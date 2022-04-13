Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
March 10
• AKJ LLC to Robert B. Wilson and Rita S. Wilson, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 24, block 5, $8,000.
• Harold F. Carpenter, Archie R. Carpenter, John David Carpenter, A.W. Carpenter, deceased, Penny Ann Carpenter, Derek Dale Carpenter, Larimie Chance Carpenter and Larry D. Carpenter, deceased, to Jay B. Lindsey, warranty deed, District 3, acreage, $30,000.
• Homer Holdings LLC to Justin Hankins, Shannon Hankins, William Robert Osborne and Lissa Anne Osborne, warranty deed, District 3, Greenback, lots 22-23, block 5, $35,000.
• AKJ LLC to Vitalie Plamadeala, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 13, block 8, $7,000.
• AKJ LLC to Vitalie Plamadeala, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 11, block 1, $7,000.
• AKJ LLC to Vitalie Plamadeala, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 25, block 15, $5,000.
March 11
• Petula J. Caylor and John D. Caylor to Davina Rose Bryant and Denver Laylan Lee McGrady, warranty deed, District 2, 1580 Stevens Lane, $150,000.
• Benjamin Willingham and Karen M. Willingham, trustees of the Willingham Trust, to David Luther Wilhelm and Gail Patricia Wilhelm, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase XL, lot 1,037, $70,000.
• AKJ LLC to Eduard Tanasov, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 10, block 9, $5,500.
• Garry Key and Robin Key to Andrew J. Curtis and Chloe L. Daugherty, warranty deed, District 1, Watkins Road, .551 acre, $224,000.
• Jillian Gelinas to Opendoor Property Trust I, warranty deed, District 5, Harmon Lane, .592 acre, $217,500.
• Aaron K. Meredith and Millie Meredith to Lynn Bishop, warranty deed, District 4, Blue Springs Road, $55,000.
• Chris Scarbrough to Russell Buchanan and Angela Buchanan, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Hills, lot 11, block A, and lot 1, block 3, $57,000.
• Turner Homes LLC to David Christian Linn and Regina Joyce Linn, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, phase 2, lot 29, $270,030.
• Logan D. Franklin and Devan A. Franklin to Diane Drouin, warranty deed, District 2, Mrs. J.L. Jones property, Lot 11R, $235,000.
• Martin Armendariz to Dmitriy Cheban, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Greens, lot 1, block 1, and Chota Hills, lot 28, block 6, $55,000.
• Dmitriy Cheban to Andrey Botezat, quit claim deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 28, block 6, $0.
• D.R. Horton Inc., to Zachary Llanusa and Amanda Llanusa, warranty deed, District 2, Ashemore, phase II, lot 23, $337,685.
• James Larry Smith Sr. and Carolyn J. Smith to Robert W. Tarlton, warranty deed, District 4, 6.24 acres, $153,000.
• Bakers Creek Partnership to Jeffrey Lorin Clark and Cheryl Ann Clark, warranty deed, District 3, Morganton Landing, lot 33, $64,900.
• Howard Farmer to Howard Farmer, James Daniel Farmer and Tammi Susanne Lambert, quit claim deed, District 5, Reunion Realty LLC, lot 1, $0.
• Howard F. Farmer to Howard F. Farmer, James Daniel Farmer, Tammi Susanne Lambert and Betty Ruth Longworth, quit claim deed, District 5, 48.71 acres, $0.
• James J. Riddick and Edna M. Riddick to George Tiniuc, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 11, block 10, $30,000.
March 14
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to Lytle Rather and Susan Rather, warranty deed, District 2, Spring Stone, lot 3, $300,000.
• Turner Homes LLC to Andrew James Hendrix and Addie Marie Willis, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, phase 2, lot 20, $262,925.
• Smithbilt LLC to Richard Dotson, warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase II, lot 121, unit 4, $260,425.
• Smithbilt LLC to David Garland Allen III and Jihan J. Ghousassian, warranty deed, District 5, Legends at Avalon, lot 10, $421,600.
• Randall J. Campbell and Mary Ann Campbell to David Thoe and Paula L. Thoe, warranty deed, District 2, Pinecrest Circle, .55 acre, $375,000.
• Crossing Group to Ronal F. Yatteau and Anne K. Yatteau, warranty deed, District 5, Stone Crossing, unit 1, lot 2, $720,000.
• D.R. Horton Inc., to Richard Eugene Gasper and Rhonda Kay Gasper, warranty deed, District 2, Ashemore, phase II, lot 22, $304,445.
• Cindy Hentchel and Rodney Hentchel to WR Development Corporation, warranty deed, District 3, 2.18 acres, $140,000.
• Jared Breaux and Molly Breaux to Jeremy D. Uselton, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 1-2, block 22, section 2, $150,000.
• RHBTN LLC to Savannah K. Wilder, warranty deed, District 2, 607 Kingston St., $205,000.
• David Lauver and Pamela Lauver to Alexandru Hodoroaba, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 20, block 9, $35,000.
• Derek J. Rogers to Ann M. Roberts and Matthew M. Roberts, warranty deed, District 2, Bowater Timber 1 LLC, tract 3, $125,000.
• Primos Land Company LLC to Smithbilt LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase II, lots 116-119, $0.
• Taylor Leigh Finnegan Newman to John R. Newman Jr., quit claim deed, District 1, Derby Chase, lots 5-7, $0.
• Taylor Leigh Finnegan Newman to John R. Newman Jr., quit claim deed, District 1, Mulberry Street, .11 acre, $0.
March 15
• TV Holdings LLC to Sabin Olteanu, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 1, block 2, $7,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to Louis Nieto Jr., warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 18, block 15, $9,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Valiant Enterprises LLC and Valiant Custom Homes, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 16, block 12, $5,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Cristina Olteanu, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 9, block 18, $5,000.
• Thelma A. Snelgrove to Daniel S. Hunter and Carolyn J. Hunter, warranty deed, District 3, 68.18 acres, $625,000.
• Elroy F. Schweitzer and Barbara F. Schweitzer, trustees of the Elroy F. Schweitzer and Barbara F. Schweitzer Trust, to Daniel Read, warranty deed, District 5, Villas at Avalon, unit 2, lot 40, $750,000.
• Turner Homes LLC to Eric Gerald Fifer, warranty deed, District 5, Harper Village, phase 2, lot 26, $271,330.
• Crawford Thompson and Barbara Thompson to Mark Harrell and Rachel Harrell, warranty deed, District 1, Watson Road, 5.04 acres, $78,500.
• Reliance Development LLC to William Leinster Farmer Jr. and Cynthia Kay Farmer, warranty deed, District 5, Jackson Crossing, phase 2, lot 24, $383,955.
March 16
• Sandra McCusker to TV Holdings LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 13, block 6, $0.
• Brighthouse Farms LLC to James E. Viox Sr., quit claim deed, District 4, Bright Road, 15 acres, $0.
• Spring Ridge Farm LLC to Spring Ridge LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, James Ridge, lot 17, $0.
• Heather Gentry to Alexander Gentry, quit claim deed, District 1, Steekee Road acreage, $0.
• Lester E. Kegebein Jr. and Susan P. Kegebein, deceased, to Dorin Miaun, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotely Coves, lot 2, block 1, $15,000.
• Darrel Lebron Crouch to Ivan Prasca, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 4, block 14, $10,000.
• AKJ LLC to Dorin Miaun, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 3, block 1, $6,200.
• Jebron A. Manson and Erikka S. Manson to William T. Harrison and Jordan A. Harrison, warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase II, lot 49, $290,000.
• Janice Coles to Elizabeth Morse and Nicholas R. Morse, warranty deed, District 1, Blair Bend, unit 1, lot 17, $245,000.