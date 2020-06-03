Area churches observe Pentecost

For many local churches Sunday, remembering Pentecost celebrates the birth of the Christian church.
Pentecost Sunday marks 50 days after Christ’s resurrection.
“Pentecost is the celebration of the birth of the church of Jesus Christ, the Christian church,” the Rev. Ed Umbach, First Presbyterian Church pastor, said. “It is 50 days after the resurrection when the Holy Spirit descended upon the disciples that day and they started speaking in languages of the people that gathered there. There were tongues of flame in a violent that wind that went through the building. Peter stood up — Peter who had been denying Christ and hiding in fear just a month ago — stood up and gave a bold sermon out in the square and 3,000 people were baptized. Most of us recognize that as the beginning of the church.
“... Churches that are more liturgical, that follow a church calendar, will tend to make a bigger deal out of Pentecost than other branches of the church,” he added. “I mean we think of it as a pretty big day. Again, the day church really began.”
Unlike Easter and Christmas, which have harbingers of Christian holidays, Pentecost has no social markers.
Many wear red on Pentecost.
“It symbolizes the flames,” Umbach said. “The tongues of flame that they saw hovering above the disciples that day. One of the neater illustrations I’ve ever done, I did this one year for the kids and I got a big refrigerator box, just a cardboard box, and I had a big red bow on it and we sang, ‘Happy Birthday,’ and were celebrating the church. Inside it I put a bunch of red balloons filled with helium and I had done that the night before, and I fully anticipated that when I opened the box the balloons would float up and I’d talk to the kids about that passage. Well, the balloons had lost some of their helium so they just went up part way, and so for the rest of the service the balloons just kind of floated above people’s heads. It was not planned, but it was a really cool illustration.”
First Presbyterian opened its doors Sunday for the first time in more than month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Umbach said he felt opening back up on Pentecost was fitting.
The Rev. Amy Cook, Loudon United Methodist Church pastor, encouraged the congregation to wear red and place red ribbons outside their homes. The church is still not meeting in person and instead offering worship via Facebook Live.
“On people’s mailboxes, and I’ve actually to keep people from going into stores and things, I’ve just invited them to put out their Christmas ribbons,” Cook said. “There’s one on the front of the church on the sign, there’s one at my house and we’re putting them out on mailboxes and front doors. Hopefully some of the neighbors will scream across the street wanting to know why we’re putting our Christmas decorations up and we can tell about Pentecost.”
Cook said the ribbons would be a good opportunity to explain Pentecost to those who don’t know much about it.
“It’s the third high holy day of the church calendar,” she said. “There’s Christmas, Easter and then Pentecost. There is something that is very much needed right now, which is the idea of those who are scattered being united in the Holy Spirit.”
Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church also provided a livestream service.
“Normally we would be with everyone gathered, that makes a real impact,” the Rev. Ingrid Schalk, church pastor, said. “That’s one of the Sundays beyond Christmas and Easter that people will show up at church is for Pentecost Sunday, at least in Lutheran church.”
Schalk encouraged the congregation to wear red even though they were in their homes.
“We all wear red on the day of Pentecost,” she said. “It’s symbolic of the flame, the fire, the Holy Spirit that is set loose on Pentecost. So that’s one of the things we typically do. ... It’s such a drastic change from the white of seven weeks of Easter. So that really is a such a vibrant visual contrast for us.”
Sunday was also the first time since March 19 that communion was shared.
“It’s just a reminder of the spirit’s presence with us and that even though you can’t see it, you know the spirit is there,” Schalk said. “Sometimes it is a rush of a mighty wind that really can be very disruptive, which is one of those times that we’re going through right now. It can be a disrupting wind, but yet the spirit is in there, too, and encouraging us and giving us peace and strength to endure times like these. ... I am grieving that we won’t be able to be together in one place physically to do that, but know that we are doing the right thing and keeping people safe and continuing to bring the message of God’s love and peace.”
