Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Dec. 2
• Turner Homes LLC to Tracy P. Bearden, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lot 3, $203,150.
• James D. Gadd and Glenna S. Gadd to Robert B. Demers and Glenda J. Mitcham, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 21, block 4, $425,000.
• Joseph M. Green and Leeann Ashley Green to Belinda Croft, James R. Croft and Regina Jenkins, warranty deed, District 5, Wiliam Jenkins 2 Lot, lot 2, $170,000.
Dec. 3
• CS Holdings LLC to James H. Donston, Howard J. Donston and Darlene F. Donston, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 8, block 26, $2,500.
• Donald L. Smith and Lee Smith to Rodney Sams and Janice Sams, warranty deed, District 1, Maple Hill Heights, lot 7, $32,500.
• Barbara E. Rogers to Christopher S. Smith, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 15 and 16, block 32, section 5, $90,000.
• Violet Wilburn to Caleb Andrew Rittenhouse and Brianna Christine Rittenhouse, warranty deed, District 5, $67,500.
• Charles E. Hulton and Carol A. Hulton to Sharon Stonefield, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 2, lot 22, $489,900.
• John S. Rauch and Linda S. Rauch to Serghey Botezat, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 21, block 4, $9,000.
• Chloe T. Ezell, Chloe Dockery and Trevor D. Ezell to Michael Reed and Pansy Reed, warranty deed, District 1, 4.945 acres, $250,000.
• Reliance Development LLC to Brian Donald Fry and Debra Lee Fry, warranty deed, District 5, Jackson Crossing, phase 4, lot 32R, $299,900.
• WR Development Corporation Inc., to John L. Peterson III and Delores J. Peterson, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, lot 533, $169,140.
• Jacob William Proffitt and Katrina Elizabeth Proffitt to Brandon Banning and Alexandria Banning, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 78, $369,500.
• Gerald McGinnis and Dawn McGinnis to Michael J. Sheffield and Rebecca L. Sheffield, warranty deed, District 2, Kenneth R. Morris property, lot 1, $565,000.
Dec. 4
• John A. Lake Jr., Leila A. Lake and John A. Lake III to John A. Lake Jr., and Leila A. Lake, quit claim deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 36, block 5, $0.
• AKJ LLC to Jonathan Wise, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 20, block 19, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Joe Yousif, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 5, block 13, $7,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to Timothy R. Wright, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 6, block 12, $3,000.
• Angelie B. Shankle and Lex B. Shankle to Jonathan D. White and Logan R. White, warranty deed, District 3, Alleghany Town Company, lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, block 6, $299,900.
• Janice Elizabeth Sterrett to Veterans Holding Group LLC, warranty deed, District 3, $276,500.
• Kenton P. Phillips and Debra R. Phillips to Natalie Gutierrez and Ruben Gutierrez Martinez, warranty deed, District 1, Forest Hills West, PT 13, $103,000.
• Larry R. Brown and Lesly Hamilton Brown, trustees under the Revocable Living Trust Agreement of Larry R. Brown and Lesly Hamilton Brown, to Jane Kruck, Jake Tenn and Jennifer Tenn, warranty deed, District 3, 26.08 acres, $336,030.89.
• Carl E. Carter and Linda J. Carter to George M. Nielsen and Linda M. Nielsen, warranty deed, District 4, 5 acres, $32,500.
• Alfred L. Davis and Virginia Davis to William A. Hout, Stephenie A. Hout, Robert C. Fitzpatrick and Debra C. Fitzpatrick, warranty deed, District 1, $165,000.
• Ed Harrison and Edwin B. Harrison Jr., to Renzo G. Huerta and Gracia M. Rojas, warranty deed, District 5, Stonebrook, lot 42, $224,400.
• Tennessee National Development LLC to Bruce Klein and Barbara A. Klein, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, phase 3, lot 30, $280,000.
• Gary A. Martin and Miriam C. Martin to Andreas J. Kerstens and Michela Taufer, warranty deed, Foothills Pointe, $5,000.
• Butternut Property Management LLC Series 4 The 1221 Main Street Series to Agnes D. Day and Jason M. Hartlin, warranty deed, District 1, .115 acres, $69,900.
• Harley E. Bledsoe to Brian Sims and Natisha Sims, warranty deed, District 2, 9.56 acres, $70,000.
Dec. 7
• Jason Remington Vance to Sarah E. Vance, quit claim deed, District 2, Harrison Hills, lot 7, block B, $0.
• Steven Eller, Heather Peak, Whitney Olszewski, Kaitlyn Larson Eller, Jacob Eller, Tyler Eller, Jeffery Eller, Wanda Ruth Eller, deceased, and Heather Eller, to Steven Eller and Jeffery Eller, quit claim deed, District 1, 1.2 acres, $0.
• Lottie June Harris to Lottie June Harris, Kenneth Hillard, Boyd Edgar Hellard and Boyd Edgar Hellard Jr., quit claim deed, District 5, James Hamilton, lots 69 and 70, $0.
• Sarah E. Vance to Gwen Holloway, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Hills, lot 7, block B, $250,000.
• Christopher L. Sierra and Danyl Sierra to Mark Allan Davis and Janet Lea Davis, warranty deed, District 2, Cedar Hills, lots 1 and 2, $305,000.
• City of Lenoir City to City of Lenoir City, warranty deed, .174 acres, $0.
• Michael L. Hale and Susan K. Hale to Michael L. Hale and Susan K. Hale, trustees of the Hale Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Chota View Courts, lot 4, block 6, $0.
• Daryl M. Longfellow and Wilma J. Longfellow to Daryl M. Longfellow and Wilma J. Longfellow, trustees of the Longfellow Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 8, block 6, $0.
• David L. Cunningham to David L. Cunningham, trustee of the David L. Cunningham Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 25, block 8, $0.
• D.R. Horton Inc., to Sarah Rebecca Martin and James P. Martin, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 11, $288,670.
• Chris M. Curtis and Dale Curtis to Stephen A. Haydu and Carla Haydu, warranty deed, District 1, .9483 acres, $345,000.
Dec. 8
• Brent A. Gass to Sarah K. Gass, quit claim deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 12, block 32, section 2, $0.
• Janie Mae McDaniel Roberts to Alex B. McKee, quit claim deed, District 5, $0.
• Mark A. Redig to Thomas J. Hauge and Deborah M. Hauge, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase I, lot 23, $62,800.
• Todd Currier, Ashley M. Paudert and Ashley Carrier to Samuel Lee Watts, warranty deed, District 1, Green Acres, lot 77, block B, $225,000.
• Vincent G. Riggio and Linda K. Riggio to Vincent G. Riggio and Linda K. Riggio, trustees of the Riggio Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 369, section 2,3, $0.
• Sarah Kirkland and Sarah K. Gass to Bonita Schatz and Kenneth A. Schatz, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 12, block 32, section 2, $320,000.
• Brenda Gail Thomas, executor, and Bobbye Jean Moore, deceased, to Alexis Danea and Jacob Rice, warranty deed, $144,500.
• D.R. Horton Inc., to James O. Lynch, Naadia Ali Lynch and Lynch Naadia Ali, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 14, $283,570.
• Terry Anne Miller and Terry Anne Miller Wright to Petr G. Bulkhak and Galina V. Bulkhak, warranty deed, District 5, 11 acres, $493,500.
• Ray A. Welch Jr. and Gail D. Welch to Wendy S. Howell and Shawn W. Howell, warranty deed, District 1, Watts Bar Estates, lot 44, $349,500.
• Shirley H. Eldridge to Walter Leon Lambdin, warranty deed, District 2, .6 acres, $63,600.
• Carolyn H. Britt to Bradley M. Stafford and Tonya A. Stafford, warranty deed, District 5, Stone Crossing, lot 28, $470,000.
• Randall Lee Johnson and Raymond Lee Johnson, deceased, to Glen Leon Johnson, warranty deed, District 5, $60,000.
Dec. 9
• Faye Finn to Wayne Kerr Finn, quit claim deed, District 5, $0.
• Lisa D. Mead to Lisa D. Mead and William F. Mead Jr., quit claim deed, District 5, 1.418 acres, $0.
• Neng Lisa Ma Hui to Yu Tang, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Michael L. Delorenzo to Michael L. Delorenzo and Lynne C. Delorenzo, quit claim deed, District 2, Point Harbour, lot 28, $0.
• Hans Development Co., to Gerald Thomas Garrett and Teri Arlene Garrett, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 38, block 2, $7,000.
• Carol J. Greene to Richard T. Brunelle and Kathleen Labonte Brunelle, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 17, block 14, $330,000.
• Eric W. Seabrook and Kristin K. Seabrook to David A. Ross and Karyn J. Ross, warranty deed, District 2, Beals Landing Cove, lots 7R and 8R, $835,000.
• William Kim Salmons and Lisa L. Lane Salmons to Scott Lovdal, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 14, block 4, $725,000.
• Erik A. May and Anna Holder to David Burris and Jannette L. Burris, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 1, lot 25, $346,000.
• Matthew Douglas Walton and Hannah Elizabeth Walton to Perry Wozney and Susan Wozney, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 69, $347,000.
• Foothills Land Investment Properties LLC to Ezequiel Alonzo Revilla and Maria Jorgelina Rojas Sanchez, warranty deed, District 2, $56,000.
• Turner Homes LLC to Andrew Micio III and Andrew Micio II, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lot 5, $200,100.
• Kenneth E. Holland and Carol G. Holland to Gary J. Haseley and Laura K. Haseley, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 4, lot 375, $501,320.
• WR Development Corporation to Edwin R. Connelly and Cynthia M. Connelly, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 3, lot 240, $149,140.
• Oakland LLC to Stacy A. Lickliter and Joel A. Lickliter, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 55R1, $380,225.
• Helen E. Ward and Helen E. Smith Steen to Edward Dwight Erickson and Rebecca Lee Erickson, warranty deed, District 3, Fort Loudon Estates, lot 107, $572,500.
Dec. 10
• Samuel Mark Overholt to Green Smokey LLC, quit claim deed, District 3, Luther and Bonnie Connatser property, lots 3 and 4, $0.
• Samuel Mark Overholt to Green Smokey LLC, quit claim deed, District 3, Luther and Bonnie Connatser property, lot 2, $0.
• Virginia G. Nash, trustee of the Virginia G. Nash Living Trust, and William S. Nash to Susana S. Frank and Sherry B. Le, warranty deed, District 2, Mialaquo Point, lot 8, block 1, $375,000.