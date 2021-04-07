Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
March 21
• Craig A. Ballew and Laura G. Ballew to Karen Baber, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 13, block 9, $49,000.
• Smithbilt LLC to Ronald Paul Waite, warranty deed, District 5, Legends at Avalon, lot 19, $363,475.
• CS Holdings LLC to Iura Bordei, warranty deed, Toqua Shores, lot 9, block 19, $3,500.
• CS Holdings LLC to Viorel Anatolix Koldryuk, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 4, block 7, $4,500.
• Martin L. Aikens, Lori A. Aikens, Francis S. Hunnewell and Lauren B. Hunnewell to Charles T. Watkins and Wendy L. Watkins, warranty deed, District 2, Bowater Timber 1 LLC, lot 1, $50,000.
March 22
• Richard Gerstenberg and Mary Gerstenberg to Kilfore Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 8, block 10, $22,000.
• Louis V. Kohler and R. Sage Kohler to Arturo J. Somohano and Gladys M. Gomez, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, phase 3, lot 33, $235,000.
• Michael C. Brinkmann Contracting Inc., to Shannon Chesire and Kelly Chesire, warranty deed, District 3, James Roy Guyton Estate, lot 2, $90,000.
• Brian Muncher and Susan D. Muncher to Dakota Toney and Maria Toney, warranty deed, District 3, Cruze Estates, lot 12, $100,750.
• Joshua O. Leatherwood and Courtney M. Leatherwood to Maricruz Garcia Espinoza, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots PT 17 and PT 18, block 15, section 2, $190,000.
• Marian Patricia Wilson to Clyde E. Byard and Barbara Byard, warranty deed, District 5, Jackson Crossing, phase 4, lot 50R, $324,500.
• Alvin Arthur Roberts, Nancy Roberts, Faye Branton, Polly Plemons, Charlie Ray Owens and Mary Edna Kelly, deceased, to Dillon Boone Coada, warranty deed, District 3, 3 acres, $110,000.
• William B. Jenkins and Regina M. Jenkins to Carol Sager and Brenda Smith, warranty deed, District 2, .47 acres, Sharp Estates, unit 1, lot 31, $348,000.
• Duncan Bennett to Jason Johnson, warranty deed, District 5, R.D. Parten property, lot 4, $210,000.
• Allen Thomas Houston and Barbara S. Houston to Daniel Tarver and Whitney Tarver, warranty deed, District 1, 5.5 acres, $200,000.
• DR Horton Inc., to Chaz Maichuk and Brittany Maichuk, warranty deed, James Ridge, lot 35R, $272,270.
• Michael W. Wilson to Charles E. Beltz and Carol S. Beltz, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 69, $410,000.
• Smart Home Relief LLC to Skylar R. Mills, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 29 and 30, block 17, section 2, $129,900.
• Brandon J. Burdette to Paul Wright and Oksana Wright, warranty deed, District 2, Mahon Place, lot 2, $494,000.
• Rodica Plamadeala to Tammy A. Hoff and Elizabeth M. Doyle, trustees of the Tammy A. Hoff and Elizabeth M. Doyle Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 8, block 19, $429,900.
• Michael C. Brinkmann Contracting Inc., to Design Build & Development LLC, warranty deed, District 3, James Roy Guyton Estate, lot 6, $45,000.
• Karen D. Coffey and Charles Bradley to Roy M. Anderson and Mary June Anderson, warranty deed, District 3, Mildred Evans property, lot 7R3, $69,000.
• David A. Lee and Susan A. Lee to Larry G. Larmore and Cynthia J. Larmore, warranty deed, Chatuga Point, lot 24, block 12, $60,000.
• Quentin Ray Ramsey to Robert Lee Ramsey, warranty deed, District 1, $140,000.
• Ray Allen Maynard, Ray Allen Maynard II, Rita Alane McCarthy and Renee Allison Elliott to Ray Allen Maynard II, warranty deed, District 1, 60.87 acres, $484,100.
• Donna Blair, trustee of the Blair Family Trust, and Mara A. Fisher, trustee of the Sara H. Brown Irrevocable Trust, to Margaret Hall and Timothy Lee Hall, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 4, block 20, $309,900.
March 23
• Jason Thomas Oglesby to Jared Duane Enck and Jessica Skylar Enck, warranty deed, District 3, Old Hickory Estates, lot 3, $200,000.
• Bruce Mourfield and Patricia Mourfield to Indian Gap Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Executive Meadows II, lot 7, $36,000.
• Willard Cansler to Agustin Vargas Avalos and Valentina Astrid Vargas Avalos, warranty deed, District 2, $155,000.
• Will Jackson Napier to Cody R. Pettys, warranty deed, District 1, Blairs Addition, lot PT 7, $180,000.
• David C. Campbell and Felice R. Campbell to FDC Capital LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Lighthouse Pointe, lot 9, $25,000.
March 24
• Walter Leon Lambdin to William J. Wolfenbarger, warranty deed, District 2, .6 acres, $142,000.
• Marlene J. Ford, trustee of the Marlene J. Ford Trust, to Robert Jay Hampton and Eleanor Jean Hampton, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 38, block 15, $6,000.
• East Tennessee Supporting Foundation to Rose Wood and Hal Haselton, warranty deed, District 1, 3.612 acres, Chatuga Coves Commercial property, lot 1B R2, $381,000.
March 25
• WindRiver Investments LLC to WR Development Corporation, quit claim deed, District 3, WindRiver, lot 269, $0.
• Industrial Development Board of the City of Lenoir City Tennessee to Goodson Brothers Coffee Company Inc., quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Timothy Scott Moore and Courtney Lee Scott to Katherine J. Cakmes, warranty deed, District 5, 46.03 acres, Timothy Moore, $299,900.
• WindRiver Development Corporation Inc., to John A. Stewart and Lisa Stewart, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, lot 269, $296,760.
• Tom E. Kiser, Stanley R. Barnett, Katherine P. Barnett, deceased, and Katherine P. Kiser, deceased, to Phyllis S. Grushoff, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 7, block 2, $12,500.
• Ervin R. Jenkins to Ervin R. Jenkins, Paul E. Shaw and Toni J. Shaw, warranty deed, District 1, 1.1413 acres, $101,519.14.
March 26
• Alvin L. Jenkins and Marjorie R. Jenkins, trustees of the Jenkins Family Revocable Trust, to Jianding Wang and Haiying Zhu, warranty deed, District 2, Eden Place, lot 2, $1,439,500.
• Volunteer Studios Plus GP, Volunteer Studios Plus Partners and Judges Investment Group LLC to Betty R. Longworth, warranty deed, District 4, Derby Chase, lot 20, $40,000.
• Lynne Christine Parker to Peter Holland Cheney and Lisa M. Cheney, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 1, lot 48, $352,900.
• Smithbilt LLC to Lisa Belle Hooper, warranty deed, District 4, Legends at Avalon, lot 18, $359,900.
• Russell V. Hanson and Jean E. Hanson, trustees of the Russell V. and Jean E. Hanson Revocable Trust, to Stephen K. McMahan and Amy R. McMahan, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 7, block 14, $799,000.
• DR Horton Inc., to Jennifer M. Isaacs and Derek R. Isaacs, warranty deed, James Ridge, lot 30R, $236,020.
• Isaac J. Rucker and Frances Rucker to Joe Anthony Long, warranty deed, District 5, Executive Meadows II, phase I, lot 13, $45,000.
• Thomas R. Poole to Karen E. Lantry, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 10, block 9, $336,900.
March 29
• Lennis H. Thomas and Mildred H. Thomas to Bennet M. Kizer and Julia T. Kizer, warranty deed, District 5, 38.47 acres, $349,900.
• Raphael H. Duncan III and Rita S. Duncan to Raphael H. Duncan and Rita S. Duncan, trustees of the Duncan Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 5. 12.38 acres, Duncan 2 Lot, $0.
• CS Holdings LLC to Michael Jaouen and Karne Jaouen, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 16, block 1, $4,300.
• AKJ LLC to Yuriy Karcha and Olga Karcha, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 3, block 4, $5,500.
• TV Holdings LLC to Dunlap Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 3, block 2, $7,000.
• Jimmy L. Glenn III and Kristy Glenn to Cody L. Kirkland, warranty deed, District 3, $165,000.
• Peter A. Young and Teresa K. Young to Mark A. Coffey and Kimberly S. Coffey, warranty deed, District 1, $445,000.
• Timothy S. Fuller and Kimberlee L. Fuller to Steven E. Smith and Brittney N. Smith, warranty deed, District 2, Summitvue, lot 25, $372,000.
• Newell N. Nichols, Denise A. Brouillette and Annette L. Quimper to Newell N. Nichols, Denise A. Brouillette and Annette L. Quimper, trustees of the Brouillette Nichols and Quimper Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 2, block 2, $0.
• Robert Mark Roy, Richard Michael Roy, deceased, and Robin Alexander Roberts to Mark A. Bivens and Tammy S. Bivens, warranty deed, District 1, .55 acres, $20,000.
• Center Point Developers Inc., to Darrell J. Hackworth and Jana E. Hackworth, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 66, $347,900.
• Angelo Matthew Romano, Nicholas Ashe Romano, Marty Ashe Romano, deceased, and Martha Ashe Romano, deceased, to Nicholas E. Shipley and Ashleigh M. Shipley, warranty deed, District 3, 25.17 acres, $140,000.
• Lori Ann Chambers, Lori Babb and Jamie Babb to James Randy Allen and Debra K. Allen, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 6, block 32, section 2, $220,000.
• Angela S. Thompson and Randall Thompson to Matthew Cross and Denise Cross, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Hills, lot 14, $258,500.
• Richard Hipsky, Judith Hipsky, Gary A. Hipsky and Tammi Hipsky to Brett Bertilson and Shannon Bertilson, warranty deed, District 2, Lakeland Hills, lots 14, PT 15 and 20, $245,000.
• Bart Siegel and Nina Pennewell to William S. Whitehead and Reba D. Whitehead, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, lot 41R, $300,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Neil Hersh, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 9, block 4, $4,050.
March 30
• Edward Eberle to Patrick L. Martin and Emily A. Martin, warranty deed, District 2, Blackberry Landing, lot 22, $840,000.
• Delphy Nypaver Armstrong and Gary A. Armstrong to Calvin C. Munson, warranty deed, District 5, Villas at Avalon, unit 2, lot 13, $340,000.
• Amarilis Mena and Pablo M. Huerta to Willard Cansler, warranty deed, District 5, Abbotts Crossing, lot 37, $144,900.
• DR Horton Inc., to Joshua Mark Kendrick and Angela Renee Kendrick, warranty deed, District 1, James Ridge, lot 34R, $269,820.
• United Propane Gas Companies Inc., to DCC Real Estate Holdings LLC, warranty deed, District 1, 5 acres, $133,400.
• Brad Carter, Bradley D. Carter and Abagail Shanks to Mark G. Bowles and Laurie Bowles , warranty deed, District 2, $201,000.
March 31
• Sammy J. Smith and Linda M. Smith to Emma J. Poole and Nicholas S. Poole, warranty deed, District 3, Lynwood, lot 23R, $180,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 13, block 3, $4,000.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Steven W. Taylor and Margaret Taylor, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 45, block 9, $460,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to Rodney S. Lister and Regina A. Lister, warranty deed, District 2, Ashton Fields, lot 9, $567,742.
• Robert D. Kittridge and Kathryn A. Kittridge, trustees of the Robert D. Kittridge Revocable Trust Agreement and the Kathryn A. Kittridge Revocable Trust Agreement, to Jared Kadel and Diana Kadel, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 358, section 1, $22,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to Rex A. Ruppe and Amber Bolden, warranty deed, District 2, Grove at Harrison Glen, phase 1, lot 152, $375,875.
• Dario Rischia and Deborah Rischia to William Destein and Karol Destein, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 1, block 3, $12,500.
• Jesus A. Adame, Jesus Adame Aguilera, Erika Corona and Erika Corona Cortes to Jose G. Zavala Gonzalez and Rocio Anaya Pinto, warranty deed, District 5, Pleasant Hill Homes, lot 13, $220,000.
• Scott A. Wilson and Alvin W. Wilson to Joyce A. Sparks, warranty deed, District 3, Robert Tallent Estate, lot 18R5, $260,000.
• Kimberly A. Patty to Ashley M. Currier and Todd A. Currier, warranty deed, District 3, .60 acres, Fort Loudon Estates, lot 12, $710,000.
• Jason Darell Dial to Randy Spriggs and Sue Spriggs, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 14, block 11, $20,000.
• DR Horton Inc., to Raquel Nohemi Leal Rojas, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lot 29, $239,970.
• Mashburn Home Builder LLC to Lawrence R. Zano and Jenifer L. Zano, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 21, block 20, $10,000.
• Mashburn Home Builder LLC to Laura R. Hersh, trustee of the Laura R. Hersh Trust Agreement, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 6, block 4, $326,185.
• Margaret R. Howard and Michael Edward Howard to Ken Gentry and Beth Gentry, warranty deed, District 1, $15,000.
April 1
• Don Kelly to Jose G. Voto and Denise L. Voto, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Shores, lot 4, block 4, $64,000.
• Craig A. Ballew and Laura G. Ballew to Paul W. Cash and Kaye W. Cash, warranty deed, District 1, Chota View, lot 4, block 3, $165,000.
• William L. Lewis to Jeffrey A. Reams and Karen L. Reams, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 3, block 3, $375,000.
• Karen K. Smith to Richard Fischer and Marianne Fischer, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 7, block 1, $312,000.
• Kimberli A. Escarra and Kimberli A. Homuth, trustees of the Kimberli A. Homuth Revocable Trust and Kimberli A. Escarra Revocable Trust, to Samuel Allen and Randi Allen, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 8, lot 915R, $87,500.
• Spencer Grant Brasfield, Tyler Blake Brasfield and Hunter Treyson Brasfield to Mark B. Steadham and Deborah L. Steadham, trustees of the Steadham Residence Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Hills, lot 23, block 3, $19,900.
• Steve Alan Rogers, Mary Lou Stooksbury Rogers, deceased, William Thorpe Stooksbury, Sylvia A. Stooksbury, deceased, and Ted Stooksbury, deceased, to Adam Newbloom, warranty deed, District 1, 16 acres, Adam Newbloom, lot 1, $148,000.
• Stephen M. Stanley and Patricia R. Stanley to Gregory E. Boling, warranty deed, District 5, Davis, lots 16 and 17, $256,127.
• Gregory Allen Lambert and Heather Lambert to James A. Nardelli and Christy A. Nardelli, warranty deed, District 1, Butler, lot 36, $395,000.
• Oakland LLC to Penny L. Armstrong, warranty deed, District 2, Acadia Villas, lot 44, $404,900.
• David E. Powell Jr. and Tammy L. Powell to Ryle Chase Parks and Brianna Luree Parks, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 99, $450,000.
• DR Horton Inc., to Abby Kaylon Ballard and Michael Keenan Jenkinson, warranty deed, James Ridge, lot 31R, $263,965.
• Harold Smith and Ronnie Harold Smith Jr. to Venz Group Subcontractors Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 17, 18, 19 and 20, block 29, $50,000.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Ronald C. Lake and Mary E. Lake, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 24, block 6, $429,005.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to Rebecca Scott and Phillip J. Scott, warranty deed, District 2, Grove at Harrison Glen, phase 1, lot 155, $441,518.
• Lowell Sullivan and Carolyn Sullivan to Chris Downs and Kristi Downs, warranty deed, District 4, Ronald G. Crawley, lot 9R, $76,000.