Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Dec. 14
• James E. Albertelli, sub trustee, Ervin Ray Simmons and Marion Simmons to Tim Cutshaw, trustees deed, $72,000.
• Cyndi Sweet to Marcus Plunkett and Robin Plunkett, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 5, block 13, $20,000.
• Gregory E. Boling and Martha A. Boling to Keri Elizabeth Meade and Irvin Ray Meade Jr., warranty deed, District 5, Villas of Executive Meadows, lot 3, $335,000.
• Traditions at Avalon LLC to Rival Development Inc., warranty deed, District 5, Cottages at Avalon, unit 1, lot 20, $48,535.
• Traditions at Avalon LLC to Rival Development Inc., warranty deed, District 5, Cottages at Avalon, unit 1, lot 5, $48,535.
• Traditions at Avalon LLC to Rival Development Inc., warranty deed, District 5, Cottages at Avalon, unit 1, lot 6, $48,535.
• Jeremy L. Frye and Jennifer D. Frye to Jordan Massey, warranty deed, District 2, Marty Nix, lot 2, $250,000.
• Ronald J. Goble to Kevin Horan, warranty deed, District 2, Goble, lot 3, $131,000.
• Allen A. Scott to Yaulanda Diane Powell and Mark Leo Uhran, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 6, block 26, section 1, $90,000.
• Brandon J. Tripp to Evgheni Zadoinov, warranty deed, District 2, Thomas Woods, lot 27, $50,000.
• Donnie Higginbotham and Mary Marla Higginbotham to Tammy Bollman, warranty deed, District 5, Grizzle & Wallace, lot 1R, $232,500.
• Connie Sue Johnson to Jill Leftwich, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots PT 10 and 11, block 8, section 4, $233,500.
• Steve N. Lunsford and Florence T. Humphrey to Jose A. Barrientos Tiznado, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 20R, block 55, $65,000.
• TN National LLC to Barry Wayne Sharp and Jenifer Leann Sharp, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2 5, lot 22, $183,800.
• TN National LLC to Jimmy L. Rogers and Allison K. Rogers, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2 5, lot 30, $148,900.
• April J. Hoelzer and April J. Rodgers to Ethan Edward Carey and Stacie Elizabeth Carey, warranty deed, District 2, Miller’s Landing, lots 137 and 138, $120,000.
• Sydney R. Elam and Tammy S. Elam to James H. Rogers and Mary D. Rogers, warranty deed, District 5, Brandywine Farms, lots 4 and 5, $425,000.
Dec. 15
• Rubin Lublin TN PLLC sub trustee and Kent B. Davey to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, trustees deed, Foothills Pointe, phase II, lot 96, $288,712.
• WindRiver Investments LLC to WR Development Corp., quit claim deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 4, lot 368, $0.
• Viorel Rotar and Elegant Construction to Tracy L. Taylor and Staci M. Taylor, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 2, block 4, $650,000.
• Sylvia Mckenzie Raymond, Esmie Paisley, deceased, and Michael Anthony Mckenzie to John K. Hurlocker and Patricia A. Hurlocker, trustees of the Hurlocker Family Trust, warranty deed, District 5, $30,000.
• B. David Wooten and Debra S. Wooten to Douglas J. Gleed, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 13C, lot 4, $85,000.
• WR Development Corporation to Corinne S. Bolanowski and Scott A. Bolanowski, trustees of the Corinne Declaration of Trust, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 4, lot 368, $704,260.
• WR Development Corporation to John D. Pelley and S. Wynan Pelley, trustees of the John D. and S. Wynan Pelley Joint Trust, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, tract 1, $164,260.
Dec. 16
• Blanca Estela Perez to Samantha M. Kravetz, warranty deed, District 2, Major Gaut, lots 6 and 8, $340,000.
• MSM Development LLC to Lai Biying, warranty deed, District 2, .44 acres, $725,000.
• Robert D. Treece, trustee of the Robert D. Treeve Revocable Living Trust, to Pamela F. Sokoll, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 25, block 21, $564,900.
• William H. Cannon Jr. and Angela Y. Cannon to Craig Aren Myers and Kerry Arleen Myers, warranty deed, District 2, Harold and Angela Cannon property, lot 1, $660,000.
• Jane C. Rodgers, Aundrea L. Rodgers and Vada M. Rodgers Jenkins to Charles T. Scott and Mary L. Scott, warranty deed, District 4, .420 acres, $600.
Dec. 17
• Pilot Corporation, Pilot Oil Corporation and Lonas Oil Company to CGS Stores LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 1, $900,000.
• Oakland LLC to Mark M. Sherfy and Summer M. Sherfy, warranty deed, District 2, Acadia Villas, lot 36, $466,900.
• Smithbilt LLC to James Bruce Padgett and Jeri Tenile Padgett, warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase II, lot 31, $274,365.
• WR Development Corporation to Angela Michelle Petett and Roy Bryan Petett, trustees of the Angela Michelle Petett Living Trust, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 3, lot 275, $271,010.
• Gregory S. Fetner to Avery S. Fetner and Katie L. Fetner, warranty deed, District 1, Gregory S. Fetner property, lot 2, $140,000.
Dec. 20
• Rubin Lublin TN PLLC sub trustee, Ernestine Blanton and Robert N. Blanton to Community Loan Servicing LLC and Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, trustees deed, District 2, $16,900.
• William A. Hout and Stephanie Ann Hout to Allan Kuehnemund, warranty deed, District 1, Hampton Place, phase 1, lot 40, $246,000.
• Ronny W. Efferson to Lisha Ann Marshal, warranty deed, District 5, 11.37 acres, Eatonwood, lot 15, $450,000.
• Jeffory Jennings and Marianna Jennings to Esther Kyung Ji Andrews, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, lot 174, $199,000.
• Roberta A. Deitrich to Michael J. McLees and Geri Ann McLees, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 19, block 7, $725,000.
• Carolyn S. Cross to David M. Klever and Barbara W. Klever, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 1, block 6, $466,250.
• Daniel Hanchett and Dolores J. Hanchett to Kristy A. Reed, warranty deed, District 5, Legends at Avalon, lot 20, $602,000.
• Phillip Michael Huddleston and Nancy F. Huddleston to Peter E. Merritt and Shelly D. Merritt, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 25, block 6, $1,350,000.
• Robert Dy and Maria D. Eclavia Dy to Catherine M. Roth, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Point, phase XV, lot 1358, $77,750.
• Cody L. Cox and Madeline G. Cox to Jacob C. Gardner and Shelby M. Gardner, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Hills, lot PT 7, block D, $300,000.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Mark Smith and Bonnie Smith, warranty deed, District 2, Grove at Cedar Hills, phase 1,2, lot 4, $559,900.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Bradley J. Schelske and Renee Schelske, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 11, block 15, $446,750.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Christopher J. Howard, warranty deed, District 2, Grove at Cedar Hills, phase 1,2, lot 5, $483,900.
• Samantha R. Roberts and Chad Bell to Kaveh Rezaie and Ruth Artates Rezaie, trustees of the Rezaie Family Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Town of Loudon, lot PT 138, $193,000.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Anthony James Arnovitz and Mary Anne Arnovitz, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 9, block 11, $504,605.
• Eric Scharf, Meredith Scharf, Evans Scharf and Linda Scharf to Thomas P. Irwin Jr., trustee of the Thomas P. Irwin Jr. Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, lot 184, $210,000.
• Brent Ozanne and Anne Ozanne to Christopher E. Seale and Deanne R. Seale, trustees of the C&D Seale Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 3, $265,000.
• Philip S. Knapp and Mary E. Knapp to Jacob Daniel Rigelman and Amanda Nicole Rigelman, warranty deed, District 1, Wayne Carter Farm, lots 29 and 30, $320,000.
• John Vinson to Iurie Burlacu, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 7, block 14, $19,000.
• Sharon S. Jackson to Ronald Keith Godshalk Jr., trustee of the Godshalk Family Survivors Trust, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 7, lot 788R, section 1, $1,802,000.
• Fleet Equipment Leasing LLC to Patrick J. Poe and Patricia F. Poe, warranty deed, Rarity Bay, phase 4, lot 514, section 1, $1,250,000.
• Wayne M. Moody to Konstyantyn Onufriychuk, Larisa Onufriychuk and Temotey Onufriychuk, warranty deed, District 4, 1.01 acres, $110,000.
• Reliance Development LLC to Jeff H. Waldrop and Shana L. Waldrop, warranty deed, District 5, Jackson Crossing, phase 4, lots 52R and 53R, $15,000.
• Larry V. Bailey, trustee of the Larry V. Bailey Trust, and Laura G. Bailey, trustee of the Laura G. Bailey Trust, to Randall Wenzlick and Jan Harkema, warranty deed, District 2, 2.09 acres, $252,500.
• Yuriy Karcha and Olga Karcha to Donald S. Merritt and Mary G. Merritt, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 3, block 4, $550,000.
• Michael W. Wilson to Pamela S. Taylor, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 22, $379,900.
• Patricia Sheridan Rittenhouse, trustee of the Rittenhouse Revocable Living Trust, to Mark M. Hennes and Jennifer W. Hennes, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 4, lot 32R, $630,500.
• AKJ LLC to Vasile Cioban, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 23, block 12, $6,500.
• CS Holdings LLC to Vasile Cioban, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 6, block 13, $7,000.
• Kevin D. Bluford to Austin Bryant Holland, Alexsis K. Holland and Anthony Blake Ray, warranty deed, District 1, Port Madison, lot 129, block B, $174,900.
• Capital Investment Properties LLC to Catherine J. Ilasi, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 22, block 8, $5,000.
• Jennifer Lynn Hubbard to Annie R. Shry, warranty deed, District 2, Cedar Hills, lot 20, $189,900.
• Daniel C. Harvey and Rebecca M. Harvey to Christopher L. Honikel and Angela M. Honikel, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 6, block 10, $100,000.
• TN National LLC to Donald C. Gallagher and Wendy A. Gallagher, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 8, lot 45, $194,900.
• TN National LLC to Andrew Mantey, trustee of the Andrew and Elisabeth Mantey Joint Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2 5, lot 14, $449,900.
• TN National LLC to Louise Popyk and Edward Popyk, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2 8, lot 14, $169,900.
• TN National LLC to Ricky Dean Hillert, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2 8, lot 22, $109,900.
• TN National LLC to Bernard Matthew Sharkey and Rene Marie Sharkey, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2 8, lot 18, $125,900.
• TN National LLC to Tim A. Tullos and Lynne D. Tullos, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2 5, lot 18, $95,900.
• TN National LLC to Jeffrey P. Senzel, trustee of the NPS Irrevocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2 8, lot 24, $139,900.
• Mark Brown and Susan Brown to Ryan Moore and Sierra Moore, warranty deed, District 1, 6.32 acres, Mark Brown and Susan Brown Vonore Road property, tract III, $87,500.
• Donna D. Walker to Jorge Sanchez and Guadalupe Sanchez, warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase II, lot 46, $278,000.
• Jack F. Rice and Roberta Rice to Jeanette E. Duggan, warranty deed, District 5, 2 acres, $235,000.
• Jeanette Duggan to Blue Bridge LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 7, block 53, $126,000.
Dec. 21
• Dunlap Construction LLC to Peter Bradley Bruce and Paula Sue Deppen, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 3, block 2, $489,900.
• AKJ LLC to Valiant Enterprises LLC and Valiant Custom Homes, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 35, block 8, $4,300.
• CS Holdings LLC to Valiant Enterprises LLC and Valiant Custom Homes, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 10, block 12, $4,300.
• Dale Snyder and Patricia Snyder to Kathleen Wessberg and Thomas Wessberg, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 8, block 10, $445,000.
• Jeffrey H. Van Hyning and Mary B. Van Hyning, trustees of the Van Hyning Family Revocable Living Trust, to K1 Labs LLC and K1 Land USA, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 6, block 2, $4,600.
• Joe Yousif to Kent Snyder and Debra Snyder, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 2, block 3, $625,000.
• Jaroslav Priban to Chanse S. Bartram and Alyssa B. Bartram, warranty deed, District 2, R.H. Sweeney, lot 12, $210,000.
• Tommy Gardner to M.C. Rosselott and Deborah Rosselott, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 10, block 2, $628,000.
• Turner Homes LLC to Cassandra J. Quesenberry, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, phase 2, lot 18, $230,225.
• Christopher R. Oaks and Amy N. Oaks to Zachary M. Bauer and Kelli Bauer, warranty deed, District 1, Shirley Harper, lot 1R, $305,000.
• Jimmy Rogers and Donna Rogers to Cornelius Plamadeala, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 3, block 13, $20,000.
• Brackfield & Associates Partnership to Volunteer Storage Lenoir City TN LLC, warranty deed, District 5, .41 acres, $94,326.
• Brackfield & Associates Partnership to Volunteer Storage Loudon TN LLC, warranty deed, District 1, E Smith, lot 1, $443,125.
• Brackfield & Associates Partnership to Volunteer Storage Lenoir City TN LLC, warranty deed, District 5, 3.304 acres, $1,268,317.
• Brackfield & Associates Partnership to Volunteer Storage Tellico Village TN LLC, warranty deed, District 1, $1,033,693.
• DR Horton Inc., to Christina M. Pasakarnis and Zigmund Pasakarnis, warranty deed, District 2, Ashemore, phase 1, lot 8, $329,755.
• TN National LLC to Uwe M. Schlueter and Tamara L. Schlueter, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2 5, lot 31, $115,900.
• TN National LLC to Nathan P. McIlroy and Kati F. McIlroy, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2 5, lot 21, $89,900.
Dec. 22
• Raymond A. Bauer, Raymond L. Bauer and Rebecca K. Bauer to Robert S. Sawyer and Dorothy A. Sawyer, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Hills, lot 26, block 3, $675,000.
• Wanda S. Nelson to Stephen Louis Dekany and Tracy Lynn Dekany, warranty deed, District 1, Cherokee Woods, phase 1, lots 1 and 2, $35,000.
• Robert J. Anderson and Meridee H. Anderson, trustees of the Anderson Joint Trust, to Eric A. Jones and Laurel L. Jones, trustees of the Jones Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 39, block 15, $624,214.
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to Paula Parrish Nichols, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 98R, $675,000.
• Mark Thomas White and Tammy White Littleton to Dewayne Roberts and Sharon Roberts, warranty deed, District 1, Davis Ferry Woods, lot 7, $39,900.
• Mark Thomas White and Tammy White Littleton to Kameron L. Tuck and Joanna R. Tuck, warranty deed, District 1, Davis Ferry Woods, lot 14, $105,000.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to William Wende Reinhardt Jr. and Mary E. Summers, warranty deed, District 2, Grove at Cedar Hills, phase 1,2, lot 59, $435,680.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Gary E. Bietlanski and Sharron L. Bietlanski, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 9, block 25, $509,080.
• TV Holdings LLC to Joe Yousif, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 23, block 9, $9,000.
• Alan W. Arp to Joe Yousif, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 39, block 15, $12,500.
• Harper Village Development LLC to Turner Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lots 93, 94, 95, 96, 97 and 98, $210,000.
• Joshua Goolsby, trustee of the 4625 Craigs Chapel Road Trust, and Richard Atwood, deceased, to Taylor Kagley, Mary Rebecca Kagley and Travis Groth, warranty deed, 10.43 acres, $415,000.
• TN National LLC to Yon Urquizu and Gina Lopuck Urquizu, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2 5, lot 29, $154,900.
• Amy Michelle Page Clayton and Patrick A. Clayton to Braden Cutshaw, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 9 and 10, block 14, section 2, $117,350.
• Donelyn N. Merritt Sr. to Fernando Gonzalez and Tamra A. Gonzalez, trustees of the Fernando Gonzalez and Tamra A. Gonzalez Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 4, block 7, $520,000.
• Denise Macdonald and Denise Milano to K1 Labs LLC and K1 Labs USA, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 24, block 18, $18,000.
• Richard Storm Jr., trustee of the Richard Storm Jr. Revocable Living Trust, to Barbara Eastbourne, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Point, lot 5, block 4, $878,000.