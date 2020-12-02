Assessment reveals spiritual gifts

Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church has launched a spiritual gift assessment on its website and hopes to use the quiz to place members in church ministries.
The Rev. Brian Truog, church pastor, said posting the assessment on the website started with a Bible study that was about the 19 spiritual gifts. Truog encouraged participants to take the assessment so they would know what their spiritual gift is as they study.
The gifts include service, mercy, evangelism and healing. Truog hopes to one day use test results to place members in a ministry that matches their gifts. For now, the assessment is being used as a tool for “personal growth and understanding of spiritual gifts,” he said.
“For example, there’s the gift of evangelism, there’s a gift of teaching, there’s a gift of helps,” Truog said. “… They can be applied to different types of ministry. We have a Stephen Ministry. That is a caring, listening type of ministry. A person who has a spiritual gift of mercy, a spiritual gift of helps would probably feel comfortable in that type of ministry. Somebody who was wanting to get involved with our church government, a spiritual gift of leadership or a spiritual gift of administration is something that might lead them to want that kind of ministry and connections like that.”
While he figures out the logistics of using the assessment to place people in ministries, Truog is leaving it up to individuals to learn about their gift and decide which ministry may fit best.
“Hopefully, if we could get a team together, it’s kind of a two-sided thing,” he said. “You need a team to process the spiritual gifts, but then you also need the ministry team leaders to identify what kind of spiritual gifts they use in their ministries, so you can make the connections between the two sides. We’ve got some work to do in that.”
The church already uses a ministry interest form that members fill out and contains information like hobbies, interests and volunteer experience. The forms will eventually be used in conjunction with the assessment.
Some people outside of the church have taken the assessment, Truog said. He thinks they were likely looking around on the website and stumbled across the assessment.
To take the assessment, visit https://coslctn.org/discovery.
Bill Pritchard, church member, took the assessment as a part of his involvement with the Bible study about spiritual gifts. He had taken a spiritual gift assessment before with a church he attended in Michigan.
His results — the gift of service — were about the same.
“It didn’t enlighten me because I’ve sort of known it, and Brian and I have talked about it in the past. I do service,” Pritchard said. “There’s a gentleman I pick up. He’s legally blind and his wife is in the Shannondale nursing home from a stroke. I’ve been driving him around for two years. First, it was two days a week to go visit his wife. I would drop him off, go eat lunch and pick him up a couple hours later. Now, I’ve been taking him to doctor’s appointments, and my wife and I take him out just driving because he can’t get out of the house.”
Pritchard said the assessment could be useful to some who may think they know what their gift is but discover it is something else.
“Now, it may awaken some people up where they thought their gift was service, and then you really do it, the assessment, you may find your gift was something entirely different,” Pritchard said. “I doubt that too many people would do that, but it could happen I guess. You could wind up changing what you’re doing.”
Judith Schmid-Bielenberg, church member, was also in the Bible study and took the assessment as recommended by Truog.
“Depending on where you are in your Christian walk — I became a Christian way back in the early ‘70s,” Schmid-Bielenberg said. “Now, had I taken one of these inventories then, I think my results would have been very different than they are today because as you mature both in your Christian walk and physically … I believe your gifts change just by virtue of the fact that your outlook on life changes because you are spending more time in God’s Word.”
Schmid-Bielenberg recommends every Christian take the assessment, no matter what stage of their “Christian walk” they are in.
“I always say don’t ever confuse talents with gifts,” she said. “A talent, you know, you could be born with a talent to sing beautifully. That’s not a type of gift that we’re talking about. A gift is something that only the Holy Spirit can reveal to you. These are not things for performance sake. These are ways God wants to use you.
“A good verse to think about is Ephesians 2:10. Because he’s prepared paths of service for us to walk down, and they are different depending on our age and our life experience,” she added. “They can change.”