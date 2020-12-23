Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Dec. 7
• Chris M. Curtis and Dale Curtis to Stephen A. Haydu and Carla Haydu, warranty deed, District 1, .9483 acres, $345,000.
Dec. 8
• Brent A. Gass to Sarah K. Gass, quit claim deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 12, block 32, section 2, $0.
• Janie Mae McDaniel Roberts to Alex B. McKee, quit claim deed, District 5, $0.
• Mark A. Redig to Thomas J. Hauge and Deborah M. Hauge, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase I, lot 23, $62,800.
• Todd Currier, Ashley M. Paudert and Ashley Carrier to Samuel Lee Watts, warranty deed, District 1, Green Acres, lot 77, block B, $225,000.
• Vincent G. Riggio and Linda K. Riggio to Vincent G. Riggio and Linda K. Riggio, trustees of the Riggio Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 369, section 2,3, $0.
• Sarah Kirkland and Sarah K. Gass to Bonita Schatz and Kenneth A. Schatz, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 12, block 32, section 2, $320,000.
• Brenda Gail Thomas, executor, and Bobbye Jean Moore, deceased, to Alexis Danea and Jacob Rice, warranty deed, $144,500.
• D.R. Horton Inc., to James O. Lynch, Naadia Ali Lynch and Lynch Naadia Ali, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 14, $283,570.
• Terry Anne Miller and Terry Anne Miller Wright to Petr G. Bulkhak and Galina V. Bulkhak, warranty deed, District 5, 11 acres, $493,500.
• Ray A. Welch Jr. and Gail D. Welch to Wendy S. Howell and Shawn W. Howell, warranty deed, District 1, Watts Bar Estates, lot 44, $349,500.
• Shirley H. Eldridge to Walter Leon Lambdin, warranty deed, District 2, .6 acres, $63,600.
• Carolyn H. Britt to Bradley M. Stafford and Tonya A. Stafford, warranty deed, District 5, Stone Crossing, lot 28, $470,000.
• Randall Lee Johnson and Raymond Lee Johnson, deceased, to Glen Leon Johnson, warranty deed, District 5, $60,000.
Dec. 9
• Faye Finn to Wayne Kerr Finn, quit claim deed, District 5, $0.
• Lisa D. Mead to Lisa D. Mead and William F. Mead Jr., quit claim deed, District 5, 1.418 acres, $0.
• Neng Lisa Ma Hui to Yu Tang, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Michael L. Delorenzo to Michael L. Delorenzo and Lynne C. Delorenzo, quit claim deed, District 2, Point Harbour, lot 28, $0.
• Hans Development Co., to Gerald Thomas Garrett and Teri Arlene Garrett, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 38, block 2, $7,000.
• Carol J. Greene to Richard T. Brunelle and Kathleen Labonte Brunelle, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 17, block 14, $330,000.
• Eric W. Seabrook and Kristin K. Seabrook to David A. Ross and Karyn J. Ross, warranty deed, District 2, Beals Landing Cove, lots 7R and 8R, $835,000.
• William Kim Salmons and Lisa L. Lane Salmons to Scott Lovdal, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 14, block 4, $725,000.
• Erik A. May and Anna Holder to David Burris and Jannette L. Burris, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 1, lot 25, $346,000.
• Matthew Douglas Walton and Hannah Elizabeth Walton to Perry Wozney and Susan Wozney, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 69, $347,000.
• Foothills Land Investment Properties LLC to Ezequiel Alonzo Revilla and Maria Jorgelina Rojas Sanchez, warranty deed, District 2, $56,000.
• Turner Homes LLC to Andrew Micio III and Andrew Micio II, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lot 5, $200,100.
• Kenneth E. Holland and Carol G. Holland to Gary J. Haseley and Laura K. Haseley, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 4, lot 375, $501,320.
• WR Development Corporation to Edwin R. Connelly and Cynthia M. Connelly, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 3, lot 240, $149,140.
• Oakland LLC to Stacy A. Lickliter and Joel A. Lickliter, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 55R1, $380,225.
• Helen E. Ward and Helen E. Smith Steen to Edward Dwight Erickson and Rebecca Lee Erickson, warranty deed, District 3, Fort Loudon Estates, lot 107, $572,500.
Dec. 10
• Samuel Mark Overholt to Green Smokey LLC, quit claim deed, District 3, Luther and Bonnie Connatser property, lots 3 and 4, $0.
• Samuel Mark Overholt to Green Smokey LLC, quit claim deed, District 3, Luther and Bonnie Connatser property, lot 2, $0.
• Virginia G. Nash, trustee of the Virginia G. Nash Living Trust, and William S. Nash to Susana S. Frank and Sherry B. Le, warranty deed, District 2, Mialaquo Point, lot 8, block 1, $375,000.
Dec. 11
• Jeffrey Jones and Danielle Jones to Mark T. White and John C. Schubert, quit claim deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 91, $0.
• Sergey Bukhantsov and Tatyana Bukhantsov to Design Build & Development LLC, quit claim deed, District 3, James Roy Guyton Estate, lots 7 and 8, $0.
• Angela Ann Petty to Brian H. Petty and Shera S. Petty, quit claim deed, District 2, 1.4 acres, $0.
• Quint Bourgeois and Linda V. Bailey to HTRV Inc., quit claim deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 7, block 6, $0.
• Jason Kevin Parks to Wanda Elaine Parks and Brad Alan Parks, quit claim deed, District 4, $0.
• Kathleen T. Fox to Scott A. Wilson and Alvin W. Wilson, quit claim deed, District 3, Robert Tallent Estate, lot 18R5, $170,000.
• Mozelle T. Morgan to Betty P. Berg, trustee of the Betty P. Berg Trust Agreement, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 20, block 15, $15,900.
• Kurt Siciliano and Stephanie Siciliano to Curtis L. Long and Katrina S. Kirby, warranty deed, District 3, James Roy Guyton Estate, lot 9, $124,500.
• John D. Jones and Sandra L. Jones to Justin Von Perry and Danielle Beverly Perry, warranty deed, District 2, Brentwood, lot 14, $365,000.
• Smithbilt LLC to Joseph Liddicoat and Rebecca Liddicoat, warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase II, lot 19, $252,595.
• D.R. Horton Inc., to Mary C. Nypaver, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 12, $261,585.
• Carl E. Carter and Linda J. Carter to James Dylan Yokley, warranty deed, District 4, $42,000.
• Cynthia R. Melton, trustee of the Irrevocable Trust Agreement for the benefit of Zachary Pryor Mitchell, and Zachary Pryor Mitchell to Christopher Bryan Miller and Goldie Lynn Miller, warranty deed, District 4, Philadelphia, lot 17, $66,250.
• Sampson Homes LLC to Alyssa L. Hendrickson, warranty deed, District 3, 1.05 acres, $179,000.
• David Reeves Noland, trustee of the David Reeves Noland Revocable Trust, to Douglas M. Surrett, warranty deed, District 2, Millers Landing, unit 2, lots 123 and 124, $105,000.
Dec. 14
• Patricia Stevens to Arnold R. Stringer Sr., quit claim deed, District 5, .7039 acres, $0.
• Sharon Anderson Becker and Bryan Becker to Ander Beck LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 2, block 17, $0.
• Diann Patterson to Allan Wayne Patterson, quit claim deed, District 4, 4 acres, $0.
• Lisa D. Mead to Lisa D. Mead and William F. Mead Jr., quit claim deed, District 5, 1.052 acres, $0.
• Jose Carlos Martinez Flores Hermosa and Patricia Marie Furrier to Jose Carlos Martinez Flores and Patricia Marie Furrier, trustees of the Martinez Furrier Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Point, lot 7, block 3, $0.
• Stephen H. Wesley and Kittie A. Wesley to Walter B. Grandey and Doris A. Grandey, warranty deed, District 5, Traditions at Avalon, phase unit B, $420,000.
• James Otto Stutz and Mary Grace Stutz to James Otto Stutz and Mary Grace Stutz, trustees of the James Otto Stutz and Mary Grace Stutz Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Shores, lot 4, block 2, $0.
• Clyde N. Griffin and Patricia A. Griffin to Clyde N. Griffin and Patricia A. Griffin, trustees of the Griffin Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 2, block 16, $0.
• Kevin Lance Scott, trustee of the Doyle Scott and Melba Hortense Scott Revocable Trust, and Doyle Scott, deceased, to James Thomas Brown and Marcia A. Brown, trustees of the Brown Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Robinson and Robinson Trail, lots 11, PT 10, 12 and 11, block D, $395,000.
• Michael P. Lynch and Julie A. Lynch to Richard A. Proffitt, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 10, block 8, $1,431.
• Thomas R. Ward, Thomas R. Ward II and Emily B. Ward to Keith Barrett and Cathy Barrett, warranty deed, District 4, Tennessee National Pod 4, lot 17R, $520,000.
• Robert S. Kington and Dara M. Kington to Leann Lawrence and James Edward Lawrence, warranty deed, District 4, Eugene Millsaps Estate property, lot 15R, $570,000.
• Craig Brackett and Callie Brackett to Julie K. Johnston, warranty deed, District 4, Holt Property on Oakland Road, lot 1, $128,000.
• Jessica Mills Burress and Kimberly M. Russell to Francisco J. Rentecia Carranza and Yedda Xenia Renteria, warranty deed, District 2, .37 acres, $140,500.
• Patrick B. McConkey and Allison H. McConkey to Pamela A. Kissel and John W. Galloway Jr., warranty deed, District 2, Oakwood Estates, unit 1, lot 29, $192,500.
• Michael Carr and Jennifer Suzanne Carr to Shelby Janell Clark, warranty deed, District 2, Hillsborough, lot 5, $240,000.
• WR Development Corporation to Marla Luciano and Joseph Luciano, warranty deed, District 3, Driftwood at WindRiver, phase 1, lot 507, $452,000.
• WR Development Corporation to CPS Land Holdings LLC, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 2, lot 168, $229,440.
Dec. 15
• Robert G. Kolasa and Deborah A. Kolasa to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 21, block 2, $0.
• Clayton D. Shipley and Jeremy Cook to Newell Millard II and Valerie Millard, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 79, $345,000.
• Shirley B. Reno to Steve Harrelson and Ruth Ann Harrelson, warranty deed, District 2, Anglewood, lot 22, $272,500.
• First Horizon Bank, First Tennessee Bank National Association and Capital Bank Corporation to Elite Motorcycles LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Creekwood Park, lot 11, $80,000.
• Louis A. Smith and Debbie S. Smith to Katrina D. Garner, warranty deed, District 5, Mahlon Place, lot 57, $372,000.
• Glenard F. Harrington to Steven G. Crowe and Michael V. Coleman, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 13B, lot 6, $30,000.
• John Everett Rausin and Cynthia D. Rausin to Kimberly M. Russell, warranty deed, District 2, Martel Estates, lots 11 and PT 12, $265,656.
• Frederick R. Dukes Jr. and Regina Gayle Dukes to Wesley S. Bivens and Joann Bivens, warranty deed, District 4, 28.47 acres, $325,000.
• Wayne Anthony Stiles to Steve Reyes and Dawn Thompson, warranty deed, District 5, Duff Turner Estates, lot 29, $445,000.
• Julie Kaye Stonburner and Mark Alan Stonburner to Richard D. Reissig and Beth M. Reissig, trustees of the Richard and Beth Reissig Living Trust, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 1, lot 65R, $501,320.
• Jamie Lee Curtis and Jessica Curtis to Philip Edwin Hammel and Betty Jane Hammel, warranty deed, District 1, Maple Hill Heights, lot 8, $23,000.
• Gary Charles Ross, trustee of the J.C. Ross Family Trust, Kathy Ross Wilson, Robert S. Baumgardner Sr., Ernestine Ross Baumgardner, deceased, Michelle Harris Fritz, Carole Ross Harris, deceased, and Melanie Harris Robinson to Belle West Pointe LLC, warranty deed, District 5, 128.71 acres, $2,000,000.
Dec. 16
• Cheryl Layson Peters, trustee of the Southeastern Orthopaedics 401 K Plan, and William T. McPeake to William T. McPeake, quit claim deed, District 1, 10.20 acres, $0.
• El Camino Properties LLC to Jerry W. Fowler and Donald Fowler, quit claim deed, District 5, 17.31 acres, $0.
• Roy Bryan Petett to Cedar Grove Homeowners Association Inc., quit claim deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, $0.
• Douglas M. Surrett to Douglas M. Surrett and Lisa P. Surrett, quit claim deed, District 2, Millers Landing, unit 2, lots 123 and 124, $0.
• AKJ LLC to Gregory Leroy and Nancy Leroy, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 25, block 9, $3,000.
• AKJ LLC to William J. Pilarski and Rachelle E. Pilarski, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 27, block 12, $4,000.
• Edwin Arneson and Carolyn Arneson to Tammy M. Roou and Gregory J. Roou, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 333, section 2, $260,000.
• Thomas F. Korn, Paul Hill and Jammie Cheryl Wilkinson to Angelo Labella and Eileen A. Labella, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 4, lot 518, section 1, $380,000.
• Fred A. Dykema and Chris Dykema to Kilgore Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 3, block 3, $33,000.
• Patricia S. Richgels to Kathleen A. Meyer and Richard C. Meyer, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 4, block 4, $419,000.
• AKJ LLC to Robert G. McKee and Karen J. McKee, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 6, block 10, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Robert G. McKee and Karen J. McKee, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 5, block 10, $4,000.
• Alice W. Clardy to Dean D. Birchmeir and Monica A. Birchmeir, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Shores, lot 5, block 2, $1,176,000.
• Timothy Scott Owens and Rebekah Joyce Owens to Cheryl S. Skorupa Kramper and Brian J. Kramper, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Shores, lot 1, block 7, $475,000.
• Rarity Bay Partners and Salem Pointe Capital Partners to Benjamin Willingham and Karen M. Willingham, trustees of the Willingham Trust, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase XL, lot 1037, $40,000.
• Dennis R. Kennedy and Debra S. Kennedy to Daniel J. Elins, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 1, block 29, $1,148,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Eminent Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 6, block 8, $4,000.
• John B. Schelldorf and Stacey L. Schelldorf to Charles F. Garon and Deborah A. Garon, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 10, block 15, $400,000.
• Anthony G. Hopkins and Carol Ann Hopkins to Bruce Chrimes and Donna Chrimes, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 15, block 8, $8,000.
• Rodney A. Mittleider to John A. Wells and Sandra I. Wells, warranty deed, Rarity Bay, phase 7, lot 879R, section 3, $300,000.
• Alfredo E. Gutierrez and Maria S. Gutierrez to Thomas E.J. Engel and Beth B. Engel, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 9, block 5, $487,500.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Paul Dalton and Cindi A. Dalton, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 11, block 11, $353,000.
• Roy Clifford Joe Holland and Teressa G. Holland to Britni Allan and Nathan Allan, warranty deed, District 3, 4.770 acres, Holland to Allan, $95,400.
• First Horizon Bank, First Tennessee Bank National Association and Capital Bank Corporation to Lenoir City Utilities Board, warranty deed, District 5, Creekwood Park, lot 2, $0.
• First Horizon Bank, First Tennessee Bank National Association and Capital Bank Corporation to City of Lenoir City Tennessee, warranty deed, District 5, Creekwood Park, lot 4, $0.
• Rick Harbin and Construction Development Services to Mary Ellen Cygan and James B. Cygan, warranty deed, District 5, Riversbend, unit 1, lot 16, $35,000.
• Amanda R. Clegg and Dennis Quincy Clegg to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point and Toqua Hills, lots 10 and 25, block 8 and 15, $3,000.
• AKJ LLC to Nicholas Alan Barger, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 1, block 12, $3,500.
• Joseph G. Phillips and Deborah Phillips to Michael Robert Peteler Jr. and Megan Renee Peteler, warranty deed, District 1, 4 acres, $307,500.
• Werner H. Diersch and Joann Diersch, trustees of the Diersch Revocable Living Trust, to Jeffrey Allen Chapman and Nancy Marie Chapman, trustees of the Chapman Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Shores, lot 13, block 2, $660,000.
• Willis Cecil Pettway and Kimberly Cene Pettway to Jefferson W. Schaffner and Rachel A. Schaffner, trustees of the Schaffner Family Trust, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 1, lot 68R, $1,350,000.
• John R. Leach Jr. and Adair M. Stengard Leach, trustees of the Leach Family Trust, to David W. Crow and Rebecca J. Crow, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 2, lot 159, section 1, $186,320.
• James L. Smith Sr. and Carolyn J. Smith to Raymond George, warranty deed, District 1, Loudon, lot PT 99, $250,000.
• D&P Property Management LLC to Terry Thomas Vargo and Jill Marie Vargo, warranty deed, District 2, Oakwood Estates unit 3, lot 105, $220,000.
• William G. Gooden and Paulisha Gooden to Casandra A. Johnson, warranty deed, District 1, Blairs Addition, lot PT 9, $121,000.
Dec. 17
• Philip Ernest Cobble to Carla A. Dreitlein, quit claim deed, District 2, Dan H. Jones, lots 8 and 7, $0.
• Carla A. Dreitlein to Philip Ernest Cobble, Kelli Jane Hayes, Ashley McBride and Kimberly Alice Goldsborough, quit claim deed, District 2, Dan H. Jones, lots 8 and 7, $0.
• Alfonzo Lopez Oracio to Hairo Lopez, quit claim deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 15 and 16, block 23, section 4, $0.
• Karen L. Gothelf to Lauren T. Hickey and Patrick R. Hickey, warranty deed, District 5, Brandywine Farms, tract 26, $465,000.
• Douglas Huffcut, William J. Arthur and Christina R. Arthur to John W. Bauer and Druann Bauer, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 3, block 18, $7,500.
• Jerry W. Kennedy to Robert E. Grice and Jennifer J. Grice, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 18, $7,000.
• Bruce T. Wade to Gordon H. Maddock, trustee of the GH Maddock 2012 Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Point, lot 2, block 2, $529,000.