.
• Kenneth J. Reinke and Darlene L. Reinke to Jeff F. Salzbrunn and Gerianne Salzbrunn, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, lot 113, $65,000.
• Doris V. Brown to CPP LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 19 and 20, block 16, section 2, $69,900.
• Charles F. Dunn and Maxine Dunn to Billy R. Williams and Gaye Bostic, warranty deed, District 1, $110,000.
• Warren E. Jones and Kimberly Jones to Phillip Newell Lashley and Teresa Denise Lashley, warranty deed, District 1, 1.4 acres, $190,000.
• Jerry W. Fowler and Donald Fowler to WD Properties General Partnership, warranty deed, District 5, 17.31 acres, $6,686,000.
Dec. 31
• Viorel Rotar to Jonathan Wise, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 1, block 4, $17,500.
• Janice F. Tucker, trustee of the Janice F. Tucker Revocable Trust, to Gary L. Thompson and Kimberly F. Thompson, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 34, block 8, $315,000.
• Richard Wu Rong Chein to Cynthia L. Mitchell, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 23, block 3, $3,500.