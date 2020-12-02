Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Nov. 19
• Carolyn K. Ziesman and Martin E. Ziesman, trustees of the Carolyn K. Ziesman Revocable Trust, to Trent Miller and Michele Miller, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 327, section 2, $360,000.
• Bige Dewitt Burleson, executor, John French Burleson, deceased, Bertie Jane Bramm, Bertie Burleson Bramm, Vanita Ruth Brown, Vanita Burleson Brown, Sarah Ann Davy, Sarah Burleson Davy, Victor Lee Burleson, Lois Fay Adcock, Lois Burleson Adcock, Margaret Esther Blue and Esther Burleson Blue, to Robert Alan Winter and Carmen Helena Winter, warranty deed, District 5, Little Mountain Estate, unit 2, lot 30, $259,900.
• Robert Joseph Valenta and Timothy Matthew Weston to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 9, block 25, $6,000.
• Karen Harelson to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 5, block 4, $3,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 15, block 3, $4,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 26, block 3, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 13, block 4, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 13, block 3, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 36, block 3, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 16, block 3, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 17, block 3, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 35, block 3, $4,000.
• TV Holdings to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 2, block 7, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 7, block 15, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 8, block 15, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 13, block 3, $4,000.
• Vanessa Maines and Matthew Maines to Mark Radosevich and Susan Ann Radosevich, warranty deed, District 3, Alleghant, PT 1, PT 2, PT 3 and PT 4, $108,000.
• DR Horton Inc., to Caleb Rutherford and Madison Rutherford, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 6, $235,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to Kevin Eugene Egan and Kathleen Christina Egan, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 23, $183,100.
• Tiffany Dalton to Unique Construct LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Eaton Forest, lot 15, $150,000.
• James E. Smith to Amarilis Mena, warranty deed, District 5, Abbotts Crossing, lot 37, $130,000.
• Smithbilt LLC to Brittany Howser, warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase II, lot 13, $236,275.
• Barbara S. Blevins and Thomas M. Blevins to Robert D. Saunders and Robin H. Saunders, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 2, lot 146, $2,325,000.
• Kilgore Properties LLC to Terence Shea and Jessica Schlott, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 2, block 12, $435,750.
• Victor M. Vasquez to Robert J. McCulley and Amanda McCulley, warranty deed, District 4, $120,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Robert H. Holtz and Joanne M. Holtz, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 4, block 13, $4,000.
• John T. Tuck to Alan P. Rosas and Margie Jennifer Rosas, warranty deed, District 5, 5.02 acres, $90,000.
Nov. 20
• Suzanne L. Newman, trustee of the Suzanne L. Newman Revocable Trust, to Kristian Peter Thompson and Ellen Marie Thompson, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 5, block 19, $540,000.
• Jeff Millsaps and Patricia A. Millsaps to O&M Holdings LLC, warranty deed, District 1, $675,000.
• Pamela D. Buettner and George W. Buettner, deceased, to Jewel Umansky, trustee of the Jewel Umansky Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Point, lot 6, block 1, $440,000.
• Betty S. Flynn to Margaret Townsend, warranty deed, District 5, Eaton Village, phase 2, lot 63, $239,000.
• Turner Homes LLC to Charles L. Burris and Frances L. Burris, warranty deed, District 5, Williams Ferry Pointe, phase 1, $229,700.
• Home Pro LLC to Nathaniel Scott Ingram and Mackenzie Lynn Ingram, warranty deed, District 2, Hamilton and Dearmond, lot 22, $177,500.
• Phillip R. Doyle Sr. to Stacy J. Menard and Kimberly B. Menard, warranty deed, District 5, .9685 acres, $60,000.
• David Allen Gray and Karen B. Gray to Troye Brown and Jayme Brown, warranty deed, District 1, $85,000.
• Case T. Collins and Kimberly Osee Russell Collins to Andrew F. Facciani and Sarah Shelton, warranty deed, District 5, Forest Heights, lot 45, $249,400.
• Gregory E. Boling to Brian Patrick Selvage, warranty deed, District 2, Johnson, lot 9, $155,000.
Nov. 23
• Mackie, Wolf, Zientz & Mann PC, sub trustee, Michael L. Branaum and Sharon Gail Branaum to Quint Bourgeois, James M. Tipton and Robert Saunders, trustees deed, District 5, 2.10 acres, $69,001.
• Beverly Townsend and Thomas Proaps Jr., deceased, to Gordon Harless, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Steven G. Reed to William Henry Ridenour, warranty deed, District 4, McCrary addition, PT 37 and PT 38, $60,000.
• Scott R. Kessler and Leslie Kessler to Robert T. Swanson Jr. and Heather J. Swanson, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase XI, lot 1035, $62,000.
• Brent W. Knuth and Julie A. Knuth to Matthew Foyt, warranty deed, District 3, Franklin Estates, unit 2, lot 40, $344,000.
• Village Homes LLC to David George Heinke, trustee of the David George Heinke Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Landing, lot 21, block 1, $488,000.
• Lynn A. Weston, trustee of the Lynn A. Weston Revocable Trust, to Sarah L. Campbell and Ben R. Campbell, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 2, block 16, $777,500.
• Denny Smith to James L. Leib and Mary Beth Leib, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 41, block 9, $449,000.
• Patricia Myers and John H. Myers, deceased, to Mark Allen Taylor and Edith Koszo Taylor, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 16, block 11, $353,700.
• David W. Johnson and Charles T. Stanton Sr. to Jason E. Caldwell and Ruth N. Caldwell, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Hills, lots 10, 11 and 12, block B, $55,000.
• Sam Akhrass and Jessica S. Akhrass to Sheri Allen and Steven Allen, warranty deed, District 5, Wildwood Acres, lot 25, $270,000.
• DR Horton Inc., to Spencer Christian Oneill and Elizabeth Anne Oneill, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 18, $233,370.
• Steven F. Sherwood and Jessica D. Sherwood to Ian Thomson, Nikki Benner Thomson and Thomson Nikki Benner, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee River Preserve, tract 11, $240,000.
• John Galdun and Annette Galdun to Laurie J. Richardson and Scott R. Richardson, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 7, lot 18, $110,000.
• Terry D. Bright to Joshua R. Haberbosch, warranty deed, District 1, West Rosedale Park addition, lots 130, 131 and 132, $127,500.
• Tony R. Aikens, trustee of the Tony R. Aikens Revocable Trust, to Daniel A. Hipsher and Charlene Hipsher, warranty deed, District 3, 2.8 acres, $412,500.
Nov. 24
• Dianna Jean Morrison, Judith Joleen Moore, Jannet Gail Turkiela and Alvin Gene Moore, deceased, to Dianna Jean Morrison, quit claim deed, District 1, $0.
• Gary Domanski and Lisa Domanski to Joe Yousif, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 2, block 3, $10,000.
• Charles W. Anderson and Joan M. Anderson to Leanne S. Phillips and Donald E. Durussell Jr., warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 11, block 10, $225,000.
• Marian C. Arrowsmith and William E. Schroyer to Peter Hulton and Carol Hulton, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Shores, lot 5, block 5, $76,500.
• John C. Masser and Rhonda J. Masser to Jeffrey D. Handy and Penny M. Handy, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 12, block 1, $430,000.
• David L. Dye and Lois A. Dye to Brian K. Collins and Cheryl M. Collins, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 7, lot 883R, section 4, $401,500.
• AKJ LLC to Darrell Franchuk and Charlotte Franchuk, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 22, block 5, $6,000.
• Robert Harrison Slaughter III and Christina Vett Slaughter to Kevin Foster and Debbie Foster, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 1, lot 45, block F, $615,000.
• Roger Dale Underwood Jr. and Zora Rebecca Underwood to Cory Michael Underwood, warranty deed, District 3, 1.08 acres, $74,000.
• DR Horton Inc., to Alan Gutierrez Trujillo and Luisa M. Aguilar Barajas, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 17, $248,290.
• Jimmy Whitt and Steve Henry to Neon Goby Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 9, block 33, $29,500.
• Egan Mary Monroe to Stanislav Lupasco and Violetta Lupasco, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Hills, phase 2, lot 25, $255,000.
• Robert C. Daniel and Susan M. Daniel to Jack Cruz and Robin C. Cruz, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 2, lot 199, section 1, $141,320.
• Elliott Family Trust to CPS Land Holdings LLC, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 2, lot 167, section 1, $206,320.
• Scott E. Fray Jr. and Christa D. Fray to Michae W. Runge and Joy Natures Runge, warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase 2, lot 33, $232,000.
• 123 Market Drive LLC to Mosier Monaghan LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Market at Town Creek, lot 3, $3,595,000.
• Jaclyn S. Lee to Kristi L. Cosner, warranty deed, District 5, Meadow Walk Villas, phase I, lot 19, $242,000.