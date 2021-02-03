Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Jan. 19
• George S. Fulmer and Barbara D. Fulmer to Timothy R. Figiel and Dorothy R. Figiel, trustees of the Timothy R. Figiel and Dorothy R. Figiel Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 2, block 8, $30,000.
• Gary L. Clendenen and Susan S. Clendenen to Joseph A. McBearty and Linda A. McBearty, warranty deed, District 2, Conkinnon Pointe, unit 1, lot 19, $334,000.
• Adrian Wesley Delashmitt and Amy Louise Delashmitt to Nathaniel Dale Costner, warranty deed, District 4, 1.45 acres, $37,548.21.
Jan. 20
• Kenneth E. Baker to Emily Rosita Broadway and Isaac Broadway, warranty deed, District 3, $269,900.
• Rooney Land Development LLC to Tennessee Dental Management LLC, warranty deed, District 2, RK properties, lot 1, $930,000.
• Tonya Mathes to Juan C. Perez and Yesenia Perez, warranty deed, District 5, 3.2405 acres, $190,000.
• Walker Betty Lawson to David James Clark, warranty deed, District 5, Pleasant Hills Home, lot 9, $205,000.
• Thomas W. McDonald and Charlotte A. McDonald to Stephen Arthur Christ, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 4, lot 648, $474,300.
• Maria G. Abrego and Lorenzo Torres Tenorio to Misty M. Tinch, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 51, $194,900.
• DR Horton Inc., to Christopher Michael Kirschstein and Cara Sutton Kirschstein, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 13, $271,570.
• Zook Properties LLC to Jaren N. Weir, warranty deed, District 5, Strange, lots 56A and 57, $202,000.
• Michael W. Wilson to Charles Andrew Barker and Stephanie A. Barker, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 84, $334,900.
• Stephanie Smotherman to Douglas Drew and Kaleigh Drew, warranty deed, District 2, 3.307 acres, $149,900.
• Mark Brown and Susan Brown to John P. Scampone, warranty deed, District 1, 5 acres, $70,000.
Jan. 21
• Harrison Glen LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., warranty deed, Grove at Harrison Glen, phases 1B and 2A, lots 40, 41, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, $785,081.25.
• Rebecca S. Chatham and Linda F. Gouge to John Vitucci and Christine M. Vitucci, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 1, lot 30, block A, $570,000.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Morris S. Wilkowsky and Betsy F. Wilkowsky, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 3, block 3, $428,677.
• Steven K. Burrell and Barbara J. Burrell to Timothy J. Reid and Chrisann M. Carrier Reid, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, lot 130, $463,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 1, block 4, $4,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 4, block 3, $4,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 15, block 6, $4,000.
• Dawn Chase and Neal Chase to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 6, block 14, $15,000.
• Douglas T. Smith and Sharon K. Smith to Drew M. Anderson and Staci B. Anderson, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 3, lot 232, $217,380.
• Helene Peck and Keven Peck to Jon Macnaughton and Leslie Allison Macnaughton, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 32, lot 152, section 1, $401,320.
• Thomas E.J. Engel and Beth B. Engel to Larry Alan Bevington and Theresa M. Bevington, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 4, block 3, $437,000.
• David Creutzinger and Janice Cruetzinger to Robert W. Wallace and Beatrice A. Wallace, warranty deed, District 5, Cordova, phase 2, lot 25, $262,000.
• Roy Y. Gaylor to Thomas Cutrara and Suzanne Cutrara, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 24, block 2, $12,500.
• Farron Bolton to Tobin Michael Fox and Kelly Lin Fox, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 5, block 7, $369,900.
• Chad L. Bauer and Tina A. Bauer to Martin Lewis Whorley and Carly Victoria Pardue, warranty deed, District 5, Riverview Golf Site, lot 43, $262,900.
• John M. Reynar to Shawna M. Wade and John F. Wade, warranty deed, District 5, 1.68 acres, $250,000.
Jan. 22
• Iura Bordei to Thomas J. Bradley and Diana S. Bradley, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 11, block 19, $483,000.
• Daniel W. Harvey and Brenda K. Harvey to William D. Nance and Estefania Nance, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lots 16 and 17, block 2, $30,000.
• Arthur P. Rummel and Corinne A. Benvenuto to Patrick J. Lottinville and Linda S. Lottinville, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 13, block 3, $7,300.
• Katherine Lasater to Runar J. Gardarsson and Rochelle P. Gardarsson, warranty deed, District 1, Foothills Pointe, phase 1, lot 37, $577,000.
• Home Property Savers LLC to Hunter Colpitts and Tilor Jo Colpitts, warranty deed, District 1, 1.61 acres, $236,000.
• Stephen B. Shattles and Laura H. Shattles to Fred Janke and Angela Janke, warranty deed, District 3, 36.291 acres, $440,000.
Jan. 25
• Rubin Lublin TN PLLC sub trustee, Pamela K. Yokley and Jack D. Yokley to Travis Harmon and Amy Harmon, trustees deed, District 5, 1 acre, $138,984.53.
• Stephen G. Michels and Valerie A. Michels to Mark L. Branning and Lisa R. Branning, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 5, block 1, $62,000.
• Rival Development Inc., to Lewis A. Ransdell and Kathleen Jackson Ransdell, warranty deed, District 2, Cottages at Avalon, unit 1, lot 1, $369,900.
• Aileen H. Cons Beeler and Edna Ruth Hedrick to Eddie Michael Courtney and Anita Russell Courtney, warranty deed, District 5, Warriors Chase, phase I, $239,900.
• G&C Development LLC to Loretta V. Szallar and Raymond D. Szallar, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 8, block 4, $16,000.
• AKJ LLC to John H. Kerr, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 11, block 5, $3,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to South Oak Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 1, block 12, $3,500.
• CS Holdings LLC to South Oak Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 2, block 12, $3,500.
• Louis G. Bedient Jr. to Samuel John Szymonik and Adriana F. Szymonik, warranty deed, Emily’s Landing, phase 1, lot 1, $260,000.
• Oakland LLC to Raymond Gregory Ernst, warranty deed, District 2, Acadia Villas, lot 60, $404,900.
• Dennis L. Anderson and Kathy L. Anderson to K. Reed Landmark and Kimberly S. Landmark, warranty deed, District 1, Bonnie J. Howard Estate, lot 4R1, $26,000.
• Allen Humphreys and Davy Harris to Gifford Humphreys, warranty deed, District 4, $17,000.
• Jackie G. Sartin to Wanda J. Queener, warranty deed, District 5, Executive Meadows, lot 14, $179,900.
Jan. 26
• Jonathan C. Walton to Christopher E. Shields and Donna L. Shields, warranty deed, District 3, Leepers Crossing, phase 2, lot 13, $215,000.
• Brian P. Varner to John Ross Jordan and Cara A. Jordan, warranty deed, District 5, Gilbert Blankenship, lots 33, 34, 35, 36, 37 and PT 38, $128,000.
• Candice Garrison to Eric A. Hodges and Patricia M. Hodges, warranty deed, District 5, Eaton Forest, PT 33, $268,000.
• Cynthia L. Mitchell to Oleg Cheban, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 23, block 3, $6,000.
• Sheryl Elaine Lowe to James Lee Sharp and Carolyn Sharp, warranty deed, Bowater Inc., lot 6, $310,000.
• DR Horton Inc., to Maria G. Abrego and Lorenzo Torres Tenorio, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 10, $246,240.
• Jay Francis Kirby to Stuart Aga, warranty deed, District 2, Highland Hills, unit 1, lot 31, $115,000.
• Wolfe Family LLC to Ginger Fisher, warranty deed, District 5, Eleven Estates, unit 5, $134,500.
Jan. 27
• John P. Newton, trustee of the estate of David Stewart & Sherri Stewart, David Stewart and Sheri Stewart to Patrick Blake McConkey and Allison Herzog McConkey, trustees deed, District 2, Martel Estates East, lot 242, $235,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to Jonathan Wise, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 32, block 6, $4,000.
• Bryan D. Becker to Frederic Dykema, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 14, block 17, $21,500.
• Robert Walter Aaron and Barbara Lynn Aaron, trustees of the Robert Walter Aaron and Barbara Lynn Aaron Revocable Living Trust, to Alexander S. Moreno and Yvette E. Moreno, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Point, lot 12, block 1, $800,000.
• Mike Ayesh to Robert Renner and Nina Renner, warranty deed, District 3, $195,000.
• AKJ LLC to Platinum Builders LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 22, block 11, $4,500.
• Dennis Green and Brenda Green to Russell Rasner and Kimberly Ann Rasner, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Shores, lot 10, block 1, $160,000.
• AKJ LLC to Marin Kondryuk, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 5, block 10, $5,500.
• AKJ LLC to Marin Kondryuk, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 6, block 10, $5,500.
• Frederic G. Lovelace to Cheri Ann Silveira and James Andrew Silveira, warranty deed, District 1, 43.82 acres, $240,000.
• Deborah Windisch and Correy Windisch to Brandon J. Burdette, warranty deed, District 5, Mahlon Place, lot 2, $470,000.
• Thomas M. Perdue and Linda T. Perdue to Jeffrey A. Solomon and Lynne L. Solomon, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 5, block 18, $285,000.
• Wanda J. Queener to Shirley Jane Rice, warranty deed, District 2, Executive Meadows, lot 32, $190,000.
• Bishop Construction LLC to Steven P. Gibbons and Florence A. Gibbons, trustees of the Steven and Florence Gibbons Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 10, block 17, $290,000.
• AKJ LLC to Douglas W. Bauman and Sharon L. Bauman, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 11, block 9, $4,500.
Jan. 28
• Ronald E. Brewster and Mary A. Brewster to Edwin W. Shipley and Gwen S. Shipley, warranty deed, District 3, Hickory Valley, lot 9, $243,000.
• Heather Dana Houston to Ronald W. Moffett and Sandra Moffett, warranty deed, District 1, Heather Houston property, lots 10R1 and 10R2, $280,000.
• Richard Opiteck and Margaret A. Opiteck to John R. Waldron and Tricia A. Waldron, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 8, block 4, $471,000.
• Thurman C. Ellis and Yvonne Ellis to Mark S. Teeple, warranty deed, District 2, $200,000.