Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Aug. 6
• Donna S. Lane to Eileen J. Sposato and Peter J. Sposato, warranty deed, District 2, Allenbrook, phase 4, lot 112, $230,000.
• Elizabeth H. Blosser, Tia Joelle Blosser, Dawn Blosser Ardison and Theron Vernon Blosser III to Julie L. Cramer and Scott E. Cramer, warranty deed, District 5, Mae Kollock Farm partition, lot 3, $250,000.
• Marie Stidham to CMH Homes Inc., warranty deed, District 4. 8.29 acres, $32,000.
• Michelle E. Roque to Stephen Easley and Kayleen Easley, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 23 and 24, block 14, section 2, $135,900.
Aug. 7
• Gerardo Garcia and Maria Guadalupe Corona Castro to Georgina Adame, quit claim deed, District 1, Hampton Place, phase I, lot 27, $0.
• Larry T. Park and Julie A. Park to Francis M. Kozak and Julie A. Kozak, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 4, lot 581, section 2, $376,100.
• J. Wesley Hibbert and Sandra M. Hibbert, trustees of the J. Wesley Hibbert and Sandra M. Hibbert Revocable Trust, to Eugene M. Laporte and Toni A. Laporte, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 22, block 8, $299,000.
• Katherine L. Wolff to Lucretta S. Gardner, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 15, block 4, $1,900.
• Christopher L.G. McEwan and Lynda V. McEwan to Mohegan Real Estate LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Piney Woods, lot 8, $10,000.
• Seth Lenderman and Alyssa Lenderman to Cynthia M. Dodd, warranty deed, District 3, Crestwood Hills, unit 1, lot 68, $196,000.
• James E. Egan and Catherine L. Egan, trustees of the James E. Egan and Catherine L. Egan Revocable Trust, to Igor Cheban, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 3, block 4, $6,500.
• Tommy D. Mitchell and Mary M. Mitchell to Cristian Stefan Condurache, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 9, block 2, $6,500.
• Robert W. Fox and Darcy R. Fox to Robert W. Fox and Darcy R. Fox, trustees of the Fox Family Revocable Living Trust, warranty deed, District 3, 5.27 acres, $0.
• Fort Loudon Companies Inc., to Janice K. Kuhn, warranty deed, District 2, Hidden Oaks, lot 9, lot 9, $296,000.
• Mark W. Gheen and Charles W. Gheen to Kristine Renteria and Sergio Renteria, warranty deed, District 1, White Estates, lot 15, $14,000.
• Robert C. Evilsizer and Sandra W. Evilsizer, trustees of the Robert C. Evilsizer Revocable Living Trust and trustees of the Sandra W. Evilsizer Revocable Living Trust, to Heidi Gonzalez, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 17, block 1, $16,000.
• Amin Jamani and Rozina Jamani to Rick Bridges, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase I, lots 12 and 13, $75,000.
• S.K. Dunten to Randall W. Norton and Connie L. Norton, warranty deed, District 5, Bill Hamilton Farm, lots 1A and 1B, $75,000.
• Michael E. Shirley and Peggy A. Shirley to Tony Aikens and Lee E. Aikens, warranty deed, District 3, Cowan Rodgers III, lot 1R2, $575,000.
• Lelia Leann Carnley and Jason Eric Carnley to Jacob M. Phillips, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 72, $329,900.
• Ronald Shane Carver, Beth Ann Veit, Megan Neeley and Sheena Whitney Range to Casey Carver, warranty deed, lot 4, $35,000.
Aug. 10
• Rebecca Smith Holder to Rebecca Smith Holder and Terry Brent Holder, warranty deed, District 2, $0.
• Thomas E. Lane and Maryanne P. Lane, trustees of the Lane Family Trust, to Thomas E. Lane Jr. and Maryanne P. Lane, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 18, block 7, $0.
• Jennie Elizabeth Long, deceased, and Sara Jane McClendon to Sara Jane McClendon, warranty deed, District 3, 6.703 acres, $0.
• Jeffrey L. Holt and Melissa G. Holt to Joseph Wallace, warranty deed, District 2, $0.
• AKJ LLC to Ciprian Hintar, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 18, block 19, $4,000.
• Nancy O. Wille, trustee of the Nancy O. Wille Revocable Trust, to Racing River Associates LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 5, block 20, $15,000.
• Christopher J. Eliades, trustee of the Christopher J. Eliades Revocable Trust, to Racing River Associates LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 6, block 20, $15,000.
• Mary A. Jones to Mary A. Jones, trustee of the Mary A. Jones Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tellico Senior Living Neighborhood Condominiums, unit 79, $0.
• Green Mountain Properties Inc., James M. Tipton and Quint Bourgeois to Gregory Alan Potter and Amy Laura Harkey, warranty deed, District 2, Chestnut Ridge, lot 91, $35,000.
• Norman Arden and Crystal Arden to Jaimes Almanza Fernandez and Gloria F. Almanza, warranty deed, District 1, Robinson, lot 10, block C, $130,000.
• Reid Edward Kantenwein and Katharine Kimberly Kantenwein, trustees of the Kantenwein Family 2007 Trust, to Bruce Anders Macaulay and Cynthia Lee Macaulay, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, lot 15R, $172,500.
• Daniel B. Thompson and Alison Thompson to Richard W. Lockhart and Cynthia L. Lockhart, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 5A, lot 18, $330,000.
• David Farmer and Connie Farmer to Scott Lockett, Deborah Lockett and Jeffrey Lockett, warranty deed, District 5, .9921 acres, $50,000.
• Connie L. Smith to George Hall and Tammy Hall, warranty deed, District 3, 1.25 acres, $75,000.
• Edwin J. Roman and Linda E. Roman to Patrick L. Miles and Janet S. Miles, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 38, block 9, $12,750.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Johnny Mountain and Gregory Chambers, warranty deed, District 2, Lakewood, lot PT 3, $485,000.
• Brian M. Van Meter to Benjamin D. Shackleton, warranty deed, District 5, Traditions at Avalon, unit A, $295,000.
• Richard J. Cannon and Wanda G. Cannon to Stephanie Smotherman, warranty deed, District 2, 3.307 acres, $68,192.12.
• Peak Realty Organization to Lee Dodgson and Laureen Dodgson, warranty deed, District 2, $69,700.
Aug. 11
• Herbert Oody and Patricia Oody to Herbert Oody, Patricia Oody and Herbert Jeffrey Oody, quit claim deed, District 1, $0.
• Marcia Anne Brown to Richard Dale Brown, quit claim deed, District 1, .484 acres, $0.
• Goodwin Building LLC to Noe Morales Botello and Heley Pattsy Gonzalez, warranty deed, District , Lenoir City, lot PT 12, block 26, section 1, $250,000.
• Carrie Dell Russell to Betty L. Sexton and Timothy E. Sexton, warranty deed, District 2, Johnson, lots 5 and PT 6, $120,000.
• Michael A. Germain and Cynthia D. Germain to Gregory P. Geren and Jane W. Geren, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 8, block 11, $47,500.
• David R. Tidmore to Fabio Puccini and Jean E. Puccini, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 8, block 11, $750.
• Ronald L. Fritchley, trustee of the Ronald L. Fritchley Sr. Revocable Trust, and Sandra K. Fritchley, trustee of the Sandra K. Fritchley Revocable Trust, to Carl M. Harris and Sally R. Harris, trustees of the Carl M. Harris Revocable Trust 2013, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Point, lot 5, block 1, $1,175,000.
• Anthony T. Wesley and Pamela J. Wesley, trustees of the Wesley Family Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, to L. Allen Arnett and Sarah H. Arnett, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 26, block 15, $1,175,000.
• Charles B. White and Charlotte White to Norimi Bradner and Jessica Kazumi Robinson, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Hills, lots 2 and 3, block C, $285,000.
• Chandler F. Orr and Madeline K. Orr to Tianjing Guo, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 1 and 2, block 15, section 2, $145,000.
Aug. 12
• Robert B. Bettis and Debbie J. Bettis to James D. Flanagan and Martha Flanagan, quit claim deed, District 5, $0.
• Platinum Funding LLC to Michael A. Pollastrini and Barbara D. Pollastrini, trustees of the Michael A. Pollastrini and Barbara D. Pollastrini Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 6, lot 20, $53,000.
• John H. Kerr to James A. Garzella and Shirley J. Garzella, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 6, block 25, $425,900.
• Michael G. Weigele, trustee of the Michael G. Weigele Revocable Living Trust, to Donald Wayne Lawhorn and Carolyn Chapman Lawhorn, warranty deed, District 5, 1.98 acres, Duff Turner Estates, lot 17, $102,000.
• James M. Baker and Jean M. Baker to James M. Baker and Jean M. Baker, trustees of the Baker Family TBE Trust, warranty deed, District 3, $0.
Aug. 13
• Mikayala Brewster to Christopher B. Brewster, quit claim deed, District 2, Neil and Jones Minor, lot 1, $0.
• Dennis Hampton and Tonya Hampton to TV Holdings LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 7, block 6, $0.
• Floyd M. Routson Jr. and Janet L. Routson to Tony R. Aikens, trustee of the Tony R. Aikens Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, District 5, Sharp Estates, unit 1, lot 15, $0.
• Veronika S. Mayhew to Veronika S. Mayhew and Edward J. Mayhew Jr., quit claim deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 15, block 2, $0.
• Timothy J. Carney and Donna L. Carney to Gregory A. Sawyers and Cindy L. Sawyers, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 15, block 17, $250,000.
• Charles R. Queener and Darlene F. Queener to Clyde Norris Griffin and Patricia Ann Griffin, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 2, block 16, $359,900.
• AKJ LLC to Michael D. Calhoun and Kristina L. Calhoun, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 22, block 10, $4,000.
• AKJ LLC to Esteban Torres, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 6, block 12, $3,500.
• George D. Colip, James D. Colip and Ruth A. Colip to Kenneth I. Hayes, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 23, block 5, $225,000.
• Cathy A. Delgiudice and George Delgiudice, trustees of the Cathy A. Delgiudice Revocable Trust, to Dawn M. Golden and Robert Wilson Jr., warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 10, block 20, $343,000.
• AKJ LLC to Richard Gerstenberg and Mary Gerstenberg, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 6, block 4, $3,000.
• AKJ LLC to Viorel Rotar, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 1, block 4, $5,000.
• AKJ LLC to George Tiniuc, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 19, block 9, $3,500.
• CS Holdings LLC to Viorel Rotar and Elegant Construction, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 4, block 3, $3,500.
• Robert D. Mathews and Marjorie York to Mark E. Lemelman, trustee of the Mark E. Lemelman Revocable Trust, and Sharon E. Lemelman, trustee of the Sharon E. Lemelman Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 7, block 2, $440,000.
• Gail Lavonne Henderson, trustee of the Gail Lavonne Henderson Trust, to Christopher Henderson, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 1, block 8, $270,000.
• AKJ LLC to Robert A. Winter and Carmen H. Winter, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 16, block 19, $5,000.
• Jared C. Farmer and Haley Farmer to Mario Garcia, warranty deed, District 1, Valley Vista, lot 65, $128,650.
• Douglas Barlow and Ray Sanghamitra to Jeffery W. Wade and Cynthia C. Wade, warranty deed, District 5, Amberly Meadows, lot 11, $90,000.
• Tennessee Baptist Adult Homes Inc., to Turner Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, lot 161, $150,000.
• DR Horton Inc., to Patricia Jacquelyn Webb and David Lee Webb Sr., warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 23, $217,090.
• DR Horton Inc., to Jennifer A. Stewart and Jacob B. Stewart, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 24, $229,940.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to James E. Edmiston and Kathryn A. Edmiston, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 12, block 13, $209,200.
• Judith A. Edwards and Judith A. Morton to Thomas Eichman and Shawna Radcliff, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, lot 18, $56,000.